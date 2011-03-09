The problem is everyone has their own ideal version of 'the game' these days. It varies with age, expectations and contentment.



I was a footy addict until a few years ago, then gradually only concentrated on our affairs because the way my version of the game was going. Now it's come to the sad state of affairs I very rarely bother to see how we are doing.



I certainly don't watch it, I'll check the score updates at times, or after the game come on here etc.My first game was in 68, I don't expect that version of the game to return, I am a realist and I acknowledge some things, many things even have improved the game dramatically.



However greed has slowly crept in and took over in my opinion and has left the fans behind. Ticket prices are as obscene players/agents salaries.



The farce that is FFP, the unscrupulous wealthy owners allowed to Manage clubs and buy their way to success hurts the most. Football is nothing if it's not played on a 'level playing field' and it certainly isn't at the moment.



Organized and dedicated Fan groups are the only way to change things in my opinion and are only way forward.We had a nasty taste of the future with this ESL fiasco in these past few days, it might have gone away for now, but the greedy fuckers behind it won't give up that easily.



Something like this is almost certainly bound to raise its ugly ahead again, powerful fan groups who stick together is the only way to combat such unwanted change.



