Yeah I'd be in favour of not bothering with the clock changes.

Not every country does it. And the world has moved on a bit since it started. We have streetlights and car headlights...
Yeah I'd be in favour of not bothering with the clock changes.

Not every country does it. And the world has moved on a bit since it started. We have streetlights and car headlights...

What gets me is that in the US, some states don't even do it. So you've got pockets of the US that are on daylight savings time and then some that aren't.

Congress was supposed to vote this year on abolishing it, but as usual they couldn't organize a piss up in a brewery, unless it's to get more money or strip women's rights.
What gets me is that in the US, some states don't even do it. So you've got pockets of the US that are on daylight savings time and then some that aren't.

Congress was supposed to vote this year on abolishing it, but as usual they couldn't organize a piss up in a brewery, unless it's to get more money or strip women's rights.
Too busy defending their rights to own a gun.
What gets me is that in the US, some states don't even do it. So you've got pockets of the US that are on daylight savings time and then some that aren't.

Congress was supposed to vote this year on abolishing it, but as usual they couldn't organize a piss up in a brewery, unless it's to get more money or strip women's rights.

It is really not that weird. There are states next to each other that have different time zones, like Indiana and Illinois, so people always have to double think where they are going and if they cross teh state line as to what the time will be there.

But doing a quick google shows it is the same as Spain/Portugal, Poland/Ukraine, East of the Bosphorous/West of the Bosphorous in Turkey

The last is pretty interesting. Ive been over that crossing and got a train on the other side. I don't remember a time difference but suppose there must hae been
It is really not that weird. There are states next to each other that have different time zones, like Indiana and Illinois, so people always have to double think where they are going and if they cross teh state line as to what the time will be there.

But doing a quick google shows it is the same as Spain/Portugal, Poland/Ukraine, East of the Bosphorous/West of the Bosphorous in Turkey

The last is pretty interesting. Ive been over that crossing and got a train on the other side. I don't remember a time difference but suppose there must hae been

There's places in Arizona that don't do it and other places in Arizona that do it. It's fucking weird. It's not a different state.

As I said before it's a fucking useless system and they should just get rid of it permanently.
procrastination ≃ depression

(a very personal one, I am diagnosed with depression so it's true for me, but a real one to be aware of)
It is really not that weird. There are states next to each other that have different time zones, like Indiana and Illinois, so people always have to double think where they are going and if they cross teh state line as to what the time will be there.

But doing a quick google shows it is the same as Spain/Portugal, Poland/Ukraine, East of the Bosphorous/West of the Bosphorous in Turkey

The last is pretty interesting. Ive been over that crossing and got a train on the other side. I don't remember a time difference but suppose there must hae been

Time is a meaningless construct. If we are going to start getting rid of daylight savings and fixing time zones (like Spain being out of sync with the rest of Europe, thanks to Franco) we may as well go straight to decimal time and a universal time zone.
Don't laugh - but read today that the clocks changing aren't every 6 months - its 5 and 7 - never bothered to count before!

I told my family this like it was some amazing revelation and eggy couldnt have been less interested. Its not you, its them.
Time is a meaningless construct. If we are going to start getting rid of daylight savings and fixing time zones (like Spain being out of sync with the rest of Europe, thanks to Franco) we may as well go straight to decimal time and a universal time zone.

Gerald Ford turned down the Detroit Lions and Green Bay packers to instead go to law school
Gerald Ford turned down the Detroit Lions and Green Bay packers to instead go to law school

Back in the day, the decision made sound fiscal sense; pro footballers all had second off-season jobs and were kind of looked down on as roughnecks
The Olympics used to give out medals for competitive art...
The Olympics used to give out medals for competitive art...
Jack B Yeats (the poet William's brother) won independent Ireland's first ever Olympic medal, a silver in Paris 1924 for this painting, the Liffey Swim

Australia is wider than the moon

The moon is 3,400 kilometers (2,113 miles) in diameter, while Australias diameter from east to west is almost 4,000 km (2,485 miles).
Fairly niche this, but the trumpeteer in England's Barmy Army, Simon Finch, also played trumpet on Kanye West's "All of the lights" single in 2010.
Fairly niche this, but the trumpeteer in England's Barmy Army, Simon Finch, also played trumpet on Kanye West's "All of the lights" single in 2010.

Gold star. excellent pub quiz question.
Seattle used to be called : New York
I'm a man and so have never had cause to use one, but I only discovered what wings on panty liners were for this week. I always just thought they provided extra reliable width, like Maxi (pad) Rodriguez.
