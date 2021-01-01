« previous next »
Craig 🤔

Re: Spirit of Shankly
Reply #480 on: Today at 03:28:59 pm
Quote from: Eddie on Today at 03:26:00 pm
Nailed! Union-bashers in football and in life.

As bad as the dickhead shouting Tory the other day at someone.
Levitz

Re: Spirit of Shankly
Reply #481 on: Today at 03:32:49 pm
Seems to me that representatives that have shown they can actually get change from the club might be the best ones to represent the fans rather than Barry165 who has never interacted with the club in that capacity before and has no method of knowing what the fanbase or matchgoing supporters think. I'm not a member of SoS and don't always agree with them but they have an established democratic organisation that represents fans that anyone (except reddebs) can join and feed into, that is recognised by the club and who actions have previously garnered results. I'll go with them rather than some randoms.
Thepooloflife

Re: Spirit of Shankly
Reply #482 on: Today at 03:37:11 pm
Quote from: Levitz on Today at 03:32:49 pm
Seems to me that representatives that have shown they can actually get change from the club might be the best ones to represent the fans rather than Barry165 who has never interacted with the club in that capacity before and has no method of knowing what the fanbase or matchgoing supporters think. I'm not a member of SoS and don't always agree with them but they have an established democratic organisation that represents fans that anyone (except reddebs) can join and feed into, that is recognised by the club and who actions have previously garnered results. I'll go with them rather than some randoms.
Yes, that's a good point well made - another important factor.
Hij

Re: Spirit of Shankly
Reply #483 on: Today at 03:40:20 pm
Quote from: Levitz on Today at 03:32:49 pm
Seems to me that representatives that have shown they can actually get change from the club might be the best ones to represent the fans rather than Barry165 who has never interacted with the club in that capacity before and has no method of knowing what the fanbase or matchgoing supporters think. I'm not a member of SoS and don't always agree with them but they have an established democratic organisation that represents fans that anyone (except reddebs) can join and feed into, that is recognised by the club and who actions have previously garnered results. I'll go with them rather than some randoms.

I don't always agree with them either but ticket price rises, furlough scheme utilisation, Super League proposals, you wouldn't have to worry about any person elected from within to oppose those things which is basically the point isn't it?

People like Brundish going on like they're gonna have a blank canvas to draw on. That's not happening anyway.
Charlie Adams fried egg

Re: Spirit of Shankly
Reply #484 on: Today at 03:41:45 pm
Quote from: Eddie on Today at 03:26:00 pm
Nailed! Union-bashers in football and in life.
It's comments like this that make me careful about who I let speak for me.
Eddie

Re: Spirit of Shankly
Reply #485 on: Today at 03:42:05 pm
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Today at 03:28:59 pm
As bad as the dickhead shouting Tory the other day at someone.

Touched a nerve I see.
tubby pls.

Re: Spirit of Shankly
Reply #486 on: Today at 03:42:54 pm
Quote from: Eddie on Today at 03:26:00 pm
Nailed! Union-bashers in football and in life.

This kind of stuff doesn't help things at all.
Craig 🤔

Re: Spirit of Shankly
Reply #487 on: Today at 03:43:31 pm
Quote from: Eddie on Today at 03:42:05 pm
Touched a nerve I see.

As much as some random on the internet who doesn't have a clue who I am or what I stand for outside of RAWK can touch one, sure.

That's really not a lot though, but would just rather see daft twats not throw around things like tory and union basher on a Liverpool forum when you've fuck all idea who the other person is.
Levitz

Re: Spirit of Shankly
Reply #488 on: Today at 03:43:57 pm
Quote from: Thepooloflife on Today at 03:37:11 pm
Yes, that's a good point well made - another important factor.

And to add to this, SoS also have established channels with fan groups, supporters trusts in other clubs which means they are in a much better position that anyone to organise and mobilise if the club(s) doesn't listen.
Craig 🤔

Re: Spirit of Shankly
Reply #489 on: Today at 03:44:32 pm
Quote from: tubby pls. on Today at 03:42:54 pm
This kind of stuff doesn't help things at all.

