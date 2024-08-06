« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 208 209 210 211 212 [213]   Go Down

Author Topic: Struggling with depression  (Read 676102 times)

Offline Frank Shirley's Jelly of the Month Club

  • Just add water to foam at the mouth. Can't spell San Francisco. Has promised to eat his own cock. Cannibal Self-Harm in that case.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,693
  • JFT96.
Re: Struggling with depression
« Reply #8480 on: August 6, 2024, 10:22:55 pm »
Not quite the topic for it given the relationship thread is locked, but this particular issue is making my underlying issues much worse. Does anybody have any experience with dealing with a narcissistic partner, and would be up for lending me their ear for a moment?

I understand it is a hard one, but this issue is enveloping all the others and it is a spiral I can't continue in.
Logged

Offline Digger John Lewis Xmas Advert dodgy low tempo cover version

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,383
  • Up the Scouse Republic
Re: Struggling with depression
« Reply #8481 on: August 6, 2024, 11:03:50 pm »
Just wanted to say we all can go through hard times. I think sharing whatever is troubling you with others can helps. As men we are taught to be strong and silent. But I think it's good to express how you feel let it out. But try not to let it dominant your mind. John C gave good advice earlier. I have gone through divorce deaths and mom having dementia so can understand some of it
Logged

Offline Frank Shirley's Jelly of the Month Club

  • Just add water to foam at the mouth. Can't spell San Francisco. Has promised to eat his own cock. Cannibal Self-Harm in that case.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,693
  • JFT96.
Re: Struggling with depression
« Reply #8482 on: August 6, 2024, 11:53:52 pm »
Long story short I've had an epiphany and realised that someone very close to me is so obviously a covert narcissist and I'm still processing it all. Like the signs have always been there and I've gone over many things trying to get her to see the light but something just clicked in me last week and the more I'm reading, researching and learning about it the more it is hitting home.

I'm gutted, heartbroken even, but somewhat relieved in a way. Of all the traits I'm reading and similar examples she lines up with all of them to tee.
Logged

Offline Frank Shirley's Jelly of the Month Club

  • Just add water to foam at the mouth. Can't spell San Francisco. Has promised to eat his own cock. Cannibal Self-Harm in that case.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,693
  • JFT96.
Re: Struggling with depression
« Reply #8483 on: August 11, 2024, 10:00:45 pm »
The encroaching black cloud is trying to reinforce the idea of just checking out completely and I'm doing my fucking upmost to resist it. Really struggling right now.
Logged

Offline spen71

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,406
Re: Struggling with depression
« Reply #8484 on: August 12, 2024, 11:03:18 am »
Graham Thorpes family have released a statement that he took his own life.

If youre struggling please talk
Logged

Offline Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,573
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: Struggling with depression
« Reply #8485 on: August 12, 2024, 01:29:09 pm »
Quote from: Fiasco on August 11, 2024, 10:00:45 pm
The encroaching black cloud is trying to reinforce the idea of just checking out completely and I'm doing my fucking upmost to resist it. Really struggling right now.


Are you local to Liverpool/Merseyside?




https://www.jamesplace.org.uk/
« Last Edit: August 12, 2024, 01:43:18 pm by Black Bull Nova »
Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Offline ianburns252

  • RAWK Economist not the MP spelling and Crosby background differentiate
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,354
  • Gentleman in the streets; freak in the spreadsheet
Re: Struggling with depression
« Reply #8486 on: August 16, 2024, 02:36:17 am »
Not sure how widespread it is on Merseyside but I've started going to Andy's Man Club with one of my friends as we are both having a hard time of things and it has been great so far.

Sufficiently superficial and almost anonymous that I don't have to worry about being open about things as no one knows me and if they judge me that is their problem (especially as it'd go against the spirit of the whole thing) but also sincere enough to get a warm feeling from it and a sense of equal value across all attendees such that we all came for the same general reason and therefore everyone's voice and presence is equally welcome and valid
Logged

Offline Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,573
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: Struggling with depression
« Reply #8487 on: August 17, 2024, 12:36:03 am »
Is that based in Bootle?
Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Offline Sprouts of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,759
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: Struggling with depression
« Reply #8488 on: August 17, 2024, 12:46:57 am »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on August 17, 2024, 12:36:03 am
Is that based in Bootle?
https://andysmanclub.co.uk/find-your-nearest-group/

Locally, they meet at Marine FC in Crosby and Exchange Flags in Liverpool city centre.
Logged
The light that burns twice as bright, burns half as long, and you've burned so very, very brightly, Jürgen.

