Author Topic: african oye  (Read 6256 times)

african oye
« on: June 20, 2010, 01:24:12 pm »
http://www.africaoye.com/

perfect weather for it

on till half nine in the evenin, anyone go yesterday?
"The fans are the greatest in the land.They know the game and they know what they want to see.The people on the kop make you feel great- yet humble" bill shankly.

Re: african oye
« Reply #1 on: June 20, 2010, 01:27:31 pm »
going down later
"the music isn't here to save the world, its there to save your life"  - skip jones, in 'stories we could tell' tony parsons, harper collins / qpd

Re: african oye
« Reply #2 on: June 20, 2010, 01:30:14 pm »
yeah I'm going take some beers and head down later as well
"The fans are the greatest in the land.They know the game and they know what they want to see.The people on the kop make you feel great- yet humble" bill shankly.

Re: african oye
« Reply #3 on: June 20, 2010, 01:38:13 pm »
its the weather for it
"the music isn't here to save the world, its there to save your life"  - skip jones, in 'stories we could tell' tony parsons, harper collins / qpd

Re: african oye
« Reply #4 on: June 20, 2010, 02:46:02 pm »
Quote from: Liver Bird on June 20, 2010, 01:24:12 pm
http://www.africaoye.com/

perfect weather for it

on till half nine in the evenin, anyone go yesterday?

Went yesterday, was great but could have had less big gaps between acts on the big stage. About 2 hours or something between people playing. Sure today will run a bit smoother tho.
Quote from: Veinticinco de Mayo on June  7, 2011, 11:55:18 am
get thee to the library before the c*nts close it down

Quote from: a treeless whopper on January 14, 2019, 08:43:57 pm
we are a bunch of twats commenting on a website.

Re: african oye
« Reply #5 on: June 21, 2010, 12:57:40 am »
choka today, few thousand I reckon
Cool down and play

Re: african oye
« Reply #6 on: June 21, 2010, 12:23:54 pm »
I went down yesterday, was decent.

Some tasty women about as well, culturally speaking.
Quote from: QuicoGalante on December 16, 2013, 12:19:47 pm
He never shows mercy, he would put 6 past your sons school team.

Re: african oye
« Reply #7 on: June 21, 2010, 10:52:41 pm »
Drove past, lucked brilliant. Activity everywhere.
Re: african oye
« Reply #8 on: June 18, 2022, 04:31:36 pm »
Anyone been today?

Any good?
Re: african oye
« Reply #9 on: June 19, 2022, 10:02:55 am »
Quote from: John C on June 18, 2022, 04:31:36 pm
Anyone been today?

Any good?

Yeah it was great. Bands all really good (Newen Afrobeat especially) and great vibes. Always see loads of people you know around too. Love Oye.
Quote from: Veinticinco de Mayo on June  7, 2011, 11:55:18 am
get thee to the library before the c*nts close it down

Quote from: a treeless whopper on January 14, 2019, 08:43:57 pm
we are a bunch of twats commenting on a website.

Re: african oye
« Reply #10 on: June 19, 2022, 10:10:18 am »
Ta Sam, I think I need to try to get there later.
Re: african oye
« Reply #11 on: June 19, 2022, 06:47:38 pm »
Quote from: John C on June 18, 2022, 04:31:36 pm
Anyone been today?

Any good?
We've just been over. I don't usually bother as the music is not my kind of stuff, but there's a nice atmosphere there at the moment. The weather's picked up too, and is more fitting with the occasion.

Seems like everyone's having a good time. 😎🌞

LFC foundation were there earlier too. Playing football with the young kids.
The light that burns twice as bright, burns half as long, and you've burned so very, very brightly, Jürgen.

Re: african oye
« Reply #12 on: June 19, 2022, 10:24:22 pm »
I went on Saturday for the start of the afternoon, got some Senegalese food an relaxed, was really good.

One thing I would like to ask, there was an Italian bakery stall there which we took some Canoli and Focaccia - for anyone else who want, do you know what the name of the bakery was, it was delicious so I would like to know for future reference.
Re: african oye
« Reply #13 on: June 19, 2022, 10:55:10 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on June 19, 2022, 06:47:38 pm
We've just been over. I don't usually bother as the music is not my kind of stuff, but there's a nice atmosphere there at the moment. The weather's picked up too, and is more fitting with the occasion.

