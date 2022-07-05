« previous next »
AndyMuller

  Reply #400 on: July 5, 2022, 02:40:18 pm
Re: Play Football
Reply #400 on: July 5, 2022, 02:40:18 pm
Any togger going on in Liverpool that needs a player?
Drinks Sangria

  Reply #401 on: July 5, 2022, 02:49:59 pm
Re: Play Football
Reply #401 on: July 5, 2022, 02:49:59 pm
Quote from: AndyMuller on July  5, 2022, 02:40:18 pm
Any togger going on in Liverpool that needs a player?
What nights you free mate and how many a side? I play on Tuesdays and Thursdays, though the Thursday is on the Wirral.
afc turkish

  Reply #402 on: July 5, 2022, 03:28:16 pm
    • Flat Back Four
Re: Play Football
Reply #402 on: July 5, 2022, 03:28:16 pm
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on July  5, 2022, 02:49:59 pm
What nights you free mate and how many a side? I play on Tuesdays and Thursdays, though the Thursday is on the Wirral.

Sort of woolball on the Thursdays?
Drinks Sangria

Re: Play Football
Reply #403 on: July 5, 2022, 03:54:30 pm
Quote from: afc turkish on July  5, 2022, 03:28:16 pm
Sort of woolball on the Thursdays?
Wooly-ish, there's more wools at Powerleague in town than the XI aside on the Wirral oddly. Group I play with in town is mainly Southerners at the Unis.
AndyMuller

  Reply #404 on: July 12, 2022, 10:55:24 am
Re: Play Football
Reply #404 on: July 12, 2022, 10:55:24 am
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on July  5, 2022, 02:49:59 pm
What nights you free mate and how many a side? I play on Tuesdays and Thursdays, though the Thursday is on the Wirral.

Sorry mate only just seen this! Free most nights as I'm usually gyming it in the morning these days. I'm up for any a side really, what you got going on Tuesdays? Wirral is a bit of a mish from Kirkby!
Drinks Sangria

Re: Play Football
Reply #405 on: July 13, 2022, 09:28:10 am
Quote from: AndyMuller on July 12, 2022, 10:55:24 am
Sorry mate only just seen this! Free most nights as I'm usually gyming it in the morning these days. I'm up for any a side really, what you got going on Tuesdays? Wirral is a bit of a mish from Kirkby!
Tuesday is XI aside on grass at St Edwards, 19:30, I can enquire if there's space if you fancy that? Yeah I'm thinking of sacking off the Bidston 7 aside at the Tennis Club, it's a trek for me and I don't usually get home until 22:00 with the 20:00 start, and I live Wirral side if the estuary (stop over in Liverpool two nights a week for work so the West Derby games aren't a problem).
JerseyKloppite

  Reply #406 on: July 13, 2022, 04:24:25 pm
Re: Play Football
Reply #406 on: July 13, 2022, 04:24:25 pm
I'd love to find some 5/7 aside footy again. Alas I've only relatively recently moved to Formby and in previous experience it can be quite tricky just rocking up on your own without a team ;D Unless you're the lovechild of Pele and Maradona skills-wise which sadly I'm not.

Anyone who knows of any options in the Southport/Formby/Crosby area, grateful if you could give us a shout...
AndyMuller

  Reply #407 on: July 14, 2022, 08:49:29 am
Re: Play Football
Reply #407 on: July 14, 2022, 08:49:29 am
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on July 13, 2022, 09:28:10 am
Tuesday is XI aside on grass at St Edwards, 19:30, I can enquire if there's space if you fancy that? Yeah I'm thinking of sacking off the Bidston 7 aside at the Tennis Club, it's a trek for me and I don't usually get home until 22:00 with the 20:00 start, and I live Wirral side if the estuary (stop over in Liverpool two nights a week for work so the West Derby games aren't a problem).

Yeah mate my only issue is I'm not on the road at the minute and it is tricky getting to West Derby from Kirkby. I would need a lift or meet someone halfway (wherever that is). Should be back on the road in the next couple of months though!
Drinks Sangria

Re: Play Football
Reply #408 on: July 15, 2022, 08:14:39 am
Andy, let me know when you are driving again and Ill ask the lad who runs the group.

Played last night, 7s, played fairly solidly but it was a tight game ending 1-1. The pace dropped off massively after 30 minutes and because two lads who hadnt put their names in the group on time still showed up, we had to play 8 aside and the pitch was too small to accommodate that - meant there was zero space and rarely an unmarked man to pass to. I think the main thing I did was receive the ball and pass it backwards to our centre half. A few of the lads are in the second touch is a tackle bracket which meant a lot of the play broke down quickly.
paulrazor

  Reply #409 on: July 15, 2022, 08:30:31 am
Re: Play Football
Reply #409 on: July 15, 2022, 08:30:31 am
Know the feeling, think it helps if you can prepare your mind for getting the ball and knowing what to do next once you get it.

Not wait until you get the ball to think about what to do

We had a good 8 a side game last night, only annoying thing was we had blue bibs for one team. Two of the lads wouldnt wear them properly because it didnt fit well or it was too warm so just wore them round their neck

annoying when you look up and think its your team mate to see a tiny bit of blue, plus some didnt wear the bib as they had some sort of shade of blue. It does get confusing
paulrazor

  Reply #410 on: Yesterday at 10:56:37 pm
Re: Play Football
Reply #410 on: Yesterday at 10:56:37 pm
Thursday numbers still good but starting to get the old habits in which is pissing me off. Started 12 mins late tonight. 2 lads ten mins late then faffing around with their boots and gloves.

Another lad confirms 5 hours before ko he is playing then doesn't show.

Conceded a goal early on, while I'm marking and trying to help organise (not that anyone listens) I'm left one on two while three lads are standing having a chat

Few mins later I'm Again left marking two while some fella changes his bib (about 6 times tonight someone went off to change their bib and remove a layer)

Then one lad on my team of course who won't pass 5 yards to you, instead stands there flicking it to himself before trying to nutmeg someone ten times better than him, gives it away and stands there

Shite game
afc turkish

  Reply #411 on: Today at 12:27:10 am
Re: Play Football
Reply #411 on: Today at 12:27:10 am
Quote from: paulrazor on Yesterday at 10:56:37 pm
Thursday numbers still good but starting to get the old habits in which is pissing me off. Started 12 mins late tonight. 2 lads ten mins late then faffing around with their boots and gloves.

Another lad confirms 5 hours before ko he is playing then doesn't show.

Conceded a goal early on, while I'm marking and trying to help organise (not that anyone listens) I'm left one on two while three lads are standing having a chat

Few mins later I'm Again left marking two while some fella changes his bib (about 6 times tonight someone went off to change their bib and remove a layer)

Then one lad on my team of course who won't pass 5 yards to you, instead stands there flicking it to himself before trying to nutmeg someone ten times better than him, gives it away and stands there

Shite game

One for the Played Football That Really Annoys You thread...
paulrazor

  Reply #412 on: Today at 07:23:24 am
Re: Play Football
Reply #412 on: Today at 07:23:24 am
Quote from: afc turkish on Today at 12:27:10 am
One for the Played Football That Really Annoys You thread...
definitely. Very pissed off when I got home