Offline ToneLa

  • you know the rules but I make the game.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,422
  • I AM FURIOUS, RED (STILL)
Re: Struggling with depression
« Reply #8489 on: August 17, 2024, 02:03:55 am »
Quote from: Fiasco on August 11, 2024, 10:00:45 pm
The encroaching black cloud is trying to reinforce the idea of just checking out completely and I'm doing my fucking upmost to resist it. Really struggling right now.

Hope you're well

This cloud. It's followed me all my life. Some days it's missing, some days it's blocking out the sun.

But you can outlast the cloud. You withstand the cloud, because the cloud is never forever.

There have been deathly dark times when I would have sworn the sun would never be seen again. But that would have been an error, and I can say that being far removed and far on.

It lies to you, makes visible all the things  you wish you could not see; hides the light, and has no mercy.

But that's also how you know you are apart from it. You are seperate, under that cloud, and that means your destiny is your own. Because if to be under the cloud means so much... then that means the opposite state exists.

And I assure you, that opposite state is worth waiting for.
Logged

Offline Sprouts of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,759
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: Struggling with depression
« Reply #8490 on: August 17, 2024, 09:15:28 am »
^
I, too, learned to use the weather as some kind of representation of my own dark times. I've often been consumed by those horribly dark times that feel like they can never end. Only longevity of life proves that not to be the case. As we age, we get to see that those dark times are not permanent. They ebb and flow like the weather.

I think the first trick is to stop expecting the sun to shine every day, because the weather (life itself) is not like that. So don't start out with wholly unrealistic expectations. It will always vary. We only know what feels good because we've known what it's like to feel bad, and vice versa.

An interesting lightbulb moment for me was flying. After flying a number of times I learned that you can start your journey sat under thick cloud and relentless rain, but once you take off and climb for a while, you punch right through and reach sun and blue sky. It's always sunny up there, but many times from the ground, we can't see it. So, that led me to realise that it's all about perceptions, and we have the power within us to change those.

When my dark clouds gather, I now realise that they aren't permanent. They can't be. Nothing is. They'll pass, and even sooner if I address the issues that see them gathering in the first place. Even so, there will still be dark clouds life brings all by itself. Things we have no control over. But even so, all storms blow themselves out eventually.

I've often felt suicidal. I still, to this day, have a suicide kit. I do still have that nuclear option. But one thing that's stopped me reaching for it is the knowledge that all things pass. They genuinely do. There's always sun and blue sky above those clouds. It's just that in those moments we can't see it. The clouds will part eventually. They always do, because that's how the weather works. It's how life works too.

Oh, and this is so incredibly important. Make hay whilst the sun does shine. Wherever you can, live life by your values. Do things with your time that you value. Things you enjoy and care about. It's these things that make life genuinely worth living, and having them can help see us through the darker times we will inevitably face from time to time.

« Last Edit: August 17, 2024, 09:22:17 am by Son of Spion »
Logged
The light that burns twice as bright, burns half as long, and you've burned so very, very brightly, Jürgen.

Offline Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,192
Re: Struggling with depression
« Reply #8491 on: August 17, 2024, 09:17:52 am »
Thanks for the Andyman's link. I'm looking to build some confidence for myself so I will promise myself to check it out. :)

My mood can be affected by the weather also, that's why I pack an SAD light for the winter.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline ToneLa

  • you know the rules but I make the game.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,422
  • I AM FURIOUS, RED (STILL)
Re: Struggling with depression
« Reply #8492 on: August 17, 2024, 09:37:10 am »
Quote from: Son of Spion on August 17, 2024, 09:15:28 am
^
I, too, learned to use the weather as some kind of representation of my own dark times. I've often been consumed by those horribly dark times that feel like they can never end. Only longevity of life proves that not to be the case. As we age, we get to see that those dark times are not permanent. They ebb and flow like the weather.

