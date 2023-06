That wailing/siren sound on David Bowies Heroes is a guitar.



I always wondered what it was. I couldn't work out if it was a keyboard with one of those strips you moved your finger up and down on or what it was. A little googling and it turns out it was guitar fed into some synth type thing known as an ebow to get the desired sound.



An excellent thread on some musicians web site and a live performance from 2010 that shows how the sound was made.



https://www.kvraudio.com/forum/viewtopic.php?t=269495



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ky3Awe3K8XM



I know nothing how music is made so the whole thing was new to me. I always loved the track ever since Live Aid and never really thought about how that sound was made until a few days ago



EDIT - just double checked the live aid footage and it doesn't look like a guitarist did it and may have been Thomas Dolby on keyboards who made the sound for that performance





Interesting - following up it seems that Mick Ronson is using an ebow on that video but Fripp didn't use one - he just relied on the feedback to achieve the sustain.Whereas everyone thinks it's an ebow, this magical guitar gadget called an ebow. In fact it wasn't an ebow, it was just the feedback–Fripp playing this "dah uhhhh dahh uhhh" that beautiful motif. And Fripp recorded a second time without hearing the first one. It was a little bit more cohesive, but still quite wasn't right, and he said, "Let me do it again. Just give me another track. I'll do it again." And we silenced the first two tracks and he did a third pass, which was really great. He nailed it. And then I had the bright idea: I said, "Look let me just hear what it sounds like with the other two tracks. You never know."Full article here:and Tony Visconto interview by the BBC here:the Fripp guitar is at 2:15