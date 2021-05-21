« previous next »
Author Topic: Spirit of Shankly  (Read 52585 times)

Re: Spirit of Shankly
« Reply #800 on: May 21, 2021, 11:37:03 am »
Quote from: Fromola on May 21, 2021, 11:09:59 am
The thing with Neville and Sky is Liverpool fans collectively won't be told what to think or what to do. We'll decide ourselves how to act when it comes to our club.

We were on our own under Hicks and Gillett and Neville and Sky weren't telling us to burn the ground down over the 77 pound ticket prices, it was up to us to act.

As a fanbase we've seen a more measured response to the ESL. Protested in our own way and used it to put in measures to try and ensure it doesn't happen again. United fans can do what they want.
Totally agree. In the main our support knows how to respond, but with every major story just going by responses on here, we get people that swallow the media lines which in turn adds to the noise and can be mispresented as "Liverpool fans want/dont want" etc.
The issue is how Sky and the likes of Neville can set the agenda. I'll never forget the justification for Suarez's ban being the amount of media coverage of the incident. Imagine if Neville had his Sky platform back then?

Apologies: a bit off topic
  • SOS Vice Chair - Former Chair LFC S/Committee
Re: Spirit of Shankly
« Reply #801 on: May 21, 2021, 12:14:28 pm »
Quote from: Birdontheshirt on May 21, 2021, 11:34:49 am
This was my response too.  Just concerned that the chair is only invited in when the board decides that it suits them.  Sounds more like being 'consulted on' issues the board decides are relevant, rather than a sense of 'representation' that I read into the SOS survey question.  Perhaps I'll be persuaded differently by the board's implementation of it going forward.

The traditional LFC Board hardly ever meets nor does it make decisions, more signs them off. The real influence and power resides in the Club's ExCo to which the Supporter Board will have access and influence and also legally enforceable ratifications.
Re: Spirit of Shankly
« Reply #802 on: May 21, 2021, 12:50:05 pm »
Simon Hughes in the Athletic:

There is an easy way to understand what the agreement between Liverpools supporters trust and the clubs board means in real terms.

If John W Henry woke up in Boston one morning and decided it was necessary to change the sausage roll supplier on a match day at Anfield, he would still be able to go ahead and do it. If he decided, however, that he wanted to join a breakaway league then hed have to work his way through a system first, consulting those who hold a deeper, more localised relationship with the institution he owns.

There will be breakers in place that have the potential to intercept any of his ideas. Supporters will have a greater influence than they ever have without holding the same level of responsibility or risk as the owners.

Given that the new arrangement will be wrapped up in the articles of association that define the clubs existence, it will mean any future owner of Liverpool will inherit this relationship as part of their undertaking. If it is all signed off, this could be a groundbreaking day for English football at an elite level.

A couple of weeks ago, the Spirit of Shankly group had asked for two seats on Liverpools board and ultimately, they have only negotiated for representation of one delegate at board level. It might seem they have not got exactly what they want but in reality, they have potentially obtained more than they ever asked for. By contractual law, Liverpools owners now have to consult them before taking the biggest decisions. If they do not, they could find themselves in a courtroom.

This represents a power shift. It is not what has happened at Chelsea, where two fan board representatives are bound by confidentiality and restricted by company law which means that whatever thoughts they have, they ultimately have to cede to the clubs wishes.

Considering where Liverpools owners and its supporters stood after the collapse of the Super League, this is a spectacular development. It is true that Liverpools supporter base has been less visible in their wrath compared to Arsenal and especially Manchester United over the last month. There have been no demonstrations outside Anfield. That, however, does not mean they have been any less active.

The frustrations with Fenway Sports Group (FSG) are real and in too many cases justified. Yet there is also an understanding that they have done more to develop the infrastructure at Liverpool than either the Glazers at United and Stanley Kroenke at Arsenal, owners that have barely done anything since their arrival and have merely sat on their asset. At Anfield, there are figures to negotiate with. The same cannot be said at Old Trafford or the Emirates.

