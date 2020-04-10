« previous next »
Play Football

BIG DICK NICK

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
Re: Play Football
« Reply #320 on: April 10, 2020, 09:18:16 pm »
Quote from: Jake on April 10, 2020, 09:00:56 pm
Missing playing footy almost as much as I miss watching the reds.

Do we think two people going out and taking shots at each other from the edge of the box counts as social distancing? Its more than 2 meters like.

That my daily exercise with my son at the moment. Still cant beat the feeling of slotting one last a keeper, no matter how young!
afc turkish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends? Who nose?!
Re: Play Football
« Reply #321 on: April 10, 2020, 09:58:28 pm »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on April 10, 2020, 09:18:16 pm
That my daily exercise with my son at the moment. Still cant beat the feeling of slotting one last a keeper, no matter how young!

Well done, he's 13... :D
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

BIG DICK NICK

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
Re: Play Football
« Reply #322 on: April 10, 2020, 11:08:09 pm »
Quote from: afc turkish on April 10, 2020, 09:58:28 pm
Well done, he's 13... :D

That did cross my mind! The boys got to learn.
afc turkish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends? Who nose?!
Re: Play Football
« Reply #323 on: April 11, 2020, 12:34:00 am »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on April 10, 2020, 11:08:09 pm
That did cross my mind! The boys got to learn.

I know I should be ashamed of it, but I sort of dig Southall on any and all levels more than Owen...
Ciara (with a capital "C")

  • Not fussed on Krispy Kremes
Re: Play Football
« Reply #324 on: April 14, 2020, 09:58:54 am »
Quote from: Jake on April 10, 2020, 09:00:56 pm
Missing playing footy almost as much as I miss watching the reds.

Do we think two people going out and taking shots at each other from the edge of the box counts as social distancing? Its more than 2 meters like.

Also missing playing football. Have a list of things I want to do post-isolation and buying a football and going to the park is high up on the list.

But for your question, no I wouldn't do it. Especially if you aren't from the same household - it's just flouting the rules.
Corkboy

  • Sworn enemy of Bottlegirl. The Boston Toilet Mangler. Grauniad of the Cidatel. Into kinky S&M with the Lash.
Re: Play Football
« Reply #325 on: July 22, 2020, 12:27:38 pm »
A love letter to five-a-side football

Why does this weekly ritual mean so much? And could anything ever compare to toe-poking in a late winner?

By David F Ross for Nutmeg magazine

Ive reached the age where I can visualise a life beyond work. A time when I dont have to drag my ageing arse back and forth along the M77 during congested, extended, soul-sapping rush hours. When Im not at the beck and call of impatient clients or demanding deadlines. I can imagine all of this clearly. But I cant conceive of the day when Im not able to play football for an hour a week.

There will be little thats unique about my story beyond perhaps my personal relationship to it. So many of us share this strange passion: this participation in weekly five-a-side games  or in our case, sevens  with other players we often know little or nothing about.

Disparate groups of middle-aged men (or women, but rarely mixed) wearing the washed-out, tightly stretched jerseys of their heroes, or worse, their youth. Acting out dreams that originated in childhood. Scoring in a cup final, or, more likely, a lucky last-minute toe-poke that wins an otherwise turgid match. There are opportunities here for all imaginations. And theres nothing quite like it.

Our experiences will be similar, but lets test that theory, early doors: how many of us complain about an early start, despite kick-off having been that time for years? Our joints aching and creaking like the Tin Man from The Wizard of Oz before Dorothy rushes in with the oil-can. Out in all weathers, thanks to surfaces that get re-thatched more often than Kris Boyds scalp. With a hat, gloves  extra T-shirt layer, perhaps. All rich with the stench of sweat and Ralgex. Thankfully, the fashion for Under Armour tights was as brief as Brian Cloughs time at Leeds. Our car heaters are on full blast, offering an Alexei Mikhailichenko approach to the warm-ups.

