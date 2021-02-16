« previous next »
Spirit of Shankly

Re: Spirit of Shankly
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 06:32:36 pm
They are already on it Rob.

https://spiritofshankly.com/your-views-on-var-update/

Your Views on VAR

Spirit of Shankly will attend an online VAR briefing event on Tuesday 16 February 2021 hosted by The Football Supporters Association (FSA).

Former referee Mike Riley, now general manager of the Professional Game Match Officials Limited (PGMOL) group, will give the presentation relating specifically to VAR issues and the procedures and processes of decision making, interpretation and effectiveness.

Ahead of the meeting Spirit of Shankly asked members and non-members for their opinions and thoughts on VAR. Below is a summary of what you said:

Is there anything good about VAR?

    The concept.
    It has the potential to be a very good tool for getting decisions correct.
    It has highlighted how poor and inconsistent some match referees are.

What has VAR changed?

    It has taken away supporter enjoyment and spontaneity.
    Many fans no longer celebrate goals until they are sure VAR is not going to intervene.
    It has destroyed the spirit of the game, merely adding another source of controversial decision making.
    It has disrupted the flow of a game and wastes playing time that is not always added on at the end of either half.

Worst Aspects of VAR

    The same poor referees have been relocated to make decisions in a video room.
    Its not applied consistently.
    Its being used to make decisions which are subjective.
    PGMOL seems to have closed ranks and adjusts the narrative to suit some of the woeful decisions made both on-field and in the VAR studio.

Common views

    The idea of VAR was welcomed, but the application is appalling.
    VAR was supposed to correct clear and obvious errors. Instead, it has added another layer of individual interpretation.
    The VAR official should decide by taking a quick look  up to 40 seconds max. If micro-analysis is required, the referee or assistant referees initial on-field decision should stand.
    Its ruining football.
    It has caused more problems than it has resolved.
    VAR decision making is inconsistent. Similar incidents are judged differently week to week.
    VAR intervention should be minimal and not used to officiate the game. Perhaps use it only when a referee seeks clarification.
    It seems some rules have been amended to make VAR work.
    VAR has not improved the experience of watching football.
    The VAR official has become the senior match official.
    VAR is there to assist, not to re-referee the game.

Specific Aspects

-Offside

    Deciding offside by lines on a screen has become subjective and inconsistent.
    Assistant referees should make clearly obvious offside calls in real time, not wait for the phase of play to complete on the basis that VAR will adjudicate on the original decision.

-Transparency

    Discussion between the referee and VAR official should be audible as it is for example in rugby union and cricket.
    The final decision should be explained to match-attending supporters. Not every ground has a video wall.
    After every match the referee and VAR official should be subject to media interview and scrutiny.

-Pitchside monitor

    The incident being reviewed is often only presented to the referee in slow motion (which can make a situation look worse) or from a certain angle.
    Allow the referee to ask for the angle or replay he wants to see again.
    Why does VAR instruct the referee to look at something again anyway? Why doesnt the VAR official just make the decision?

In Summary

Could VAR improve the game? Definitely.

Has VAR improved the game? Absolutely not!

Has VAR has had a positive effect on the Premier League and is it providing a clear benefit to the game?

The overriding view of those who replied to the Spirit of Shankly survey is NO!

Cheers Al. Had a lot of shit going on already this year so lost track of whats what.
Re: Spirit of Shankly
« Reply #761 on: Yesterday at 06:42:13 pm »
Quote from: Graham Smith on Yesterday at 05:21:15 pm
Any questions on it all - fire away

Amazing work by all concerned - A huge step in the right direction.
Look forward to hearing more details later in the year :wave
Re: Spirit of Shankly
« Reply #762 on: Yesterday at 07:11:22 pm »
Re: Spirit of Shankly
« Reply #763 on: Yesterday at 07:23:06 pm »
Amazing work Graham.

Just goes to show big changes can be achieved without mindless violence or vandalism.
Re: Spirit of Shankly
« Reply #764 on: Yesterday at 07:23:36 pm »
Quote from: Graham Smith on Yesterday at 05:21:15 pm
Any questions on it all - fire away

The fans have always had good links with the UK side of the LFC board. The likes of Billy Hogan and the various fan committees on ticketing, facilities, disabled fans etc have always had good lines of communication.

Yeah it's mostly lip service and this formalises that agreement more but how is this any different apart from being enshrined in Liverpool football club company rules?

When there has been something fan facing that directly impacts the fans, there are good communication with fan groups and it works itself out (for example ticketing, the new stand, using the stadium for music events etc)

The Super League came from Boston directly. Didn't really involve the UK side of the board until the press release came out. Would this kind of system have stopped LFC announcing entering the Super League for example?

