The Mysterious World Of Hassinator

Reply #6400 on: May 28, 2019, 01:58:24 PM
hassinator on May 21, 2019, 04:29:35 PM
i have yet to have a look at this gear but two japanese labels are making the same gear as the real mccoy at less than a quarter of the price. i have a mate investing in a few pieces and shall report back but from what i've read on fedora lounge they think it's stitch for stitch copies of buzz rickson. praise indeed.

https://www.ebay.co.uk/sch/i.html?_from=R40&_trksid=p2047675.m570.l2632.R2.TR2.TRC1.A0.H0.Xbob+dong.TRS0&_nkw=bob+dong&_sacat=1059

Any update on Bob Dong?
Reply #6401 on: June 9, 2019, 01:13:25 PM
summer mood board 'good morning vietnam'
MichaelA on May 28, 2019, 01:58:24 PM
Any update on Bob Dong?

yes. yet to get my own hands on it but quality is equivalent to buzz rickson according to source  ie very good if not quite mccoy A+.

i suspect it will get much more expensive by autumn when they will have a toe hold in the market.

they're also currently paying import duty (!!!)
Reply #6402 on: June 9, 2019, 01:21:59 PM
I've gone full Gramicci
Reply #6403 on: July 14, 2019, 11:44:37 AM
shout out to jack #wimbleDON
Reply #6404 on: July 16, 2019, 08:37:23 AM
happy birthday cruisey control.

Reply #6405 on: August 2, 2019, 03:16:51 PM
did another video for wiley. he made it down for this one.


<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/lpCx3FIg8y8" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/lpCx3FIg8y8</a>
Reply #6406 on: August 8, 2019, 03:48:17 PM
I need a new jacket. Is belstaff any good? Gore Tex would be nice. I like the touring biker look, cos that's a lot of what I do, however this would be for casual wear. Any pointers lads?
Reply #6407 on: September 22, 2019, 10:58:03 AM
What happened to Hass on twitter??

Reply #6408 on: September 23, 2019, 06:09:31 AM
Wiley was playing in my local Nike store this weekend - I knew we were going to win once it came on :D
Reply #6409 on: September 23, 2019, 08:28:24 AM
Tepid T₂O on September 22, 2019, 10:58:03 AM
What happened to Hass on twitter??



Was only thinking the other day I've not seen him on there in a while.
Reply #6410 on: September 23, 2019, 01:47:23 PM
Liverlee on September 23, 2019, 08:28:24 AM
Was only thinking the other day I've not seen him on there in a while.

Shooting a music video... With Joaquin Phoenix... Who keeps wandering off...
Reply #6411 on: October 22, 2019, 05:20:57 PM
I thought that it was me asking for new jacket advice that killed the thread. Maybe there's another general clobber thread?
Reply #6412 on: November 8, 2019, 01:01:24 AM
I know yer man likes a bit of Pendleton. The latest Nike mash-ups.
Air Zoom Pegasus and Moccasin



Reply #6413 on: Today at 04:56:39 PM
Tepid T₂O on September 22, 2019, 10:58:03 AM
What happened to Hass on twitter??



i got deleted for two things. first a hash tag #savetheworldkillatory which is apparently very serious.

then someone suggested out disgusting ducking count PM was drunk during the proroguation debate.

i tweeted back 'let's hope he's having a stroke' and that was that.

back on as @hassdaddy69 if anyone wants to reconnect.
Reply #6414 on: Today at 04:59:45 PM
:lmao

Found your new account a while back

Always a great follow
Reply #6415 on: Today at 05:00:27 PM
PROPER crazyemlyn72 on October 22, 2019, 05:20:57 PM
I thought that it was me asking for new jacket advice that killed the thread. Maybe there's another general clobber thread?

if you want to drop a bundle then go for manifatura ceccarelli.  AMAZING gear. like filson meets barbours in venice for an affair.

https://www.instagram.com/manifatturaceccarelli/?hl=en



Reply #6416 on: Today at 05:01:09 PM
Tepid T₂O on Today at 04:59:45 PM
:lmao

Found your new account a while back

Always a great follow

what are you on there buddy?  i can never remember everyone's handle on the different platforms.