There had been a genuine belief that Liverpools owners could be persuaded of a better way because of their appointments on Merseyside, those who were cut out of discussions around the Super League. FSG, through Liverpools chief executive Billy Hogan, were warned at the start of their discussions that if talks did not amount to profound change then it was possible the scenes that caused the postponement of Liverpools game at United at the start of this month could be witnessed at Anfield. If this reaches a positive conclusion, it should reflect well on Hogan and enable him to avoid some of the mistakes of his predecessors.

When each element of Liverpool pulls in the same direction, it can be an irresistible force but it does not take much to upset a fragile ecosystem. FSG must realise now that a clearer line of communication with fans can be beneficial if managed carefully, saving them time on projects and schemes destined never to get off the ground.

They came to realise their reputation had hit rock bottom. There was arguably more outrage at their involvement in the ESL because more was expected of them. Reparation was given a priority status yet it is also safe to say they realised the benefits of being the first of the bad guys to turn the other way.

The devil will always be in the detail but the signs are promising and there should be a wider spirit of optimism surrounding todays announcement. The new structure at Anfield has not been designed for the supporters but by them. The model is one that will surely encourage others to try and replicate in some recognisable form.
Re: Spirit of Shankly
« Reply #803 on: May 21, 2021, 04:20:50 pm »
this sounds unreal, if it all work out its going to be fantastic news for the future. great work lads
Re: Spirit of Shankly
« Reply #804 on: May 21, 2021, 09:04:12 pm »
It's unimaginable that supporters need a Union, but we do. We've got one and they're great, proud just to be a member.

Well in Graham, Jay, Joe and everybody who's been working on this.
Re: Spirit of Shankly
« Reply #805 on: May 21, 2021, 10:09:38 pm »
I'm still not sure what's meant by fan facing though. If they change ticket pricing, is that fan facing strategic? Changing T&C's of season tickets? Ground redevelopment?

I'd say all those things are fan facing and strategic, and it'll be boss if they can't do any of that without consulting SOS first.
Re: Spirit of Shankly
« Reply #806 on: June 1, 2021, 08:52:12 am »
Don't forget the mass online meeting this evening if you are a member.

If you can't make it as a member it is being recorded and will be available afterwards.
Re: Spirit of Shankly
« Reply #807 on: June 1, 2021, 10:19:00 am »
Cheers Graham.
Re: Spirit of Shankly
« Reply #808 on: June 1, 2021, 04:09:46 pm »
Quote from: Graham Smith on June  1, 2021, 08:52:12 am
Don't forget the mass online meeting this evening if you are a member.

If you can't make it as a member it is being recorded and will be available afterwards.

How do members access?  Didnt get any email info - other than one last week saying meeting would be soon - & cant see it linked on SOS website.
Re: Spirit of Shankly
« Reply #809 on: June 1, 2021, 04:34:35 pm »
Quote from: Birdontheshirt on June  1, 2021, 04:09:46 pm
How do members access?  Didnt get any email info - other than one last week saying meeting would be soon - & cant see it linked on SOS website.

You should have received an emailed invite if a current member.
Re: Spirit of Shankly
« Reply #810 on: June 1, 2021, 07:00:27 pm »
Really interesting to hear, given the much vaunted 50+1 model that they already have, that a supporters group from 'a major German club' has contacted the FSA to ask about 'The Liverpool Model'.

Looking forward to further input and additional details, as they emerge.
Re: Spirit of Shankly
« Reply #811 on: June 1, 2021, 07:07:44 pm »
Looks like real progress. Thanks for sharing. Exciting times.
Re: Spirit of Shankly
« Reply #812 on: June 1, 2021, 07:08:50 pm »
Thanks everyone. Up the Liverpool model!
Re: Spirit of Shankly
« Reply #813 on: June 1, 2021, 08:00:38 pm »
Yeah, good meeting and thanks to the panel......The Liverpool Model  ;D
Re: Spirit of Shankly
« Reply #814 on: June 1, 2021, 08:10:15 pm »
Very good presentation and very informative. Thanks
Re: Spirit of Shankly
« Reply #815 on: June 3, 2021, 07:07:33 pm »




T

"These are the questions, and answers, received before, during and after the SOS members meeting on Tuesday 1 June 2021. Some were answered live on the night, the others we are working through. We will continue to update this list over the next few days.

