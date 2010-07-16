« previous next »
Bread actress Gilly Coman dies aged 50

kmo1969

Bread actress Gilly Coman dies aged 50
July 16, 2010, 08:36:37 pm
Was very shocked and saddened to read this on the BBC website today:  :(

http://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-england-merseyside-10655320

Bread actress Gilly Coman dies aged 50

At the height of its fame Bread attracted more than 20 million viewers

The actress who played Aveline in the 1980s Liverpool sitcom Bread has died from a suspected heart attack.

Gilly Coman, 50, played the Boswell family's flame-haired sister for five series of the hit comedy, before leaving to have a baby in 1989.

Brought up in Wavertree, Liverpool, she joined the Elliot Clarke drama school on Rodney Street when she was seven.

Ms Coman also appeared in Brookside, Boys from the Blackstuff, Coronation Street and Emmerdale Farm.

Written by Carla Lane, Bread attracted more than 21 million viewers for the episode when Aveline married Protestant vicar Oswald in 1988.

Ms Lane said: "She was a nice girl, a good actress and she never questioned the lines I gave her.

"She knew how to walk to make people laugh and she knew the character better than I did."

When Ms Coman, a mother-of-four gave up her part it was taken over by Melanie Hill, who played Aveline for the final two series.

RIP
Re: Bread actress Gilly Coman dies aged 50
Reply #1 on: July 16, 2010, 08:39:39 pm
I loved watching Bread when i was younger. I'll always remember her teetering round in her high heals. :)
Witherkay

Re: Bread actress Gilly Coman dies aged 50
Reply #2 on: July 17, 2010, 07:14:06 pm
Sad that.

Still refer to women walking around in high heels that are too big as 'Aveline'.

Most younger ones don't know what I am on about.

Effes

Re: Bread actress Gilly Coman dies aged 50
Reply #3 on: July 18, 2010, 09:34:55 am
Quote from: kmo1969 on July 16, 2010, 08:36:37 pm

Ms Lane said: "She was a nice girl, a good actress and she never questioned the lines I gave her.

"She knew how to walk to make people laugh and she knew the character better than I did."


Am I reading too much into this, or do you get the impression she wasn't exactly "glowing"
with praise here?
alfonso

Re: Bread actress Gilly Coman dies aged 50
Reply #4 on: July 19, 2010, 11:59:28 am
Sad news.

Was she the only scouser in the show?

gregor

Re: Bread actress Gilly Coman dies aged 50
Reply #5 on: July 19, 2010, 07:39:44 pm
Quote from: alfonso on July 19, 2010, 11:59:28 am
Sad news.

Was she the only scouser in the show?



Jean Boht is from Liverpool. Also Vic McGuire (who is my uncle) who played Jack is as well.
Shaun101

Re: Bread actress Gilly Coman dies aged 50
Reply #6 on: July 21, 2010, 10:52:08 am
Sad News about her . Thought she was the better looking Aveline

to be honest I hated "Bread" - Portrayed liverpool in a negative light too much for me. everyone on the scrounge, fiddling the dole. Yeah we needed that sort of portrayal in the 80's like a hole in the head.

alfonso

Re: Bread actress Gilly Coman dies aged 50
Reply #7 on: July 22, 2010, 06:25:53 am
Quote from: gregor on July 19, 2010, 07:39:44 pm
Jean Boht is from Liverpool. Also Vic McGuire (who is my uncle) who played Jack is as well.

What was it like for him what with most people from Liverpool hating the show?
gregor

Re: Bread actress Gilly Coman dies aged 50
Reply #8 on: July 22, 2010, 06:48:41 am
Quote from: alfonso on July 22, 2010, 06:25:53 am
What was it like for him what with most people from Liverpool hating the show?

He's always got a good reaction from people to be honest.
rosie

Re: Bread actress Gilly Coman dies aged 50
Reply #9 on: July 22, 2010, 10:51:11 am
Quote from: gregor on July 22, 2010, 06:48:41 am
He's always got a good reaction from people to be honest.

loved him more in Goodnight Sweetheart. fine actor.
Nobby Reserve

Re: Bread actress Gilly Coman dies aged 50
Reply #10 on: September 13, 2023, 02:20:57 pm
Terry de Niro

Re: Bread actress Gilly Coman dies aged 50
Reply #11 on: September 14, 2023, 12:31:59 am
Red Beret

Re: Bread actress Gilly Coman dies aged 50
Reply #12 on: September 15, 2023, 07:09:27 pm
Very sad news. Maybe update the thread title?

Saw a picture of Tom Baker the other day. He looked very frail. I mean, he's 89 himself but he looked nothing like he did in the DW 50th.
Cormack Snr

Re: Bread actress Gilly Coman dies aged 50
Reply #13 on: Yesterday at 05:09:04 pm
Peter Howitt who played Joey Boswell wrote the film Sliding Doors..
So Howard Philips

Re: Bread actress Gilly Coman dies aged 50
Reply #14 on: Today at 09:51:03 am
Quote from: Cormack Snr on Yesterday at 05:09:04 pm
Peter Howitt who played Joey Boswell wrote the film Sliding Doors..

Well I never knew that.

Bread was still shite though.