Yes it all sounds good on paper and everything has to start somewhere but this sounds more like 'yeah but we really really will listen to you this time pinky swear'.

I don't want to shit all over it because it's more than any other club will ever get. But is this just going to be Fan committees+?
Re: Spirit of Shankly
« Reply #765 on: Yesterday at 07:27:02 pm »
Quote from: Graham Smith on Yesterday at 06:29:17 pm
The other forums will feed into the Club on day to day issues as well.

We are looking at using the Kop Outs, LDSA, the OLSC network and seeking BAME/Faith representation on the SOS Board to grandfather them across to the Supporter Board.

Thanks for clarifying!

Probably not one for here but would be interested in knowing how faith representation will work
Re: Spirit of Shankly
« Reply #766 on: Yesterday at 07:32:04 pm »
Brilliant to hear this, it can all feel and seem hopeless at times, so credit for sticking with it and making some meaningful change.  :wave
Re: Spirit of Shankly
Finally, the right thing - or a semblance of it, by FSG. Good stuff.
Re: Spirit of Shankly
« Reply #768 on: Yesterday at 07:54:42 pm »
Bravo SOS
Re: Spirit of Shankly
« Reply #769 on: Yesterday at 07:59:42 pm »
Great news to hear. Well done everyone involved.
Re: Spirit of Shankly
Delighted reading the email today, glad I became a member this year!

Well in everyone involced.
Re: Spirit of Shankly
Excellent work by SOS, this is meaningful stuff and sounds like itll help ensure the club more closely mirrors the values of its supporters than ever before.

A really important step for the future hopefully

Edit: Obviously the finer details arent confirmed yet Graham, but would something like major sponsorship be off the table for supporter input at board level? Im thinking of for example the fact Standard Chartered are one of the major banks that fund fossil fuels and arent a company I personally think the club should do business with from an ethical standpoint.

I appreciate thats a personal view and well all have our own ideas and gripes about the club, but just wondered if that type of thing could be influenced in the future?
Re: Spirit of Shankly
« Reply #772 on: Yesterday at 08:27:59 pm »
Sounds great. I was a bit cynical when I first heard it was a Supporters Board, thought it was going to be lip service like the old supporters committee but sounds very different. Especially the legally binding memo.

The chair being invited to the main board is brilliant. I'm a bit concerned though that they'll only be invited when there fan-facing matters to be discussed. Isn't everything potentially fan-facing? I understand there'll be many points that are of no interest to supporters, but there'll also be fine lines.

It'd be good for everybody all round if the chair of the supporters board can be given minutes to all main board meetings so he/she can have a flick through them.

It also sounds like FSG are footing the bill for the costs of the ESL. And so they should.
Re: Spirit of Shankly
« Reply #773 on: Yesterday at 08:51:24 pm »
Quote from: Billy Elliot on Yesterday at 08:27:59 pm


It also sounds like FSG are footing the bill for the costs of the ESL. And so they should.

The Athletic said they are...
Re: Spirit of Shankly
« Reply #774 on: Yesterday at 09:39:56 pm »
Quote from: Billy Elliot on Yesterday at 08:27:59 pm
Sounds great. I was a bit cynical when I first heard it was a Supporters Board, thought it was going to be lip service like the old supporters committee but sounds very different. Especially the legally binding memo.

The chair being invited to the main board is brilliant. I'm a bit concerned though that they'll only be invited when there fan-facing matters to be discussed. Isn't everything potentially fan-facing? I understand there'll be many points that are of no interest to supporters, but there'll also be fine lines.

It'd be good for everybody all round if the chair of the supporters board can be given minutes to all main board meetings so he/she can have a flick through them.

It also sounds like FSG are footing the bill for the costs of the ESL. And so they should.

SoS have pushed for legal agreements that affect the constitution of the Club and vetoes on certain things. The biggest thing for me personally is that in effect they have forced covenants that relate to future owners of the Club.
Re: Spirit of Shankly
« Reply #775 on: Yesterday at 10:59:08 pm »
Good news. Great effort by all involved.
Re: Spirit of Shankly
« Reply #776 on: Yesterday at 11:35:08 pm »
Fantastic effort by the ladies & lads at SOS.
Re: Spirit of Shankly
« Reply #777 on: Today at 12:56:54 am »
Quote from: gazzalfc on Yesterday at 07:23:36 pm
The fans have always had good links with the UK side of the LFC board. The likes of Billy Hogan and the various fan committees on ticketing, facilities, disabled fans etc have always had good lines of communication.

