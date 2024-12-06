« previous next »
Struggling with depression

Re: Struggling with depression
December 6, 2024, 10:17:32 am
Quote from: Reform Ste 123 on December 6, 2024, 09:20:36 am
Im really struggling at the moment. Havent seen my family in 8 months and all Im doing is working, eating and sleeping.

Time of year REALLY doesnt help either.  I work 12 hour shifts and the work, eat, sleep, shower, work cycle is really grim. 
Re: Struggling with depression
December 6, 2024, 10:30:46 am
Quote from: Jules01 on December 5, 2024, 09:53:51 am
Another good idea  ;D The landlord of next door has been promising a fence to be put in before xmas,though i've had 2 broken promises off him before going back a few months(he's a builder/landlord) so that is the ideal solution.Though i've a feeling this idiot will start mouthing off at me saying i've put the fence there just to make it harder for him to get his car on next doors drive!

I've just a couple of questions to ask if he does the above...would you just ignore him?or just tell him the fence has been planned for your fence,its none of your business etc?I know some would maybe just give him some mouth back but not sure i want things to escalate.
If the fence goes up, you just have to say it was the landlord's decision and nothing to do with you.

Alternatively you could say "Listen mate, there's 40,000 RAWKites who are willing to rock up and keep picking up your car and putting it on it's roof until you learn the error of your ways. Just trying to be a good neighbour" :)
Quote
Also his partner who lives there,we barely speak just the odd hello if our eyes meet.Going forward is it better doing the same or totally blanking her?
Ignore her.
Re: Struggling with depression
December 6, 2024, 10:38:45 am
Quote from: ... on December 5, 2024, 11:07:22 pm
Has anyone got any experience with ADHD? I am really, really, really struggling.

I've gone down the right to choose route, and should be diagnosed and medicated within the next few months, but I feel completely incapable of doing anything even remotely productive. Hobbies and good habits last a few weeks max, jobs last 3 months max. I feel like there's no hope for me, no direction, no path to having a happy life.

I'm currently trapped in London paying 1k rent a month and I've been unemployed from my last bar job since August - my manager was a sex pest that I got rid of then I was treated like shit and sacked one day for crashing my bike and not being able to walk. It's the same old story over and over again. I'd love to do something else but my CV is abysmal.

Maybe I'm just venting but I'm utterly lost.
Sorry i have no experience of ADHD but had a look up about it,sounds very difficult to live with but i'll offer the same hand of friendship i was offered on here and if you need to PM me feel free even if just to vent.
Re: Struggling with depression
December 6, 2024, 10:38:55 am
Quote from: ... on December 5, 2024, 11:07:22 pm
Has anyone got any experience with ADHD? I am really, really, really struggling.

I've gone down the right to choose route, and should be diagnosed and medicated within the next few months, but I feel completely incapable of doing anything even remotely productive. Hobbies and good habits last a few weeks max, jobs last 3 months max. I feel like there's no hope for me, no direction, no path to having a happy life.
I'm no expert, but I've heard of lots of people with ADHD who have understood themselves better and turned their lives around with the correct diagnosis and treatment.
Quote
Maybe I'm just venting but I'm utterly lost.
I'm in London too and have a lot of time on my hands... happy to help  :wave
Re: Struggling with depression
December 6, 2024, 03:09:15 pm
Quote from: At the Xmas works do asking someone to give them one on December 6, 2024, 10:30:46 am
If the fence goes up, you just have to say it was the landlord's decision and nothing to do with you.

Alternatively you could say "Listen mate, there's 40,000 RAWKites who are willing to rock up and keep picking up your car and putting it on it's roof until you learn the error of your ways. Just trying to be a good neighbour" :) Ignore her.


Thanks mate,sometimes its just a bit of re-assurance that we need. :)
Re: Struggling with depression
December 8, 2024, 04:16:38 pm
Quote from: Jules01 on December 6, 2024, 10:38:45 am
Sorry i have no experience of ADHD but had a look up about it,sounds very difficult to live with but i'll offer the same hand of friendship i was offered on here and if you need to PM me feel free even if just to vent.

Much appreciated, thank you.

Quote from: At the Xmas works do asking someone to give them one on December 6, 2024, 10:38:55 am
I'm no expert, but I've heard of lots of people with ADHD who have understood themselves better and turned their lives around with the correct diagnosis and treatment. I'm in London too and have a lot of time on my hands... happy to help  :wave

I'm really looking forward to trying out meds, everything else doesn't seem to stick as it's reliant on me having executive function. Fingers crossed this will be sorted in the next couple of months, they're due to contact me before the new year.

I've found someone to sublet my room for 3 months as I currently have no income and I'm in a debt trap, going back to sofa surf back home and hopefully find something. The crushing financial pressure of London is just too much for me.
Re: Struggling with depression
December 9, 2024, 09:36:06 pm
Quote from: ... on December 5, 2024, 11:07:22 pm
Has anyone got any experience with ADHD? I am really, really, really struggling.

