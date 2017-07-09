« previous next »
Author Topic: The 'well I never knew that' thread  (Read 140943 times)

Re: The 'well I never knew that' thread
« Reply #1960 on: December 23, 2019, 04:10:22 PM »
To be honest, everyone knows about Qatar. Which is why a lot of people on here hope the 2022 World Cup fails badly.
Re: The 'well I never knew that' thread
« Reply #1961 on: December 24, 2019, 10:22:54 AM »
Taking an Antibiotic without food is not because the food might make you sick, it's the food can absorb the antibiotic. I'm 45 and a dumbass :D
Re: The 'well I never knew that' thread
« Reply #1962 on: December 24, 2019, 01:53:31 PM »
When players go down with serious injury, what's that painkiller they take through liquid tank that looks like oxygen tank when having treatment on the pitch?
Re: The 'well I never knew that' thread
« Reply #1963 on: December 27, 2019, 12:02:01 PM »
Found out last night off my brother that Daniel LaRussos mum, Lucille, in the original Karate Kid, was played by Randee Heller and not Jeff Goldblum who i actually thought it was for the last 35 years
Re: The 'well I never knew that' thread
« Reply #1964 on: December 27, 2019, 12:05:24 PM »
Quote from: Santta's Red Breastts on December 24, 2019, 01:53:31 PM
When players go down with serious injury, what's that painkiller they take through liquid tank that looks like oxygen tank when having treatment on the pitch?

50% nitrous oxide and 50% oxygen - Gas and air
Re: The 'well I never knew that' thread
« Reply #1965 on: December 30, 2019, 06:56:31 AM »
Hinge Knuckles...

I'd never heard of the expression or ever given them much of a thought over the years but it turns out hinges have a correct (or incorrect) way of mounting.

The 'knuckles' are the name for the interlocking bits in the middle where the two parts of a hinge join together, as in the picture below.



If there are an odd number of knuckles, it's always the side with the larger number that should be attached  to a the door frame or to the base of a box.

In the pictures case, that's the right hand side.


Re: The 'well I never knew that' thread
« Reply #1966 on: December 30, 2019, 09:17:42 PM »
Quote from: The Gulleysucker on December 30, 2019, 06:56:31 AM
Hinge Knuckles...

I'd never heard of the expression or ever given them much of a thought over the years but it turns out hinges have a correct (or incorrect) way of mounting.

The 'knuckles' are the name for the interlocking bits in the middle where the two parts of a hinge join together, as in the picture below.



If there are an odd number of knuckles, it's always the side with the larger number that should be attached  to a the door frame or to the base of a box.

In the pictures case, that's the right hand side.

When fitting doors I have always used the left hand side fitted to the door because you had the line at the base of the hinge that you could use to square up to the side of the door to cut out your recess to inlay the hinge.. not the knuckles way, Interesting Gulley thanks.
Re: The 'well I never knew that' thread
« Reply #1967 on: December 30, 2019, 10:13:12 PM »
Quote from: Medellin on December 30, 2019, 09:17:42 PM

To be honest, I'd never given it any thought before I read about it a while back.

I've only ever replaced doors or taken them off for stripping and then remounted them, and every time I've simply screwed up the hinges so they fitted having simply marked up the hinge rebate location and chiselling it out to fit.

In our current house I had a look at the doors and it seems about half of them have the hinges mounted the wrong way so I'm not sure it makes that much difference though that may be due to the lighter weight of modern doors.

I can see that by putting the three knuckle side onto the door frame and the two knuckle onto the door that it would give additional support and prevent the hinge pin from being bent out of alignment by a possibly heavy(ier door) so I expect that's possibly the logic behind it.
Re: The 'well I never knew that' thread
« Reply #1968 on: January 2, 2020, 02:44:16 PM »
Been using thick bleach for a bit of cleaning, but always get the bleach on my hands & my hands stink of bleach & can't get rid of the smell, so looked up how to get rid of the smell, usual using lemon[which i don't have] then tomato was suggested as a remedy including paste & ketchup, tomato ketchup i do have, so tried it & it's worked a treat[although think i need to stick my hand in some chips ;D].
Re: The 'well I never knew that' thread
« Reply #1969 on: January 2, 2020, 02:50:39 PM »
Quote from: Santta's Red Breastts on January  2, 2020, 02:44:16 PM

Tomato sauce is quite useful stuff.

