Ever wondered why the Angostura Bitters label doesnt fit?



When Dr. Johann Siegert died in 1870, his two sons took over the business.

One year, as they were about the enter a competition, one brother was in charge of designing a new bottle and the other of designing a new label. The problem is that they didnt consult each other about the sizes and therefore, the label came out too big for the bottle. As it was too late for them to do anything about it, they entered the competition with their bottle covered in the oversized label. They lost but, one of the judges, told them that this is what you call signature labelling. He insisted that the brothers should keep the big label as it was the perfect branding  who else was crazy enough to add an oversized label into a bottle?

And so they did! They followed the judges advice and as of that day, all Angostura bottles were made and shipped with a too-big-to-fit-the-bottle label.