The teams may change subtly from week to week, but not dramatically. Steady Eddie is spotted in the shops at Silverburn with his wife when he had complained of a debilitating cough. Hes dropped for a week. Bald Bobby, the bampot barber, gets the nod, after the man with the wee black book popped in for a No 2 buzzcut the previous week. But hes a bit too fond of the slide tackle, is Bobby. Eddie is quickly forgiven, and the natural order restores. Perceived abilities get matched in the prioritised order of the basic skills: moaning, running, passing, scoring. Everyone takes their turn as keeper and tactics are often adjusted if the man between the posts is known to wear the gloves merely to keep his hands warm. A close game is applauded by everybody, but woe betide that weeks selectors if theres any more than five goals in it. Sound familiar?

Im part of a squad of guys who play every Saturday morning in Kilmarnock. There are teachers, accountants, builders and a doctor (always a reassuring sight when middle-aged men get purple-faced with over exertion). There are some who work overseas and miss a week in every three. There are Killie fans, Ayr fans, a few fans of the Old Firm, and  judging by the replica strips  a Newcastle fan. And a couple who profess to prefer rugby. As the decades have passed, Ive come to know more about them all, although I still manage to get the first names mixed up on occasion.

Were all much better in our heads than we are on the pitch. Very few of our number played competitive football in their twenties. Their knees are in better shape than those of real footballers. Most of the guys who play regularly have passed the peak work strain of long hours in their forties. And for some, these were the years of over-eating and under-exercising. With a bit more time on their hands they can now exercise more and the standard, if not the quality, of Saturday morning football has remained enjoyably combative as a consequence.

We are creatures of habit. Consistency is the thing; of date, of time, of pitch. Vary any of these and the equilibrium can be unsettled. One week, the pitch markings had been re-painted. The curved goal area we had been accustomed to for years had gone, replaced by a rectangular box. It took weeks to adjust to this minor change, such was the programmed mindset of those faced with it. It had a similar effect to that of Graeme Souness narrowing the Ibrox pitch in 1987, although in our case both teams ended up confused and disadvantaged.

That line, curved or rectangular, is the main bone of contention.

Ye were over the line!
Yer arse, ah was!
Ye were a bloody mile inside the box!

Contrary statements yelled as regularly as the call and response at Ayr Gaiety during Panto season.

All the glorious ridiculousness of football is here; present and correct in our partisan and one-sided view of the talking points from each game. Despite this, I could count the number of penalties Ive seen accepted by both teams on the fingers of one hand. Maybe all football should be played without referees. It may yet become the only VAR-free football environment in the seasons to come. And yet, this is the real spirit of football; the one that still prompts determinedly myopic pub arguments about controversial goals and missed sitters years after the incidents happened.

Preferring to avoid even more argument, we ignore the head-height rule and play the game as it was intended. Consequently, headed goals are often the only ones outwardly celebrated, given their hens teeth rarity.

There are few things in life funnier than observing a middle-aged man in ill-fitting shorts fall over with no one near him, face planted in the turf, then rising with hundreds of tiny black rubber pellets studded into his dimpled forehead. This is a man who, in the footballing sense, has essentially fouled himself. Weve all done it, and it happens far more regularly than wed want our families to know.

Another painfully regular occurrence that draws widespread laughter  along with grudging admiration  is blocking a certain goal in the most painful way possible. Taking a dull one to the nuts is a footballing rite of passage. Its just as well that for most of us, the creative usefulness of the lads is more limited than was perhaps once the case. Some opt for the light touch regarding tackle protection, or the protection of their tackle. Others pad and shinny-up like Robocop being sent in to quell a prison riot. Theres a place here for all of us. All shapes and sizes.

The complex where we currently congregate is located behind a retail park on the edge of town. The eight pitches are named after the legends of the game. Ours is the Zidane. Intended as an identity to inspire, the Frenchmans achievements are pinned to the seven-metre high fenced surround that week-on-week fails lamentably to contain our shooting exuberance.

Every regular game has an unsung hero, the one to whom the weekly responsibility of organisation falls. For us, that person is Gordon Kerr. We started playing fives in 1992 at the Galleon Centre in Kilmarnock as a group of young unfit thirty-somethings, says Gordon. It began as a challenge thrown down over a few Stellas with a mates younger brother who played regularly. We played with them for a few Sunday evenings but the time, the venue and the opposition werent ideal. A local impresario had recently built an outdoor AstroTurf fives complex in Townholm and we decided to give it a try. Andy Taylor brought in some teachers (you know  the guys with lots of time on their hands but organise nothing and complain about everything!) that he played with after school and we got a time for a Saturday morning.

