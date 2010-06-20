No festival this yearAfrica Oyé has confirmed there will be no summer festival in 2025. The annual celebration of African music and culture enjoyed a record breaking year in 2024 with some of the biggest crowds in the festival's history.However, due to increased costs associated with this growth and a rise in industry supplier costs across the sector, the charity behind the event has decided to take a 'fallow year'. Africa Oyé has promised a stronger return next year, with dates already confirmed for June 21 and 22, 2026The festival's main sponsor, Arts Council England, along with Liverpool City Council, supports the decision. Fundraising concerts to aid the festival's return will be held at various venues across the Liverpool City Region in 2025, with the first shows to be announced imminently.This decision comes in the wake of announcements from the Music Venue Trust and the Association of Independent Festivals that approximately 125 grassroots music venues across the country closed last year, while an estimated 192 festivals have vanished since 2019.Artistic director of Africa Oyé, Paul Duhaney said: "We understand that there will of course be disappointment with this announcement. Our relationships with the Oyé family, festival staff, traders and service suppliers are very important to us and we did not take this decision lightly."With increased infrastructure and compliance costs, it is simply a case that without major investment to cover the costs of delivering a festival of this size safely, it would be irresponsible to go ahead with the event in 2025."Paul added: I can reassure everyone that the festival will be back in 2026. The break will allow us to raise money through a series of fundraising concerts, allow us time to negotiate with major partners, sponsors, and funders, and work towards a safe and successful return to Sefton Park.Jen Cleary, director, North and Combined Arts, Arts Council England, said: Africa Oyés celebrations of African music and culture are well-loved across both the North West and the national music scene and it was great to see record attendances to its 2024 festival. Given the current challenges, we understand the decision to take a fallow year and we are pleased to support the team as it works on strengthening the festivals future. We look forward to seeing Africa Oyé return in 2026.Liverpool City Councils Cabinet Member for Health, Wellbeing and Culture, Councillor Harry Doyle, said: Africa Oyé is a major event which we are proud of and over the years it has grown out of all recognition, both in terms of numbers and the brilliant content."Everything in the event world has changed post Covid-19 with huge pressure on all outdoor events in terms of infrastructure. It is right that Paul and the team have the time to reset, after consistently delivering an event which gets bigger and better every year. They have our full, unwavering support and we will work with them and Arts Council England closely over the next year to ensure they can deliver Africa Oyé in the way they want - with great artistic ambition but also the capacity to look after the growing numbers of festival-goers.