We went for a walk and my lad bought me a very early fathers day pint early in the afternoon. It was cold at the time. It was quiet but I sensed it was going to be a nice, fun afternoon and evening. I was made up when the weather really brightened later on.
We participated in a survey to keep it free. It's boss, they've wrecked LIMF so this may be the last chance of having a lovely big free out door event in the city.
Re: african oye
« Reply #14 on: June 20, 2022, 12:30:34 am »
Quote from: John C on June 19, 2022, 10:55:10 pm
We went for a walk and my lad bought me a very early fathers day pint early in the afternoon. It was cold at the time. It was quiet but I sensed it was going to be a nice, fun afternoon and evening. I was made up when the weather really brightened later on.
We participated in a survey to keep it free. It's boss, they've wrecked LIMF so this may be the last chance of having a lovely big free out door event in the city.
We look out over the site and this morning it was grey with some drizzle. But yes, the afternoon and evening were lovely. The good atmosphere seemed to remain throughout. Normally we see a fair bit of trouble at these events, but today seemed fine.

There was a great mix of people. Liverpool shirts everywhere too. 😊

It's nice that your son bought you a Father's Day pint. 🍻
The light that burns twice as bright, burns half as long, and you've burned so very, very brightly, Jürgen.

Re: african oye
« Reply #15 on: June 20, 2022, 01:04:17 am »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on June 19, 2022, 10:24:22 pm
I went on Saturday for the start of the afternoon, got some Senegalese food an relaxed, was really good.

One thing I would like to ask, there was an Italian bakery stall there which we took some Canoli and Focaccia - for anyone else who want, do you know what the name of the bakery was, it was delicious so I would like to know for future reference.
I never noticed the Italian bakery stall, but Mrs Spion did. Unfortunately, she can't recall the name of it.

I did a bit of digging online and saw something from La Focaccia Bakery saying they'd be at the festival this weekend. They are based in Leeds, but cater at festivals etc.

Their website:

https://www.lafocaccia.eu/

That's all I could come up with I'm afraid. Hope it helps.
The light that burns twice as bright, burns half as long, and you've burned so very, very brightly, Jürgen.

Re: african oye
« Reply #16 on: June 22, 2024, 12:01:19 pm »
Chai , chai ... garam chai !!
He who sees himself in all beings and all beings in himself loses all fear.

- The Upanishads.

The wind is low the birds will sing
That YOU are part of EVERYTHING !

You are held . You are loved . You are seen  - Some wise fella .

Re: african oye
« Reply #17 on: June 22, 2024, 05:21:02 pm »
Boss weather, food and just a few drinks this afternoon.
 


Re: african oye
« Reply #18 on: June 22, 2024, 07:49:17 pm »
Quote from: sheepfest on June 22, 2024, 05:21:02 pm
Boss weather, food and just a few drinks this afternoon.



If ya ' fancy a rum chai pm us   ;D
He who sees himself in all beings and all beings in himself loses all fear.

- The Upanishads.

The wind is low the birds will sing
That YOU are part of EVERYTHING !

You are held . You are loved . You are seen  - Some wise fella .

Re: african oye
« Reply #19 on: June 22, 2024, 08:40:57 pm »
Quote from: kesey on June 22, 2024, 07:49:17 pm
If ya ' fancy a rum chai pm us   ;D
aah no mate, just got in , been there since 2pm mate. No signal down there, wish I'd known you were there, I did think about it this morning tho.
Re: african oye
« Reply #20 on: June 22, 2024, 08:49:07 pm »
Did you have a stall?
I didn't move from our spec at all this year (apart from a toilet visit) but my daughter went for a wander, I should have checked in here earlier!.
Re: african oye
« Reply #21 on: June 22, 2024, 08:56:19 pm »
Quote from: John C on June 22, 2024, 08:49:07 pm
Did you have a stall?


The noble art of fly pitching still gets practiced around ours mate . ;D

Regarding the toilets which bushes did you use ?
He who sees himself in all beings and all beings in himself loses all fear.

- The Upanishads.

The wind is low the birds will sing
That YOU are part of EVERYTHING !

You are held . You are loved . You are seen  - Some wise fella .

Re: african oye
« Reply #22 on: June 22, 2024, 10:07:04 pm »
Quote from: kesey on June 22, 2024, 08:56:19 pm
The noble art of fly pitching still gets practiced around ours mate . ;D

Regarding the toilets which bushes did you use ?
The lower, right side mens were fine mate, bogs queues for girls as usual was criminal.
Re: african oye
« Reply #23 on: June 23, 2024, 09:46:27 am »
Quote from: kesey on June 22, 2024, 07:49:17 pm
If ya ' fancy a rum chai pm us   ;D
If only I had spotted this.

