« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 12 13 14 15 16 [17]   Go Down

Author Topic: Spirit of Shankly  (Read 42100 times)

Online Billy Elliot

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,241
Re: Spirit of Shankly
« Reply #640 on: Today at 09:31:15 pm »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Today at 09:20:22 pm
That I found his comparison odd?  Seems pretty straightforward whether you agree with it or not.

SOS aren't paid professionals with PR or communication departments. Yet FSG / the Club end up needing to make far more u turns. Nevermind the whole point is that FSG need to start communicating with fans, it'll only take one more fuck up before it all boils over. And nobody's in a better position that SOS to consult on behalf of the fans.
Logged
With me 3 star jumper half way up me back!

Offline Harinder

  • RAWK Star. Top Kharbooja. Heat-Sikhing Missile Launcher. Purveyor of burning bushes, interpreter of dreams, provider of Egyptian travel before the age of 30, and saviour of RAWK. Also he has a beard.
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,668
Re: Spirit of Shankly
« Reply #641 on: Today at 09:31:27 pm »
Blimey, I thought Amy Seeker post several different twitter accounts had disappeared.

What a place to find resurrection!
Logged
Quote from: @Pheeny on June  2, 2015, 07:24:04 pm
Just clicked on the main board and my virus scanner came back with this

"When we visited this site, we found it exhibited one or more risky behaviors."


:lmao

Strip his knighthood https://submissions.epetitions.direct.gov.uk/petitions/47770

Offline AmSeeker

  • ABbitOfAnAttention
  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 211
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Spirit of Shankly
« Reply #642 on: Today at 09:31:33 pm »


We are all Liverpool fans, from the local fan who lives at Anfield, to someone who pays thousands from another country to come and have a day at the club he loves.

The whole tone of 'we are fighting for locals' is just an extension of that aggression against fans not in Liverpool. We are a global club and you should be fighting for all fans.

Either you clarify your stance against fans from abroad, kick out any members who engage in that type of rhetoric, including ban of the aggressive rhetoric like 'KICK OUT THE YANKS' (which is highly offensive to me being raised in America), or in my opinion the club should stay away from yourselves.

« Last Edit: Today at 10:05:45 pm by AmSeeker »
Logged

Online Dave McCoy

  • "Don't you know who I am?!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,457
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Spirit of Shankly
« Reply #643 on: Today at 09:35:07 pm »
Quote from: Billy Elliot on Today at 09:31:15 pm
SOS aren't paid professionals with PR or communication departments. Yet FSG / the Club end up needing to make far more u turns. Nevermind the whole point is that FSG need to start communicating with fans, it'll only take one more fuck up before it all boils over. And nobody's in a better position that SOS to consult on behalf of the fans.

Maybe its my fault for not explaining my opinion clearer.  What your stating is not what I was commenting about.  Since this is now distracting the thread Ill leave it at that.
Logged

Online Sarge

  • Fucker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 65,353
  • Ahh Ha!!
Re: Spirit of Shankly
« Reply #644 on: Today at 09:35:35 pm »
AMSeeker have you directly been in contact with SOS itself in relation to your points?
Logged
If you dont stand for something you will fall for anything.

Online Welshred

  • To be fair to him, he is a massive twat. Professional Ladies' Arse Fondler. Possibly......we're not sure any more......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,210
  • JFT96
Re: Spirit of Shankly
« Reply #645 on: Today at 09:48:36 pm »
Still making allegations without a single shred of evidence.
Logged

Offline AmSeeker

  • ABbitOfAnAttention
  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 211
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Spirit of Shankly
« Reply #646 on: Today at 09:57:44 pm »
Quote from: Welshred on Today at 09:48:36 pm
Still making allegations without a single shred of evidence.

'GET THE YANKS OUT' - might be minor, but as someone who was raised in America i find this actually quite offensive. What has the owners nationalities got to do with anything? Either your a professional supporters club, or just local lads in chanting.

They spin the xenophobia with the 'local fans' rhetoric. We all know what the undercurrent is about - out of towners. 