Representation / Supporters Board
In what format will the Supporters Board be set up: how many members, when and how often will they meet, will the meetings be instigated only as and when there are major issues to be raised and discussed?

SOS: These are still details to be discussed with the club and among the board once it has been created.

How will the Supporters Board report their activities and who will they report to? Who will hold them to account and what processes will be in place for changes to be made? Will there be an annual vote?

SOS: Details are to be ironed out, but we would expect an AGM as a minimum, terms of office to be agreed. Accountability etc is likely to be included in the terms of reference of the Board.

How will the opinions and thoughts of season-ticket holders be represented compared to the voices of fans from overseas and non-matchday going fans? Season-ticket holders are directly impacted by the decisions made by LFC, so should they be given a more prominent role in how the Supporters Board is elected and who its president should be?

SOS: Season-ticket holders are not of themselves a distinct group. They comprise people with additional needs, BAME groups, and other representative collectives. Their voices will be heard in line with those. In addition, the ticket-working group will look at all ticketing issues and report into the Supporters Board. Being a season-ticket holder does not give priority in elections of groups or individuals.

How do SOS intend to keep all supporters groups represented in the new Supporters Board? How do SOS propose to encourage non-members to be involved in the process of creating a Supporters Board? People over a certain age may not even be aware of the existence of SOS, or this campaign.

SOS: We have already identified groups of fans who are underrepresented at and with LFC. We will work with them and the club to ensure the whole of our fan base is represented. Details are still to be worked through, but we are confident we will achieve this.

SOS are not the only legitimate LFC fans group. Will we represent them all or find that they have differing objectives that may lead to confusion?

SOS: We are working constantly with our affiliates, and will continue to do so.

What role/responsibility will OSCs have going forward, particularly the smaller ones based overseas? Is there concern given the terms of engagement/operation OLSCs are prescribed to follow at the beginning of each season and their lack of independence in the OLSC concept and charters?

SOS: We have already started engaging with OLSC and are looking for them to organise and have a representative on the Supporters Board rotating as and when issues relevant to them are considered.  More on OLSC engagement with SOS will come out in the coming weeks.

Will LFC and supporters working groups be sub groups of the Supporter Board?

SOS: The structure not agreed yet, but the chair will be an SOS committee member. Consultation with affiliates and other interested supporters will happen now going forward.

Did LFCs statement on the Supporters Board reflect SOSs understanding of the agreement and the level of SOS involvement going forward?

SOS: Yes, it did.

It seems from communications that FSG agreed to all demands/requests you put to them in respect to SOS involvement. Is this the case? Representation was born from the negative: stopping the ESL. What tangible positives do you think it will bring to fans going forward?

SOS: Yes this is indeed the case. Its hard to put tangible positives here at this point given we are at the start, but we believe having a more strategic focus will result in improvements for fans with additional needs and other minority groups.

Do SOS feel the owners are genuine in this proposal? Or is this a token gesture against the recent backlash?

SOS: Yes, we would not put something to members without a genuine belief of success.

Does consent of fans mean consent of SOS? The majority of fans are not members.

SOS: As the recognised supporters trust, SOS will be expected to be in a position to represent the views of the majority of fans, members or not. That is why the make-up of the Supporters Board is crucial.

Do the club have to consult only with SOS, or will they be bound to act on the input they receive?

SOS: The agreement will be with SOS (as the existing supporters trust) and we will be expected to be representative of our fan base.

