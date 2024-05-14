« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 208 209 210 211 212 [213]   Go Down

Author Topic: Struggling with depression  (Read 647779 times)

Offline Swift417

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 31
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Struggling with depression
« Reply #8480 on: May 14, 2024, 09:25:32 am »
Amazing replies SoS, thank you.

I think with regards to self harm it still sits inside that taboo section of societies collective mind. It only seems in the past 20 years, if that long, that mental health has become a conversation that can even be had. One of my overriding feelings when I first started to suffer was shame. I grew up in the age where it was weakness, not illness. I remember when I first started working that anyone off with stress were derided and maligned. Often you would then see them ultimately managed out as managers didnt want to deal with it. I never spoke ill of people or joined in with that sort of thing, but I do remember being quietly frustrated that they were always off work and having to cover for them. I didnt understand or appreciate it at the time that the fact I was able to was such a gift. With that conditioning though how was someone supposed to feel safe in admitting things? I was so lucky that when I had to be honest with my bosses at the time that they were so supportive. They were sales guys at heart so would definitely have been in the weakness camp I thought. That was my first lesson that you are not alone and there are people who will surprise you and step up if you let them. That first step though man that is hard.

Im so sorry you did not have the support you deserved SoS. You have done amazingly to not only position yourself to cope with it but to help others. That is a monumental achievement and I hope you feel pride in that.
Logged

Offline Swift417

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 31
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Struggling with depression
« Reply #8481 on: May 14, 2024, 09:27:50 am »
Quote from: fridgepants on May 13, 2024, 03:24:58 pm
I realise that I'm depressed before I actually feel it, if you see what I mean, by the way I'm picking fights with idiots on Twitter. Sometimes until MrF comes through and says '*why* do you keep arguing with racists??"
I understand this. For me its if I start drinking and I want to kick on and act like a 20 year I know I have something going on. Its like Im looking for trouble to avoid things and even today can catch me unawares.
Logged

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,404
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: Struggling with depression
« Reply #8482 on: May 14, 2024, 12:50:22 pm »
Quote from: Swift417 on May 14, 2024, 09:25:32 am
Amazing replies SoS, thank you.

I think with regards to self harm it still sits inside that taboo section of societies collective mind. It only seems in the past 20 years, if that long, that mental health has become a conversation that can even be had. One of my overriding feelings when I first started to suffer was shame. I grew up in the age where it was weakness, not illness. I remember when I first started working that anyone off with stress were derided and maligned. Often you would then see them ultimately managed out as managers didnt want to deal with it. I never spoke ill of people or joined in with that sort of thing, but I do remember being quietly frustrated that they were always off work and having to cover for them. I didnt understand or appreciate it at the time that the fact I was able to was such a gift. With that conditioning though how was someone supposed to feel safe in admitting things? I was so lucky that when I had to be honest with my bosses at the time that they were so supportive. They were sales guys at heart so would definitely have been in the weakness camp I thought. That was my first lesson that you are not alone and there are people who will surprise you and step up if you let them. That first step though man that is hard.

Im so sorry you did not have the support you deserved SoS. You have done amazingly to not only position yourself to cope with it but to help others. That is a monumental achievement and I hope you feel pride in that.
Cheers Swifty. One thing that does make my past feel worthwhile is the fact I've been able to use it to help others at times. I'd not change anything about my past now, even if given a magic wand.

I know what you mean regarding the taboo of self-harm. It's always been vastly misunderstood. I remember it being called attention seeking behaviour, but I always hid mine. It only got uncovered by accident. It's something most do in secret. Their thing. Their coping strategy.

Another thing often believed is that it is an attempt at suicide. Now whilst I've always had suicidal ideation, self-harm was my attempt to help keep me alive, not kill myself. I've had a suicide kit for decades. I still have it now. And if I ever used it it won't involve cutting. There would be no messing about. So yes, SH is more about trying to stay alive than it is about suicide. So many people don't understand that, though.

I hope the mods are ok with me talking like this? I know it can be heavy going for other readers. It's just daily life for me, so I sometimes forget that it's not comfortable reading for others. I do hope in some way it's useful to someone out there though. Even if they aren't posters, but just read on here.

