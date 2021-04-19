« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 5 6 7 8 9 [10]   Go Down

Author Topic: Spirit of Shankly  (Read 32836 times)

Online oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual King
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,199
  • Awkward Squad
Spirit Of Shankly: 'European Super League - a statement'
« Reply #360 on: April 19, 2021, 10:18:15 pm »
.
Spirit Of Shankly: 'European Super League - a statement'

https://spiritofshankly.com/european-super-league-a-statement


'Liverpool Football Clubs confirmation, made at 11.30pm on 21 April 2021, that they have joined Europes leading clubs in agreeing to form a new competition, the European Super League is both shocking and shameless.

Spirit of Shankly were formed when the result of broken promises by the clubs previous owners threatened LFCs existence. This proposal threatens to destroy everything on which our club was built.

And the reason? Greed, pure and simple.

The Champions League, as was its predecessor the European Cup, is the pinnacle for LFC, for the players, for the manager and for us the supporters. Liverpools success in this competition is because of the work the team put in the season before to qualify. It is a special competition and made so because you have to compete to book a place.

LFCs standing and support around the world is because of our storied ventures in this competition.

No more anticipation of who LFC will be drawn against. A breakaway Super League will not only stamp on footballs competitive ideals, but will take with it LFCs history and stature, tainting our name, for what? The pursuit of money.

Anfield on a European night is special because its competitive, because winning or losing can mean there will be more, or its the last for a season. Its special because of the supporters.

What is the point in continuing with this season? The breakaways chosen clubs dont need to push to qualify for an elite competition. Theyre straight through to a closed shop, a private members club for the rich

There will be no further supporter engagement or consultation. The flags and banners used to market LFC to new support are being removed from the Kop, and we will call a virtual public meeting to discuss next steps.

To the players, staff and our manager, we are not withdrawing support from you.

As current custodians of our club, Fenway Sports Group have talked so often of the importance of fans, only to disregard them to fill the coffers. The CEO, Billy Hogan, recently admitted how important the support is in the ground, and he was impatient for us to return. Shame on you.


Signed

Spirit of Shankly
Spion Kop 1906
The LFC fans forum
Liverpool Disabled Supporters Association
Kop Outs
LFC Official Supporters Club



-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------


https://spiritofshankly.com : https://twitter.com/spiritofshankly : www.facebook.com/spiritofshankly : https://www.instagram.com/spiritofshankly

https://twitter.com/SpionKop1906 : www.facebook.com/SpionKop1906 : https://liverpooldsa.co.uk : https://twitter.com/LiverpoolDSA

https://twitter.com/LFC_LGBT : https://www.facebook.com/LiverpoolFCLGBTSupporters : www.facebook.com/LFCSC1961

« Last Edit: April 19, 2021, 10:43:30 pm by oojason »
Logged
.
a Useful Links post to help follow the RedMen & football in general for 2020/21; info for tv, streams, IPTV, goal videos, incidents, highlights & full game replays - as well as news, line-ups, latest scores, & more.

Offline DangerScouse

  • "You picked on the wrong city!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,695
Re: Spirit of Shankly Branches
« Reply #361 on: April 20, 2021, 11:54:28 am »
Just renewed. Strength in numbers.

https://spiritofshankly.com/join/

Logged

Offline redgriffin73

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,147
  • Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: Spirit of Shankly Branches
« Reply #362 on: April 20, 2021, 12:16:20 pm »
Got my renewal email last week - perfect timing. :thumbup
Logged
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Offline FlashGordon

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,873
  • RAWK Cheltenham 2021 Champion Tipster*
Re: Spirit of Shankly Branches
« Reply #363 on: April 20, 2021, 01:07:26 pm »
Will sign up on payday.
Logged
Quote from: deFacto on February  3, 2019, 04:40:04 pm
So bloody what? If you watch football to be absolutely miserable then go watch cricket.

