Spirit of Shankly

Quote from: 24∗7 on April 22, 2021, 10:11:44 am
I worry you might underestimate the significance of why on THIS occasion, it's not worth engaging with THIS particular person. Whilst I'd agree that sometimes you need to work with the opposing side in politics, the place to do that is in the cross-party committee, as mentioned (hopefully you didn't miss that part) - I for one fully agree with the stance taken - Johnson has form with us and he needs to be called out, as publicly as possible, on that. The strength of feeling against him and his approach is a force in itself to be reckoned with and, by refusing to take part in his publicity stunt, the point that needed to be made was done so.

This ESL situation won't go away in the long-term, it needs a long-term strategy to tackle it - online meetings with someone who can just about spell football (he probably does it in Latin anyway) in the midst of the outrage amount to little more than photo-ops and soundbites. It was the right call not to engage. At this time.
Yep. The supporters groups had been in discussion and had a simple, unified position on this particular issue - and knew that Johnson doesn't do discussions of substance or policy detail anyway. It was a publicity stunt that didn't need all of them present.
The focus now should not be on who the owners are, but limits on what owners can do without formal supporter agreement. At all clubs.

Quote from: bradders1011 on April 22, 2021, 10:21:03 pm
Anyone else found that the renew option doesn't exist? I sign in and it takes me to a page where I have 2 options: the COVID appeal and 'Help is Here'




I had an issue renewing too so just signed up as a new member
Quote from: redmark on April 22, 2021, 10:42:50 pm
Yep. The supporters groups had been in discussion and had a simple, unified position on this particular issue - and knew that Johnson doesn't do discussions of substance or policy detail anyway. It was a publicity stunt that didn't need all of them present.


Incredible that any Liverpool would question the approach in the first place. Beggars belief.
Quote from: bradders1011 on April 22, 2021, 10:21:03 pm
Anyone else found that the renew option doesn't exist? I sign in and it takes me to a page where I have 2 options: the COVID appeal and 'Help is Here'

That happened to me in 2019 or 2020, not 2021, I thought they'd resolved it.
Quote from: Al 666 on April 22, 2021, 10:55:46 pm
We didn't win we reinstated the Status Quo.

Now the real battle starts to reclaim our game.


Apart from being a shit band that my Mother loves,what's the status quo ?
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on April 22, 2021, 11:01:25 pm

Apart from being a shit band that my Mother loves,what's the status quo ?

The existing situation.
And if reclaiming the game is really what you're after then the first objective is to fight for FFP,if it isn't then you're not really arsed about reclaiming it.
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on April 22, 2021, 11:05:08 pm
And if reclaiming the game is really what you're after then the first objective is to fight for FFP,if it isn't then you're not really arsed about reclaiming it.

Except FFP was hugely flawed.

Perhaps they should have consulted the fans.
Quote from: Al 666 on April 22, 2021, 11:16:26 pm
Except FFP was hugely flawed.

Perhaps they should have consulted the fans.

Not talking about what was,talking about what should be.
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on April 22, 2021, 11:18:12 pm
Not talking about what was,talking about what should be.

Fan power has just taken down the ESL 12.

It is now down to us to gain a seat at the table.

To be blunt Football is fucked at the moment, and it won't be JP Morgan or Sky who saves us it will be the fans.
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on April 22, 2021, 11:05:08 pm
And if reclaiming the game is really what you're after then the first objective is to fight for FFP,if it isn't then you're not really arsed about reclaiming it.
The first objective for any reform movement is the power to implement reforms.
The focus now should not be on who the owners are, but limits on what owners can do without formal supporter agreement. At all clubs.

Quote from: DangerScouse on April 22, 2021, 11:40:08 pm
Genuinely Andy and with greatest respect, fuck off and leave it to people who want to make a difference

this
The problem is everyone has their own ideal version of 'the game' these days. It varies with age, expectations and contentment.

I was a footy addict until a few years ago, then gradually only concentrated on  our affairs because the way my version of the game was going. Now it's come to the sad state of affairs I very rarely bother to see how we are doing.

I certainly don't watch it, I'll check the score updates at times, or after the game come on here etc.My first game was in 68, I don't expect that version of the game to return, I am a realist and I acknowledge some things, many things even have improved the game dramatically.

