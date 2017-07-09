To be honest, I'd never given it any thought before I read about it a while back.I've only ever replaced doors or taken them off for stripping and then remounted them, and every time I've simply screwed up the hinges so they fitted having simply marked up the hinge rebate location and chiselling it out to fit.In our current house I had a look at the doors and it seems about half of them have the hinges mounted the wrong way so I'm not sure it makes that much difference though that may be due to the lighter weight of modern doors.I can see that by putting the three knuckle side onto the door frame and the two knuckle onto the door that it would give additional support and prevent the hinge pin from being bent out of alignment by a possibly heavy(ier door) so I expect that's possibly the logic behind it.