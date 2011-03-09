« previous next »
Author Topic: Spirit of Shankly  (Read 34919 times)

Re: Spirit of Shankly
« Reply #400 on: April 22, 2021, 10:42:50 pm »
Quote from: 24∗7 on April 22, 2021, 10:11:44 am
I worry you might underestimate the significance of why on THIS occasion, it's not worth engaging with THIS particular person. Whilst I'd agree that sometimes you need to work with the opposing side in politics, the place to do that is in the cross-party committee, as mentioned (hopefully you didn't miss that part) - I for one fully agree with the stance taken - Johnson has form with us and he needs to be called out, as publicly as possible, on that. The strength of feeling against him and his approach is a force in itself to be reckoned with and, by refusing to take part in his publicity stunt, the point that needed to be made was done so.

This ESL situation won't go away in the long-term, it needs a long-term strategy to tackle it - online meetings with someone who can just about spell football (he probably does it in Latin anyway) in the midst of the outrage amount to little more than photo-ops and soundbites. It was the right call not to engage. At this time.
Yep. The supporters groups had been in discussion and had a simple, unified position on this particular issue - and knew that Johnson doesn't do discussions of substance or policy detail anyway. It was a publicity stunt that didn't need all of them present.
Re: Spirit of Shankly
« Reply #401 on: April 22, 2021, 10:43:47 pm »
Quote from: bradders1011 on April 22, 2021, 10:21:03 pm
Anyone else found that the renew option doesn't exist? I sign in and it takes me to a page where I have 2 options: the COVID appeal and 'Help is Here'




I had an issue renewing too so just signed up as a new member
Re: Spirit of Shankly
« Reply #402 on: April 22, 2021, 10:45:35 pm »
Quote from: redmark on April 22, 2021, 10:42:50 pm
Yep. The supporters groups had been in discussion and had a simple, unified position on this particular issue - and knew that Johnson doesn't do discussions of substance or policy detail anyway. It was a publicity stunt that didn't need all of them present.


Incredible that any Liverpool would question the approach in the first place. Beggars belief.
Re: Spirit of Shankly
« Reply #403 on: April 22, 2021, 10:46:08 pm »
Quote from: bradders1011 on April 22, 2021, 10:21:03 pm
Anyone else found that the renew option doesn't exist? I sign in and it takes me to a page where I have 2 options: the COVID appeal and 'Help is Here'

That happened to me in 2019 or 2020, not 2021, I thought they'd resolved it.
Re: Spirit of Shankly
« Reply #404 on: April 22, 2021, 11:01:25 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on April 22, 2021, 10:55:46 pm
We didn't win we reinstated the Status Quo.

Now the real battle starts to reclaim our game.


Apart from being a shit band that my Mother loves,what's the status quo ?
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Re: Spirit of Shankly
« Reply #405 on: April 22, 2021, 11:03:54 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on April 22, 2021, 11:01:25 pm

Apart from being a shit band that my Mother loves,what's the status quo ?

The existing situation.
Re: Spirit of Shankly
« Reply #406 on: April 22, 2021, 11:05:08 pm »
And if reclaiming the game is really what you're after then the first objective is to fight for FFP,if it isn't then you're not really arsed about reclaiming it.
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Re: Spirit of Shankly
« Reply #407 on: April 22, 2021, 11:16:26 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on April 22, 2021, 11:05:08 pm
And if reclaiming the game is really what you're after then the first objective is to fight for FFP,if it isn't then you're not really arsed about reclaiming it.

Except FFP was hugely flawed.

Perhaps they should have consulted the fans.
Quote from: Al 666 on April 22, 2021, 11:16:26 pm
Except FFP was hugely flawed.

Perhaps they should have consulted the fans.

Not talking about what was,talking about what should be.
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on April 22, 2021, 11:18:12 pm
Not talking about what was,talking about what should be.

Fan power has just taken down the ESL 12.

It is now down to us to gain a seat at the table.

To be blunt Football is fucked at the moment, and it won't be JP Morgan or Sky who saves us it will be the fans.
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on April 22, 2021, 11:05:08 pm
And if reclaiming the game is really what you're after then the first objective is to fight for FFP,if it isn't then you're not really arsed about reclaiming it.
The first objective for any reform movement is the power to implement reforms.
Quote from: DangerScouse on April 22, 2021, 11:40:08 pm
Genuinely Andy and with greatest respect, fuck off and leave it to people who want to make a difference

The problem is everyone has their own ideal version of 'the game' these days. It varies with age, expectations and contentment.

I was a footy addict until a few years ago, then gradually only concentrated on  our affairs because the way my version of the game was going. Now it's come to the sad state of affairs I very rarely bother to see how we are doing.

