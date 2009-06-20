« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 78 79 80 81 82 [83]   Go Down

Author Topic: Gulleysucker's 'well I never knew that' thread  (Read 372579 times)

Offline Elmo!

  • Spolier alret!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,656
Re: Gulleysucker's 'well I never knew that' thread
« Reply #3280 on: September 10, 2024, 09:35:43 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on September 10, 2024, 09:33:16 pm
Youve not read about chemical weapons then?

Tusk.

(A very good book on nerve agents called toxic  if the topic has somehow not made its way to your library)

I haven't read that book but you've dodged my question I note!
Logged

Offline TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 96,438
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Gulleysucker's 'well I never knew that' thread
« Reply #3281 on: September 10, 2024, 09:39:26 pm »
Quote from: Elmo! on September 10, 2024, 09:35:43 pm
I haven't read that book but you've dodged my question I note!
Bit of research at the WWI museums in flankers field too.

Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline Elmo!

  • Spolier alret!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,656
Re: Gulleysucker's 'well I never knew that' thread
« Reply #3282 on: September 10, 2024, 09:40:12 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on September 10, 2024, 09:39:26 pm
Bit of research at the WWI museums in flankers field too.

So did you just learn this fact now or not?  ;D
Logged

Offline kesey

  • Hippy - Scally - Taoist - Rafiki - Dad - Trichotomist. Hill Climber, David Cassidy Fan Club
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,474
  • Jagadambe Mata ♡
Re: Gulleysucker's 'well I never knew that' thread
« Reply #3283 on: September 10, 2024, 10:55:24 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on September 10, 2024, 09:30:45 pm
Factoid. Mustard gas isnt a gas.

Does it still kill people ?

Yes !

Logged
He who sees himself in all beings and all beings in himself loses all fear.

- The Upanishads.

The heart knows the way. Run in that direction

- Rumi

You are held . You are loved . You are seen  - Some wise fella .

Offline TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 96,438
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Gulleysucker's 'well I never knew that' thread
« Reply #3284 on: September 10, 2024, 11:03:52 pm »
Quote from: kesey on September 10, 2024, 10:55:24 pm
Does it still kill people ?

Yes !


Ive got to be honest, Ive not tried it.
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline kesey

  • Hippy - Scally - Taoist - Rafiki - Dad - Trichotomist. Hill Climber, David Cassidy Fan Club
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,474
  • Jagadambe Mata ♡
Re: Gulleysucker's 'well I never knew that' thread
« Reply #3285 on: September 10, 2024, 11:10:17 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on September 10, 2024, 11:03:52 pm
Ive got to be honest, Ive not tried it.

And there we go RAWK .
Logged
He who sees himself in all beings and all beings in himself loses all fear.

- The Upanishads.

The heart knows the way. Run in that direction

- Rumi

You are held . You are loved . You are seen  - Some wise fella .

Offline Saltashscouse

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,914
  • Born and bred to support the Reds
Re: Gulleysucker's 'well I never knew that' thread
« Reply #3286 on: September 11, 2024, 07:10:13 am »
Herbie Flowers the great bassist who recently passed away and played the bass line on Lou Reed's Walk On The Wild Side wrote " Grandad " the no 1 hit for Clive Dunn
Logged
Jan Molby once bought me a pint 🍺

Offline Crosby Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 115,839
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Gulleysucker's 'well I never knew that' thread
« Reply #3287 on: September 11, 2024, 07:21:32 am »
Quote from: Saltashscouse on September 11, 2024, 07:10:13 am
Herbie Flowers the great bassist who recently passed away and played the bass line on Lou Reed's Walk On The Wild Side wrote " Grandad " the no 1 hit for Clive Dunn

:D Amazing
Logged

Online BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,934
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Gulleysucker's 'well I never knew that' thread
« Reply #3288 on: September 11, 2024, 07:45:30 am »
Nix v. Hedden, 149 U.S. 304 (1893), is a decision by the Supreme Court of the United States in which the Court unanimously held that tomatoes should be classified as vegetables rather than fruits for purposes of tariffs, imports and customs.
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Offline jambutty

  • The Gok Wan of RAWK. Tripespotting Advocate. Oakley style guru. Hardman St. arl arse, "Ridiculously cool" -Atko- Impending U.S. Civil War Ostrich. Too old to suffer wankers and WUMs on here.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,258
  • June 20, 2009. Still no justice for Neda
Re: Gulleysucker's 'well I never knew that' thread
« Reply #3289 on: September 19, 2024, 08:43:30 am »
7th Heaven:

In Islam, paradise and heaven are two different things. Paradise is a place created for the believers to reside in. Heavens are more like universes. Allah Almighty created seven heavens. We are in the lowest heaven we call the universe. Per Islam, Prophet Muhammad on his night journey (Isra) to meet Allah went through these heavens as he ascended with the ArchAngel Gabriel and met previous prophets on different heavens.

