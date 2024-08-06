^

I, too, learned to use the weather as some kind of representation of my own dark times. I've often been consumed by those horribly dark times that feel like they can never end. Only longevity of life proves that not to be the case. As we age, we get to see that those dark times are not permanent. They ebb and flow like the weather.



I think the first trick is to stop expecting the sun to shine every day, because the weather (life itself) is not like that. So don't start out with wholly unrealistic expectations. It will always vary. We only know what feels good because we've known what it's like to feel bad, and vice versa.



An interesting lightbulb moment for me was flying. After flying a number of times I learned that you can start your journey sat under thick cloud and relentless rain, but once you take off and climb for a while, you punch right through and reach sun and blue sky. It's always sunny up there, but many times from the ground, we can't see it. So, that led me to realise that it's all about perceptions, and we have the power within us to change those.



When my dark clouds gather, I now realise that they aren't permanent. They can't be. Nothing is. They'll pass, and even sooner if I address the issues that see them gathering in the first place. Even so, there will still be dark clouds life brings all by itself. Things we have no control over. But even so, all storms blow themselves out eventually.



I've often felt suicidal. I still, to this day, have a suicide kit. I do still have that nuclear option. But one thing that's stopped me reaching for it is the knowledge that all things pass. They genuinely do. There's always sun and blue sky above those clouds. It's just that in those moments we can't see it. The clouds will part eventually. They always do, because that's how the weather works. It's how life works too.



Oh, and this is so incredibly important. Make hay whilst the sun does shine. Wherever you can, live life by your values. Do things with your time that you value. Things you enjoy and care about. It's these things that make life genuinely worth living, and having them can help see us through the darker times we will inevitably face from time to time.



