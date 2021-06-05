Few bits ive bought in the last few months
Various Foundations triple album on the Deewee label from belgium from the Soulwax lads ft Charlotte Adigéry, James Righton and Asa Moto etc
Aldous Harding - Old Peel 7''single
Susumu Yokota - Sakura finally got hold of a copy after missing out initially a few years ago
Ludovico Einaudi - Undiscovered double aqua vinyl
In The Mood For Love - Original Soundtrack 2XLP coloured vinyl
H.P. Lovecraft's Re-Animator soundtrack - Richard Band rare Clear w/ Green & Yellow Splatter [Re-Agent Splatter]
Death Proof Soundtrack & Inglorious Basterds Soundtrack
Got the originals but bought these as different variants
Almost Famous Soundtrack
Lucinda Chua - Antidotes 2 X LP
LINGUA IGNOTA "Sinner Get Ready" 2 X LP Red & Clear Vinyl
The Devil - Beast Must Regret Nothing
De La Soul - 3 Feet High & Rising - Rough Trade Limited Edition Double Vinyl
Picked up quite a few other bits ive been after for a while like the Neon Demon Soundtrack , Beetlejuice soundtrack Limited Edition on Waxwork records as well as The Thing Double Vinyl Boxset by John Carpenter on coloured vinyl and a few others i cant remember