I've gone down the right to choose route, and should be diagnosed and medicated within the next few months, but I feel completely incapable of doing anything even remotely productive. Hobbies and good habits last a few weeks max, jobs last 3 months max. I feel like there's no hope for me, no direction, no path to having a happy life.

I'm currently trapped in London paying 1k rent a month and I've been unemployed from my last bar job since August - my manager was a sex pest that I got rid of then I was treated like shit and sacked one day for crashing my bike and not being able to walk. It's the same old story over and over again. I'd love to do something else but my CV is abysmal.

Maybe I'm just venting but I'm utterly lost.
DM'd you mate.

Might be useful having an adhd thread on here maybe? I thought there was on at some point maybe.
Re: Struggling with depression
December 10, 2024, 12:19:19 am
ADHD

https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=354342.40


'Other' issues rather than depression (ie Anxiety, Psychosis, PD, looking after others with MH issues.......)
https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=354536.0
Re: Struggling with depression
December 10, 2024, 09:41:58 am
Quote from: ... on December 8, 2024, 04:16:38 pm
I'm really looking forward to trying out meds, everything else doesn't seem to stick as it's reliant on me having executive function. Fingers crossed this will be sorted in the next couple of months, they're due to contact me before the new year.

I've found someone to sublet my room for 3 months as I currently have no income and I'm in a debt trap, going back to sofa surf back home and hopefully find something. The crushing financial pressure of London is just too much for me.
London is an unforgiving place when you're struggling. Best of luck.

Quote from: Black Bull Nova on December 10, 2024, 12:19:19 am
ADHD

https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=354342.40


'Other' issues rather than depression (ie Anxiety, Psychosis, PD, looking after others with MH issues.......)
https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=354536.0
Nice one
Re: Struggling with depression
December 10, 2024, 12:39:43 pm
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on December 10, 2024, 12:19:19 am
ADHD

https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=354342.40


'Other' issues rather than depression (ie Anxiety, Psychosis, PD, looking after others with MH issues.......)
https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=354536.0
There's an anxiety thread also.
https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=308102.msg11938961#msg11938961
I don't think we need so many though?
Re: Struggling with depression
December 10, 2024, 03:38:33 pm
Yeah, would make sense to merge them all, especially as many people have a mixed bag of issues which often bounce off each other.


The depression thread usually is most popular, maybe a subtle name change.
Re: Struggling with depression
December 16, 2024, 11:30:11 am
Quote from: ... on December 5, 2024, 11:07:22 pm
Has anyone got any experience with ADHD? I am really, really, really struggling.

I've gone down the right to choose route, and should be diagnosed and medicated within the next few months, but I feel completely incapable of doing anything even remotely productive. Hobbies and good habits last a few weeks max, jobs last 3 months max. I feel like there's no hope for me, no direction, no path to having a happy life.

I'm currently trapped in London paying 1k rent a month and I've been unemployed from my last bar job since August - my manager was a sex pest that I got rid of then I was treated like shit and sacked one day for crashing my bike and not being able to walk. It's the same old story over and over again. I'd love to do something else but my CV is abysmal.

Maybe I'm just venting but I'm utterly lost.

My partner and several friends have it

You likely need the medical route to be honest, the right medication is life changing

And some internal things like cognitive behavioral therapy do work but they need different versions for your condition - to be honest, a therapist or a good GP is better advising than me

it is possible to get the symptoms right down. With my partner, amphetamine based medicine seems the best

Expectations management: a bit like depression it isn't about getting rid of it, it's about managing it and getting it to that state

I think it would help sort your job life out, when it stabilises

Don't be afraid. I'm kind of shocked by the amount of people with ADHD I know now. Friends I've had for 20 years getting diagnosed

.. basically, it seems only the very modern era people are even aware they can have something

Be brave. You're at the worst end of your journey. But you can beat ADHD back into a management place... it took my partner over a year of different treatments, and she isn't even there yet, but even a 10% change will be noticable when you feel at rock bottom
Re: Struggling with depression
December 16, 2024, 03:39:38 pm
And, if you are in Liverpool, there is a non-clinical service if you don't want long term medication.


https://www.thelivewelldirectory.com/Services/635




Re: Struggling with depression
Today at 09:50:26 am
My traditional Christmas bump to this thread.

I know this can be a really tough time. If you're feeling lonely, please reach out. I'll make time for a PM or a chat.

Take care and Big Love to you all  :wave
Re: Struggling with depression
Today at 01:59:34 pm
Quote from: At the Xmas works do asking someone to give them one on Today at 09:50:26 am
My traditional Christmas bump to this thread.

I know this can be a really tough time. If you're feeling lonely, please reach out. I'll make time for a PM or a chat.

Take care and Big Love to you all  :wave

All the very best to anyone struggling this time of year

Please talk and seek help if needed