Offline Welshred

  • To be fair to him, he is a massive twat. Professional Ladies' Arse Fondler. Possibly......we're not sure any more......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,998
  • JFT96
Re: Spirit of Shankly Branches
« Reply #364 on: April 20, 2021, 01:11:26 pm »
I've just rejoined as well
Logged

Offline Kashinoda

  • and in the attic - gets biy wath a luttle halp frum hes friends
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,339
  • ....mmm
Re: Spirit of Shankly Branches
« Reply #365 on: April 20, 2021, 01:19:17 pm »
Joined.
Logged
:D

Offline sheepfest

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 208
  • JFT 96
Re: Spirit of Shankly Branches
« Reply #366 on: April 20, 2021, 01:27:02 pm »
Rejoined.
Logged

Offline Kenny19

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 273
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Spirit of Shankly Branches
« Reply #367 on: April 20, 2021, 02:34:36 pm »
Joined
Logged

Offline Craig67

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 52
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Spirit of Shankly Branches
« Reply #368 on: April 20, 2021, 02:44:43 pm »
I also let my membership lapse in recent times - just apathy on my part. But renewed yesterday.
Logged

Offline Lusty

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,422
Re: Spirit of Shankly Branches
« Reply #369 on: April 20, 2021, 02:51:44 pm »
Rejoined yesterday.
Logged

Offline Qston

  • Loves a bit of monkey tennis and especially loves a bit of sausage relief......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,529
  • Believer
Re: Spirit of Shankly Branches
« Reply #370 on: April 20, 2021, 03:07:56 pm »
Joined. Should have done years ago so my apologies to one and all for that.
Logged
"Just a normal lad from Liverpool whose dream has just come true" Trent June 1st 2019

Offline John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,154
Re: Spirit of Shankly Branches
« Reply #371 on: April 20, 2021, 04:46:21 pm »
It might be worth contacting SoS to advise you all just want to be members, when I renewed mine a couple of months ago I wasn't expecting a renewal package - badge, beer mat and a couple of other things in a large 2nd class postage. All costs money, I'd rather they kept that couple of quid.
Logged

Offline Al 666

  • "I haven't got a clue." 23/03/2020......Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,781
  • JFT 96
Re: Spirit of Shankly Branches
« Reply #372 on: April 20, 2021, 04:58:47 pm »
Quote from: John C on April 20, 2021, 04:46:21 pm
It might be worth contacting SoS to advise you all just want to be members, when I renewed mine a couple of months ago I wasn't expecting a renewal package - badge, beer mat and a couple of other things in a large 2nd class postage. All costs money, I'd rather they kept that couple of quid.

Good thinking John.
Logged
One thing does need to be said: in the post-Benitez era, there was media-led clamour (but also some politicking going on at the club) to make the club more English; the idea being that the club had lost the very essence of what it means to be Liverpool. Guillem Ballague 18/11/10

Offline ScouserAtHeart

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,074
  • Pissing Manc "fans" off since 1999.
Re: Spirit of Shankly Branches
« Reply #373 on: April 20, 2021, 05:15:56 pm »
Wasn't sure if I was allowed to sign up since I'm not based there, so made a donation instead :wave
Logged
"Jürgen Klopp is bringing Liverpool's 'fuck you' back. And I can't wait."

Offline cdav

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,076
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Spirit of Shankly Branches
« Reply #374 on: April 20, 2021, 05:15:59 pm »
Joined
Logged

Offline ConnieLFC

  • New York family capo
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,614
  • Yes?
Re: Spirit of Shankly Branches
« Reply #375 on: Yesterday at 02:28:11 am »
Have kept my membership in good nick for 13 years now - glad to see the (re)need interest
Logged

Offline redmark

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,163
Re: Spirit of Shankly Branches
« Reply #376 on: Yesterday at 11:13:13 am »
Bump. Let mine lapse, but rejoined. For all those whining that nothing can be done, try contributing to the effort to try and do something.
Logged
Stop whining : https://spiritofshankly.com/ : https://thefsa.org.uk/join/ : https://reclaimourgame.com/
The focus now should not be on who the owners are, but limits on what owners can do without formal supporter agreement. At all clubs.

