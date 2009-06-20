Yeah I'd be in favour of not bothering with the clock changes.Not every country does it. And the world has moved on a bit since it started. We have streetlights and car headlights...
What gets me is that in the US, some states don't even do it. So you've got pockets of the US that are on daylight savings time and then some that aren't.Congress was supposed to vote this year on abolishing it, but as usual they couldn't organize a piss up in a brewery, unless it's to get more money or strip women's rights.
It is really not that weird. There are states next to each other that have different time zones, like Indiana and Illinois, so people always have to double think where they are going and if they cross teh state line as to what the time will be there.But doing a quick google shows it is the same as Spain/Portugal, Poland/Ukraine, East of the Bosphorous/West of the Bosphorous in TurkeyThe last is pretty interesting. Ive been over that crossing and got a train on the other side. I don't remember a time difference but suppose there must hae been
If you're lying, I'll chop your head off.
Don't laugh - but read today that the clocks changing aren't every 6 months - its 5 and 7 - never bothered to count before!
Crosby Nick never fails.
Time is a meaningless construct. If we are going to start getting rid of daylight savings and fixing time zones (like Spain being out of sync with the rest of Europe, thanks to Franco) we may as well go straight to decimal time and a universal time zone.
Gerald Ford turned down the Detroit Lions and Green Bay packers to instead go to law school
The Olympics used to give out medals for competitive art...
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks
Fairly niche this, but the trumpeteer in England's Barmy Army, Simon Finch, also played trumpet on Kanye West's "All of the lights" single in 2010.
Page created in 0.053 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 0.65]