Aside from working great on a bacon butty, it also cleans copper and brass rather well. Just smear it on the item to clean, leave 10 -20 minutes, then polish it off.
Re: The 'well I never knew that' thread
« Reply #1970 on: January 2, 2020, 03:24:58 PM »
Quote from: The Gulleysucker on January  2, 2020, 02:50:39 PM
Tomato sauce is quite useful stuff.

Aside from working great on a bacon butty, it also cleans copper and brass rather well. Just smear it on the item to clean, leave 10 -20 minutes, then polish it off.

Vinegar is another one that's useful for cleaning some things too isn't it as well, as splashing on your dinner.
Re: The 'well I never knew that' thread
« Reply #1971 on: January 2, 2020, 08:16:37 PM »
Freya Ridings Dad is the voice of Daddy Pig from Peppa Pig.

FACT
Re: The 'well I never knew that' thread
« Reply #1972 on: January 3, 2020, 12:25:48 AM »
Quote from: The Gulleysucker on January  2, 2020, 02:50:39 PM
Tomato sauce is quite useful stuff.

Aside from working great on a bacon butty,

Fuck that, got to be HP on a bacon butty.....
Re: The 'well I never knew that' thread
« Reply #1973 on: January 3, 2020, 12:30:40 AM »
Quote from: Brissyred on January  3, 2020, 12:25:48 AM
Fuck that, got to be HP on a bacon butty.....

I prefer brown sauce on a bacon bap, but dont mind red sauce on the odd occasion.
Re: The 'well I never knew that' thread
« Reply #1974 on: January 3, 2020, 02:56:07 AM »
Quote from: Office Party Drunken Barney Fistfight on January  3, 2020, 12:30:40 AM
I prefer brown sauce on a bacon bap, but dont mind red sauce on the odd occasion.

Re: The 'well I never knew that' thread
« Reply #1975 on: January 3, 2020, 06:31:56 AM »
The SR-71 Blackbird was actually designated Reconnaissance Strike 71 (RS-71) but in his speech to announce the plane, President Johnson got the designation backwards and called the plane SR-71 and no-one wanted to correct him, so the name stuck. :thumbup
Re: The 'well I never knew that' thread
« Reply #1976 on: January 3, 2020, 05:48:33 PM »
Quote from: Office Party Drunken Barney Fistfight on January  3, 2020, 12:30:40 AM
I prefer brown sauce on a bacon bap, but dont mind red sauce on the odd occasion.
Like when 2 elephants are getting married?
Re: The 'well I never knew that' thread
« Reply #1977 on: January 3, 2020, 08:59:53 PM »
The South Yorkshire Police Operations Complex is located on Letsby Avenue, Sheffield.
Re: The 'well I never knew that' thread
« Reply #1978 on: January 5, 2020, 12:38:21 PM »
German GPs will prescribe Dr Oetker pizzas.
« Last Edit: January 5, 2020, 08:01:22 PM by The Bournemouth Red »
Re: The 'well I never knew that' thread
« Reply #1979 on: January 6, 2020, 12:00:02 AM »
During the 1st world war the swastika was used by both the allies and the central powers on some of their aircraft.

I knew it was an Indian symbol of divinity before the Nazis misappropriated it but apparently it was used as a good luck symbol by some pilots in the Great War.



Re: The 'well I never knew that' thread
« Reply #1980 on: January 6, 2020, 04:21:54 AM »
Quote from: rob1966 on January  3, 2020, 06:31:56 AM
The SR-71 Blackbird was actually designated Reconnaissance Strike 71 (RS-71) but in his speech to announce the plane, President Johnson got the designation backwards and called the plane SR-71 and no-one wanted to correct him, so the name stuck. :thumbup

https://theaviationgeekclub.com/sr-71-or-rs-71-how-the-legendary-blackbird-got-her-designation/
Re: The 'well I never knew that' thread
« Reply #1981 on: January 6, 2020, 05:24:06 AM »
Apparently baked beans work on a fry up.... who'd a thought it!
Re: The 'well I never knew that' thread
« Reply #1982 on: January 6, 2020, 07:15:44 AM »
Quote from: Anfield14 on January  6, 2020, 05:24:06 AM
Apparently baked beans work on a fry.