How frequently will LFCs Executive Board/Committee meet with the Supporters Board? Regularly was referenced, but in the past FSG agreed to meet with internal Supporters Forums and then it didnt happen.

SOS: This is to be determined, but early indications are it is likely to be monthly.

SOS: Will members have the opportunity to comment on changes to the clubs articles and TOR for the Supporters Board?

We will have to see how detailed these are, as weve said in answer to a different question, there will be legal discussions required but we will always keep members updated on progress.

FSG / future security
Is the agreement with the club in perpetuity? What prevents the club from changing the Articles of Association at a later date, for example by new owners? Is the contract only binding with FSG?

SOS: The contract will be with LFC, not FSG. Any proposed changes to the articles would have to be subject to consultation.

What stops the board changing the Articles again in the future and removing SOS?

SOS: New owners could change the Articles, but would they do that without consultation?

Do we have a definition of what constitutes topics relevant/pertaining to fans? As in, which topics the club would consult with us on  the scope of interests outlined in the presentation are broad? We have seen FSG try to trademark Liverpool, furlough staff and join the ESL. Are these examples of consultation matters?

SOS: We would agree these are consultation matters. We will be working with LFC to set out clearly what consultation and engagement mean and those subjects to be included. We would welcome suggestions of what strategic issues members want addressed.

Whats to stop the owners arbitrarily deciding what constitutes a fan-related matter and what doesnt?

SOS: The definition of fan-related matters will be contractually defined within the Articles of Association.

When news of the ESL broke, supporters groups across the leagues banded together. Will SOS continue to stay engaged with them and show a united front for all of football?

SOS: We are members of the FSA, so yes we will be.

Any comment on what the decision-making process will be and who ultimately will make them? Ideally, LFC decisions should be made by management based in the city who are clued in. Do we have assurances this will be the case?

SOS: There does appear to be a substantial degree of delegation to the local team with only issues such as major capital investment having to be referred upwards to the Boston-based board.

If FSG break any of the new agreements what can SOS do from a legal stand point?

SOS: For anything that is part of the Articles of Association there will be potential for legal redress.

How will SOS ensure there will be no further attempts from LFC to participate in the ESL or similar. Will they oppose the new structure of the Champions League, suggestions of a champions week and plans to introduce a bi-annual World Cup?

SOS: FSG have agreed they would not consider a move from Anfield/ groundshare or participation in a breakaway league without the consent of fans. In addition, ownership have also indicated a willingness to make a public declaration to that effect. We will need to work with the club on any issues arising from changes to the Champions League in partnership with the FSA and FSE.

It seems from communications that FSG agreed to all demands/requests you put to them in respect to SOS involvement. Is this the case? Representation was born from the negative: stopping the ESL. What tangible positives do you think it will bring to fans going forward?

SOS: Yes this is indeed the case. Its hard to put tangible positives here at this point given we are at the start, but we believe having a more strategic focus will result in improvements for fans with additional needs and other minority groups.

Will we demand 50%+1 supporters voting rights in the clubs decision making? How do we strive towards that goal? Have the committee taken legal advice to confirm we will have a workable veto?

SOS: We believe we have secured a veto but of course this needs to be legally binding and will be part of next steps. We will be seeking legal advice to secure the best arrangements.

Did the Manchester United fans invasion of Old Trafford contribute to the leverage SOS had in negotiating with FSG?

SOS: Its been said before that we work closely with fan groups of other teams and we were each constantly updating each other on our respective positions. It definitely helped and having a similar potential leading up to our final game was always a good negotiating position to have.

When news of the ESL broke, supporters groups across the leagues banded together. Will SOS continue to stay engaged with them and show a united front for all of football?

SOS: We are members of the FSA, so yes we will be.

FSG
Did FSG give any indication why they did not consult with SOS, any other fan group or even the playing staff prior to the ESL announcement? Do we know who and at what forum the decision was taken? This seems important and linked to how fan representation would work.