We played there for a few more years but the place was falling apart. Nails protruding from the side panels, torn surfaces, lack of sand and freezing cold showers with little water pressure. Our Saturday was in danger of imploding. The nearest suitable complex was 10 miles away. The moaning started. Its too far away, my wife needs the car, etc. Some jumped ship and some replacements (including the author of this piece) were roped in from interested friends, acquaintances and tenuous connections.

A small core of the originals remain but, inevitably, age and injury take their toll. New players come in. Some stay for a while; a few fade from memory more rapidly. Its a rich seam for a writer. There have been some fantastic characters over the years. Gordon remembers them all. One of the new men was known as Malcolm X. We formed car pools and I had the mixed fortune to be in the same car as him. He was not the chattiest of men; in fact I cant ever recall a single word he uttered. We travelled with MX for around five years but knew absolutely nothing about him. I was certain he was a spy. He didnt turn up one week. His house was empty and he had flown the country, cover blown. Our suspicions were confirmed when, shortly after MX left, our e-mail group started getting correspondence from Russian girls who were desperate to meet us.

If a game is to take root and become established, it needs a consistency of time and home venue. A nomadic existence is often the only excuse needed for those lacking the necessary staying power; the right stuff. Around 2006, PowerLeague opened in Kilmarnock, says Gordon. It probably saved our group, which was in danger of falling apart. A few five-a-side pitches and one sevens pitch with 3G AstroTurf. Great excitement. We switched to seven-a-sides on the larger park. This was controversial with some. It wasnt universally popular, but I much preferred it. Most of us were now in our late forties. The fives consisted of short bursts of movements, whereas the sevens involved more running. Fives always seemed more like basketball to me. The space offered by the bigger pitch made the games feel more natural.

I ask Gordon what it means to him, this parallel life as an organiser of the short game: Ever since I was a six-year-old boy, all I ever wanted to do was play football. Killie v Leeds United in May 1967, the semi-final of the European Fairs Cup at a full Rugby Park blew my mind and, ever since, football has been the love of my life. It was my footballing Woodstock. Accountancy was just a means to an end, just a way of financing my lifestyle and not something that I really wanted to do. The reality that I had no football ability was immaterial. Football got me through the week, focused on a Saturday. When the opportunity came along to play fives in the morning before going to the Killie game, I jumped at it. Sometimes I played golf in the club medal at 7am before going to the fives and then the pub and then the Killie game. I definitely had no trouble sleeping on those nights.

Some five years into this venture came my personal highlight: the 1997 Scottish Cup final. Killie v Falkirk. I was too young to be at Tynecastle in 1965. I had never seen my team win anything in 30 years as a fan and, based upon those three decades, I feared I never would. I barely slept in the week before the final. The fives were rescheduled for 9.30am, and despite the nervous exhaustion, it was better and more memorable than normal. Most of us left afterwards on the supporters bus which I organised. We had a table for a celebratory dinner at the top of the one-way system giving us the perfect view of the open-topped team bus with the cup and those incredible scenes on John Finnie Street. It was the perfect day and the realisation of my boyhood (and adulthood) dream.

But the responsibility of organising can have its frustrations on and off the pitch too, as Gordon explains: Ah, the bugbears of running the game. Late call-offs. Friday call-offs. Even worse, Friday night phone calls when I am in the pub and have had a few beers and dont have my specs with me, he says. Most of us get irritated by the dribblers  the guy who thinks he is Ronaldo or Messi and would rather lose a testicle than pass the ball to anyone. For us, footballing ability is secondary to enthusiasm and the love of playing. I once asked someone if scoring at the fives as a 60-year-old was better than sex? Its certainly better than sex with me, he replied.

Why does it mean so much to so many of us? The secret is inclusiveness, says Gordon. Guys of differing abilities combining because of their love of football. Winning the game is secondary to having a laugh. As soon as you start to introduce ringers, better players, the whole thing would fall apart. If you introduce real competitiveness, heavy tackles will creep in, resulting in breakages.

Theres a palpable sense of continuity to our activities. That those of us who have been part of this compelling addiction for nearly 30 years are merely the current custodians of the bibs. None of us want to be among those holding the jerseys when the floodlights finally go out. Its a comforting thought that others  sons, maybe  will keep the game going when were gone. Of course, itll be their game then, but our DNA will still be traceable.