Although maybe my head would be far worse this morning after staying out a lot longer than planned.
Re: african oye
« Reply #24 on: June 23, 2024, 09:57:10 pm »
Quote from: John C on June 22, 2024, 10:07:04 pm
The lower, right side mens were fine mate, bogs queues for girls as usual was criminal.

The lower right side ? It's either obelisk side , by the stage or by the old ship   ;D

I didn't go over until about six today as had a late one recording the dawns chorus which was full power.
He who sees himself in all beings and all beings in himself loses all fear.

- The Upanishads.

The wind is low the birds will sing
That YOU are part of EVERYTHING !

You are held . You are loved . You are seen  - Some wise fella .

Re: african oye
« Reply #25 on: June 23, 2024, 10:03:35 pm »
Quote from: sheepfest on June 23, 2024, 09:46:27 am
If only I had spotted this.

Although maybe my head would be far worse this morning after staying out a lot longer than planned.

See my previous post about late ones  ;D I went for a bike ride through the park about half four and a few others had late ones as people were still sitting off havin a good time and people camping by the festival field here and there which which is nice to see .
He who sees himself in all beings and all beings in himself loses all fear.

- The Upanishads.

The wind is low the birds will sing
That YOU are part of EVERYTHING !

You are held . You are loved . You are seen  - Some wise fella .

Re: african oye
« Reply #26 on: June 23, 2024, 10:11:54 pm »
A lovely afternoon and a joyous spirit spread across the whole park.

Perfect weather for it too. Bravo to all concerned.

---It's just a ride and we can change it any time we want. It's only a choice. No effort, no work, no job, no savings and money, a choice, right now, between fear and love-- william melvin hicks

Re: african oye
« Reply #27 on: June 24, 2024, 10:20:10 am »
Went yesterday afternoon. My first visit to Africa Oye. Was really great, really lovely vibe, Hope they continue doing it next year and beyond as it's quite unusual to have free festivals these days.
Re: african oye
« Reply #28 on: July 7, 2024, 10:39:43 am »
artificial walls going up around Sefton Park now, for Cream Classical

the vibe change
Re: african oye
« Reply #29 on: July 7, 2024, 11:14:41 am »
Quote from: ToneLa on July  7, 2024, 10:39:43 am
artificial walls going up around Sefton Park now, for Cream Classical

the vibe change

Saw that yesterday. It alway annoys me, it feels like the park is taken away from you.

But yeah, contrast to the Oye is pretty stark. The Oye is such a great vibe.
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us." - Bill Shankly

Re: african oye
« Reply #30 on: July 7, 2024, 03:18:52 pm »
Jamie Webster on the Friday and cream classical on the Saturday. Both should be great events.Had tickets for cream but decided to sell them on.got too many things going on and saving a bit of money towards me hols was the sensible option ..somewhat annoyingly.
Giant sponges. That is the answer for flooding.

Re: african oye
« Reply #31 on: July 7, 2024, 03:27:30 pm »
my mate ed is trying to get tix for Cream classical so I might yet go
Re: african oye
« Reply #32 on: July 8, 2024, 04:06:31 pm »
Quote from: ToneLa on July  7, 2024, 03:27:30 pm
my mate ed is trying to get tix for Cream classical so I might yet go

Loads available on Twickets.
Re: african oye
« Reply #33 on: Yesterday at 12:33:12 pm »
No festival this year

https://www.liverpoolecho.co.uk/whats-on/music-nightlife-news/africa-oy-announces-hiatus-due-30777564

Africa Oyé has confirmed there will be no summer festival in 2025. The annual celebration of African music and culture enjoyed a record breaking year in 2024 with some of the biggest crowds in the festival's history.

However, due to increased costs associated with this growth and a rise in industry supplier costs across the sector, the charity behind the event has decided to take a 'fallow year'. Africa Oyé has promised a stronger return next year, with dates already confirmed for June 21 and 22, 2026

The festival's main sponsor, Arts Council England, along with Liverpool City Council, supports the decision. Fundraising concerts to aid the festival's return will be held at various venues across the Liverpool City Region in 2025, with the first shows to be announced imminently.

This decision comes in the wake of announcements from the Music Venue Trust and the Association of Independent Festivals that approximately 125 grassroots music venues across the country closed last year, while an estimated 192 festivals have vanished since 2019.

Artistic director of Africa Oyé, Paul Duhaney said: "We understand that there will of course be disappointment with this announcement. Our relationships with the Oyé family, festival staff, traders and service suppliers are very important to us and we did not take this decision lightly.

"With increased infrastructure and compliance costs, it is simply a case that without major investment to cover the costs of delivering a festival of this size safely, it would be irresponsible to go ahead with the event in 2025."