No need for 'up' when talking about a fry.
Re: The 'well I never knew that' thread
« Reply #1983 on: January 6, 2020, 07:20:16 AM »
Quote from: Brissyred on January  6, 2020, 04:21:54 AM
https://theaviationgeekclub.com/sr-71-or-rs-71-how-the-legendary-blackbird-got-her-designation/

The documentary I watched last week totally disagrees with that version and was calling the plane Reconaissance Strike. No idea which version is correct.
Re: The 'well I never knew that' thread
« Reply #1984 on: January 7, 2020, 04:49:38 PM »
Low-background steel is any steel produced prior to the detonation of the first atomic bombs in the 1940s and 1950s. With the Trinity test and the Atomic bombing of Hiroshima and Nagasaki in 1945, and then subsequent nuclear weapons testing during the early years of the Cold War, background radiation levels increased across the world. Modern steel is contaminated with radionuclides because its production used atmospheric air. Low background steel is so called because it does not suffer from such nuclear contamination. This steel is used in devices that require the highest sensitivity for detecting radionuclides.


those fuckin nukes man!
Re: The 'well I never knew that' thread
« Reply #1985 on: January 7, 2020, 05:00:33 PM »
Quote from: Dench57 on January  7, 2020, 04:49:38 PM
Low-background steel is any steel produced prior to the detonation of the first atomic bombs in the 1940s and 1950s. With the Trinity test and the Atomic bombing of Hiroshima and Nagasaki in 1945, and then subsequent nuclear weapons testing during the early years of the Cold War, background radiation levels increased across the world. Modern steel is contaminated with radionuclides because its production used atmospheric air. Low background steel is so called because it does not suffer from such nuclear contamination. This steel is used in devices that require the highest sensitivity for detecting radionuclides.


those fuckin nukes man!

Is that why the steel from the scuttled German fleet at Scapa Flow is valuable?

Or is that an urban myth?
Re: The 'well I never knew that' thread
« Reply #1986 on: January 7, 2020, 05:33:49 PM »
Quote from: Dench57 on January  7, 2020, 04:49:38 PM
Low-background steel is any steel produced prior to the detonation of the first atomic bombs in the 1940s and 1950s. With the Trinity test and the Atomic bombing of Hiroshima and Nagasaki in 1945, and then subsequent nuclear weapons testing during the early years of the Cold War, background radiation levels increased across the world. Modern steel is contaminated with radionuclides because its production used atmospheric air. Low background steel is so called because it does not suffer from such nuclear contamination. This steel is used in devices that require the highest sensitivity for detecting radionuclides.


those fuckin nukes man!
I worked on a low-radiation-background project in my previous life and steel contamination was a thing indeed. External shielding was also an issue, because lead has a naturally occurring radioactive isotope with a long half-life. Most such experiments use low-radiation lead, which was mined many years ago and the radioactive component has decayed significantly. The source - lead anchors mostly from pre-medieval ships, but those from Roman times were best. (Then you shield for x-rays with Cd / Cu / Al / C / polyethylene to get to <1 count/hour, but that's beside the point.)
Re: The 'well I never knew that' thread
« Reply #1987 on: January 8, 2020, 09:53:19 AM »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on January  7, 2020, 05:00:33 PM
Is that why the steel from the scuttled German fleet at Scapa Flow is valuable?

Or is that an urban myth?

Yep, according to Wiki those ships at Scapa Flow are the world's primary source of low-background steel.
Re: The 'well I never knew that' thread
« Reply #1988 on: Today at 05:19:50 PM »
The year 536AD was the worst year to be alive

https://www.sciencemag.org/news/2018/11/why-536-was-worst-year-be-alive

Re: The 'well I never knew that' thread
« Reply #1989 on: Today at 06:23:31 PM »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on January  7, 2020, 05:00:33 PM
Is that why the steel from the scuttled German fleet at Scapa Flow is valuable?

Or is that an urban myth?

I remember being told that by an Orkney ferry captain in the late 80's.

FACT
Re: The 'well I never knew that' thread
« Reply #1990 on: Today at 06:27:18 PM »
Man makes Earth sandwich

A guy in Spain and another in New Zealand put slices of bread down on the ground on geometrically opposite parts of the globe making an Earth sandwich.

https://www.bbc.com/news/world-asia-51171834

