Quote from: Fromola on May 21, 2021, 11:09:59 am
The thing with Neville and Sky is Liverpool fans collectively won't be told what to think or what to do. We'll decide ourselves how to act when it comes to our club.

We were on our own under Hicks and Gillett and Neville and Sky weren't telling us to burn the ground down over the 77 pound ticket prices, it was up to us to act.

As a fanbase we've seen a more measured response to the ESL. Protested in our own way and used it to put in measures to try and ensure it doesn't happen again. United fans can do what they want.
Totally agree. In the main our support knows how to respond, but with every major story just going by responses on here, we get people that swallow the media lines which in turn adds to the noise and can be mispresented as "Liverpool fans want/dont want" etc.
The issue is how Sky and the likes of Neville can set the agenda. I'll never forget the justification for Suarez's ban being the amount of media coverage of the incident. Imagine if Neville had his Sky platform back then?

Apologies: a bit off topic
Quote from: Birdontheshirt on May 21, 2021, 11:34:49 am
This was my response too.  Just concerned that the chair is only invited in when the board decides that it suits them.  Sounds more like being 'consulted on' issues the board decides are relevant, rather than a sense of 'representation' that I read into the SOS survey question.  Perhaps I'll be persuaded differently by the board's implementation of it going forward.

The traditional LFC Board hardly ever meets nor does it make decisions, more signs them off. The real influence and power resides in the Club's ExCo to which the Supporter Board will have access and influence and also legally enforceable ratifications.
Simon Hughes in the Athletic:

There is an easy way to understand what the agreement between Liverpools supporters trust and the clubs board means in real terms.

If John W Henry woke up in Boston one morning and decided it was necessary to change the sausage roll supplier on a match day at Anfield, he would still be able to go ahead and do it. If he decided, however, that he wanted to join a breakaway league then hed have to work his way through a system first, consulting those who hold a deeper, more localised relationship with the institution he owns.

There will be breakers in place that have the potential to intercept any of his ideas. Supporters will have a greater influence than they ever have without holding the same level of responsibility or risk as the owners.

Given that the new arrangement will be wrapped up in the articles of association that define the clubs existence, it will mean any future owner of Liverpool will inherit this relationship as part of their undertaking. If it is all signed off, this could be a groundbreaking day for English football at an elite level.

A couple of weeks ago, the Spirit of Shankly group had asked for two seats on Liverpools board and ultimately, they have only negotiated for representation of one delegate at board level. It might seem they have not got exactly what they want but in reality, they have potentially obtained more than they ever asked for. By contractual law, Liverpools owners now have to consult them before taking the biggest decisions. If they do not, they could find themselves in a courtroom.

This represents a power shift. It is not what has happened at Chelsea, where two fan board representatives are bound by confidentiality and restricted by company law which means that whatever thoughts they have, they ultimately have to cede to the clubs wishes.

Considering where Liverpools owners and its supporters stood after the collapse of the Super League, this is a spectacular development. It is true that Liverpools supporter base has been less visible in their wrath compared to Arsenal and especially Manchester United over the last month. There have been no demonstrations outside Anfield. That, however, does not mean they have been any less active.

The frustrations with Fenway Sports Group (FSG) are real and in too many cases justified. Yet there is also an understanding that they have done more to develop the infrastructure at Liverpool than either the Glazers at United and Stanley Kroenke at Arsenal, owners that have barely done anything since their arrival and have merely sat on their asset. At Anfield, there are figures to negotiate with. The same cannot be said at Old Trafford or the Emirates.

There had been a genuine belief that Liverpools owners could be persuaded of a better way because of their appointments on Merseyside, those who were cut out of discussions around the Super League. FSG, through Liverpools chief executive Billy Hogan, were warned at the start of their discussions that if talks did not amount to profound change then it was possible the scenes that caused the postponement of Liverpools game at United at the start of this month could be witnessed at Anfield. If this reaches a positive conclusion, it should reflect well on Hogan and enable him to avoid some of the mistakes of his predecessors.

When each element of Liverpool pulls in the same direction, it can be an irresistible force but it does not take much to upset a fragile ecosystem. FSG must realise now that a clearer line of communication with fans can be beneficial if managed carefully, saving them time on projects and schemes destined never to get off the ground.

They came to realise their reputation had hit rock bottom. There was arguably more outrage at their involvement in the ESL because more was expected of them. Reparation was given a priority status yet it is also safe to say they realised the benefits of being the first of the bad guys to turn the other way.

The devil will always be in the detail but the signs are promising and there should be a wider spirit of optimism surrounding todays announcement. The new structure at Anfield has not been designed for the supporters but by them. The model is one that will surely encourage others to try and replicate in some recognisable form.
this sounds unreal, if it all work out its going to be fantastic news for the future. great work lads
It's unimaginable that supporters need a Union, but we do. We've got one and they're great, proud just to be a member.

Well in Graham, Jay, Joe and everybody who's been working on this.
I'm still not sure what's meant by fan facing though. If they change ticket pricing, is that fan facing strategic? Changing T&C's of season tickets? Ground redevelopment?

I'd say all those things are fan facing and strategic, and it'll be boss if they can't do any of that without consulting SOS first.
Don't forget the mass online meeting this evening if you are a member.

If you can't make it as a member it is being recorded and will be available afterwards.
Cheers Graham.
Quote from: Graham Smith on Today at 08:52:12 am
Don't forget the mass online meeting this evening if you are a member.

If you can't make it as a member it is being recorded and will be available afterwards.

How do members access?  Didnt get any email info - other than one last week saying meeting would be soon - & cant see it linked on SOS website.
Quote from: Birdontheshirt on Today at 04:09:46 pm
How do members access?  Didnt get any email info - other than one last week saying meeting would be soon - & cant see it linked on SOS website.

You should have received an emailed invite if a current member.
Really interesting to hear, given the much vaunted 50+1 model that they already have, that a supporters group from 'a major German club' has contacted the FSA to ask about 'The Liverpool Model'.

Looking forward to further input and additional details, as they emerge.
Looks like real progress. Thanks for sharing. Exciting times.
Thanks everyone. Up the Liverpool model!
Yeah, good meeting and thanks to the panel......The Liverpool Model  ;D
