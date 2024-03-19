« previous next »
Author Topic: Gulleysucker's 'well I never knew that' thread  (Read 347661 times)

Re: Gulleysucker's 'well I never knew that' thread
« Reply #3200 on: March 19, 2024, 07:15:03 am »
Cheers!
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
Re: Gulleysucker's 'well I never knew that' thread
« Reply #3201 on: March 25, 2024, 10:48:26 pm »
I never put together that Nurse Gladys Emmanuel was Auntie Mabel.
If I were a linesman, I would execute defenders who applauded my offsides.

Re: Gulleysucker's 'well I never knew that' thread
« Reply #3202 on: March 25, 2024, 10:58:08 pm »
Quote from: bradders1011 on March 25, 2024, 10:48:26 pm
I never put together that Nurse Gladys Emmanuel was Auntie Mabel.

Ive just got onto Donna from The Office is Lucy Bretton from Not going Out

Quote from: Elmo! on March  5, 2024, 05:58:01 pm
As I've said before, the Full English is just the base upon which the Scots/Welsh/NI have improved upon. Sorry but the Full English is the worst of the British breakfasts.

Re: Gulleysucker's 'well I never knew that' thread
« Reply #3203 on: March 26, 2024, 10:18:22 am »
Quote
The 21-metre rule is, according to the Stirling prize-winning architect Annalie Riches, a bizarre hangover from 1902, originally intended to protect the modesty of Edwardian women. The urban designers Raymond Unwin and Barry Parker walked apart in a field until they could no longer see each others nipples through their shirts. The two men measured the distance between them to be 70ft (21 metres), and this became the distance that is still used today, 120 years later, to dictate how far apart many British homes should be built.

And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Re: Gulleysucker's 'well I never knew that' thread
« Reply #3204 on: March 26, 2024, 10:23:41 am »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on March 25, 2024, 10:58:08 pm
Ive just got onto Donna from The Office is Lucy Bretton from Not going Out



I will not have her tunnel bandied about this office, willy nilly.

Made me feel old when I realised that as well!
Re: Gulleysucker's 'well I never knew that' thread
« Reply #3205 on: March 26, 2024, 11:08:50 am »
The publishers of the Astounding Science Fiction magazine knew that the US government had started a major scientific project in New Mexico during WWII because so many of their subscribers suddenly changed their postal address to Los Alamos, New Mexico.

They received a visit from the FBI when they published a story in 1944 called Deadline, describing the use of Uranium-235 in a nuclear fission atomic bomb.
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Re: Gulleysucker's 'well I never knew that' thread
« Reply #3206 on: April 2, 2024, 02:02:35 pm »
If you have an iPhone and charge it standing on its edge horizontally the display becomes like an alarm clock.
Re: Gulleysucker's 'well I never knew that' thread
« Reply #3207 on: May 6, 2024, 01:29:05 pm »
Maximus dog at the start of Gladlator also played Wellard in Eastenders (at least one version of him anyway)
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
Re: Gulleysucker's 'well I never knew that' thread
« Reply #3208 on: May 6, 2024, 02:30:15 pm »
The longest name of a place still in use is a hill in New Zealand: Taumatawhakatangihangaoauauotameteaturipukakapikimaungahoronukupokaiwhenuakitanatahu(that's 92 letters. I counted so you wouldn't have to. Obviously, mail envelopes in NZ are freaking HUGE!)
Re: Gulleysucker's 'well I never knew that' thread
« Reply #3209 on: May 14, 2024, 01:22:18 am »
I was bored the other night so out of interest, I looked at how much different footballers charged on Cameo and whether they were actually any good (for an explanation of what Cameo is, click here). A lot of them seem to be either ex-Liverpool or ex-Arsenal and many of them have their quirks. Here is a general list of persons of interest:


Thiago Silva: £318! And he doesn't speak a word of English!

Gabriel Jesus: £279. He seems to have recorded his intro message inside the first team changing room, which I found fairly funny.

John Terry: £179. Say what you want about Captain Leader Legend but he has a perfect five-star score, fast turnaround time and goes a decent length. He also seems to do all of his videos in his home trophy room or massive scenic garden, which I suppose is one form of motivation if you're giving someone a pep talk.

Trevoh Chalobah: £159  :lmao

Michael Owen: £143. One of the first videos was to a girl who was turning 13. She also plays up front and was struggling with a knee injury. Owen told her not to rush back too quickly and looked a little emotional for a moment when he did.