It's also highly fucking ironic that someone in a thread arguing for representation for all fans instantly shouts down another fan expressing their view with insults because it doesn't appear to match their own.

Go figure.
Craig 🤔

Re: Spirit of Shankly
Reply #490 on: Today at 03:45:28 pm
Quote from: Levitz on Today at 03:43:57 pm
And to add to this, SoS also have established channels with fan groups, supporters trusts in other clubs which means they are in a much better position that anyone to organise and mobilise if the club(s) doesn't listen.

They can still do all this with 1 person sitting in on the board meetings though. Why would a second help that?

Where as a second from somewhere else, helping to represent even more fans, would surely only strengthen this?
Hij

Re: Spirit of Shankly
Reply #491 on: Today at 03:46:02 pm
I actually quite like the idea of the people being from outside the selection of the club itself.
Craig 🤔

Re: Spirit of Shankly
Reply #492 on: Today at 03:46:40 pm
Quote from: Hij on Today at 03:46:02 pm
I actually quite like the idea of the people being from outside the selection of the club itself.

As they should be, be it from SOS or elsewhere.
Levitz

Re: Spirit of Shankly
Reply #493 on: Today at 03:49:21 pm
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Today at 03:45:28 pm
They can still do all this with 1 person sitting in on the board meetings though. Why would a second help that?

Where as a second from somewhere else, helping to represent even more fans, would surely only strengthen this?

Where does this second person come from? How do they stand to be elected, what's the process, how long does it take to set up and importantly who runs it? How are they legitimate? What method do they have to listen to the supporters? What experience do they have in negotiating with the football club? What leverage do they have to use in discussions with the club? Can they mobilise the supporters?
Craig 🤔

Re: Spirit of Shankly
Reply #494 on: Today at 03:52:23 pm
Quote from: Levitz on Today at 03:49:21 pm
Where does this second person come from? How do they stand to be elected, what's the process, how long does it take to set up and importantly who runs it? How are they legitimate? What method do they have to listen to the supporters? What experience do they have in negotiating with the football club? What leverage do they have to use in discussions with the club? Can they mobilise the supporters?

All good questions, and that would obviously need to be discussed.

My personal opinion is, if there are two who would sit in on the board meetings, then having the widest possible selection of the fan base represented would by far be the best. SOS should be there, I agree, and having one there would allow them to do all the good things they have done still, a second doesn't necessarily help that.

So allowing that second to come from elsewhere, to represent a wider selection, would surely only help. And could, in fact, help mobilise a wider number of people beyond SOS's base should it be required.
Eddie

Re: Spirit of Shankly
Reply #495 on: Today at 03:58:19 pm
Well... no one is holding a gun to anyone's heads to join. But if you think a 'fans voice' on the board is a good thing, you'd be hard pushed without the efforts of a union such as SOS. Their partnerships with other named groups involved  the welfare and treatment of football supporters (which Al has already listed) seem to agree.
Craig 🤔

Re: Spirit of Shankly
Reply #496 on: Today at 04:01:32 pm
Quote from: Eddie on Today at 03:58:19 pm
Well... no one is holding a gun to anyone's heads to join. But if you think a 'fans voice' on the board is a good thing, you'd be hard pushed without the efforts of a union such as SOS. Their partnerships with other named groups involved  the welfare and treatment of football supporters (which Al has already listed) seem to agree.

Literally no one is saying SOS shouldn't be there. If you're reading that from what I'm posting, when I've quite clearly said they should, then you might want to start reading slower and understanding what is being written.
diggerling!

Re: Spirit of Shankly
Reply #497 on: Today at 04:08:28 pm
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Today at 03:52:23 pm
All good questions, and that would obviously need to be discussed.

My personal opinion is, if there are two who would sit in on the board meetings, then having the widest possible selection of the fan base represented would by far be the best. SOS should be there, I agree, and having one there would allow them to do all the good things they have done still, a second doesn't necessarily help that.

