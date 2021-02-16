Any questions on it all - fire away



The fans have always had good links with the UK side of the LFC board. The likes of Billy Hogan and the various fan committees on ticketing, facilities, disabled fans etc have always had good lines of communication.Yeah it's mostly lip service and this formalises that agreement more but how is this any different apart from being enshrined in Liverpool football club company rules?When there has been something fan facing that directly impacts the fans, there are good communication with fan groups and it works itself out (for example ticketing, the new stand, using the stadium for music events etc)The Super League came from Boston directly. Didn't really involve the UK side of the board until the press release came out. Would this kind of system have stopped LFC announcing entering the Super League for example?Yes it all sounds good on paper and everything has to start somewhere but this sounds more like 'yeah but we really really will listen to you this time pinky swear'.I don't want to shit all over it because it's more than any other club will ever get. But is this just going to be Fan committees+?