There seems to be a bit of 'i never heard or said anything individually' within the group. Which means they are either blind, don't see anything wrong, or don't have any form of concrete structure to kick out these type of people in their membership.

« Last Edit: Today at 10:07:39 pm by AmSeeker »
Logged

Online Welshred

  • To be fair to him, he is a massive twat. Professional Ladies' Arse Fondler. Possibly......we're not sure any more......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,210
  • JFT96
Re: Spirit of Shankly
« Reply #647 on: Today at 10:05:31 pm »
It's not racist as its not towards a specific racial or ethnic group. It's not xenophobic as its not aimed towards everyone from the US, more specifically at a couple of people and just happens to be word play to go along with "Built by Shanks" or what you prefer the message to be "Built by Shanks, broken by those darn United States of America civilians"?

The undercurrent may be about out of towners but that applies equally for any from the Wirral to London to anywhere in the world for the extremely slim number of people that this applies to. On the whole the majority of scousers I know will welcome and treat you with respect as long as you understand the club, its ethos and put your whole effort into it at matches without being a crank. Mostly I don't think I've seen anyone actually involved within SOS who would be in a position of power at the club spout any of what you're complaining about.
Logged

Offline AmSeeker

  • ABbitOfAnAttention
  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 211
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Spirit of Shankly
« Reply #648 on: Today at 10:09:51 pm »
Quote from: Welshred on Today at 10:05:31 pm


The undercurrent may be about out of towners but that applies equally for any from the Wirral to London to anywhere in the world for the extremely slim number of people that this applies to. On the whole the majority of scousers I know will welcome and treat you with respect as long as you understand the club, its ethos and put your whole effort into it at matches without being a crank. Mostly I don't think I've seen anyone actually involved within SOS who would be in a position of power at the club spout any of what you're complaining about.

I appreciate your great response.
Logged

Online FlashGordon

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,998
  • RAWK Cheltenham 2021 Champion Tipster*
Re: Spirit of Shankly
« Reply #649 on: Today at 10:21:00 pm »
You're misreading the whole ''Yanks Out'' phrase.

People didn't want them kicked out because they were Yanks, which would be offensive, rather it was a moniker used to identify who the protests were against. Perfectly acceptable due to the two owners being from the United States.
Logged
Quote from: deFacto on February  3, 2019, 04:40:04 pm
So bloody what? If you watch football to be absolutely miserable then go watch cricket.

Online Billy Elliot

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,241
Re: Spirit of Shankly
« Reply #650 on: Today at 10:23:51 pm »
Quote from: Welshred on Today at 10:05:31 pm
On the whole the majority of scousers I know will welcome and treat you with respect as long as you understand the club, its ethos and put your whole effort into it at matches without being a crank.

It might just be me, but I'd say that understanding the city and it's ethos, is more important than that of the club. Although the support often reflects the culture of the city, e.g. the flamboyancy of the City in the 60s was reflected in the Kop, which changed through the 70s then 80s to something darker and broodier as the City's culture changed. To be replaced by hope in the later 90's etc. etc.

Like any other place, respect the locals and their ways and be welcomed. Act a tit and get a kicking. Common sense, really.

Logged
With me 3 star jumper half way up me back!

Online Welshred

  • To be fair to him, he is a massive twat. Professional Ladies' Arse Fondler. Possibly......we're not sure any more......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,210
  • JFT96
Re: Spirit of Shankly
« Reply #651 on: Today at 10:26:13 pm »
You're right Billy and I'd say on the whole the two are interchangeable as the club is based on the local support.
Logged

Online Dave McCoy

  • "Don't you know who I am?!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,457
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Spirit of Shankly
« Reply #652 on: Today at 10:26:49 pm »
To play devils advocate though it doesnt take much to co-opt that into something nefarious.  Almost all UK media Ive consumed in the last two weeks is 100% focused on the US owners and American sports rules being bad which can then feed into that. 
Logged

Online WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,974
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Spirit of Shankly
« Reply #653 on: Today at 10:27:04 pm »
Quote from: Billy Elliot on Today at 10:23:51 pm
It might just be me, but I'd say that understanding the city and it's ethos, is more important than that of the club. Although the support often reflects the culture of the city, e.g. the flamboyancy of the City in the 60s was reflected in the Kop, which changed through the 70s then 80s to something darker and broodier as the City's culture changed. To be replaced by hope in the later 90's etc. etc.