There is more understanding of mental health issues these days, thankfully. People generally can be more open about it. It's great that your bosses were supportive. Sometimes it's the most unlikely people who step up, understand and support.

Those tough first steps you mentioned. Always the hardest, aren't they. Worth it though. Addressing things is always hard, but I remember a day a long, long time ago when it dawned on me that not addressing them means your life is ultimately harder. Often in these circumstances, staying the same is ultimately more painful than grasping the nettle and making difficult changes.

All the best, Swifty.
« Last Edit: May 14, 2024, 12:52:26 pm by Son of Spion »
Logged
The light that burns twice as bright, burns half as long, and you've burned so very, very brightly, Jürgen.

Offline Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,174
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: Struggling with depression
« Reply #8483 on: May 14, 2024, 03:11:22 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on May 14, 2024, 02:05:16 am
I definitely agree on the distraction you mention, although I don't even call it that these days. I frame it simply as doing things you value doing with your time. I don't do other things in order to distract me, but by doing things I value doing, distraction happens naturally. The difference being that doing something with the specific aim of distraction is an avoidance strategy. But doing what you value isn't. It's proactive, values-based living, and more fulfilling as a result.


They used to call it keeping yourself busy didn't they, more the better if it's something you  enjoy or is useful




Quote from: Son of Spion on May 14, 2024, 02:05:16 am
I noticed something last week that made me grin to myself though. I got up about 4am to go to the toilet. Straight away those thoughts were there. But I just said "oh, you again" in my mind, had a piss then got back into bed and went to sleep. Mindful Awareness in a nutshell. Acknowledge it, make room for it, don't fight it. Get on with something more productive. In that case, getting back to sleep.


For quite a long time I've found making endless and pointless lists very useful as a way of dealing with thoughts in the darkness, I never get them finished as I usually drop off before I finish them, then I can try again and again and again.


Try listing every football club in the country, or all those clubs with two consecutive letters, the possibilities are endless.


At the moment I'm trying to remember every kid in our year at school, there's probably 120 ish, I've reached 80ish, that will get me to sleep another 50-60 times at the least before I get bored and you can have a laugh with yourself as well on that one. It's amazing what stays in your brain, waiting to be re-called, just don't necessarily poke around in the wrong corner.


They used to call that one 'counting sheep'
Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Offline Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,174
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: Struggling with depression
« Reply #8484 on: May 14, 2024, 03:25:39 pm »
Whilst I started a thread on other MH issues it probably makes sense to keep them all together as they don't necessarily belong in separate pots, maybe rename this thread subtly Struggling with depression (and other things)


People under-estimate anxiety, melancholia has been around for 1000's of years but anxiety is only starting to be seen for the damage it causes, it underlies psychosis, paranoia, physical health problems and many more issues. Whilst depression feels like a a dark stormy, cloudy day anxiety is much more like the lightning that accompanies that sometimes and it bounces around your head unpredictably, it is a sort of loss of control but don't under-estimate it's corrosive nature when it gets too much.




While I'm talking about history, the lunacy act 1890 formed the basis of all MH legislation until 1959 and, believe it or not that defined Mental Health by four types (I kid you not, 1959)

a)   Idiots, that is to say, persons in whose case there exists mental defectiveness of such a degree that they are unable to guard themselves against common physical dangers
b)    Imbeciles, that is to say, persons in whose case there exists mental defectiveness which, though not amounting to idiocy, is yet so pronounced that they are incapable of managing themselves or their affairs or, in the case of children, of being taught to do so.
c)    Feeble minded persons, that is to say, persons in whose case there exists mental defectiveness which, though not amounting to imbecility, is yet so pronounced that they require care, supervision and control for their own protection or for the protection of other or, in the case of children.make themincapable of receiving education at school.
d)    Moral Defectives, that is to say, persons in whose case there exists mental defectiveness coupled with strongly vicious or criminal propensities and who require care, supervision and control for the protection of others.
We truly have moved on since Shankly took over Liverpool


Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Offline damomad

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,311
Re: Struggling with depression
« Reply #8485 on: May 14, 2024, 03:38:10 pm »
Thought that was a list of the types who post in the player threads on the main forum.
Logged
You're still the one pool where I'd happily drown

Offline Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,174
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: Struggling with depression
« Reply #8486 on: May 14, 2024, 03:54:02 pm »
Quote from: damomad on May 14, 2024, 03:38:10 pm
Thought that was a list of the types who post in the player threads on the main forum.


