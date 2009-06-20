Snoring and how it works. Didn't know anything about it until a couple of years ago.I never understood it until a while back. I almost had an operation with a shyster surgeon who said my snoring was contributed by my deviated septum. Turns out your nose has little to nothing to do with snoring.I had snored for years and it was starting to become a real issue as I wasn't getting any good sleep and woke up exhausted every day. This is a classic sign of sleep apnea. Snoring means you don't get into a deep REM sleep at all and your sleep pattern is repeated light sleep and not the energizing deep sleep.Snoring is caused way back in your throat and nothing to do with your nose at all. Your airway starts to collapse and then vibrates causing the snore sound.The sleep apnea machine you hear about puts a mask over your nose and and mouth and then delivers a continuous positive air pressure into your lungs and airway which means your airway does not collapse. You can still breathe in and out as normal, you just have a pressure into your lungs that you soon get used to. I've used a sleep apnea machine now for about two years and it has been a life changer. I've had a heavy cold and cough for about three weeks and have not been able to use the sleep machine. Used it last night and immediately got 6 hours deep sleep and feel like a new person altogether. I have so much energy and positive attitude about the world. Total life changing decision.