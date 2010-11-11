Hi.

I am living in Sweden, and here we have a newspaper called Aftonbladet. The Aftonbladet is like your british tabloids, and all the football thet publice, it's taken frpn The S*n and som on, they have no respect what so ever for the 96, so one of the supporterclubs members have written a mail to the journalist on the newspaper, and tell him, and the other journalists at Aftonbladet to stop using The S*n as source.



He has got a answer that they don't care as there's not many complaines, so this is what we have done, very many swedish supporters has started to send mails to Aftonbladet, and this journalist, and it would be great if yo here at RAWK could join in, the letter i post here and that i wants you to forward tells him/Aftonbladet that people on Merseyside boycott the paper because of all the lies they have written, and so on, the more people who sends mail, the better.



The journalist to mail is:



patrik.sjogren@aftonbladet.se



And the text:



Den 15:e april 1989 miste 96 Liverpool-supportrar sina liv. Hillsborough-katastrofen är en av de mest förskräckliga händelserna i fotbollens historia, och alla LFC-fans mår ont av att tänka på den dagen då 96 bröder och systrar lämnade oss. De finns alla kvar i våra hjärtan och vi kommer aldrig att glömma, aldrig.



The S*n hade dagen efter händelsen, som du mycket väl vet, några fruktansvärda rubriker på sin framsida. Sedan dess har vi aldrig förlåtit tidningen. Alla Liverpool-spelare, ledare och fans har bojkottat The S*n, och det gör vi än i dag.

Att då hänvisa till tidningen i en artikel om Liverpool är likadant som att klanka ner, trampa på och håna alla de 96 supportrar som gick bort den hemska dagen i april.

Ni på Aftonbladet, och speciellt du, visar en tydlig brist på respekt för 96 offer, 96 oskyldiga offer som endast ville gå på en fotbollsmatch och uppleva sitt livs dag. Du är skamlig som sedan menar att du inte bryr dig så länge det bara är en person som ger klagomål.



Här är ett tecken på att det finns fler som bryr sig, och jag är en av dem.

Sluta med att hänvisa till The S*n.



JUSTICE FOR THE 96!





Thanx.