I certainly don't watch it, I'll check the score updates at times, or after the game come on here etc.My first game was in 68, I don't expect that version of the game to return, I am a realist and I acknowledge some things, many things even have improved the game dramatically.

However greed has slowly crept in and took over in my opinion and has left the fans behind. Ticket prices are as obscene players/agents salaries.

The farce that is FFP, the unscrupulous wealthy owners allowed to Manage clubs and buy their way to success hurts the most. Football is nothing if it's not played on a 'level playing field' and it certainly isn't at the moment.

Organized and dedicated Fan groups are the only way to change things in my opinion and are only way forward.We had a nasty taste of the future with this ESL fiasco in these past few days, it might have gone away for now, but the greedy fuckers behind it won't give up that easily.

Something like this is almost certainly bound to raise its ugly ahead again, powerful fan groups who stick together is the only way to combat such unwanted change.

Andy - you're entitled to your opinion mate but if you're not interested the threads not about you.

Quote from: redmark on Yesterday at 02:36:47 am
The first objective for any reform movement is the power to implement reforms.


And I think that the best/quickest way to get that power is by working with not against them in Boston.

UEFA don't give a fuck about or would ever listen to us fans,we know that
,they also rarely listen to the players,we know that and they also rarely listen to the Clubs/owners,they know that.

They would have a problem if we all started working together though and UEFA and FSG know that.

We give something to get something,in this case it would be a seat at the table,they're not going to respond to threats and we're not going to force them out,even if we did we won't agree amongst ourselves on any new owner as anybody who could possibly afford us will have skeletons.

Try working with and if they don't want that then escalate it,but we have to try.
Quote from: bradders1011 on April 22, 2021, 10:21:03 pm
Anyone else found that the renew option doesn't exist? I sign in and it takes me to a page where I have 2 options: the COVID appeal and 'Help is Here'


I did renew, but it was a couple of months ago. Pretty sure there was an option to do that?
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 05:28:06 pm
And I think that the best/quickest way to get that power is by working with not against them in Boston.
I'll leave it to others involved more consistently for a longer period - but SoS and others have mentioned repeatedly that efforts to work with FSG have been spurned - by FSG.
And wasn't it FSG that just worked on a massive transformation with a few other billionaires in secret and sprang it on the rest of the world? It seems like it is Boston that needs to learn to work with others.
Quote from: redmark on Yesterday at 05:39:55 pm
I'll leave it to others involved more consistently for a longer period - but SoS and others have mentioned repeatedly that efforts to work with FSG have been spurned - by FSG.
And wasn't it FSG that just worked on a massive transformation with a few other billionaires in secret and sprang it on the rest of the world? It seems like it is Boston that needs to learn to work with others.


Yes they did & I suspect it started to get serious about an hour after UEFA shit their kecks.As for not wanting to work with the fans,today isn't the same day as last Friday,so what wasn't an option then could be today.

What they won't do is respond to threats & demands,very few people do and even fewer obscenely rich people do.It would be different if they were in the same position as the last gang of c*nts were but they aren't and never will be,as it is they have an asset worth £2b+ that they only paid around 350m for.

But by all means keep trying the same things that have consistently failed.

Just don't be annoyed when they get the same result.
Quote from: redmark on Yesterday at 05:39:55 pm
I'll leave it to others involved more consistently for a longer period - but SoS and others have mentioned repeatedly that efforts to work with FSG have been spurned - by FSG.
And wasn't it FSG that just worked on a massive transformation with a few other billionaires in secret and sprang it on the rest of the world? It seems like it is Boston that needs to learn to work with others.

FSG were one of the ring leaders of this and Project Big Picture (until they had to u-turn). They were only major club to furlough staff (until they had to u-turn), they introduced 77 pound tickets on a working class city (until they had to u-turn) and there was the trademark over Liverpool (until they had to u-turn).

FSG will never understand or really care about the fans. Liverpool fans to FSG are either dollars and cents or marketing slogans.
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 06:18:00 pm
What they won't do is respond to threats & demands
They just did.
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 06:20:50 pm
FSG were one of the ring leaders of this and Project Big Picture (until they had to u-turn).They were only major club to furlough staff (until they had to u-turn), they introduced 77 pound tickets on a working class city (until they had to u-turn) and there was the trademark over Liverpool (until they had to u-turn).

FSG will never understand or really care about the fans. Liverpool fans to FSG are either dollars and cents or marketing slogans.


'We did what fans do best  we united: how supporters groups fought the ESL':-

A small group of volunteers  and the army of fans behind them  helped defeat giants masterplan

https://www.theguardian.com/football/2021/apr/23/we-did-what-fans-do-best-we-united-how-supporters-groups-fought-the-esl