1st heaven - Adam

2st heaven - John (Yahya) and Jesus (Eisa)

3rd heaven - Joseph (Yusuf)

4th heaven - Enoch (Idris)

5th heaven - Aaron

6th heaven - Moses

7th heaven - Abraham (Ibrahim)
Logged
Kill the humourless.

Online BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,934
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Gulleysucker's 'well I never knew that' thread
« Reply #3290 on: September 20, 2024, 01:40:05 am »
Ever wondered why the Angostura Bitters label doesnt fit?

When Dr. Johann Siegert died in 1870, his two sons took over the business.
One year, as they were about the enter a competition, one brother was in charge of designing a new bottle and the other of designing a new label. The problem is that they didnt consult each other about the sizes and therefore, the label came out too big for the bottle. As it was too late for them to do anything about it, they entered the competition with their bottle covered in the oversized label. They lost but, one of the judges, told them that this is what you call signature labelling. He insisted that the brothers should keep the big label as it was the perfect branding  who else was crazy enough to add an oversized label into a bottle?
And so they did! They followed the judges advice and as of that day, all Angostura bottles were made and shipped with a too-big-to-fit-the-bottle label.
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Offline jambutty

  • The Gok Wan of RAWK. Tripespotting Advocate. Oakley style guru. Hardman St. arl arse, "Ridiculously cool" -Atko- Impending U.S. Civil War Ostrich. Too old to suffer wankers and WUMs on here.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,258
  • June 20, 2009. Still no justice for Neda
Re: Gulleysucker's 'well I never knew that' thread
« Reply #3291 on: September 23, 2024, 09:00:24 am »
Rounders, or "Base ball"  was referred to in literature 2 years before the USA existed.
Logged
Kill the humourless.

Online BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,934
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Gulleysucker's 'well I never knew that' thread
« Reply #3292 on: September 25, 2024, 04:09:58 am »
The character of Silas Stone in the TV series Doom Patrol is played by Phil Morris, famously known as attorney Jackie Chiles from Seinfeld.

In real life he's the son of Greg Morris who played the role of Barney Collier from the TV series of Mission: Impossible (1988-1990)
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Offline Six Beardy

  • Granby Half-Brick Dodger!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,461
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Gulleysucker's 'well I never knew that' thread
« Reply #3293 on: Yesterday at 10:41:45 pm »
Quote from: Saltashscouse on September 11, 2024, 07:10:13 am
Herbie Flowers the great bassist who recently passed away and played the bass line on Lou Reed's Walk On The Wild Side wrote " Grandad " the no 1 hit for Clive Dunn

I think he was in the Wombles too ?  ;D

In a simliar vein - Chas and Dave feature prominently on Eminem's 'My Name Is' - by way of being sesion musicians on the sample Eminem/Dre used from Labi Siffre's 'I Got The'...

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xKISdd2mKzU (sampled bit starts at about 2.32)

One a mate told me the other day - pigeons can be trained to tell the difference between a Monet and a Picasso painting ( as long as they aren't shown the Monet upside down). I was convinced he was having me on til I googled it...

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC1334394/

I wonder if they could be trained to be on VAR ? I'm sure pigeons could probably do a much better job than that PGMOL shower of shite.  ;D





 
Logged

Online AndyInVA

  • Born in Liverpool, grew up in Yorkshire, live in the States
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,209
  • Never Forget
Re: Gulleysucker's 'well I never knew that' thread
« Reply #3294 on: Today at 01:46:24 am »
Jonathan Lynn was the co creator and writer of Yes Minister.

Went on to direct My Cousin Vinny and the Whole Nine Yards.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 78 79 80 81 82 [83]   Go Up
« previous next »
 