However greed has slowly crept in and took over in my opinion and has left the fans behind. Ticket prices are as obscene players/agents salaries.

The farce that is FFP, the unscrupulous wealthy owners allowed to Manage clubs and buy their way to success hurts the most. Football is nothing if it's not played on a 'level playing field' and it certainly isn't at the moment.

Organized and dedicated Fan groups are the only way to change things in my opinion and are only way forward.We had a nasty taste of the future with this ESL fiasco in these past few days, it might have gone away for now, but the greedy fuckers behind it won't give up that easily.

Something like this is almost certainly bound to raise its ugly ahead again, powerful fan groups who stick together is the only way to combat such unwanted change.

« Last Edit: April 23, 2021, 12:05:15 pm by mikeb58 »
Andy - you're entitled to your opinion mate but if you're not interested the threads not about you.

Quote from: redmark on April 23, 2021, 02:36:47 am
The first objective for any reform movement is the power to implement reforms.


And I think that the best/quickest way to get that power is by working with not against them in Boston.

UEFA don't give a fuck about or would ever listen to us fans,we know that
,they also rarely listen to the players,we know that and they also rarely listen to the Clubs/owners,they know that.

They would have a problem if we all started working together though and UEFA and FSG know that.

We give something to get something,in this case it would be a seat at the table,they're not going to respond to threats and we're not going to force them out,even if we did we won't agree amongst ourselves on any new owner as anybody who could possibly afford us will have skeletons.

Try working with and if they don't want that then escalate it,but we have to try.
Quote from: bradders1011 on April 22, 2021, 10:21:03 pm
Anyone else found that the renew option doesn't exist? I sign in and it takes me to a page where I have 2 options: the COVID appeal and 'Help is Here'


I did renew, but it was a couple of months ago. Pretty sure there was an option to do that?
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on April 23, 2021, 05:28:06 pm
And I think that the best/quickest way to get that power is by working with not against them in Boston.
I'll leave it to others involved more consistently for a longer period - but SoS and others have mentioned repeatedly that efforts to work with FSG have been spurned - by FSG.
And wasn't it FSG that just worked on a massive transformation with a few other billionaires in secret and sprang it on the rest of the world? It seems like it is Boston that needs to learn to work with others.
Quote from: redmark on April 23, 2021, 05:39:55 pm
I'll leave it to others involved more consistently for a longer period - but SoS and others have mentioned repeatedly that efforts to work with FSG have been spurned - by FSG.
And wasn't it FSG that just worked on a massive transformation with a few other billionaires in secret and sprang it on the rest of the world? It seems like it is Boston that needs to learn to work with others.


Yes they did & I suspect it started to get serious about an hour after UEFA shit their kecks.As for not wanting to work with the fans,today isn't the same day as last Friday,so what wasn't an option then could be today.

What they won't do is respond to threats & demands,very few people do and even fewer obscenely rich people do.It would be different if they were in the same position as the last gang of c*nts were but they aren't and never will be,as it is they have an asset worth £2b+ that they only paid around 350m for.

But by all means keep trying the same things that have consistently failed.

Just don't be annoyed when they get the same result.
« Last Edit: April 23, 2021, 06:21:10 pm by WhereAngelsPlay »
Quote from: redmark on April 23, 2021, 05:39:55 pm
I'll leave it to others involved more consistently for a longer period - but SoS and others have mentioned repeatedly that efforts to work with FSG have been spurned - by FSG.
And wasn't it FSG that just worked on a massive transformation with a few other billionaires in secret and sprang it on the rest of the world? It seems like it is Boston that needs to learn to work with others.

FSG were one of the ring leaders of this and Project Big Picture (until they had to u-turn). They were only major club to furlough staff (until they had to u-turn), they introduced 77 pound tickets on a working class city (until they had to u-turn) and there was the trademark over Liverpool (until they had to u-turn).

FSG will never understand or really care about the fans. Liverpool fans to FSG are either dollars and cents or marketing slogans.
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on April 23, 2021, 06:18:00 pm
What they won't do is respond to threats & demands
They just did.
Quote from: Fromola on April 23, 2021, 06:20:50 pm
FSG were one of the ring leaders of this and Project Big Picture (until they had to u-turn).They were only major club to furlough staff (until they had to u-turn), they introduced 77 pound tickets on a working class city (until they had to u-turn) and there was the trademark over Liverpool (until they had to u-turn).