So allowing that second to come from elsewhere, to represent a wider selection, would surely only help. And could, in fact, help mobilise a wider number of people beyond SOS's base should it be required.
If you're not broadly in agreement with the aims of SoS you are more than likely in broad agreement with the actions of FSG and are therefore already represented (by FSG) at board level.

Unless there are other issues beyond the reach of either that you feel need representation?



OOS

Re: Spirit of Shankly
Reply #498 on: Today at 04:11:09 pm
Chelsea have proposed three fan representatives, so if going from that... Ideally, you'd have one guaranteed woman, one guaranteed from the Merseyside region/season ticket holder and someone under 35?. I'd be happy with that, a local voice and that the representatives are diverse instead of three middle aged blokes.
Craig 🤔

Re: Spirit of Shankly
Reply #499 on: Today at 04:13:21 pm
Quote from: diggerling! on Today at 04:08:28 pm
If you're not broadly in agreement with the aims of SoS you are more than likely in broad agreement with the actions of FSG and are therefore already represented (by FSG) at board level.

Unless there are other issues beyond the reach of either that you feel need representation?

There are plenty of reasons people may not want to be part of SOS, and just throwing a really broad comment like your first line out there is so over simplified it's silly.
diggerling!

Re: Spirit of Shankly
Reply #500 on: Today at 04:16:07 pm
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Today at 04:13:21 pm
There are plenty of reasons people may not want to be part of SOS, and just throwing a really broad comment like your first line out there is so over simplified it's silly.
Such as?
John C

Re: Spirit of Shankly
Reply #501 on: Today at 04:17:12 pm
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 02:52:15 pm
I once tried to join SoS many years ago but they didn't accept me so how can I be represented?
Debs try again, in the past they've had issues with renewals but they've sorted it out now so I assume new memberships can be processed easily also.
Al 666

Re: Spirit of Shankly
Reply #502 on: Today at 04:18:18 pm
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Today at 03:52:23 pm
All good questions, and that would obviously need to be discussed.

My personal opinion is, if there are two who would sit in on the board meetings, then having the widest possible selection of the fan base represented would by far be the best. SOS should be there, I agree, and having one there would allow them to do all the good things they have done still, a second doesn't necessarily help that.

So allowing that second to come from elsewhere, to represent a wider selection, would surely only help. And could, in fact, help mobilise a wider number of people beyond SOS's base should it be required.

So you have FSG on one side showing a united front, and then you have two different fans representatives. Any slight diversity in opinion between the two reps would be ruthlessly exploited. You are just setting it up for divide and conquer.

I suspect you know that though Craig.

If you were going in to negotiate a business deal would you go in with a complete stranger who might pitch a completely different proposal. Of course you wouldn't.

At this time and in this situation we need fan reps that are familiar with dealing with the club, who have connections with other fan groups, who have a voice with the FSA and FSE and who have the backing of many affiliated groups. People who are used to representing Liverpool fans with the likes of the FA, UEFA and the Premier League.

By the time a well-meaning individual got up to speed our chance may have gone. Again I suspect you know that.

There will be time for much wider consultation when we have forced a fan led government review.

Frankly I cannot understand why people are so opposed to groups like SOS, the FSA and the FSE who have done so much good for fans throughout the Country and across Europe. They are all democratically elected bodies.

If there are things you do not like about SoS then join and get your voice heard mate.

There is this mad theory that SOS are some loony left wing organisation who want to take down FSG. That simply isn't true. Look at the results from the survey regarding the ESL.

The results

    FOR 89%. Yes 89%. No 8%. Abstain 3%
    Engage with FSG and demand SOS representation at board level in relation to issues that impact fans and the Anfield community
 
    FOR 84%. Yes 84%. No 9%. Abstain 7%
    Engage with FSG and demand a formal recognition agreement with SOS

    FOR 88%. Yes 88%. No 7%. Abstain 5%
    Engage with FSG for LFC to join with SOS and lead the reform agenda ahead of/in conjunction with the national fan led review

    AGAINST 66%. Yes 17%. No 66%. Abstain 17%
    No engagement and FSG out
Craig 🤔

Re: Spirit of Shankly
Reply #503 on: Today at 04:21:17 pm
Quote from: diggerling! on Today at 04:16:07 pm
Such as?