I think the first trick is to stop expecting the sun to shine every day, because the weather (life itself) is not like that. So don't start out with wholly unrealistic expectations. It will always vary. We only know what feels good because we've known what it's like to feel bad, and vice versa.

An interesting lightbulb moment for me was flying. After flying a number of times I learned that you can start your journey sat under thick cloud and relentless rain, but once you take off and climb for a while, you punch right through and reach sun and blue sky. It's always sunny up there, but many times from the ground, we can't see it. So, that led me to realise that it's all about perceptions, and we have the power within us to change those.

When my dark clouds gather, I now realise that they aren't permanent. They can't be. Nothing is. They'll pass, and even sooner if I address the issues that see them gathering in the first place. Even so, there will still be dark clouds life brings all by itself. Things we have no control over. But even so, all storms blow themselves out eventually.

I've often felt suicidal. I still, to this day, have a suicide kit. I do still have that nuclear option. But one thing that's stopped me reaching for it is the knowledge that all things pass. They genuinely do. There's always sun and blue sky above those clouds. It's just that in those moments we can't see it. The clouds will part eventually. They always do, because that's how the weather works. It's how life works too.

Oh, and this is so incredibly important. Make hay whilst the sun does shine. Wherever you can, live life by your values. Do things with your time that you value. Things you enjoy and care about. It's these things that make life genuinely worth living, and having them can help see us through the darker times we will inevitably face from time to time.

What a lovely post

it deserves a new page

Yes, it's a good metaphor, and you've really hit on the power of it - depression itself is changeable, even if in the ruts of it you don't believe it and can't see the light of day. When you are sometimes able to see it from all different angles, and apart from yourself... that's where you find yourself.

You aren't your depression. It'll tell you otherwise.
You are despite your depression. It'll hide the signs of this.

It isn't always true but I think some of the harder-fought rewards feel better. It's impossible to compare with anyone else's life but if you truly know how bad it gets then on the rare sunny days I find it useful to keep it in mind because the bad times are temporary even though they lie so we ideally can't sweat them and the good times are even MORE temporary so we must sieze them

It's hard to look forward or back, but if you do...

The grim upside for me has always been a fire under my arse when the going is, indeed, good
I probably cut an energetic figure online, but from my perspective I'm missing from here so very often and it's not really because I'm off having a whale of a time. Posts like this are me leaving it all on the page, as it were... and the contributions count more to me than the dead days

And that's depression in a nutshell for me. Yeah, the lost time. The lack of productivity. It doesn't really matter, because any productivity is good productivity. I see those days as survival. I'm not that bad - I work, I'm always busy - but the quality of life thing is an ongoing batle.

Your standards have to be responsive and kind. And you will always, always surprise yourself. The game is often won and lost in your head. Perhaps in any walk of life.
« Last Edit: August 17, 2024, 10:29:48 am by ToneLa »
Logged

Offline Sven can I open my pressie

  • Fast single-handed action expert.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,748
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Struggling with depression
« Reply #8493 on: August 29, 2024, 10:20:42 pm »
There's a new app I'm using that I want to share with everyone here. I feel it will definitely help some of you as it's helping me now. Maybe it's been mentioned here before but if not then I'll mention it.

 It's an app by Sam Harris in which he teaches you how to meditate and to be mindful. It's the best thing I've used to get me to meditate and to do it continuously. I've tried so many times to learn to meditate; read books, watched/listened to videos on YouTube etc but it never became a habit for me. This app has me learning for 2 weeks now, never missing a day.
It's called Waking Up. There's different types of meditation being taught and not only is there the guided meditation lessons but there are many conversations with other philosophers, and lessons about all sorts of philosophical theories of the mind, and a daily quote amongst so much else. The great thing about it is you only give what you feel is an acceptable price. When you join you get to gift someone else a free 30 day

introductory lesson which is what I'm on now. I'm finding it really helpful so I hope it will help some.  of you good people. www.wakingup.com
« Last Edit: August 31, 2024, 09:26:57 pm by SvenJohansen »
Logged
I feel a little strange inside
A little bit of Jekyll, a little Mr. Hyde

Offline tray fenny

  • virtue signaling keyboard warrior
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,852
Re: Struggling with depression
« Reply #8494 on: August 29, 2024, 11:31:13 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on August 17, 2024, 09:15:28 am
^
I, too, learned to use the weather as some kind of representation of my own dark times. I've often been consumed by those horribly dark times that feel like they can never end. Only longevity of life proves that not to be the case. As we age, we get to see that those dark times are not permanent. They ebb and flow like the weather.