SOS: No, in fact we were told that the club would have a watching brief in the months before, when unfortunately it seemed they were instead involved in the creation of the ESL.

What can we do to make FSG more interested in the womens team?

SOS: Supporters of the womens team will be one of the presently under-represented fan groups considered to be part of the Supporters Board. This will ensure there is direct influence with LFC on this matter.

Union
Is there a need for a revised financial model for the union to achieve the best supporter outcomes in future and also to continue community initiatives?

SOS: Possibly. We will certainly need to revisit our aims and objectives, something we have been planning to do for some time, this gives us a good opportunity and is probably a discussion at our AGM.

Would it be a good idea to have a Spirit of Shankly page or section in the matchday programme?

SOS: We have thought of that but really the matchday programme is for the team and we want to stay independent.

Government Fan-led Review
SOS should pressure the FA and Government into why the Tracey Crouch Fan-led review of football doesnt have any true fan representation on the panel. FSA are involved but doesnt feel fan-led.

SOS: We have made representation about this and expressed our concerns, unfortunately the construction of the panel was not within our gift. Be assured that when we are in a position to do so, we will make known supporters views on this again.

Will SOS work with other supporters trusts to ensure transparency in the fan-led review?

SOS: Yes we will continue to work alongside the other trusts.Government Fan-led Review.

Other issues
Is anyone going to point out to the club the damage done by having the Conservative employment minister on the pitch at Anfield?

SOS: We have made the club aware of our robust opposition to the ministers invite as it undermines the work being done for our local community initiatives."

https://spiritofshankly.com/members-presentation-qa/
Re: Spirit of Shankly
« Reply #816 on: June 11, 2021, 11:39:12 am »
Vote open to members now.

I have voted this morning.
Re: Spirit of Shankly
« Reply #817 on: June 11, 2021, 12:41:43 pm »
Quote from: Hij on June 11, 2021, 11:39:12 am
Vote open to members now.

I have voted this morning.

Same 👍
Re: Spirit of Shankly
« Reply #818 on: June 11, 2021, 08:48:10 pm »
Vote early.

Vote often.

:-)
Re: Spirit of Shankly
« Reply #819 on: June 12, 2021, 11:35:39 am »
Done mine last night. Up the Union! Up the "Liverpool Model"!
Re: Spirit of Shankly
« Reply #820 on: June 12, 2021, 12:15:41 pm »
Quote from: Billy Elliot on June 12, 2021, 11:35:39 am
Done mine last night. Up the Union! Up the "Liverpool Model"!

Yeh, SoS have done a fantastic job.

Well done to everyone involved.
Re: Spirit of Shankly
« Reply #821 on: June 12, 2021, 05:05:17 pm »
well done lads
« Reply #822 on: June 12, 2021, 08:50:58 pm »
Graham, at the meetings - will there be a specials board or is it all A la carte?
Re: Spirit of Shankly
« Reply #823 on: June 12, 2021, 09:35:28 pm »
I think you just grab as much as you can for yourself.
Re: Spirit of Shankly
« Reply #824 on: June 13, 2021, 02:52:54 am »
Quote from: Hij on June 11, 2021, 11:39:12 am
Vote open to members now.

I have voted this morning.

Anyone got a link? I can't find it
Re: Spirit of Shankly
« Reply #825 on: Yesterday at 08:57:46 am »
Quote from: CHOPPER on June 12, 2021, 08:50:58 pm
Graham, at the meetings - will there be a specials board or is it all A la carte?

Flown in from Cape Cod.
Re: Spirit of Shankly
« Reply #826 on: Yesterday at 08:58:34 am »
Quote from: kavah on June 13, 2021, 02:52:54 am
Anyone got a link? I can't find it
Check your email and if not there, spam I guess?
Re: Spirit of Shankly
« Reply #827 on: Today at 01:33:30 am »
Quote from: Hij on Yesterday at 08:58:34 am
Check your email and if not there, spam I guess?

Right cheers