An aspect of this functions as a necessary escape from reality. An hour-long opportunity to forget our mortality. A parallel life where we would all play on forever, scoring remarkable goals from beyond the halfway line or making defence-splitting passes that belie our abilities. And where our teammates could return from serious illness or heart attacks after a few weeks out, like they were merely inconvenient niggles or minor muscle pulls.

But life isnt like that. The anonymity of the early days as a player doesnt last. Weve all made valuable and lasting connections that go beyond the initial brief surface acknowledgements. Those previously known only by a first name become fully-fleshed individuals with backgrounds; jobs, families. Shared interests. Friends who are badly missed when they can no longer play.

https://www.theguardian.com/football/2020/apr/14/a-love-letter-to-five-a-side-football
Col

  • Shaves his tongue and shares makeup tips. May be a little camp.
Re: Play Football
« Reply #326 on: September 13, 2020, 07:13:20 pm »
I'm back playing... had a couple of run outs with an over-30s team. Been a couple of years since I played any competitive 11v11 - forgot how much I missed kicking people at 8am on a Sunday.
paulrazor

  • Dreams of a handjob from Timmy Mallett. Chronicler of seasons past. Cares more than Prelude Nr 5, or does he?
Re: Play Football
« Reply #327 on: September 14, 2020, 12:48:40 pm »
played two weeks ago, first time since end of feb

was stiff as a board after

i did ok even though training is hard to do now with way work is

goes to show as well how much you need your touch etc

fella showed up to it looking very trim, out running a lot, lost two stone in last few months

i thought he was gonna run the show but he was no better than anyone else
afc turkish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends? Who nose?!
Re: Play Football
« Reply #328 on: September 14, 2020, 01:35:47 pm »
Quote from: Hellrazor on September 14, 2020, 12:48:40 pm
played two weeks ago, first time since end of feb

was stiff as a board after



Played really well, eh?
Elzar

  • train station gate frustration
Re: Play Football
« Reply #329 on: September 14, 2020, 03:24:00 pm »
Quote from: Elzar on October  8, 2019, 10:59:14 am
Not played football in ages, and I really need to start doing something.

Just moved down to Speke and don't want anything too serious, just a good laugh. Anyone got anything going I can join or people in a similar position?

Still haven't got off my arse. Lazy twat.
paulrazor

  • Dreams of a handjob from Timmy Mallett. Chronicler of seasons past. Cares more than Prelude Nr 5, or does he?
Re: Play Football
« Reply #330 on: September 14, 2020, 03:56:05 pm »
Quote from: fish, barrel, etc. on September 14, 2020, 01:35:47 pm
Played really well, eh?
yeah just played in the hole behind the 2
afc turkish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends? Who nose?!
Re: Play Football
« Reply #331 on: September 14, 2020, 05:47:21 pm »
Quote from: Hellrazor on September 14, 2020, 03:56:05 pm
yeah just played in the hole behind the 2

 :D
paulrazor

  • Dreams of a handjob from Timmy Mallett. Chronicler of seasons past. Cares more than Prelude Nr 5, or does he?
Re: Play Football
« Reply #332 on: September 14, 2020, 10:59:50 pm »
Quote from: fish, barrel, etc. on September 14, 2020, 05:47:21 pm
:D
most infuriating thing. Every game I play (and it happened at least three times last game) I run down wing, team mate has ball in front of me and runs into corner. You scream for them to lay it back to you as you have a great angle to smash the ball at goal

Instead of simply rolling 7 yards to you they either

A don't pass because they prefer to stand there flicking it to themselves

B dick around on the ball and give it away

C dick around and by time they play it you you're marked and chance is gone

D they play it back to your weaker foot

Happens every single time
afc turkish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends? Who nose?!
Re: Play Football
« Reply #333 on: September 15, 2020, 01:34:33 pm »
Quote from: Hellrazor on September 14, 2020, 10:59:50 pm
most infuriating thing. Every game I play (and it happened at least three times last game) I run down wing, team mate has ball in front of me and runs into corner. You scream for them to lay it back to you as you have a great angle to smash the ball at goal