I think the first trick is to stop expecting the sun to shine every day, because the weather (life itself) is not like that. So don't start out with wholly unrealistic expectations. It will always vary. We only know what feels good because we've known what it's like to feel bad, and vice versa.

An interesting lightbulb moment for me was flying. After flying a number of times I learned that you can start your journey sat under thick cloud and relentless rain, but once you take off and climb for a while, you punch right through and reach sun and blue sky. It's always sunny up there, but many times from the ground, we can't see it. So, that led me to realise that it's all about perceptions, and we have the power within us to change those.

When my dark clouds gather, I now realise that they aren't permanent. They can't be. Nothing is. They'll pass, and even sooner if I address the issues that see them gathering in the first place. Even so, there will still be dark clouds life brings all by itself. Things we have no control over. But even so, all storms blow themselves out eventually.

I've often felt suicidal. I still, to this day, have a suicide kit. I do still have that nuclear option. But one thing that's stopped me reaching for it is the knowledge that all things pass. They genuinely do. There's always sun and blue sky above those clouds. It's just that in those moments we can't see it. The clouds will part eventually. They always do, because that's how the weather works. It's how life works too.

Oh, and this is so incredibly important. Make hay whilst the sun does shine. Wherever you can, live life by your values. Do things with your time that you value. Things you enjoy and care about. It's these things that make life genuinely worth living, and having them can help see us through the darker times we will inevitably face from time to time.


yeah thats the thing I came to terms with, that it isnt permanent. Music needs a mention.
Logged
'Germany are a very difficult team to play, they had 11 internationals out there today.' - Steve Lomas

Online AndyMuller

  • Has always wondered how to do it. Rice, Rice, Baby. Wants to have George Michael. Would batter A@A at karate.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,735
Re: Struggling with depression
« Reply #8495 on: August 30, 2024, 09:33:56 am »
Superb once again SoS.

Love reading your posts, mate.
Logged

Offline Sprouts of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,759
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: Struggling with depression
« Reply #8496 on: August 30, 2024, 10:24:34 am »
^
Cheers. It's good to know there's something useful to others in there from time to time.
Logged
The light that burns twice as bright, burns half as long, and you've burned so very, very brightly, Jürgen.

Offline Bailey Brothers Building and Loan

  • Has a blog but doesn't like to talk about it. Slightly obsessed with the colour orange for some weird reason......
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,940
    • @hartejack
Re: Struggling with depression
« Reply #8497 on: August 30, 2024, 10:27:41 am »
Quote from: Son of Spion on August 17, 2024, 09:15:28 am
^
I, too, learned to use the weather as some kind of representation of my own dark times. I've often been consumed by those horribly dark times that feel like they can never end. Only longevity of life proves that not to be the case. As we age, we get to see that those dark times are not permanent. They ebb and flow like the weather.

I think the first trick is to stop expecting the sun to shine every day, because the weather (life itself) is not like that. So don't start out with wholly unrealistic expectations. It will always vary. We only know what feels good because we've known what it's like to feel bad, and vice versa.

An interesting lightbulb moment for me was flying. After flying a number of times I learned that you can start your journey sat under thick cloud and relentless rain, but once you take off and climb for a while, you punch right through and reach sun and blue sky. It's always sunny up there, but many times from the ground, we can't see it. So, that led me to realise that it's all about perceptions, and we have the power within us to change those.

When my dark clouds gather, I now realise that they aren't permanent. They can't be. Nothing is. They'll pass, and even sooner if I address the issues that see them gathering in the first place. Even so, there will still be dark clouds life brings all by itself. Things we have no control over. But even so, all storms blow themselves out eventually.

