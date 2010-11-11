« previous next »
Links or stories from The S*n & Other Unacceptable Sources

Re: Links or stories from either The S*n or News Of The World
November 11, 2010, 09:43:51 am
For the first time I have just read each comment from first to last and I cannot believe some ppl have the balls to question WHY ? to this thread. Ignorance is one thing due to being a twinkle in Daddies eye or the jizz hitting the cervix only in the 90s onwards,but when it applies to the 96 lost souls back in 1989 I would class this as highly embarressing. I agree with the stance where a ban and contemplation time suffices followed by a permanent ban. Furthermore can you look in the mirror for buying that trash ?
Re: Links or stories from either The S*n or News Of The World
Hi.
I am living in Sweden, and here we have a newspaper called Aftonbladet. The Aftonbladet is like your british tabloids, and all the football thet publice, it's taken frpn The S*n and som on, they have no respect what so ever for the 96, so one of the supporterclubs members have written a mail to the journalist on the newspaper, and tell him, and the other journalists at Aftonbladet to stop using The S*n as source.

He has got a answer that they don't care as there's not many complaines, so this is what we have done, very many swedish supporters has started to send mails to Aftonbladet, and this journalist, and it would be great if yo here at RAWK could join in, the letter i post here and that i wants you to forward tells him/Aftonbladet that people on Merseyside boycott the paper because of all the lies they have written, and so on, the more people who sends mail, the better.

The journalist to mail is:

patrik.sjogren@aftonbladet.se

And the text:

Den 15:e april 1989 miste 96 Liverpool-supportrar sina liv. Hillsborough-katastrofen är en av de mest förskräckliga händelserna i fotbollens historia, och alla LFC-fans mår ont av att tänka på den dagen då 96 bröder och systrar lämnade oss. De finns alla kvar i våra hjärtan och vi kommer aldrig att glömma, aldrig.

The S*n hade dagen efter händelsen, som du mycket väl vet, några fruktansvärda rubriker på sin framsida. Sedan dess har vi aldrig förlåtit tidningen. Alla Liverpool-spelare, ledare och fans har bojkottat The S*n, och det gör vi än i dag.
Att då hänvisa till tidningen i en artikel om Liverpool är likadant som att klanka ner, trampa på och håna alla de 96 supportrar som gick bort den hemska dagen i april.
Ni på Aftonbladet, och speciellt du, visar en tydlig brist på respekt för 96 offer, 96 oskyldiga offer som endast ville gå på en fotbollsmatch och uppleva sitt livs dag. Du är skamlig som sedan menar att du inte bryr dig så länge det bara är en person som ger klagomål.

Här är ett tecken på att det finns fler som bryr sig, och jag är en av dem.
Sluta med att hänvisa till The S*n.

JUSTICE FOR THE 96!


Thanx.

Re: Links or stories from either The S*n or News Of The World
Just in case anyone may be suspicious or doubtful of TheKopite's post, especially since the text is in a language not many will understand, I can vouch for its genuine nature and have myself fired off an email to Patrik Sjögren.......and another one to his boss for good measure.

Get some.
Re: Links or stories from either The S*n or News Of The World
Re: Links or stories from either The S*n or News Of The World
Tell you all the truth it's the first time that I actually noticed this thread and was shocked.

I asked myself how was it posiible that RAWK was actually dedicating a sticky right band on top to the bastards.

Then I read the first post and relaxed.

If it serves for something, I am not a scouser or a brit for that. I am Maltese living in Malta. But that thing and anything and anyone associated with it will never come near me.
Re: Links or stories from either The S*n or News Of The World
Again, people still don't think before they post. Not easy to see links or quotes mentioning the s*n.
Re: Links or stories from either The S*n or News Of The World
Can someone please confirm if 'The Independent' and 'Belfast Telegraph' are banned papers.

I looked through the site and couldnt find anything.

Cheers
Re: Links or stories from either The S*n or News Of The World
I'm fairly sure the Independent is fine.

No idea about the Belfast Telegraph.
Re: Links or stories from either The S*n or News Of The World
cheers mate.

Re: Links or stories from either The S*n or News Of The World
No problem with either of them.

It's basically the two in the title.

Re: Links or stories from either The S*n or News Of The World
Deleted two Ashley Cole threads already. Only source is NOTW
Re: Links or stories from either The S*n or News Of The World
Quote from: Alan_F on February 27, 2011, 07:38:25 am
Deleted two Ashley Cole threads already. Only source is NOTW
I've also deleted it.
Re: Links or stories from either The S*n or News Of The World
« Reply #92 on: April 7, 2011, 03:50:24 am »
Re: Links or stories from either The S*n or News Of The World
« Reply #93 on: September 4, 2012, 10:34:36 am »
A bit off-topic but i feel like an attention seeker if I start a thread in Feedback...

I can't find the list of acceptable sources. Is that something that only appeared in the transfer forum?

I think I mean the one that repeated Daily Mail lots of times. Is there a list somewhere that I can't find?

