« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 130 131 132 133 134 [135]   Go Down

Author Topic: The Walking Dead  (Read 299051 times)

Online Liv4-3lee

  • Daddy Discord
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,636
Re: The Walking Dead
« Reply #5360 on: October 6, 2020, 11:42:33 AM »
Quote from: keano7 on October  5, 2020, 10:50:21 PM
Well then...thoughts on the S10 finale?

Logged

Offline The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,784
Re: The Walking Dead
« Reply #5361 on: October 6, 2020, 10:45:17 PM »
It was all very rushed. More Magna please.
Logged

Offline Mr Mingebag Squid

  • Wire glory hunter
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,912
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Walking Dead
« Reply #5362 on: October 7, 2020, 08:04:15 AM »
I enjoyed it - although I'm not sure ho they'll end it with the commonwealth given the characters that have been killed.
Logged
My Sporting Dream Team:-
LFC - Worcester Warriors - Warrington Wolves - New England Patriots - Jenson Button
My Twatter : @MrHappySquid

Online pazcom

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 770
Re: The Walking Dead
« Reply #5363 on: October 7, 2020, 12:55:29 PM »
my daughter has just started watching this from the beginning and she's halfway through season 3. My god those early seasons were excellent.
Logged
Keira 29/04/1999
 ---Violet 09/09/2020
Sophie 26/04/2006

My little Reds

Offline oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual King
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,582
  • Awkward Squad
Re: The Walking Dead
« Reply #5364 on: October 8, 2020, 05:07:01 PM »

'The Walking Dead Season 11 Teaser | 'The End of The Walking Dead'' - 1 minute trailer:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/JFULclve2zw" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/JFULclve2zw</a>


Looking forward to it - I imagine we may get to see Rick in the final couple of episodes? Maybe to tie in with the TWD films he is doing?

Should be interesting to see how it plays out with events of Fear The Walking Dead and TWD: World Beyond... especially as 'World Beyond' is only lasting two seasons...
Logged
.
a Useful Links post to help follow the RedMen & football in general for 2020/21; info for tv, streams, IPTV, goal videos, incidents, highlights & full game replays - as well as news, line-ups, latest scores, & more.

Offline The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,784
Re: The Walking Dead
« Reply #5365 on: Today at 10:15:29 AM »
Anyone seen World Beyond on Prime? Just stuck it on now.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 130 131 132 133 134 [135]   Go Up
« previous next »
 