I've often felt suicidal. I still, to this day, have a suicide kit. I do still have that nuclear option. But one thing that's stopped me reaching for it is the knowledge that all things pass. They genuinely do. There's always sun and blue sky above those clouds. It's just that in those moments we can't see it. The clouds will part eventually. They always do, because that's how the weather works. It's how life works too.

Oh, and this is so incredibly important. Make hay whilst the sun does shine. Wherever you can, live life by your values. Do things with your time that you value. Things you enjoy and care about. It's these things that make life genuinely worth living, and having them can help see us through the darker times we will inevitably face from time to time.

Just spotted this myself - really appreciate it; thanks for sharing so articulately.
Logged

Offline Sprouts of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,759
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: Struggling with depression
« Reply #8498 on: August 30, 2024, 10:55:26 am »
You're welcome, Jack.
Logged
The light that burns twice as bright, burns half as long, and you've burned so very, very brightly, Jürgen.

Offline ToneLa

  • you know the rules but I make the game.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,422
  • I AM FURIOUS, RED (STILL)
Re: Struggling with depression
« Reply #8499 on: October 25, 2024, 10:01:02 pm »
how is everyone

I feel mine still. It is essentially baked in.

CBT is good. But away from the medical waffle, it's trusting yourself. It's trusting tomorrow comes. Each day a new chance.

Depression lies though. It certainly exaggerates, it can not tell the future.

I still think it all out. Worst case scenario: OK, then what? I make myself answer.

... when it comes

When reality comes, the moment comes

It isn't wrapped in fear and darkness like depression's version

There are other things at play when it comes: your own mood, your day, your momentum, your self. Adrenaline sometimes. Anger, as well.

I have seen a lot. Depression isn't accurate... it sometimes is spooky, but it is ALWAYS different in reality.

The secret, I suppose, is to act before the brain has a chance to mither ye. Good dating tip as well :D

Good luck all x

Oh. 15 months sober, still. Not a milestone, but. Nah, booze isn't as tempting as what you can do. (Not "what you can do without booze", that's sort of defeated thinking. Just "what you can do".)

What you can do is not always what you think you can do.
Logged

Offline fridgepants

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 244
  • They should let everybody be a giant for a day
Re: Struggling with depression
« Reply #8500 on: October 29, 2024, 12:16:46 pm »
Posting here for the first time in ages - was realising I was using more argumentative social sites as a way of getting dopamine hits, getting wound up by people I wouldn't normally give the time of day to and arguing with them to feel like I'm doing something useful and fulfilling with my energy, distracting myself from feeling rubbish or even doing things that ultimately would actually make me feel better. Proper forums are more mentally hygenic than the algorhythm-driven internet is now, especially ones where the vast majority of people are sound.

I've had a really stressful few months and now all the space in my brain that was used for dealing with that, all the cortisone and everything else, well it doesn't have anywhere really to go. So instead of finally feeling relaxed and productive as I thought I would, ready to try new things and go back to the old things I loved doing. I just feel...that kind of depression that's like a catatonic boredom. Getting wound up by people being the Big I Am or turbo Tories through a screen just to kind of feel something, I guess. Brains are stupid, aren't they?

Can't deal with the idea that this is how I'm going to feel, from time to time, basically forever.
Logged

Online Jules01

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,194
  • Infamy,infamy,they've all got it in for me.
Re: Struggling with depression
« Reply #8501 on: Yesterday at 03:20:32 pm »
Not sure this is the right place for this or maybe i'm in denial.
I'd put my bin out yesterday on the edge of my property(Its an open drive at the moment but awaiting a fence)
I'd gone out in the car and got back and it was in the middle of my drive.This was due to a car belonging to the partner of a woman who lives 2 doors down and he has been cutting over my drive the last few days to get on the drive next door who have said he can use their drive(Hope that makes sense?)

