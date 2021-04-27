We finally bit the bullet and signed up into an O30 indoor league a couple months back. Kept getting our asses kicked by kids in their early 20s in much better shape than us, so we had enough. Still get pummeled every now and then but at least the guys were playing against are usually huffing and puffing as much as we are by the end.



Went really hard into a 50/50 last Thursday with a fella wearing a Vardy jersey, who played like and annoyed as much as the real Jamie Vardy does. Won the ball but messed up my ankle pretty good, came out worse for wear and now Im facing a spell on the sidelines for a bit. Has swelled up like a balloon and started to bruise the last 24 hours or so. Annoyed at myself because I usually make a business decision to not go into a 50/50 like a maniac these days but his mannerisms and playing style was pissing me off. Meh. Just when I was really starting to find my shooting boots again, hope what I think is a high ankle sprain heals up relatively quick. The last one I got took ages for me to get over 100%.