Instead of simply rolling 7 yards to you they either

A don't pass because they prefer to stand there flicking it to themselves

B dick around on the ball and give it away

C dick around and by time they play it you you're marked and chance is gone

D they play it back to your weaker foot

Happens every single time

Continuing in the euphemistic vein... ;D
paulrazor

  • Dreams of a handjob from Timmy Mallett. Chronicler of seasons past. Cares more than Prelude Nr 5, or does he?
Re: Play Football
« Reply #334 on: September 16, 2020, 08:45:44 am »
Quote from: fish, barrel, etc. on September 15, 2020, 01:34:33 pm
Continuing in the euphemistic vein... ;D
and you STOP ACTING THE BOLLIX
Lone Star Red

  • Tex
Re: Play Football
« Reply #335 on: September 16, 2020, 07:47:58 pm »
Miss it like crazy. Our last indoor game was March 10th. Season was supposed to resume in mid-August but they've kept pushing it back and now the earliest we'll play is the 29th of this month. I think the place we play is having issues getting teams to sign up, which is understandable since I'm sure there are plenty of people who have concerns about going back and the place we play at has no marketing, it's all through word of mouth so teams also have no idea they're trying to start the leagues back up.

Have started to organize some outdoor practices with the guys that want to do it. I didn't have a great first touch before Covid and not playing much the last six months has not treated my touch well, to say the least.  ;D

At this rate, I'm starting to wonder if we'll have to transition to outdoor instead, since those leagues have been opening up for a little while now.
Jake

  • Fuck VAR
Re: Play Football
« Reply #336 on: September 16, 2020, 11:14:36 pm »
Went back to outdoor five a side a few weeks ago to keep the legs going till indoor started. Absolutely wrecked my ankle with a bad sprain (at one point half my foot was black) and it's still not right.

Hate a sprain. Would rather a break :lmao at least when it's healed you're done.
Lone Star Red

  • Tex
Re: Play Football
« Reply #337 on: September 16, 2020, 11:24:19 pm »
Quote from: Jake on September 16, 2020, 11:14:36 pm
Went back to outdoor five a side a few weeks ago to keep the legs going till indoor started. Absolutely wrecked my ankle with a bad sprain (at one point half my foot was black) and it's still not right.

Hate a sprain. Would rather a break :lmao at least when it's healed you're done.

Right there with you. Got a really nasty high ankle sprain about 6 years ago playing...was months before it felt 100%. There were a few times I thought it had healed up and when I went out with a ball and started dribbling and cutting and it became immediately apparent it wasn't ready. Beyond frustrating. Sorry fella.
paulrazor

  • Dreams of a handjob from Timmy Mallett. Chronicler of seasons past. Cares more than Prelude Nr 5, or does he?
Re: Play Football
« Reply #338 on: September 17, 2020, 09:04:06 am »
Quote from: Jake on September 16, 2020, 11:14:36 pm
Went back to outdoor five a side a few weeks ago to keep the legs going till indoor started. Absolutely wrecked my ankle with a bad sprain (at one point half my foot was black) and it's still not right.

Hate a sprain. Would rather a break :lmao at least when it's healed you're done.
might be difficult at present time but you probably need a physio

might have tissue damage that needs breaking down and its fucking sore

then strengthen area with some exercises, ie hopping on one leg, balancing etc
Corkboy

  • Sworn enemy of Bottlegirl. The Boston Toilet Mangler. Grauniad of the Cidatel. Into kinky S&M with the Lash.
Re: Play Football
« Reply #339 on: September 21, 2020, 10:53:37 pm »
Back playing for the first time since February. My first game of my sixth decade, six a side with a good standard but not much mobility. I got about the place pretty well, touch was off and I was blowing hard (smoker, yeah I know, shut up). My son played too, hes 18 now and good with it. He was slicing through them at will so he went in goals after a while.

First action, he robbed the ball out wide, I tracked his movement through the middle, he fizzed it across to me a couple yards out and I skied it over. Good times.

