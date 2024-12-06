Has anyone got any experience with ADHD? I am really, really, really struggling.



I've gone down the right to choose route, and should be diagnosed and medicated within the next few months, but I feel completely incapable of doing anything even remotely productive. Hobbies and good habits last a few weeks max, jobs last 3 months max. I feel like there's no hope for me, no direction, no path to having a happy life.



I'm currently trapped in London paying 1k rent a month and I've been unemployed from my last bar job since August - my manager was a sex pest that I got rid of then I was treated like shit and sacked one day for crashing my bike and not being able to walk. It's the same old story over and over again. I'd love to do something else but my CV is abysmal.



Maybe I'm just venting but I'm utterly lost.



My partner and several friends have itYou likely need the medical route to be honest, the right medication is life changingAnd some internal things like cognitive behavioral therapy do work but they need different versions for your condition - to be honest, a therapist or a good GP is better advising than meit is possible to get the symptoms right down. With my partner, amphetamine based medicine seems the bestExpectations management: a bit like depression it isn't about getting rid of it, it's about managing it and getting it to that stateI think it would help sort your job life out, when it stabilisesDon't be afraid. I'm kind of shocked by the amount of people with ADHD I know now. Friends I've had for 20 years getting diagnosed.. basically, it seems only the very modern era people are even aware they can have somethingBe brave. You're at the worst end of your journey. But you can beat ADHD back into a management place... it took my partner over a year of different treatments, and she isn't even there yet, but even a 10% change will be noticable when you feel at rock bottom