Online disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,487
  • Seis Veces
Re: Spirit of Shankly Branches
« Reply #377 on: Yesterday at 12:15:49 pm »
Joined  :wave
Logged
Proud Legacy Supporter of Liverpool Soccer Franchise

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 7 FA Cups, 8 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Offline Indomitable_Carp

  • Asterixophile
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,473
  • From the depths of Sevvy Park lake
Re: Spirit of Shankly Branches
« Reply #378 on: Yesterday at 12:27:02 pm »
Just joined. Also signed up to Reclaim Our Game.
Logged

Offline redmark

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,163
Re: Spirit of Shankly Branches
« Reply #379 on: Yesterday at 12:58:21 pm »
Quote from: Indomitable_Carp on Yesterday at 12:27:02 pm
Just joined. Also signed up to Reclaim Our Game.

FSA, too. :)
Logged
Stop whining : https://spiritofshankly.com/ : https://thefsa.org.uk/join/ : https://reclaimourgame.com/
The focus now should not be on who the owners are, but limits on what owners can do without formal supporter agreement. At all clubs.

Online oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual King
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,199
  • Awkward Squad
Spirit Of Shankly - 'Time for change: next steps'
« Reply #380 on: Yesterday at 01:47:39 pm »
.
Article from Spirit Of Shankly...


Time for change: next steps.

https://spiritofshankly.com/time-for-change-next-steps


'It has been a tumultuous, sickening few days for us all. Spirit of Shankly have always asked for honesty, integrity and transparency from club owners FSG, but the arrogance and deception they have shown behind this money-grab is frightening. But not surprising.

We have noted John Henrys apology, but this PR exercise is too little too late. These crocodile tears will not wash. Actions speak louder than hollow words. Liverpool Football Club is not an American franchise, it is a community steeped in history and tradition.

The future of football came crashing down in 48 hours because of the solidarity and outcry of legacy fans across the country. This debacle must be a catalyst for real change, not an exercise in damage limitation.

Our owners have thrown everyone under the bus, supporters, manager, players and staff, and humiliated themselves through sheer greed and arrogance. The hypocrisy of the Premier League and broadcasters has also been noted. They have never considered the fans in their own gold rush and have treated us with thinly disguised contempt over the years.

We need a fundamental change in football governance, one that is fair for the whole football pyramid, not just the rapacious elite. We need a model that promises equitable distribution of the vast amounts of money involved in the beautiful game, our game.

During this confusion UEFA have gladly portrayed themselves as the progressive force. Nothing could be further from the truth and their new Champions League format is a disgrace. One that must be resisted immediately.

We will be consulting with our members to gauge their opinion on our next steps.'



-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

https://spiritofshankly.com : https://twitter.com/spiritofshankly : www.facebook.com/spiritofshankly : https://www.instagram.com/spiritofshankly

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------


'John W Henry's message to Liverpool supporters' - a 2 and a half minute video on the official Liverpool FC youtube channel:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/-7ehhoj_SV4" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/-7ehhoj_SV4</a>



Hes saying things he thinks we want to hear. Theyre only sorry because theyve been caught out again

Joe Blott from @spiritofshankly reacts to John W Henrys apology and calls on #Liverpools owners to explain themselves to supporters #europesuperleague #LFC

^ https://twitter.com/RadioCityNews/status/1384865185710682113 (with 2 minute video)

« Last Edit: Yesterday at 03:09:52 pm by oojason »
Logged
.
a Useful Links post to help follow the RedMen & football in general for 2020/21; info for tv, streams, IPTV, goal videos, incidents, highlights & full game replays - as well as news, line-ups, latest scores, & more.

Offline ToneLa

  • The haiku master. Kills it in transfer windows. Keeps the art alive...
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,264
  • Life goes by in doledrum
Re: Spirit Of Shankly - 'Time for change: next steps'
« Reply #381 on: Yesterday at 01:51:02 pm »
Any way they could be forced to be included / consulted on major decisions?
Logged

Offline The-Originals

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 97
  • ******
Re: Spirit of Shankly Branches
« Reply #382 on: Yesterday at 01:55:33 pm »
Logged
Allez Allez Allez.