Anyway i moved the bin back to where it originally was to be confronted by the owner of said car a verbally agressive man who was mouthing off about me doing it delibrately and i was just being an ar##hole,saying i could easily put the bin somewhere else etc he wouldn't listen to a word i was trying to say about it being my driveway and he did'nt have the right to come on and off it in his car.He then threatened that the bin would go missing one night if i keep doing it.
It really shook me up and my anxiety has gone into overdrive,living alone doesn't help i guess and nobody at hand to talk to.Its made me quite fearful of this happening again.Not sure how i'm going to react if he mouths off again.And that equals another setback.

I'm trying to keep myself busy,walking,only real see family a couple of times a week and most friends are more aquaintances really related to hobbies that i do(mainly summer based) but not sure what else i can do for support etc.Not eaten since as my appetite has gone,feel so upset and emotional.I know that will return but from previous experience this anxiety will last quite a while.

Sorry for the long message but not sure what else to do or how to properly describe my feelings.
A few years ago i went to counselling for GAD and depression but it was only for a few weeks but did help to a degree
Thanks for listening anyway.

Logged

Online AndyMuller

  • Has always wondered how to do it. Rice, Rice, Baby. Wants to have George Michael. Would batter A@A at karate.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,735
Re: Struggling with depression
« Reply #8502 on: Yesterday at 03:31:43 pm »
Don't let some angry knobhead make you feel like that.

Keep doing what you are doing with the bin and if he starts again just take his wing mirrors clean off and scratch up his car.
Logged

Offline AlphaDelta

  • Creepy, geeky, recidivist hose-spotter, checking out the size of your engine as we speak......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,484
  • People's Republic of Liverpool
Re: Struggling with depression
« Reply #8503 on: Yesterday at 03:56:07 pm »
I hate people like that, entitled angry heads who think they can do and say what they want to people.

Jules, try not to let him get you down too much. I live on my own so can resonate with some of the stuff you talk about. A lot of people would be of the opinion to confront him, and perhaps the younger me would have done the same, but I get not everyone is like that and its simply not worth the aggro.

What you said about having acquaintances not friends struck a chord. I am lucky as I have a good network of friends to rely on. I know it might sound a cliche but whilst you use this website you've got a lot of friends in your corner. You might never have met them but they are invaluable, mostly decent, good people, and they are there for you.

All the best pal.
Logged
"I ask that you believe in this team and believe that together we can achieve great things."

Online Jules01

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,194
  • Infamy,infamy,they've all got it in for me.
Re: Struggling with depression
« Reply #8504 on: Yesterday at 04:09:03 pm »
Quote from: AndyMuller on Yesterday at 03:31:43 pm
Don't let some angry knobhead make you feel like that.

Keep doing what you are doing with the bin and if he starts again just take his wing mirrors clean off and scratch up his car.
Thanks Andy,though i'm off the impression he's a bit of a thug.Appreciate the support.
Logged

Online Jules01

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,194
  • Infamy,infamy,they've all got it in for me.
Re: Struggling with depression
« Reply #8505 on: Yesterday at 04:14:33 pm »
Quote from: AlphaDelta on Yesterday at 03:56:07 pm
I hate people like that, entitled angry heads who think they can do and say what they want to people.

Jules, try not to let him get you down too much. I live on my own so can resonate with some of the stuff you talk about. A lot of people would be of the opinion to confront him, and perhaps the younger me would have done the same, but I get not everyone is like that and its simply not worth the aggro.

What you said about having acquaintances not friends struck a chord. I am lucky as I have a good network of friends to rely on. I know it might sound a cliche but whilst you use this website you've got a lot of friends in your corner. You might never have met them but they are invaluable, mostly decent, good people, and they are there for you.

All the best pal.

Thanks AlphaDelta...You know reading it back,i really should boost my friends network too rather than rely on aquiantances i'e an aquaintance may become a friend too.And yes this site is great for support and you only appreciate that fact when you need it.
Logged

Offline The holly and the jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 81,781
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Struggling with depression
« Reply #8506 on: Yesterday at 04:35:19 pm »
Quote from: Jules01 on Yesterday at 04:14:33 pm
Thanks AlphaDelta...You know reading it back,i really should boost my friends network too rather than rely on aquiantances i'e an aquaintance may become a friend too.And yes this site is great for support and you only appreciate that fact when you need it.

