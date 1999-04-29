I appear to have had what is known as an ocular migraine yesterday having never had a migraine in my life previously.I was typing an email and notices a blurry spot on the screen in my peripheral vision. I looked towards it and it moved which made me realise something was up with my vision. Within ten minutes, my entire right hand side of my vision was like looking through a moving kaleidoscope. It happened through both eyes or with either one of them covered. The right hand-side of my vision was kind of like this (but moving about and rotating):Whilst my sight was still semi-functional I Googled to check I wasn't having a stroke(!) then went for a lie-down with a face mask on to block out any light. An hour later I was completely back to normal.