The point about representation is that any representative has to be just that - they have to be representative of a group or organisation....otherwise where is the accountability ? SoS is a union of Liverpool supporters and has a membership which is open to all Liverpool supporters, and an elected Committee - and like any union it's committee or elected representatives are accountable to the whole membership under a constitution. In order to have dialogue with the club, representatives have to know what the membership wants - which, in my opinion, can only be done via an organisation of some sort ie. SoS - which as Al has pointed out has the full backing of the other supporter groups.