FSG will never understand or really care about the fans. Liverpool fans to FSG are either dollars and cents or marketing slogans.


Not true.
'We did what fans do best  we united: how supporters groups fought the ESL':-

A small group of volunteers  and the army of fans behind them  helped defeat giants masterplan

https://www.theguardian.com/football/2021/apr/23/we-did-what-fans-do-best-we-united-how-supporters-groups-fought-the-esl
I'm boycotting Muller Fruit Corners until Sepp Blatter and Michel Platini are reinstated.

On 24th and 25th April 2021 Spirit of Shankly invited members to an online poll regarding any future engagement with Liverpool FC owners, FSG.

The results show an overwhelming YES to a working relationship and one where we have a say in how our club is run.

The results summary is below:

FOR 89% to "Engage with FSG and demand SOS representation at board level in relation to issues that impact fans and the Anfield community?"
FOR 84% to "Engage with FSG and demand a formal recognition agreement with SOS?"
FOR 88% to "Engage with FSG for LFC to join with SOS and lead the reform agenda ahead of/in conjunction with the national fan led review?"
AGAINST 66% to "No engagement and FSG out?"
SoS also made a statement regarding the survey.

The questions asked were based on SOS experience of working with club officials, the events of the last week, feedback we received from members and the wider community of Liverpool supporters, and our responsibilities as a recognised union.

Over the past few years, we raised concerns to potential changes to European club competition and breakaway leagues with club representatives, stating that for the majority of fans success in competition should be based on and depends on sporting merit.

Our view was noted and we were assured updates of any progress. We now know our views were ignored as they planned the opposite. They knew fans did not want these changes, they thought we would just accept them. They were wrong.

The actions of the owners and board have more far-reaching consequences than the relationship with SOS, the clubs fan groups and fan forums. Their responsibility always is to act in the best interests of LFC, which they failed to do. We are yet to find out if there will be penalties against the club.

What does this mean for SOS?
It means at present we cannot trust what the owners and board say when we meet with them. The relationship we thought we had was false.

But we must use this experience as a catalyst for change. Real change. In voting to continue engagement with FSG, they must now make a decision. Their actions shamed the LFC, but they can accept the values and principles of our club and react positively, Together we can lead the change for the future of our game.

We call for a reconstitution of the board that includes effective, elected and accountable fan representation, and not for members of the current LFC board to be that elected representative. This cannot be token representation, but one that has the golden share on the decision-making process.

We believe this is both practical and achievable. If FSG do not embrace this position, we will then consider how to respond.

We must also take the opportunity to work alongside other supporter trusts and the FSA, to ensure the governments review into football governance includes giving fans a say in how their clubs are run. A true supporters voice at the heart of decision making.

Thank you to all who took part in the survey, we will keep you updated with further plans.
Big praise for all who attended and tabled the ideas. Sensible things that the majority want to see addressed ASAP. Seems with further meetings down the line, the chance will be there to build upon these ideas, and hopefully the board will be fully co-operative.
Surely nobody on here can honestly think that FSG are going to reconstitute the board and allow 2 members of a union have a veto on decision making. That is Alice in Wonderland stuff

The VERY best that will happen is what's happened at Chelsea

My main gripe is that why are SoS are the only fans that are allowed a say and allowed on this new board, and the only people who can vote as who has a say for the fans are members of SoS. What an absolute farce
Quote from: Tiz Lad on Today at 08:58:26 am
Surely nobody on here can honestly think that FSG are going to reconstitute the board and allow 2 members of a union have a veto on decision making. That is Alice in Wonderland stuff

The VERY best that will happen is what's happened at Chelsea

My main gripe is that why are SoS are the only fans that are allowed a say and allowed on this new board, and the only people who can vote as who has a say for the fans are members of SoS. What an absolute farce

Negotiating tactic? ask for a lot, meet in the middle.