Offline Indomitable_Carp

  • Asterixophile
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,473
  • From the depths of Sevvy Park lake
Re: Spirit of Shankly Branches
« Reply #383 on: Yesterday at 02:01:53 pm »
Logged

Offline Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,537
Re: Spirit of Shankly Branches
« Reply #384 on: Yesterday at 02:03:34 pm »
Quote from: DangerScouse on April 20, 2021, 11:54:28 am
Just renewed. Strength in numbers.

https://spiritofshankly.com/join/

yep.

Just joined now too.
Logged
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Online oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual King
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,199
  • Awkward Squad
Re: Spirit of Shankly
« Reply #385 on: Yesterday at 02:18:29 pm »
.
'Super League collapse: return to status quo is unacceptable':-

https://thefsa.org.uk/news/super-league-collapse-return-to-the-status-quo-is-unacceptable


Appeasement of footballs richest clubs doesnt work. The vultures circle, theyre always after more and they only get stronger when you feed their greed.

This time the cabal of billionaire owners overplayed their hand and their rapacious appetite for more united an unprecedented array of opponents. Fans across the entire game, players, managers, pundits, clubs, leagues, football associations across the continent, politicians, Prime Ministers and governments. Even the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge shared their concerns.

English club involvement in the Super League has collapsed and the concept itself teeters on the edge. At a continental level the FSA will continue to campaign with our friends at Football Supporters Europe to kill the competition for good. Agnellis blood pact has no place in football.

The past 72 hours of white hot action and anger has killed domestic involvement in the Super League but that doesnt mean fans can take their foot off the accelerator  a return to the status quo is unacceptable and will only allow these unscrupulous owners to regroup.

On Monday the Government announced the launch of its fan-led review and it is vital that all efforts are poured into that, with supporters front and centre, in order to rebalance the power structure of the domestic game.

There have been numerous reviews in the past with recommendations that football ignored or diluted. That cannot happen again. Reports suggested that the Prime Minister was considering a legislative bomb to stop the involvement of domestic sides in the Super League.

We will work with all parties when it comes to securing the future of football and the fan-led review must adopt measures which stop this situation ever developing again.

Additionally it should consider a whole host of options such as removing barriers to partial or full supporter ownership, automatic supporter positions on boards, and implementation of something akin to Germanys 50+1 rule which gives fans an enormous voice in that country.

Football is arguably the biggest expression of community and cultural identity on these shores and it needs to be treated with that respect. Tearing at the fabric of our football institutions damages not only football, but society more widely.

At the top clubs are allowed to treat their fans with contempt when it comes to ticket prices, kick-off times, support for the womens game, wealth distribution and funding of grassroots. Supporter engagement has to be embedded into the decision making and power structure of all clubs.

Lower down the pyramid clubs disappear from existence thanks to a lack of transparency in ownership and financial oversight  leaving a trail of broken-hearted fans and indebted local businesses in their wake. These clubs need protection, financial controls and transparency of ownership.

Lets make it happen  join the FSA and your local fan group today. Get involved.'


https://thefsa.org.uk/join
Logged
.
a Useful Links post to help follow the RedMen & football in general for 2020/21; info for tv, streams, IPTV, goal videos, incidents, highlights & full game replays - as well as news, line-ups, latest scores, & more.

Offline Trada

  • Fully paid up member of the JC cult. Ex-Tory boy. Corbyn's Chief Hagiographer. Sometimes hasn't got a kloop.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,934
  • Trada
Re: Spirit of Shankly
« Reply #386 on: Yesterday at 02:25:07 pm »
Exclusive: Liverpool supporters union refused meeting with Johnson  we cant meet with someone who starves kids, writes for the S*n and made COVID a disaster

As public outrage grew over the planned exclusive Super League of European football clubs, the chairs of the Football Supporters Association, the Arsenal supporters trust and the Spirit of Shankly union of Liverpool FC supporters were asked to have an online meeting yesterday with Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson.

The Liverpool group refused, saying that it couldnt meet with someone who:

    refused to provide food for kids in poverty
    oversaw the disastrous reaction to Covid
    wrote a S*n column just this week  on the day a new Hillsborough trial started
    was editor of the Spectator when it accused Liverpool fans of causing Hillsborough and being full of self-pity.

