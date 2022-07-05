Know the feeling, think it helps if you can prepare your mind for getting the ball and knowing what to do next once you get it.



Not wait until you get the ball to think about what to do



We had a good 8 a side game last night, only annoying thing was we had blue bibs for one team. Two of the lads wouldnt wear them properly because it didnt fit well or it was too warm so just wore them round their neck



annoying when you look up and think its your team mate to see a tiny bit of blue, plus some didnt wear the bib as they had some sort of shade of blue. It does get confusing