I was reading this thread coming home and I am really sorry to hear about your experience, don't let it get you down though. People like him are not worth the problem as others have said. I notice in your post you said you had summer hobbies, perhaps you need to find something to do in the winter as well. My friend and I always go out to the cinema once a week and that is our winter hobby and then go out for something to eat. Making a evening of it gets you out of the house, stops you staying in on your own and brooding about things. It's a great idea to boost your friends network and perhaps do something you wouldn't normally do. Good luck.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online Jules01

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,194
  • Infamy,infamy,they've all got it in for me.
Re: Struggling with depression
« Reply #8507 on: Yesterday at 04:47:22 pm »
Quote from: The holly and the jillc on Yesterday at 04:35:19 pm
I was reading this thread coming home and I am really sorry to hear about your experience, don't let it get you down though. People like him are not worth the problem as others have said. I notice in your post you said you had summer hobbies, perhaps you need to find something to do in the winter as well. My friend and I always go out to the cinema once a week and that is our winter hobby and then go out for something to eat. Making a evening of it gets you out of the house, stops you staying in on your own and brooding about things. It's a great idea to boost your friends network and perhaps do something you wouldn't normally do. Good luck.

Yes again,i think you're right.I guess its action i need,a kick up the backside if you like.I have a ladyfriend of 5 years(Yesterday in fact)We used to meet a couple of times a week but lately she's been busy moving house so its more like once every 2 or 3 weeks at present.

Yes to try to not letting the problem get me down,its just consuming me at the moment.Hopefully a win tonight will hopefully help though  :)

Thankyou for taking the time to put down your thoughts  :wave
Logged

Offline The holly and the jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 81,781
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Struggling with depression
« Reply #8508 on: Yesterday at 04:56:30 pm »
Quote from: Jules01 on Yesterday at 04:47:22 pm
Yes again,i think you're right.I guess its action i need,a kick up the backside if you like.I have a ladyfriend of 5 years(Yesterday in fact)We used to meet a couple of times a week but lately she's been busy moving house so its more like once every 2 or 3 weeks at present.

Yes to try to not letting the problem get me down,its just consuming me at the moment.Hopefully a win tonight will hopefully help though  :)

Thankyou for taking the time to put down your thoughts  :wave

There you go once she's settled in invite her around for a video and something to eat, she might even show you the new house. At least you know you can come back here, if you are still feeling down and get   it all out. Better out then in, I say. Yes, a good win will hopefully give everyone a boost.  :wave
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline At the Xmas works do asking someone to give them one

  • Karma's a bitch. Innit.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,086
Re: Struggling with depression
« Reply #8509 on: Yesterday at 04:58:57 pm »
Quote from: Jules01 on Yesterday at 03:20:32 pm
It really shook me up and my anxiety has gone into overdrive,living alone doesn't help i guess and nobody at hand to talk to.Its made me quite fearful of this happening again.Not sure how i'm going to react if he mouths off again.And that equals another setback.
He is unequivocally an absolute bellend.

The issue with the bin does not sound like something you need to risk another over the top altercation about though.
Quote
I'm trying to keep myself busy,walking,only real see family a couple of times a week and most friends are more aquaintances really related to hobbies that i do(mainly summer based) but not sure what else i can do for support etc.
Could you join a forum for your hobby? If they're in the northern hemisphere, presumably they are in the same boat as you? How do they keep themselves occupied?

Recently I started reef keeping. The forum is US-based. They have to contend with hurricanes and tornado-season and the attendant powercuts. I have no experience of any of that but it's good for the soul and psyche to at least offer empathy and good wishes.
Quote
Not eaten since as my appetite has gone,feel so upset and emotional.I know that will return but from previous experience this anxiety will last quite a while.
This won't do though. Can you eat a bit of soup? With maybe a bit if toast or crackers? Try to get something vaguely sustaining in you as you'll need your strength to roar on Arne's Mighty Reds tonight  :) 
Quote
Thanks for listening anyway.
If you need someone to talk to, drop me a PM  :wave


Logged

Online Jules01

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,194
  • Infamy,infamy,they've all got it in for me.
Re: Struggling with depression
« Reply #8510 on: Yesterday at 05:17:37 pm »
 