Ive said it before but I feel very lucky to be able to play in a decent game of ball with my son. Its a fine thing.
Lone Star Red

  • Tex
Re: Play Football
« Reply #340 on: October 1, 2020, 06:46:36 pm »
Quote from: Lone Star Red on September 16, 2020, 07:47:58 pm
Miss it like crazy. Our last indoor game was March 10th. Season was supposed to resume in mid-August but they've kept pushing it back and now the earliest we'll play is the 29th of this month. I think the place we play is having issues getting teams to sign up, which is understandable since I'm sure there are plenty of people who have concerns about going back and the place we play at has no marketing, it's all through word of mouth so teams also have no idea they're trying to start the leagues back up.

Have started to organize some outdoor practices with the guys that want to do it. I didn't have a great first touch before Covid and not playing much the last six months has not treated my touch well, to say the least.  ;D

At this rate, I'm starting to wonder if we'll have to transition to outdoor instead, since those leagues have been opening up for a little while now.

Not sure if the indoor place we've played at for years is going to make it. Our captain was refunded the deposit for this season out of the blue this week and the phones are going straight to voicemail.

So we found a place nearby that starts up next week. Only thing is we're going from 6v6 indoor to 8v8 outdoor. First time I've played in an outdoor league since I was about 10 years old!  ;D

Beyond excited to get back out there though despite what will surely be a very humbling time. Perfect time of year around here weather-wise as well to get outside and attempt to play some football.

I'm attempting to do some reading on 8v8 formations and tactics. If anyone has any experience, happy to listen.  :wave
« Last Edit: October 1, 2020, 06:54:23 pm by Lone Star Red »
deFacto please, you bastards

  • farKnow.
Re: Play Football
« Reply #341 on: October 2, 2020, 12:44:05 pm »
Used to play twice a week, and then obviously haven't played all of this year up until recently, a random pick up game in a park. Cramped up unsurprisingly but can't wait to get back to playing regularly.
Drinks Sangria

Re: Play Football
« Reply #342 on: October 11, 2020, 02:42:54 pm »
Played for the first time since February this week.

Enjoyed it, played very erratically. I run a lot and train towards that so I was generally fitter than most of the lads, who gassed after 10 minutes. That meant I did have more time on the ball but we probably had one or two aside too many for the pitch (had to go a different place to where we usually book) so picking a good pass was hard with the pitch being congested.

It was a bit of a goalfest and I did an Adrian with a dreadful, scuffed attempted diagonal that there striker cut out and rolled into our net. I did a lot of good with the ball and some dreadful, the standard of my team wasnt great so they were constantly passing it to me as they clearly didnt trust one another. Was stupid to trust me with the amount I gave it away compared to usual!  ;D

Its three days later and Im still stiff and sore, I did 7 miles yesterday that made me feel a touch looser but very achy still. Feels nice to have played though, looking forward to next week.

I used to play at a decent level and this is so much more fun, weve a real mix of abilities from semi-pro standard down to barely being able to pass a ball. Its played in good spirit though and its a good group of lads. Worried im now one of the oldest though  ;D
AndyMuller

  • Has always wondered how to do it. Rice, Rice, Baby. Wants to have George Michael.
Re: Play Football
« Reply #343 on: October 13, 2020, 07:22:53 am »
Looking to get back into playing through the week so if anyone needs a player give me a shout. Based in Kirkby.
paulrazor

  • Dreams of a handjob from Timmy Mallett. Chronicler of seasons past. Cares more than Prelude Nr 5, or does he?
Re: Play Football
« Reply #344 on: October 13, 2020, 08:17:37 am »
back about 6 weeks since we stopped with covid but god knows how much loner we will get given the 1000 cases in the north daily

think at one point last saturday i scored 3 in about 90 seconds

fully expecting to be in the guinness book of records after that
Ciara (with a capital "C")

  • Not fussed on Krispy Kremes
Re: Play Football
« Reply #345 on: October 19, 2020, 10:43:55 am »
My (outdoor) weekly 5-a-side returns at the start of November.

Is it safe?!

I miss it so, so, so much but I am very wary of going back.
paulrazor

  • Dreams of a handjob from Timmy Mallett. Chronicler of seasons past. Cares more than Prelude Nr 5, or does he?
Re: Play Football
« Reply #346 on: October 19, 2020, 11:33:06 am »
Quote from: Ciara (with a capital "C") on October 19, 2020, 10:43:55 am
My (outdoor) weekly 5-a-side returns at the start of November.

Is it safe?!