Ray Hudson: £115. 395 videos, 395 five-star scores (!) Average video length: 4 mins 54 (!!)

Steve McMahon: £88. No takers yet.

Geoff Hurst: £88. Does them all in his kitchen with the kettle and toaster behind him.

Paul Ince: £80.

John Aldridge: £76. Did his intro in a modern Liverpool shirt. Does he even play for the Legends team?

Jason McAteer: £64. Only six videos left apparently. Better get in soon!

Phil Thompson: £60. Definitely one for the hardcore fans, in a good way.

Mark Lawrenson: £60.

Danny Murphy: £56. Does anyone remember seeing Danny on Football Focus(?) during lockdown? Well, I'm glad to report I recognised his living room on here right away. That chandelier is absolutely ghastly.

Bruce Grobbelaar: £56.

Neil Ruddock: £40. Has a lovely couch and seemingly a couple of beers before recording. Good value.

Faustino Asprilla: £40. Average video length is eight seconds, and lots of one-star reviews. Apparently, Tino doesn't reference what you ask for or, sometimes, deliver the message in English. But hey, Newcastle fans should know what you get when you pay for a maverick.

Sheyi Ojo: £30. I hope Sheyi's doing all right!

Matt Le Tissier: £28. 384 five-star reviews out of 386, no outward signs of craziness.

Abel Xavier: £28. Seems like a genuinely nice fella, and his hair is still great.
Re: Gulleysucker's 'well I never knew that' thread
« Reply #3210 on: May 14, 2024, 01:36:00 am »
Found out the other day that shit scouse house dj Lee butler is Billy butlers daughter

Mind blown. Suppose it makes sense though cos his dads shit n all.

« Reply #3211 on: May 14, 2024, 07:36:52 am »
Quote from: Sir Capon of Debaser on May 14, 2024, 01:36:00 am
Found out the other day that shit scouse house dj Lee butler is Billy butlers daughter
Mind blown. Suppose it makes sense though cos his dads shit n all.



Bet that shocked him too
Jurgen YNWA

Re: Gulleysucker's 'well I never knew that' thread
« Reply #3212 on: May 14, 2024, 07:44:44 am »
How much on Cameo for Luke Chadwick and Jeremie Aliadiere out of interest? We do a predictions competition at work and the organiser has sorted them out to congratulate the winners of the last couple of seasons. :D
« Reply #3213 on: May 14, 2024, 10:44:00 am »
Don't think they're on there. They're probably on Memmo, which is similar but more European.
Re: Gulleysucker's 'well I never knew that' thread
« Reply #3214 on: May 14, 2024, 11:24:03 am »
Quote from: TepidT2O on May  6, 2024, 01:29:05 pm
Maximus dog at the start of Gladlator also played Wellard in Eastenders (at least one version of him anyway)

There is a statue of the Molassian dog used by Roman legions at the British Museums excellent Life in the Roman Army exhibition;

https://www.britishmuseum.org/exhibitions/legion-life-roman-army
Re: Gulleysucker's 'well I never knew that' thread
« Reply #3215 on: May 27, 2024, 04:18:18 pm »
Yakko's World misses both Wales and the Vatican City
Re: Gulleysucker's 'well I never knew that' thread
« Reply #3216 on: May 31, 2024, 11:32:37 am »
Stone Island is an Italian brand. What's the Latin for 'get the badge in?'
If I were a linesman, I would execute defenders who applauded my offsides.

Re: Gulleysucker's 'well I never knew that' thread
« Reply #3217 on: June 19, 2024, 04:32:15 pm »
Quote from: Boston Bosox on May  6, 2024, 02:30:15 pm
The longest name of a place still in use is a hill in New Zealand: Taumatawhakatangihangaoauauotameteaturipukakapikimaungahoronukupokaiwhenuakitanatahu(that's 92 letters. I counted so you wouldn't have to. Obviously, mail envelopes in NZ are freaking HUGE!)
That was the opening line of the song " The Lone Ranger " by Quantum Jump  https://youtu.be/hchOYs_d_Bw?feature=shared
Jan Molby once bought me a pint 🍺

Re: Gulleysucker's 'well I never knew that' thread
« Reply #3218 on: June 24, 2024, 07:24:36 am »
Quote from: Boston Bosox on May  6, 2024, 02:30:15 pm
The longest name of a place still in use is a hill in New Zealand: Taumatawhakatangihangaoauauotameteaturipukakapikimaungahoronukupokaiwhenuakitanatahu(that's 92 letters. I counted so you wouldn't have to. Obviously, mail envelopes in NZ are freaking HUGE!)