Yeah it's mostly lip service and this formalises that agreement more but how is this any different apart from being enshrined in Liverpool football club company rules?

When there has been something fan facing that directly impacts the fans, there are good communication with fan groups and it works itself out (for example ticketing, the new stand, using the stadium for music events etc)

The Super League came from Boston directly. Didn't really involve the UK side of the board until the press release came out. Would this kind of system have stopped LFC announcing entering the Super League for example?

Yes it all sounds good on paper and everything has to start somewhere but this sounds more like 'yeah but we really really will listen to you this time pinky swear'.

I don't want to shit all over it because it's more than any other club will ever get. But is this just going to be Fan committees+?

No. And the engagement has not been great previously. From the Supporters' Committee to the fan forums there has always been an element of keeping SOS at bay.

The negotiations will see a legally binding agreement that moving from Anfield or a change of league will require supporter consent for instance.
Re: Spirit of Shankly
« Reply #778 on: Today at 01:02:21 am »
Quote from: Billy Elliot on Yesterday at 08:27:59 pm
Sounds great. I was a bit cynical when I first heard it was a Supporters Board, thought it was going to be lip service like the old supporters committee but sounds very different. Especially the legally binding memo.

The chair being invited to the main board is brilliant. I'm a bit concerned though that they'll only be invited when there fan-facing matters to be discussed. Isn't everything potentially fan-facing? I understand there'll be many points that are of no interest to supporters, but there'll also be fine lines.

It'd be good for everybody all round if the chair of the supporters board can be given minutes to all main board meetings so he/she can have a flick through them.

It also sounds like FSG are footing the bill for the costs of the ESL. And so they should.

The power and influence does not reside in the LFC 'Board' so joining it was not ultimately a requirement once understood - additionally, on reflection whoever might have been appointed as a director would have had legal responsibilities primarily to the 'company', not to supporters under company law.

And all of that before the social media and other exposure they might have had over decisions they could not influence.
Re: Spirit of Shankly
« Reply #779 on: Today at 01:21:51 am »
Thanks Graham and all at SOS.
The governance of our club is such an important role and clearly FSG need help as they have made a lot of miss-steps, I'd say most not made through any bad-intent but they clearly don't get the cultural differences between sports clubs in the U.S and England, for example it's completely normal for sports owners to expect make a lot of money from their franchises and not necessarily be interested in winning titles, the worst example of what can be done in the USA is teams can move cities - just like that.

The first thing and hardest thing is to build trust and they have a lot of work to do.
Good luck thanks again and thanks for the updates on here
Re: Spirit of Shankly
« Reply #780 on: Today at 02:01:03 am »
Think its a good starting point - will there be any opportunity to influence or lead club policy on things like clubs to be recognised as community assets  where the community has rights with regards to its football club, preventing perversities like MK Dons. If Liverpool Club policy could lead the way for senior english clubs, and LFC could be visible and persuasive in making it happen, as in a genuine 'Custodian' approach that would be the main prize. Think it could also get a lot of folk back onside and show Liverpool to genuinely be what it claims to be.  There is no real power without that element of ownership for the community but at the same time these guys are businessmen, so  there is a balance to be struck here. maybe there needs to be some kind of bond or guarantee in place to ensure clubs can always fulfil there commitments, maintain their league authorisation, location, that fans will always have a buy out option, that club assets cant be disposed of without visibility or even approval etc e.g. Everton could ditch Goodison but only if the fans agree to the new location etc the West Ham 'London stadium' has killed it for many of their fans.

The Melwood/Kirby decision would be an interesting one to work through.

Just get them to enshrine that kind of listed building ethos into the club legalese and jobs a goon un - may only take another 13 years so you better get crackin :)
Re: Spirit of Shankly
« Reply #781 on: Today at 07:59:50 am »
Just came in here to say thanks! Great work by everyone!
Re: Spirit of Shankly
Quote from: Graham Smith on Today at 12:56:54 am
No. And the engagement has not been great previously. From the Supporters' Committee to the fan forums there has always been an element of keeping SOS at bay.

The negotiations will see a legally binding agreement that moving from Anfield or a change of league will require supporter consent for instance.

Well the argument will be that SoS at that time whilst a recognised supporters group, wasn't officially affiliated by the club. Now that you have formalised that process with the Kop Outs, Liverpool Disabled Supporters Association, Merseyside branch of the Official Liverpool FC Supporters Club and Spion Kop 1906 all affiliated with SoS speaking on their behalf it makes more sense for the club to engage.

I wish you all luck during the next phase of the process.