Cheers.
Re: Links or stories from either The S*n or News Of The World
« Reply #94 on: September 4, 2012, 12:32:15 pm »
Think it was in the Transfer Forum. Good point. I'll try and find it and move it over here.
Acceptable and Unacceptable Sources for posting stories and links from.
September 4, 2012, 12:39:12 pm
RAWK has a policy of accepting certain media sources when starting threads on news heard or written about the club.

This list is not exhaustive but gives clear guidence to what's allowed and not.

Twitter sources are not allowed unless from an official site and really, unless its the madness of the Transfer Forum, you shouldn't be starting a new thread based on a tweet anyway.

Clearly as Jon Hall's thread in this board states, quoting from the Sun will get you banned/muted at least and is just a no-no.


This is the list as posted in the Transfer Forum when open:


Quote from: Southern Pansy on May 24, 2010, 01:29:11 pm
I really shouldn't need to say this, but, the following sources will be instantly deleted:
  • The Sun

The following (not an exhaustive list) could be summarily locked:
  • Daily Mail
  • The metro
  • Daily Express
  • Daily Mail
  • The Star
  • The Daily Star
  • Daily Mail
  • Talk Sport
  • Daily Mail
  • community.footballpools.com
  • Daily Mail
  • TeamTalk
  • Daily Mail
  • Tribal Football
  • Daily Mail
  • Sportsnetwork
  • Daily Mail
  • Goal.com
  • Daily Mail
  • fansfc.com
  • Daily Mail


Don't post anything from KopTalk, because Duncan Oldham claims copyright on it. Besides, why on earth would you want to read it?

The BBC Transfer Gossip page, and it's equivalent in the quality papers does not magically launder the story. A Sun story is a Sun story, even if the BBC report that the Sun are reporting something.

So what can you post?

liverpoolfc.tv is clearly definitive (apart from the press round up)
The Echo / Daily Post (unless it is reporting other papers' stories)

Beyond those two, I am afraid you need to think. Read the story. Does it have any quotes? A story quoting a named source is stronger than a story with an unnamed source, which is better than a story without a source. Where is the story printed? The Guardian has more credibility than the Star for instance. Is the story realistic? We are not going to buy Messi, he is not for sale, we couldn't afford him if he was. In summary, is the story credible? If it isn't, don't post it, because it will be locked.




I'd like to add
Talksport Radio to that list.

thanks.
Re: Acceptable and Unacceptable Sources for posting stories and links from.
Also...  a few pointers to prevent premature pitchforkation...

If a story says "Player X told the Sun" it does not necessarily mean that Player X has given an exclusive interview to the paper.  It is disengenuous media bollocks which usually translates as "Player X released a statement/held a press conference which was open to all the media including the morally bankrupt guttertwat that we sent along".

If a poster posts something that mentions the Sun as the source then they will get a slap on the wrist but it may be that they got the article from one of the many Richie Buxton alikes out there who simply recycle shit to make a living.  They don't need to be burnt at the stake they just need to learn to read better.

As you were :wave
Re: Links or stories from either The S*n or News Of The World
« Reply #97 on: September 4, 2012, 01:13:08 pm »
Thanks, er... mate!
Re: Acceptable and Unacceptable Sources for posting stories and links from.
Which happened with Charlie Adam so called talking to the s*n a few days back.

He didn't, they quoted him and some of our 'fans' gave him grief on twitter.
Re: Links or stories from either The S*n or News Of The World
A polite reminder to people. Do not post stories from the s*n at any time otherwise you may end up getting booted off the site for being stupid.

Re: Links or stories from either The S*n or News Of The World
Can't for the life of me understand how anyone would/could entertain that horrible rag or any of the others associated with it.
Re: Links or stories from The S*n
Could people also not fucking link to that paper for money off vouchers or codes.

Read the fucking thing you are about to post before pressing the 'post' button.
Re: Links or stories from The S*n
« Reply #102 on: October 30, 2015, 01:26:16 pm »
Read on a forum, not The Scum site[i wouldn't go on there even if they paid me all the money in the world to go to that site], the paywall for the scum site is ending within a few weeks, that went well. lol. ;D
Re: Links or stories from The S*n & Other Unacceptable Sources
February 8, 2017, 10:24:58 am
did i see something about whoscored recently? some use it provide info on players etc

did i see they are linked with the s*n or is that someone else?

edit i see it now

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=329092.msg14804028#msg14804028
Re: Links or stories from The S*n & Other Unacceptable Sources
Quote from: Hellrazor on February  8, 2017, 10:24:58 am
did i see something about whoscored recently? some use it provide info on players etc

did i see they are linked with the s*n or is that someone else?

edit i see it now

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=329092.msg14804028#msg14804028

This is still being used everywhere.
Re: Links or stories from The S*n & Other Unacceptable Sources
« Reply #105 on: September 30, 2017, 08:28:20 pm »
Still seeing links to the Daily Mail, please stop folks
Re: Links or stories from The S*n & Other Unacceptable Sources
Quote from: noname on September 30, 2017, 08:28:20 pm
Still seeing links to the Daily Mail, please stop folks

We do as much as we can, as always report to mod so we can see any posted - i've just removed that one reported earlier.