I miss it so, so, so much but I am very wary of going back.
mines off for at least 4 weeks

there was hand sanitizer everywhere, only thing that annoyed me was someone moving my lucozade bottle beside someone elses who had the same bottle

they didnt have showers but i only live around the corner anyway

Sammy5IsAlive

Re: Play Football
« Reply #347 on: October 19, 2020, 09:28:02 pm »
Quote from: Ciara (with a capital "C") on October 19, 2020, 10:43:55 am
My (outdoor) weekly 5-a-side returns at the start of November.

Is it safe?!

I miss it so, so, so much but I am very wary of going back.

I think the football itself is safe, especially if you sanitise your hands after. I think it depends more on what you do before/after the match. If you are in an area with lots of cases and 5 of you pile into the same car to get there and back it might not be a great idea.

If you are missing it a lot then I'd suggest that the physical and perhaps more importantly the mental benefits of playing would far outweigh any potential risk.
Ciara (with a capital "C")

  • Not fussed on Krispy Kremes
Re: Play Football
« Reply #348 on: October 24, 2020, 12:07:24 pm »
Thanks guys - appreciate the feedback.

I was more thinking about the physical contact / sweat / heavy breathing etc... I would travel there and home alone and not congregate but I think its the physical contact/closeness that would put me off.
AndyMuller

  • Has always wondered how to do it. Rice, Rice, Baby. Wants to have George Michael.
Re: Play Football
« Reply #349 on: January 7, 2021, 02:41:28 pm »
Need to get a game of togger going when everything is hopefully back to normal, been far too long!
Drinks Sangria

  • RAWK Supporter
Re: Play Football
« Reply #350 on: April 1, 2021, 04:12:04 pm »
Meant to be playing tonight, first time back at it I think in 6 months.

I'm generally pretty fit as I run a lot, but that sort of fitness doesn't really translate to a frantic seven aside and muscularly it couldn't be worse - every time we've come back after a break I've been in pieces the next day. Fully expect to spend this additional day off in a great deal of discomfort  ;D

That saying, I love playing. Two acl surgeries hasn't stopped me and even though my touch is usually poor for the first two weeks, it comes back eventually. The biggest difference I've found with age and injury is my agility when dribbling. Just can't spin people and accelerate away anymore, it's simply like I haven't the capability.
BIG DICK NICK

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
Re: Play Football
« Reply #351 on: April 1, 2021, 05:17:08 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on April  1, 2021, 04:12:04 pm
Meant to be playing tonight, first time back at it I think in 6 months.

I'm generally pretty fit as I run a lot, but that sort of fitness doesn't really translate to a frantic seven aside and muscularly it couldn't be worse - every time we've come back after a break I've been in pieces the next day. Fully expect to spend this additional day off in a great deal of discomfort  ;D

That saying, I love playing. Two acl surgeries hasn't stopped me and even though my touch is usually poor for the first two weeks, it comes back eventually. The biggest difference I've found with age and injury is my agility when dribbling. Just can't spin people and accelerate away anymore, it's simply like I haven't the capability.

Soul destroying that! When playing with my peers I was always usually one of the quickest (back in our 20s). Over time we stopped playing as a group and a few times a smaller group of us joined local 5 a side leagues and it was just painful to be honest! Up against little bastards a good ten years younger running rings around us! No substitute for pace and fitness in those small sided games sadly. I think Ive retired from football apart from smashing a few in against my son in the park!
Drinks Sangria

  • RAWK Supporter
Re: Play Football
« Reply #352 on: April 1, 2021, 11:11:22 pm »
Nick, its rough! Always been a bit pace dependent too, it must be said.

I was shit tonight to be honest!  ;D Touch dreadful, kept under hitting passes. My saving grace was some decent interceptions and blocks because the rest of them were blowing after 10 minutes and I was fine throughout. Feeling like my calves and back will likely be in bits as of the morning.
paulrazor

  • Dreams of a handjob from Timmy Mallett. Chronicler of seasons past. Cares more than Prelude Nr 5, or does he?
Re: Play Football
« Reply #353 on: April 2, 2021, 09:18:13 am »
The extra fitness after all that time away sometimes is no advantage alright.