Quote from: The holly and the jillc on Yesterday at 04:56:30 pm
There you go once she's settled in invite her around for a video and something to eat, she might even show you the new house. At least you know you can come back here, if you are still feeling down and get   it all out. Better out then in, I say. Yes, a good win will hopefully give everyone a boost.  :wave

Thanks Jill,I've actually seen the new house,very nice.We actually started dating 5 years ago but after a few months said she would rather just be friends,which i'm fine with as i enjoy her company and respect her decision.We go for meals out and walks together mainly.Thanks again,fingers crossed for tonight :scarf
Logged

Online Jules01

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,194
  • Infamy,infamy,they've all got it in for me.
Re: Struggling with depression
« Reply #8511 on: Yesterday at 05:30:51 pm »
Quote from: At the Xmas works do asking someone to give them one on Yesterday at 04:58:57 pm
He is unequivocally an absolute bellend.

The issue with the bin does not sound like something you need to risk another over the top altercation about though.Could you join a forum for your hobby? If they're in the northern hemisphere, presumably they are in the same boat as you? How do they keep themselves occupied?

Recently I started reef keeping. The forum is US-based. They have to contend with hurricanes and tornado-season and the attendant powercuts. I have no experience of any of that but it's good for the soul and psyche to at least offer empathy and good wishes.This won't do though. Can you eat a bit of soup? With maybe a bit if toast or crackers? Try to get something vaguely sustaining in you as you'll need your strength to roar on Arne's Mighty Reds tonight  :)  If you need someone to talk to, drop me a PM  :wave




Thanks for that,getting me quite emotional here.Some good advice given.Usually my main hobby is bowling(crown green).Stops in late september,starts in early April.They do some winter stuff mainly indoor but its usually not too local.Will look up a forum tomorrow and try and see if theres anything localish maybe,i'm in Southport.
I'll try later on with some soup maybe,thanks for the concern,thats really kind to care.I'll see how i go over the next day or so and maybe pm you,again thanks for that offer.very kind.

I hope we all get the result we all want tonight too   :)
Logged

Offline Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,573
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: Struggling with depression
« Reply #8512 on: Today at 12:26:56 am »
Put syrup on the bin handles, that will piss him off
Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Offline At the Xmas works do asking someone to give them one

  • Karma's a bitch. Innit.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,086
Re: Struggling with depression
« Reply #8513 on: Today at 08:06:00 am »
Quote from: Jules01 on Yesterday at 05:30:51 pm
Thanks for that,getting me quite emotional here.Some good advice given.Usually my main hobby is bowling(crown green).Stops in late september,starts in early April.They do some winter stuff mainly indoor but its usually not too local.Will look up a forum tomorrow and try and see if theres anything localish maybe,i'm in Southport.
Hope you find something mate.

And hope you managed to get something down you. And my final "and", feel free to drop me a PM. No pressure. Have a good day :)
Logged

Offline AlphaDelta

  • Creepy, geeky, recidivist hose-spotter, checking out the size of your engine as we speak......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,484
  • People's Republic of Liverpool
Re: Struggling with depression
« Reply #8514 on: Today at 08:26:00 am »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 12:26:56 am
Put syrup on the bin handles, that will piss him off

I was thinking more of fishing hooks or dog shit to be fair :D
Logged
"I ask that you believe in this team and believe that together we can achieve great things."

Online Jules01

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,194
  • Infamy,infamy,they've all got it in for me.
Re: Struggling with depression
« Reply #8515 on: Today at 09:33:25 am »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 12:26:56 am
Put syrup on the bin handles, that will piss him off

 ;D
Logged

Online Jules01

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,194
  • Infamy,infamy,they've all got it in for me.
Re: Struggling with depression
« Reply #8516 on: Today at 09:35:32 am »
Quote from: At the Xmas works do asking someone to give them one on Today at 08:06:00 am
Hope you find something mate.

And hope you managed to get something down you. And my final "and", feel free to drop me a PM. No pressure. Have a good day :)


Thanks again,very much appreciated   :)
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 208 209 210 211 212 [213]   Go Up
« previous next »
 