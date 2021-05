I was never keen on the 'cancers' tag, simply because for too many people it's a subject of grief.



Other terms of abuse are available.





Cancer killed my Mum in 2007 and these c*nts were killing the club I love, so on a personal note I wasn't bothered by it. I can understand others not liking it though. I'll never forgive the c*nts that on the night of the birth of my youngest son, I came home from the hospital and spent a couple of hours sending emails to the names on Fat Scousers list to stop the bastards getting the refinancing.My bike fairings are in Rothmans colours and I hated them at first after her death, due to the ciggies giving her the cancer that killed her, but my mates say leave them as they do look great on the bike.