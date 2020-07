It was Ronnie James Dio who popularised the horns rock salute. He didn't invent it as its been used many times before apparently, but it was Dio who really brought it to the rock masses"Ronnie started throwing the horns shortly after replacing Ozzy Osbourne as Black Sabbath's vocalist in 1979," says Simon Young, news editor of heavy metal magazine Kerrang!."Many metal fans began to reciprocate the gesture and along with headbanging, it became synonymous with metal."