Thanks
Re: Links or stories from The S*n & Other Unacceptable Sources
« Reply #107 on: October 1, 2017, 06:06:49 am »
Quote from: Jonathan Hall ☆☆☆☆☆ on September 30, 2017, 08:46:04 pm
We do as much as we can, as always report to mod so we can see any posted - i've just removed that one reported earlier.

Thanks

Just a note on that, the Mail has a weird split where the online side is this celeb/fashion-obsessed content farm. So to those of us not familiar with the print version, it doesn't seem as poisonous as it really is at heart. Sneaky fucks. Just in case anyone thinks posters who use Mail links are right wing nutjobs.
Re: Links or stories from The S*n & Other Unacceptable Sources
Quote from: Claus on October  1, 2017, 06:06:49 am
Just a note on that, the Mail has a weird split where the online side is this celeb/fashion-obsessed content farm. So to those of us not familiar with the print version, it doesn't seem as poisonous as it really is at heart. Sneaky fucks. Just in case anyone thinks posters who use Mail links are right wing nutjobs.

Print or online version is dire. Neither are wanted. The person who linked the last one had the link removed only.
Re: Links or stories from The S*n & Other Unacceptable Sources
« Reply #109 on: October 3, 2017, 05:16:03 am »
Quote from: Jonathan Hall ☆☆☆☆☆ on October  2, 2017, 06:42:39 pm
Print or online version is dire. Neither are wanted. The person who linked the last one had the link removed only.

Not defending it, just explaining.
Re: Links or stories from The S*n & Other Unacceptable Sources
Quote from: Claus on October  1, 2017, 06:06:49 am
Just a note on that, the Mail has a weird split where the online side is this celeb/fashion-obsessed content farm. So to those of us not familiar with the print version, it doesn't seem as poisonous as it really is at heart. Sneaky fucks. Just in case anyone thinks posters who use Mail links are right wing nutjobs.

So your defence is that it is vacuous shit rather than pernicious evil shit?
Re: Links or stories from The S*n & Other Unacceptable Sources
« Reply #111 on: October 3, 2017, 03:59:09 pm »
Quote from: SP on October  3, 2017, 08:21:43 am
So your defence is that it is vacuous shit rather than pernicious evil shit?

Again, not defending - explaining.

Nobody outside the UK knows what the Mail is really like. I only found out because I read an article on it. That's why you'll keep seeing it used as a source by non-native reds, the online arm is nothing like the print version.

http://www.slate.com/articles/business/moneybox/2012/02/daily_mail_new_york_times_how_the_british_tabloid_became_the_world_s_most_popular_online_newspaper_.html

Quite an interesting article too.
Re: Links or stories from The S*n & Other Unacceptable Sources
« Reply #112 on: October 3, 2017, 05:48:59 pm »
Just why would anyone want to read this paper or link anything from it beggars belief.

In the 1930s the Daily Mail ran numerous articles praising Nazi Germany, the Hitler Youth, Mussolini's Italy and the British Union of Fascists. This era of Fascist sympathising from the Mail produced one of the most notorious headlines in the history of British print media; "Hurrah for the blackshirts", which was written by the proprietor Lord Rothmere, a personal friend of both Mussolini and Hitler.
Re: Links or stories from The S*n & Other Unacceptable Sources
Quote from: Black and White Paul on October  3, 2017, 05:48:59 pm
Just why would anyone want to read this paper or link anything from it beggars belief.

In the 1930s the Daily Mail ran numerous articles praising Nazi Germany, the Hitler Youth, Mussolini's Italy and the British Union of Fascists. This era of Fascist sympathising from the Mail produced one of the most notorious headlines in the history of British print media; "Hurrah for the blackshirts", which was written by the proprietor Lord Rothmere, a personal friend of both Mussolini and Hitler.

And they still do, but no point in preaching to you Paul. You know. And thanks.
Re: Links or stories from The S*n & Other Unacceptable Sources
Is sky sports news now sponsored by a certain paper beginning with s?
Re: Links or stories from The S*n & Other Unacceptable Sources
Quote from: Hellrazor on January 22, 2018, 11:48:08 am
Is sky sports news now sponsored by a certain paper beginning with s?

Idk, but it was purchased by a non Murdoch company recently. So it has that going for it. Hint Sky Sports is now a potential princess.
Re: Links or stories from The S*n & Other Unacceptable Sources
Quote from: Crimson_Tank on January 22, 2018, 12:46:12 pm
Idk, but it was purchased by a non Murdoch company recently. So it has that going for it. Hint Sky Sports is now a potential princess.

Not yet. Fox have a bid open for Sky. Disney have a bid open for Fox.

All subject to regulatory hurdles.
Re: Links or stories from The S*n & Other Unacceptable Sources
Can this Indy Kaila Twitter person be added? I went into the men in suits thread, and that apparent nonsense is all over it. I know there are other twitter bollock account, but this one rears its head very often.
Re: Links or stories from The S*n & Other Unacceptable Sources
Today at 04:34:22 pm
Following the recent pile of shite written about Jurgen Klopp in the Spectator, both it and the author Philip Patrick have been added to the banned sources list.
