October 27, 2023, 12:27:44 pm
Yeah I'd be in favour of not bothering with the clock changes.

Not every country does it. And the world has moved on a bit since it started. We have streetlights and car headlights...
October 27, 2023, 12:29:15 pm
Quote from: ToneLa on October 27, 2023, 12:27:44 pm
Yeah I'd be in favour of not bothering with the clock changes.

Not every country does it. And the world has moved on a bit since it started. We have streetlights and car headlights...

What gets me is that in the US, some states don't even do it. So you've got pockets of the US that are on daylight savings time and then some that aren't.

Congress was supposed to vote this year on abolishing it, but as usual they couldn't organize a piss up in a brewery, unless it's to get more money or strip women's rights.
October 27, 2023, 12:30:50 pm
Quote from: Chakan on October 27, 2023, 12:29:15 pm
What gets me is that in the US, some states don't even do it. So you've got pockets of the US that are on daylight savings time and then some that aren't.

Congress was supposed to vote this year on abolishing it, but as usual they couldn't organize a piss up in a brewery, unless it's to get more money or strip women's rights.
Too busy defending their rights to own a gun.
October 27, 2023, 12:38:23 pm
Quote from: Chakan on October 27, 2023, 12:29:15 pm
What gets me is that in the US, some states don't even do it. So you've got pockets of the US that are on daylight savings time and then some that aren't.

Congress was supposed to vote this year on abolishing it, but as usual they couldn't organize a piss up in a brewery, unless it's to get more money or strip women's rights.

It is really not that weird. There are states next to each other that have different time zones, like Indiana and Illinois, so people always have to double think where they are going and if they cross teh state line as to what the time will be there.

But doing a quick google shows it is the same as Spain/Portugal, Poland/Ukraine, East of the Bosphorous/West of the Bosphorous in Turkey

The last is pretty interesting. Ive been over that crossing and got a train on the other side. I don't remember a time difference but suppose there must hae been
October 27, 2023, 12:40:43 pm
Quote from: AndyInVA on October 27, 2023, 12:38:23 pm
It is really not that weird. There are states next to each other that have different time zones, like Indiana and Illinois, so people always have to double think where they are going and if they cross teh state line as to what the time will be there.

But doing a quick google shows it is the same as Spain/Portugal, Poland/Ukraine, East of the Bosphorous/West of the Bosphorous in Turkey

The last is pretty interesting. Ive been over that crossing and got a train on the other side. I don't remember a time difference but suppose there must hae been

There's places in Arizona that don't do it and other places in Arizona that do it. It's fucking weird. It's not a different state.

As I said before it's a fucking useless system and they should just get rid of it permanently.
November 4, 2023, 04:45:03 pm
procrastination ≃ depression

(a very personal one, I am diagnosed with depression so it's true for me, but a real one to be aware of)
Yesterday at 02:31:39 pm
Quote from: AndyInVA on October 27, 2023, 12:38:23 pm
It is really not that weird. There are states next to each other that have different time zones, like Indiana and Illinois, so people always have to double think where they are going and if they cross teh state line as to what the time will be there.

But doing a quick google shows it is the same as Spain/Portugal, Poland/Ukraine, East of the Bosphorous/West of the Bosphorous in Turkey

The last is pretty interesting. Ive been over that crossing and got a train on the other side. I don't remember a time difference but suppose there must hae been

Time is a meaningless construct. If we are going to start getting rid of daylight savings and fixing time zones (like Spain being out of sync with the rest of Europe, thanks to Franco) we may as well go straight to decimal time and a universal time zone.
Yesterday at 02:34:43 pm
Quote from: peelyon on October 26, 2023, 05:19:55 pm
Don't laugh - but read today that the clocks changing aren't every 6 months - its 5 and 7 - never bothered to count before!

I told my family this like it was some amazing revelation and eggy couldnt have been less interested. Its not you, its them.
Yesterday at 04:16:38 pm
Quote from: Party Phil on Yesterday at 02:31:39 pm
Time is a meaningless construct. If we are going to start getting rid of daylight savings and fixing time zones (like Spain being out of sync with the rest of Europe, thanks to Franco) we may as well go straight to decimal time and a universal time zone.

Today at 05:33:09 am
