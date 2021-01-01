You're right Billy and I'd say on the whole the two are interchangeable as the club is based on the local support.
I think I might actually know you, sorry if that's sounds a bit stalkerish.
If you are who I think you are (now it's getting very stalkery), you'll know that most people I go the match with are OOT but they know the City inside out, better than me to be honest.
They sometimes get a saved seat in Dodds by the locals, and taken to the bar to get the local rates.
On the other hand, I've been on a OOT coach and heard snide remarks about Scousers, it's really beyond me why they support Liverpool if they're going to be taking the piss out of people living in the Council houses. It's those sort that need fucking off.