Countless I won't drag up again from over the years. If someone else wants to they can, but I'm not trying to be anti-SOS here.
Levitz

Re: Spirit of Shankly
Reply #504 on: Today at 04:21:52 pm
Agree with every word of this

Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 04:18:18 pm
So you have FSG on one side showing a united front, and then you have two different fans representatives. Any slight diversity in opinion between the two reps would be ruthlessly exploited. You are just setting it up for divide and conquer.

I suspect you know that though Craig.

If you were going in to negotiate a business deal would you go in with a complete stranger who might pitch a completely different proposal. Of course you wouldn't.

At this time and in this situation we need fan reps that are familiar with dealing with the club, who have connections with other fan groups, who have a voice with the FSA and FSE and who have the backing of many affiliated groups. People who are used to representing Liverpool fans with the likes of the FA, UEFA and the Premier League.

By the time a well-meaning individual got up to speed our chance may have gone. Again I suspect you know that.

There will be time for much wider consultation when we have forced a fan led government review.

Frankly I cannot understand why people are so opposed to groups like SOS, the FSA and the FSE who have done so much good for fans throughout the Country and across Europe. They are all democratically elected bodies.

If there are things you do not like about SoS then join and get your voice heard mate.

There is this mad theory that SOS are some loony left wing organisation who want to take down FSG. That simply isn't true. Look at the results from the survey regarding the ESL.

The results

    FOR 89%. Yes 89%. No 8%. Abstain 3%
    Engage with FSG and demand SOS representation at board level in relation to issues that impact fans and the Anfield community
 
    FOR 84%. Yes 84%. No 9%. Abstain 7%
    Engage with FSG and demand a formal recognition agreement with SOS

    FOR 88%. Yes 88%. No 7%. Abstain 5%
    Engage with FSG for LFC to join with SOS and lead the reform agenda ahead of/in conjunction with the national fan led review

    AGAINST 66%. Yes 17%. No 66%. Abstain 17%
    No engagement and FSG out
DangerScouse

Re: Spirit of Shankly
Reply #505 on: Today at 04:22:36 pm
Would love to know how some of the detractors (not all) contributed in getting rid of G&H, improving fan welfare and assisting the local community over the years. Fuck all in most instances i'd say.
Al 666

Re: Spirit of Shankly
Reply #506 on: Today at 04:24:58 pm
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Today at 04:21:17 pm
Countless I won't drag up again from over the years. If someone else wants to they can, but I'm not trying to be anti-SOS here.

If you have a problem with SoS join up and get your voice heard.
Levitz

Re: Spirit of Shankly
Reply #507 on: Today at 04:26:10 pm
Quote from: DangerScouse on Today at 04:22:36 pm
Would love to know how some of the detractors (not all) contributed in getting rid of G&H, improving fan welfare and assisting the local community over the years. Fuck all in most instances i'd say.


Again, I'm not  a member of SoS, but their actions speak a thousand words being typed out on a fan forum. They have achieved results for the betterment of fans, the club and community rather than moaning on the internet.
Craig 🤔

Re: Spirit of Shankly
Reply #508 on: Today at 04:26:47 pm
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 04:18:18 pm
So you have FSG on one side showing a united front, and then you have two different fans representatives. Any slight diversity in opinion between the two reps would be ruthlessly exploited. You are just setting it up for divide and conquer.

I suspect you know that though Craig.

If you were going in to negotiate a business deal would you go in with a complete stranger who might pitch a completely different proposal. Of course you wouldn't.

Al, the people sat in on the board meetings are not there to negotiate anything. They'll be there to observe and give their views.

If SOS have one view, and it's negative, they can still mobilise further action regardless of if they had a second member there, or if the other person did not think it was an issue.

I suspect you know that though.