The actual name for Bangkok is 168 letters, Krung Thep Mahanakhon Amon Rattanakosin Mahinthara Ayuthaya Mahadilok Phop Noppharat Ratchathani Burirom Udomratchaniwet Mahasathan Amon Piman Awatan Sathit Sakkathattiya Witsanukam Prasit

Thais shorten it to Krung Thep.
Re: Gulleysucker's 'well I never knew that' thread
« Reply #3219 on: June 25, 2024, 09:32:26 pm »
Persephone is pronounced Per Sef Oh Knee

Not Percy Phone

Seems obvious but I didn't have a clue
YNWA

Re: Gulleysucker's 'well I never knew that' thread
« Reply #3220 on: June 27, 2024, 06:00:38 pm »
The first time a national anthem was sung before a sporting event was  Hen Wlad Fy Nhadau in Cardiff in 1905

Wales were playing the All Blacks in what  was called the match of the century
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Match_of_the_Century_(rugby_union)

In response to the Haka, Teddy Morgan, who later went on to score the games only try sang the anthem back at them, followed by the rest of the team and then the crowd.

https://sportinglandmarks.co.uk/how-the-welsh-introduced-national-anthems-to-international-sport/
Quote from: Elmo! on March  5, 2024, 05:58:01 pm
As I've said before, the Full English is just the base upon which the Scots/Welsh/NI have improved upon. Sorry but the Full English is the worst of the British breakfasts.

Re: Gulleysucker's 'well I never knew that' thread
« Reply #3221 on: June 27, 2024, 06:04:19 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on June 27, 2024, 06:00:38 pm
The first time a national anthem was sung before a sporting event was  Hen Wlad Fy Nhadau in Cardiff in 1905

Wales were playing the All Blacks in what  was called the match of the century
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Match_of_the_Century_(rugby_union)

In response to the Haka, Teddy Morgan, who later went on to score the games only try sang the anthem back at them, followed by the rest of the team and then the crowd.

https://sportinglandmarks.co.uk/how-the-welsh-introduced-national-anthems-to-international-sport/

New Zealands only defeat of a 35 match tour! Chuck in travel by boat and they must have been away for about a year!
Re: Gulleysucker's 'well I never knew that' thread
« Reply #3222 on: June 27, 2024, 08:31:44 pm »
OMG was first used in writing in 1917.
Re: Gulleysucker's 'well I never knew that' thread
« Reply #3223 on: June 27, 2024, 08:33:53 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on June 27, 2024, 06:04:19 pm
New Zealands only defeat of a 35 match tour! Chuck in travel by boat and they must have been away for about a year!

Thank you for your interest in my post, but this wasn't what I hoped people would take away from the story!
Quote from: Elmo! on March  5, 2024, 05:58:01 pm
As I've said before, the Full English is just the base upon which the Scots/Welsh/NI have improved upon. Sorry but the Full English is the worst of the British breakfasts.

Re: Gulleysucker's 'well I never knew that' thread
« Reply #3224 on: June 27, 2024, 09:03:53 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on June 27, 2024, 08:33:53 pm
Thank you for your interest in my post, but this wasn't what I hoped people would take away from the story!

Was that the last time Wales beat New Zealand?
Re: Gulleysucker's 'well I never knew that' thread
« Reply #3225 on: June 27, 2024, 09:04:42 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on June 27, 2024, 09:03:53 pm
Was that the last time Wales beat New Zealand?

What is this "beating New Zealand" you talk of?
« Reply #3226 on: June 28, 2024, 11:21:10 pm »
Red Stripe Lager gets it's name from the stripe on a Jamaican bizzies kecks.
bitter,not me.a granddad,but I'm not even 40

Re: Gulleysucker's 'well I never knew that' thread
« Reply #3227 on: June 29, 2024, 07:50:07 pm »
Before D-Day, May I think, there was an American general by the name of Miller who got blocked one night talking shit about how he 'guaranteed the landing would take place before the 15th of June..' Someone clearly heard it and word got back to Eisenhower who promptly sent him home at a reduced rank in disgrace. Don't quote me on this, but I think they were good friends as well.
YNWA

Re: Gulleysucker's 'well I never knew that' thread
« Reply #3228 on: June 30, 2024, 07:50:27 am »
Jeff Wayne the War of the Worlds composer also composed the theme tune to The Big Match.
Re: Gulleysucker's 'well I never knew that' thread
« Reply #3229 on: June 30, 2024, 08:29:53 am »
Quote from: Nitramdorf on June 30, 2024, 07:50:27 am
Jeff Wayne the War of the Worlds composer also composed the theme tune to The Big Match.
Now that is quality WINKT
Re: Gulleysucker's 'well I never knew that' thread
« Reply #3230 on: June 30, 2024, 10:01:18 am »
. It's illegal to be drunk in a bar in Alaska.