Like any other place, respect the locals and their ways and be welcomed. Act a tit and get a kicking. Common sense, really.

Funny because it is universally true.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Online FlashGordon

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,998
  • RAWK Cheltenham 2021 Champion Tipster*
Re: Spirit of Shankly
« Reply #654 on: Today at 10:36:50 pm »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Today at 10:26:49 pm
To play devils advocate though it doesnt take much to co-opt that into something nefarious.  Almost all UK media Ive consumed in the last two weeks is 100% focused on the US owners and American sports rules being bad which can then feed into that.

Fair enough, something to take on board for the future.
Logged
Quote from: deFacto on February  3, 2019, 04:40:04 pm
So bloody what? If you watch football to be absolutely miserable then go watch cricket.

Online Billy Elliot

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,241
Re: Spirit of Shankly
« Reply #655 on: Today at 10:43:27 pm »
Quote from: Welshred on Today at 10:26:13 pm
You're right Billy and I'd say on the whole the two are interchangeable as the club is based on the local support.

I think I might actually know you, sorry if that's sounds a bit stalkerish.

If you are who I think you are (now it's getting very stalkery), you'll know that most people I go the match with are OOT but they know the City inside out, better than me to be honest.

They sometimes get a saved seat in Dodds by the locals, and taken to the bar to get the local rates.

On the other hand, I've been on a OOT coach and heard snide remarks about Scousers, it's really beyond me why they support Liverpool if they're going to be taking the piss out of people living in the Council houses. It's those sort that need fucking off.
Logged
With me 3 star jumper half way up me back!

Online FlashGordon

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,998
  • RAWK Cheltenham 2021 Champion Tipster*
Re: Spirit of Shankly
« Reply #656 on: Today at 10:49:16 pm »
Quote from: Billy Elliot on Today at 10:43:27 pm
I think I might actually know you, sorry if that's sounds a bit stalkerish.

If you are who I think you are (now it's getting very stalkery), you'll know that most people I go the match with are OOT but they know the City inside out, better than me to be honest.

They sometimes get a saved seat in Dodds by the locals, and taken to the bar to get the local rates.

On the other hand, I've been on a OOT coach and heard snide remarks about Scousers, it's really beyond me why they support Liverpool if they're going to be taking the piss out of people living in the Council houses. It's those sort that need fucking off.

This, 100%. I'm as proud of Liverpool and it's inhabitants as I am of my own hometown, which is a strange thing really, something that's always fascinated me.
Logged
Quote from: deFacto on February  3, 2019, 04:40:04 pm
So bloody what? If you watch football to be absolutely miserable then go watch cricket.

Online Red_Mist

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,888
  • CORGI registered friend (but not a gas engineer)
Re: Spirit of Shankly
« Reply #657 on: Today at 11:07:12 pm »
Quote from: AmSeeker on Today at 09:31:33 pm
We are all Liverpool fans, from the local fan who lives at Anfield, to someone who pays thousands from another country to come and have a day at the club he loves.
You can begin to worry about the future of the club in terms of sustainable core support and lobby the club for some local tickets to be set aside, without that meaning what youre suggesting it means. Its what happened and was a good thing, not an act of racism or xenophobia. If youre not going to invest ANY time in understanding the reasons behind something like that and instead just throw insults around because youve completely misunderstood, then Im not sure youre going to get anywhere.

Liverpool supporters have embraced the fact that were a global club like few other fanbases would have done. My mate still wears his Supporters All Over The World scarf, which always gets admiring glances as its an absolute classic that Id love to own myself. Its been a source of pride that weve got supporters in every corner of the world and has resulted in loads of friendships forged and maintained that simply would never have happened without Liverpool FCs global pull. Comments like yours above are a bit condescending to be honest.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 12 13 14 15 16 [17]   Go Up
« previous next »
 