Play Football

Re: Play Football
Reply #360 on: April 27, 2021, 02:56:50 pm
madness some prices alright

50-60 was all id ever go too

still have some grass boots in garage, one pair are in bits but i doubt ill never need them again
Re: Play Football
Reply #361 on: April 28, 2021, 06:46:29 pm
Two weeks into our O30s season after not playing for about 5 months.

It's great to be back.
Re: Play Football
Reply #362 on: April 29, 2021, 12:32:16 pm
Good stuff Col. As far as I'm aware, other than walking football, there's not really anything in between round here, for players who still want to be competitive but can't be playing with young lads in their early-mid 20s, but are still not quite at the stage where they need to potter round with the older gents.

My new boots came today, they're a bit odd is all I can say. Takes a two man team to get them on with the weird ankle thing and they definitely run very small, got the 9.5 and they're seriously tight, I have relatively narrow feet and these are at capacity when I finally get them on. I should've maybe gone for a 10.5 and I never normally get any footwear above a 9/9.5.

They're covered in small, rubbery spines. It says they're for ball control. Possibly helps minimally, I would've thought it's a bit gimmicky.

They look good though and tempted to try them tonight on the 4G but I might just send them back and allow my old pair to punish me for one more week. A lot of reviews say they give after a few wears, but if I wear them and they don't, I've ruined them for return.
Re: Play Football
Reply #363 on: April 29, 2021, 01:18:26 pm
would normally go at least a size up

Quote from: Col on April 28, 2021, 06:46:29 pm
Two weeks into our O30s season after not playing for about 5 months.

It's great to be back.
you were pretty good from what i remember

long time no chat pal

hope you are well
Re: Play Football
Reply #364 on: April 29, 2021, 07:42:15 pm
Any togger going in Liverpool at all? Looking to jump back in.
Re: Play Football
Reply #365 on: May 1, 2021, 01:18:22 pm
Played this morning

Have to say I found it very boring. Were meant to have 14 but 4 lads pulled out and one didn't turn up


I didn't find it very enjoyable. Not sure whether I want to play on

Not down but feel very meh about it
Re: Play Football
Reply #366 on: Today at 09:50:06 am
Quote from: paulrazor on May  1, 2021, 01:18:22 pm
Played this morning

Have to say I found it very boring. Were meant to have 14 but 4 lads pulled out and one didn't turn up


I didn't find it very enjoyable. Not sure whether I want to play on

Not down but feel very meh about it
Maybe when you get the numbers and it's not a lopsided affair on too big a space, you'll enjoy more? I find it annoying when I message the group saying first 14 and then a day before we play, have lads moaning to me that they can't get a game. They know at Tuesday 9am I'm always gonna put the question in the group. It's hard to say no but it's not enjoyable having uneven sides or 9v9 on a 7s pitch, you literally have to pass it on with your first touch and hope the person in space can actually control a football. It's too hectic and crammed, the quality diminishes massively.

I've been enjoying it, I just need to get to the place in my head that I'm not the player I was aged 21, because I get frustrated with myself very easily at my inability to twist and accelerate in the same way I used to.

I relaxed a bit more last game I played, just sat in front of the defence and kept the ball moving round, but if we're losing the temptation is always there to try and drive the team forward, I just don't have the capacity to do so with any consistency anymore!