Alaska statute 04.16.040 states, "A drunken person may not knowingly enter or remain on premises licensed under this title," meaning that if you're drunk, you can neither enter nor stay at any place that is licensed to serve liquor.
Re: Gulleysucker's 'well I never knew that' thread
« Reply #3231 on: June 30, 2024, 10:12:25 am »
Quote from: Boston Bosox on June 30, 2024, 10:01:18 am
. It's illegal to be drunk in a bar in Alaska.

Alaska statute 04.16.040 states, "A drunken person may not knowingly enter or remain on premises licensed under this title," meaning that if you're drunk, you can neither enter nor stay at any place that is licensed to serve liquor.
Its illegal to serve a drunk person in England!  But define drunk
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Re: Gulleysucker's 'well I never knew that' thread
« Reply #3232 on: June 30, 2024, 03:01:53 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on June 30, 2024, 10:12:25 am
Its illegal to serve a drunk person in England!  But define drunk

As per the Licensing Act 2003, which, like Super Gran, is also applicable in Wales.
Quote from: Elmo! on March  5, 2024, 05:58:01 pm
As I've said before, the Full English is just the base upon which the Scots/Welsh/NI have improved upon. Sorry but the Full English is the worst of the British breakfasts.

Re: Gulleysucker's 'well I never knew that' thread
« Reply #3233 on: July 9, 2024, 06:47:14 pm »
Citroen 2CV

2 CV meaning 2 Cheveau

Cheveau = Horse

The original car was literally only a 2HP vehicle
Re: Gulleysucker's 'well I never knew that' thread
« Reply #3234 on: Yesterday at 05:44:47 pm »
Quote from: AndyInVA on July  9, 2024, 06:47:14 pm
Citroen 2CV

2 CV meaning 2 Cheveau

Cheveau = Horse

The original car was literally only a 2HP vehicle
Original 2 CV was 9 horse power (it was named after the tax bracket it fell into).

Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Re: Gulleysucker's 'well I never knew that' thread
« Reply #3235 on: Yesterday at 07:45:07 pm »
If apple earpods were a company in their own right, it would have a bigger turnover than McDonald's or Nike

 :shocked :shocked
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Re: Gulleysucker's 'well I never knew that' thread
« Reply #3236 on: Yesterday at 07:47:19 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 07:45:07 pm
If apple earpods were a company in their own right, it would have a bigger turnover than McDonald's or Nike

 :shocked :shocked

Because their product only lasts about 12-18 months. My second pair are starting to play up. Have to play everything at full volume gust to hear it and then my phone tells me my volume is too loud and lowers the maximum setting. Fucking shambles. :D
Re: Gulleysucker's 'well I never knew that' thread
« Reply #3237 on: Yesterday at 08:29:57 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 07:47:19 pm
Because their product only lasts about 12-18 months. My second pair are starting to play up. Have to play everything at full volume gust to hear it and then my phone tells me my volume is too loud and lowers the maximum setting. Fucking shambles. :D

Pro Tip: Other products are available and work with Apple devices.
Re: Gulleysucker's 'well I never knew that' thread
« Reply #3238 on: Today at 01:49:37 am »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 07:45:07 pm
If apple earpods were a company in their own right, it would have a bigger turnover than McDonald's or Nike

 :shocked :shocked

From Sept 2023.

Quote
If you had of invested the purchase price of an iPhone every time one was released since 2007 the $12,584 would be worth $117,764.18 today in stock.

This represents a profit of $105,180.18 and a return of 835.8% over the past 16 years.
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Re: Gulleysucker's 'well I never knew that' thread
« Reply #3239 on: Today at 02:02:07 am »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 05:44:47 pm
Original 2 CV was 9 horse power (it was named after the tax bracket it fell into).



That makes a lot more sense. I saw the fact on Reddit or something. Yours make more sense.