Paul added: I can reassure everyone that the festival will be back in 2026. The break will allow us to raise money through a series of fundraising concerts, allow us time to negotiate with major partners, sponsors, and funders, and work towards a safe and successful return to Sefton Park.

Jen Cleary, director, North and Combined Arts, Arts Council England, said: Africa Oyés celebrations of African music and culture are well-loved across both the North West and the national music scene and it was great to see record attendances to its 2024 festival. Given the current challenges, we understand the decision to take a fallow year and we are pleased to support the team as it works on strengthening the festivals future. We look forward to seeing Africa Oyé return in 2026.Liverpool City Councils Cabinet Member for Health, Wellbeing and Culture, Councillor Harry Doyle, said: Africa Oyé is a major event which we are proud of and over the years it has grown out of all recognition, both in terms of numbers and the brilliant content.

"Everything in the event world has changed post Covid-19 with huge pressure on all outdoor events in terms of infrastructure. It is right that Paul and the team have the time to reset, after consistently delivering an event which gets bigger and better every year. They have our full, unwavering support and we will work with them and Arts Council England closely over the next year to ensure they can deliver Africa Oyé in the way they want - with great artistic ambition but also the capacity to look after the growing numbers of festival-goers.

Re: african oye
« Reply #34 on: Yesterday at 01:21:02 pm »
As a local resident I can only say I'll be grateful that's it's not on this year and we won't have to put up with the chaos and violence it usually brings.
The light that burns twice as bright, burns half as long, and you've burned so very, very brightly, Jürgen.

Re: african oye
« Reply #35 on: Yesterday at 03:53:54 pm »
Also as a local resident, I'll miss the great music, hanging out in the sun, great vibes and having a boss time and getting a chippy tea on the way home.
Quote from: Veinticinco de Mayo on June  7, 2011, 11:55:18 am
get thee to the library before the c*nts close it down

Quote from: a treeless whopper on January 14, 2019, 08:43:57 pm
we are a bunch of twats commenting on a website.

Re: african oye
« Reply #36 on: Yesterday at 04:22:40 pm »
Quote from: SamAteTheRedAcid on Yesterday at 03:53:54 pm
Also as a local resident, I'll miss the great music, hanging out in the sun, great vibes and having a boss time and getting a chippy tea on the way home.
Touché.  :)

We're right on top of it, though, and it's an absolute nightmare every year. So bad we spent the weekend away last time it was on.

Edit: It's nothing against the Oye in particular. All the big events here cause us much the same problems. Violence. Litter. People pissing and shitting. Selling drugs outside your home. Abandoning their vehicles on your drive / car park etc...
The light that burns twice as bright, burns half as long, and you've burned so very, very brightly, Jürgen.

Re: african oye
« Reply #37 on: Yesterday at 10:41:04 pm »
Happy happy , sad sad kind of news .
He who sees himself in all beings and all beings in himself loses all fear.

- The Upanishads.

The wind is low the birds will sing
That YOU are part of EVERYTHING !

You are held . You are loved . You are seen  - Some wise fella .

Re: african oye
« Reply #38 on: Yesterday at 10:53:27 pm »
Let's all be honest that field needs a break from the masses every now and then. Now let's see if the big money spinner is on this year.

The social behaviour will just move elsewhere but Pachma Mama needs a break every now and then.

All Glories to Her ♡
He who sees himself in all beings and all beings in himself loses all fear.

- The Upanishads.

The wind is low the birds will sing
That YOU are part of EVERYTHING !

You are held . You are loved . You are seen  - Some wise fella .

Re: african oye
« Reply #39 on: Today at 08:46:06 am »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 04:22:40 pm
Touché.  :)

We're right on top of it, though, and it's an absolute nightmare every year. So bad we spent the weekend away last time it was on.

Edit: It's nothing against the Oye in particular. All the big events here cause us much the same problems. Violence. Litter. People pissing and shitting. Selling drugs outside your home. Abandoning their vehicles on your drive / car park etc...

That might all be the case, but as you say it's inevitable for any big event in Liverpool. But all the same, it's one of the few annual big free festivals left in Liverpool. Living in Spain now, where free festivities are a regular feature to bring people together from all walks of life (you also get residents complaining here), I realise how much that is something Britain is missing. Practically everything in Britain is privatised and it's a massive shame.

My family go down to Oye every year with the deck chairs and a gazebo, and my mates all love it. There isn't too many events that bring all the generations together like that. You might get a few dickheads, but the vast majority are there for a nice time.

Litter is a different issue, and something that Liverpool consistently shames itself on (maybe other parts of the UK too, I wouldn't know).