The group added that it realised a political response is good alongside fan protests and sponsor-boycotts and agreed to take part in cross-party meetings with sports ministers  but said this could not include someone treating it as a publicity stunt so he can say he is working with supporters.

The meeting procceeded without the Liverpool contingent.

https://skwawkbox.org/2021/04/21/exclusive-liverpool-supporters-union-refused-meeting-with-johnson-we-cant-meet-with-someone-who-starves-kids-writes-for-the-sn-and-made-covid-a-disaster/
Logged
I carry them with me: what they would have thought and said and done. Make them a part of who I am. So even though theyre gone from the world theyre never gone from me.

Miss you Tracy more and more every day xxx

Offline Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,214
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Spirit of Shankly
« Reply #387 on: Yesterday at 02:43:35 pm »
Quote from: Trada on Yesterday at 02:25:07 pm
The Liverpool group refused, saying that it couldnt meet with someone who:

    refused to provide food for kids in poverty
    oversaw the disastrous reaction to Covid
    wrote a S*n column just this week  on the day a new Hillsborough trial started
    was editor of the Spectator when it accused Liverpool fans of causing Hillsborough and being full of self-pity.

I'm sure the last two reasons are enough. Why bring Covid into it? Keep it to football.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline The-Originals

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 97
  • ******
Re: Spirit of Shankly
« Reply #388 on: Yesterday at 04:08:42 pm »
remember the old Hickes /Gillette protest, brilliant
 https://youtu.be/VGJEBwqydeE
Logged
Allez Allez Allez.

Offline Dull Tools

  • Likes James Corden.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,092
Re: Spirit of Shankly
« Reply #389 on: Yesterday at 04:17:50 pm »
Quote from: The-Originals on Yesterday at 04:08:42 pm
remember the old Hickes /Gillette protest, brilliant
 https://youtu.be/VGJEBwqydeE
Thats when I just started to go to the games every week. Great introduction into what it means to be a Liverpool fan.
Logged

Offline thechulloran

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,595
Re: Spirit of Shankly
« Reply #390 on: Yesterday at 05:07:43 pm »
renewed  :)
Logged
"Blackstone was targeted by Internet terrorists" - Tom Hicks

Offline johnybarnes

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,189
  • DONT BUY THE S*N
Re: Spirit of Shankly
« Reply #391 on: Yesterday at 09:30:00 pm »
Quote from: The-Originals on Yesterday at 04:08:42 pm
remember the old Hickes /Gillette protest, brilliant
 https://youtu.be/VGJEBwqydeE

Good/bad memories.
Logged

Online kavah

  • the Blacksmith. Definitely NOT from Blackpool!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,959
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Spirit of Shankly
« Reply #392 on: Today at 12:48:15 am »
Quote from: Trada on Yesterday at 02:25:07 pm
Exclusive: Liverpool supporters union refused meeting with Johnson  we cant meet with someone who starves kids, writes for the S*n and made COVID a disaster

As public outrage grew over the planned exclusive Super League of European football clubs, the chairs of the Football Supporters Association, the Arsenal supporters trust and the Spirit of Shankly union of Liverpool FC supporters were asked to have an online meeting yesterday with Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson.

The Liverpool group refused, saying that it couldnt meet with someone who:

    refused to provide food for kids in poverty
    oversaw the disastrous reaction to Covid
    wrote a S*n column just this week  on the day a new Hillsborough trial started
    was editor of the Spectator when it accused Liverpool fans of causing Hillsborough and being full of self-pity.

The group added that it realised a political response is good alongside fan protests and sponsor-boycotts and agreed to take part in cross-party meetings with sports ministers  but said this could not include someone treating it as a publicity stunt so he can say he is working with supporters.

The meeting procceeded without the Liverpool contingent.

https://skwawkbox.org/2021/04/21/exclusive-liverpool-supporters-union-refused-meeting-with-johnson-we-cant-meet-with-someone-who-starves-kids-writes-for-the-sn-and-made-covid-a-disaster/

Good - thanks for posting Trada
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 5 6 7 8 9 [10]   Go Up
« previous next »
 