We just need someone in the boardroom with half a clue about how things will play out to have a veto on these big decisions. Tony Barrett would be ideal.
Quote from: Tiz Lad on Today at 08:58:26 am
Surely nobody on here can honestly think that FSG are going to reconstitute the board and allow 2 members of a union have a veto on decision making. That is Alice in Wonderland stuff

The VERY best that will happen is what's happened at Chelsea

My main gripe is that why are SoS are the only fans that are allowed a say and allowed on this new board, and the only people who can vote as who has a say for the fans are members of SoS. What an absolute farce
I dont see why its a farce Tiz. SoS are the recognised supporters Trust for LFC. Which other group are engaging like this? If you want a say, you could join SOS or start your own dialogue with the club. Im not trying to be a smart arse there, I mean it. But in the meantime what do you expect them to do? Theyve existed since the H&G days and represent their members, most if not all of whom would like them to pursue these ideas with the club. So thats what theyre doing. Theyve never said they represent all Liverpool supporters. But they dont stand alone either and are closely affiliated with other supporter groups. I do get what youre saying and I think SoS will be acutely aware of that type of view as well. Theyve always had that criticism. But it doesnt mean they should stop until they represent every fan. Theyve got lots of support from non-members too.
Quote from: Tiz Lad on Today at 08:58:26 am
Surely nobody on here can honestly think that FSG are going to reconstitute the board and allow 2 members of a union have a veto on decision making. That is Alice in Wonderland stuff

The VERY best that will happen is what's happened at Chelsea

My main gripe is that why are SoS are the only fans that are allowed a say and allowed on this new board, and the only people who can vote as who has a say for the fans are members of SoS. What an absolute farce
https://spiritofshankly.com/meeting-with-fsg/

We are also pleased to confirm, after meeting earlier this week, that Kop Outs, Liverpool Disabled Supporters Association, Merseyside branch of the Official Liverpool FC Supporters Club and Spion Kop 1906 are now affiliated to SOS. We are delighted to have the backing of their members and supporters, and we will represent their views in any upcoming discussions.
I don't want what Chelsea got at all. It's just a token gesture designed to make it look like they've actually done something and listened to the fans. I don't expect fans to just be able to run the entire show, but something does actually have to be done by the board that gives the representatives some kind of vital say, if only for off the field decisions at least. I don't dislike what FSG have done by any means, but history shows their next fuck up isn't too far away. Though they've remedied some mistakes in the past, it'd be nice if they just didn't make any more glaring ones going forward.
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 11:06:50 am
https://spiritofshankly.com/meeting-with-fsg/

We are also pleased to confirm, after meeting earlier this week, that Kop Outs, Liverpool Disabled Supporters Association, Merseyside branch of the Official Liverpool FC Supporters Club and Spion Kop 1906 are now affiliated to SOS. We are delighted to have the backing of their members and supporters, and we will represent their views in any upcoming discussions.

Doesn't hide the fact that Graham Smith has said that anybody elected to this fictitious new board will be a member of SoS elected by members of SoS
Quote from: disgraced cake on Today at 11:16:46 am
I don't want what Chelsea got at all. It's just a token gesture designed to make it look like they've actually done something and listened to the fans. I don't expect fans to just be able to run the entire show, but something does actually have to be done by the board that gives the representatives some kind of vital say, if only for off the field decisions at least. I don't dislike what FSG have done by any means, but history shows their next fuck up isn't too far away. Though they've remedied some mistakes in the past, it'd be nice if they just didn't make any more glaring ones going forward.

That in my opinion is exactly what you will get. FSG will have been seen to have done something, and SoS will be deemed to have achieved something, even though both sides know that will be little or no change to what the current situation is
Quote from: Tiz Lad on Today at 11:49:49 am
Doesn't hide the fact that Graham Smith has said that anybody elected to this fictitious new board will be a member of SoS elected by members of SoS

If you think you are suitably qualified to sit on the board then join SoS and put yourself forward.
Quote from: Tiz Lad on Today at 11:51:33 am
That in my opinion is exactly what you will get. FSG will have been seen to have done something, and SoS will be deemed to have achieved something, even though both sides know that will be little or no change to what the current situation is

Considering there is almost certainly going to be a fan led review of the game then I think the club will have to commit to cooperating with SoS.

The other thing is SoS surveyed their membership and engaging with FSG is what the membership wanted at this stage.
