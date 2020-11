Henry the 8th was the first monarch to be termed 'your majesty' - which he came up with himself because 'your highness' and 'your excellency' were not deemed to be appropriate enough for a King of England chosen by God himself dontchaknow?



When Catherine Howard, the fifth wife of Henry VIII was taken from Syon Abbey to the Tower of London to prepare for her execution, she sailed in a barge down the River Thames.She passed under London Bridge, where the severed heads of her alleged lovers Thomas Culpeper and Francis Dereham were waiting for her, displayed on spikes, rotting and picked at by birds.