When my Saturday lot started again in August one of the best players we have showed up two stone lighter. I thought he would run the show but he was no better than anyone else. All that time off meant his touch was brutal.
Drinks Sangria

  • RAWK Supporter
Re: Play Football
« Reply #354 on: April 2, 2021, 09:21:59 am »
Quote from: paulrazor on April  2, 2021, 09:18:13 am
The extra fitness after all that time away sometimes is no advantage alright.

When my Saturday lot started again in August one of the best players we have showed up two stone lighter. I thought he would run the show but he was no better than anyone else. All that time off meant his touch was brutal.
It was the only thing stopping my performance last night from being described as dreadful ;D I was one of many awful performances though. To be fair, some slight stiffness in the back this morning but nowhere near as bad as usual.

My first touch in the entire game was infield and wayward and I had to slide in to push the ball back to the keeper with my second to avoid putting one of their's in on goal  :-[ Didn't get much better than that throughout. I enjoyed it though, hopefully next week is that bit easier.
Jake

  • Fuck VAR
Re: Play Football
« Reply #355 on: April 2, 2021, 09:35:19 pm »
Have had two outdoor games of 6s this week on thirds of a full pitch.

So glad to be back, but I much prefer indoor 5s. Roll on May!
paulrazor

  • Dreams of a handjob from Timmy Mallett. Chronicler of seasons past. Cares more than Prelude Nr 5, or does he?
Re: Play Football
« Reply #356 on: Today at 08:41:33 am »
im finally back this weekend

havent played since october with all this lockdown shit

look forward to it

have been doing running so some level of fitness
Drinks Sangria

  • RAWK Supporter
Re: Play Football
« Reply #357 on: Today at 09:27:01 am »
Razor I reckon you'll be fine, seem to have been consistently at it from the running thread.

I had a good game last week and really enjoyed it, sat in the middle and just took the pressure off some of the lads who aren't quite as steady players. It's an odd group, there's three or four of us with academy backgrounds, one who's capped at youth international level (who in my mind is still good enough to play pro if he could be arsed and stop spending all his time and money on shooting) and then a fair few solid players, before a drop off to having four or five players who can barely kick a football and put effort in but are properly shit. I don't mean that in a nasty way, I'm glad they come and it makes for pretty even teams when you divide the good and the shit players evenly.

One of the lads is a pro golfer, brilliant at it by all accounts and has the weirdest kicking technique you've ever seen, probably because his body is completely attuned to the movements of a different sport. It sometimes makes me smile to see his weird, scuffed chip crosses that go to no one!  ;D

Playing again this Thursday, last week my touch seemed to come back after my feet were basically brick walls for the fortnight before, I was starting to worry I couldn't control a football without five yards of space in front of me anymore!

I need a new pair of boots, I've been playing with old school Copa Mundial's for the last ten years or so now and they've given up the ghost, the lining inside is going and starting to really dig in and blister when I play an hour in them. Some of the younger lads turn up with these boots with like an ankle sock bit and covered in little rubber spines, presumably to help their touch (definitely something I need  ;D) - any recommendations? Probably don't want to spend more than £80 - £100 seeing as they're just for a weekly kickaround on 4G.
paulrazor

  • Dreams of a handjob from Timmy Mallett. Chronicler of seasons past. Cares more than Prelude Nr 5, or does he?
Re: Play Football
« Reply #358 on: Today at 01:57:19 pm »
adidas usually do good ones

mine need binned as ive had them since euro 2012

youd get a decent adidas set for about 50 tops

Drinks Sangria

  • RAWK Supporter
Re: Play Football
« Reply #359 on: Today at 02:09:59 pm »
Quote from: paulrazor on Today at 01:57:19 pm
adidas usually do good ones

mine need binned as ive had them since euro 2012

youd get a decent adidas set for about 50 tops
My girlfriend had a discount code for the app, got the Predator 20.3 Firm ground as the reviews seemed to suggest they're equally decent on firm grass as well as 4G, which is principally what I'd be using them on.

With the discount, £53 with free delivery so can't knock that. Doubt I'll get them in time for Thursday's kick around but that's not a worry. Looking forward to not having massive blisters on my big toes from the lining wearing out.

On a separate note, how ridiculous are the price of top end football boots! Similar price to your specialist running gear now. Saw some of the AG Nike boots were £220. Wild.