Quote
At this time and in this situation we need fan reps that are familiar with dealing with the club, who have connections with other fan groups, who have a voice with the FSA and FSE and who have the backing of many affiliated groups. People who are used to representing Liverpool fans with the likes of the FA, UEFA and the Premier League.

Again, I've said SOS should 100% be one of the two.

I suspect you know that though.


Quote
By the time a well-meaning individual got up to speed our chance may have gone. Again I suspect you know that.

They'd be there to give opinion on matters from the perspective of fans. They wouldn't need to be "up to speed" on anything.

I suspect you know that though.



Your first line worries me a bit Al. You seemingly want fan representation as long as that fan represents your opinion, or thinks like you.
Online Hij

Re: Spirit of Shankly
« Reply #509 on: Today at 04:26:58 pm »
Quote from: DangerScouse on Today at 04:22:36 pm
Would love to know how some of the detractors (not all) contributed in getting rid of G&H, improving fan welfare and assisting the local community over the years. Fuck all in most instances i'd say.
To be fair I initially joined SOS towards the back end of that I believe, but contributed to lots of the protests centred around getting them out while not a member.

I let my membership lapse after a couple of years thinking the work was done getting Hicks and Gillett out  of the club, but events recently have been a reminder we probably need constant concerted pressure in certain instances and a bigger pool of people will be more worthwhile, so I've rejoined.
Online So... Howard Phillips

Re: Spirit of Shankly
« Reply #510 on: Today at 04:27:20 pm »
Being nosy/curious - is the Blue Union still in existence?

They were protesting about Everton's ownership a decade ago but have since gone quiet.
Online Craig 🤔

Re: Spirit of Shankly
« Reply #511 on: Today at 04:27:55 pm »
Quote from: DangerScouse on Today at 04:22:36 pm
Would love to know how some of the detractors (not all) contributed in getting rid of G&H, improving fan welfare and assisting the local community over the years. Fuck all in most instances i'd say.

So now there are levels of fans, and the good reds who helped are the only ones who deserve their voices heard?
Online Levitz

Re: Spirit of Shankly
« Reply #512 on: Today at 04:30:51 pm »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Today at 04:27:55 pm
So now there are levels of fans, and the good reds who helped are the only ones who deserve their voices heard?

I'd rather have someone representing fans that had previously elicited change from the club that one who had previously sat around in their pants
Online Fromola

Re: Spirit of Shankly
« Reply #513 on: Today at 04:33:25 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 02:45:09 pm
Playing devil's advocate here. It seems to me that the most vocal opponents of SOS also seem to be the most pro FSG.

It pre-dates that. They always had their foes and struggles cutting through to many during the H&G struggles.
Online DangerScouse

Re: Spirit of Shankly
« Reply #514 on: Today at 04:34:07 pm »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Today at 04:27:55 pm
So now there are levels of fans, and the good reds who helped are the only ones who deserve their voices heard?


Yeah, in this context, there are in my opinion. Those who are in a position to assist fan welfare and the local community and have gotten up off their arses to do something about it, and conversely those who are in a position to do something, and haven't bothered.

Everyone deserves to have their voices heard, what we are talking about here is who is best equipped to represent those voices.
Online Eddie

Re: Spirit of Shankly
« Reply #515 on: Today at 04:37:21 pm »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Today at 04:01:32 pm
Literally no one is saying SOS shouldn't be there. If you're reading that from what I'm posting, when I've quite clearly said they should, then you might want to start reading slower and understanding what is being written.

You initially quoted me Craig...  I don't think it was me who called you or anybody else a Tory? Perhaps we should both read a bit slower.

There are some on this forum who have been against SOS from its inception, or against any sort of protest whatsoever. It was like that back in H&G times also. I remember people on here advocating 'not rocking the boat ' when the club was going down the shitter. SOS have always had their detractors - that's okay too. But all this 'SOS doesn't represent me bollicks'. They've never claimed to. So I don't know where that comes from.

If people think having legitimate fan representation on the board is a good thing, then what SOS are doing with regard to that is totally fine by me, the only other alternative for those cribbing about SOS, is to start their own group and lobby the club. Good luck with that one.
