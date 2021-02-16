Think its a good starting point - will there be any opportunity to influence or lead club policy on things like clubs to be recognised as community assets where the community has rights with regards to its football club, preventing perversities like MK Dons. If Liverpool Club policy could lead the way for senior english clubs, and LFC could be visible and persuasive in making it happen, as in a genuine 'Custodian' approach that would be the main prize. Think it could also get a lot of folk back onside and show Liverpool to genuinely be what it claims to be. There is no real power without that element of ownership for the community but at the same time these guys are businessmen, so there is a balance to be struck here. maybe there needs to be some kind of bond or guarantee in place to ensure clubs can always fulfil there commitments, maintain their league authorisation, location, that fans will always have a buy out option, that club assets cant be disposed of without visibility or even approval etc e.g. Everton could ditch Goodison but only if the fans agree to the new location etc the West Ham 'London stadium' has killed it for many of their fans.The Melwood/Kirby decision would be an interesting one to work through.Just get them to enshrine that kind of listed building ethos into the club legalese and jobs a goon un - may only take another 13 years so you better get crackin