 ;D


It was quite like that last night
Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Offline Peabee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,215
Re: Struggling with depression
« Reply #8487 on: May 14, 2024, 07:33:15 pm »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on May 14, 2024, 03:25:39 pm
Whilst I started a thread on other MH issues it probably makes sense to keep them all together as they don't necessarily belong in separate pots, maybe rename this thread subtly Struggling with depression (and other things)


People under-estimate anxiety, melancholia has been around for 1000's of years but anxiety is only starting to be seen for the damage it causes, it underlies psychosis, paranoia, physical health problems and many more issues. Whilst depression feels like a a dark stormy, cloudy day anxiety is much more like the lightning that accompanies that sometimes and it bounces around your head unpredictably, it is a sort of loss of control but don't under-estimate it's corrosive nature when it gets too much.




While I'm talking about history, the lunacy act 1890 formed the basis of all MH legislation until 1959 and, believe it or not that defined Mental Health by four types (I kid you not, 1959)

a)   Idiots, that is to say, persons in whose case there exists mental defectiveness of such a degree that they are unable to guard themselves against common physical dangers
b)    Imbeciles, that is to say, persons in whose case there exists mental defectiveness which, though not amounting to idiocy, is yet so pronounced that they are incapable of managing themselves or their affairs or, in the case of children, of being taught to do so.
c)    Feeble minded persons, that is to say, persons in whose case there exists mental defectiveness which, though not amounting to imbecility, is yet so pronounced that they require care, supervision and control for their own protection or for the protection of other or, in the case of children.make themincapable of receiving education at school.
d)    Moral Defectives, that is to say, persons in whose case there exists mental defectiveness coupled with strongly vicious or criminal propensities and who require care, supervision and control for the protection of others.
We truly have moved on since Shankly took over Liverpool

Sunak is probably trying to bring this back.
Logged
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm.

Offline So Howard Philips

  • Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy, copper-bottomed pervert.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,451
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Struggling with depression
« Reply #8488 on: May 14, 2024, 08:26:55 pm »
Quote from: Peabee on May 14, 2024, 07:33:15 pm
Sunak is probably trying to bring this back.

Reads like a number of his Cabinet Members and weirdo back benchers.
Logged

Offline fridgepants

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 222
  • They should let everybody be a giant for a day
Re: Struggling with depression
« Reply #8489 on: May 20, 2024, 05:29:43 pm »
I feel fucking miserable at the moment. Just putting that out there. Not just because of yesterday - that actually made me feel really hopeful for the future in terms of the team, even if I worry that all my faves will go now Jurgen has, this is why I'm so bad at FPL because I just want to hang onto players I like! - but I just feel like everything's massively pointless and when I feel like that I'm just existing, not feeling anything, not doing anything. Don't even leave the house for days, sometimes. I'd really benefit from going out for a swim or something but a) I haven't been for so long that starting again feels intimidating, even if I stick to 20mins b) I'm still taking medication for a stomach thing and they advise not swimming when you've got something like that going on, which is fair enough. Wonder if the medication is similar to antibiotics in the sense of making me feel really shite for no reason at all. It's completely fucked up my skin which, shallow as it is, is making me feel a bit crap about myself as well, I look like I have measles or something.

Coming up to Liverpool in a couple of weeks and maybe a break from home and work will be something that shakes my brain up a bit. Maybe we can head over to New Brighton for a walk or something, last time we were there it was November and raining and we couldn't get chips so just had a pint in The Ferry.
Logged

Offline Peabee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,215
Re: Struggling with depression
« Reply #8490 on: May 20, 2024, 05:48:39 pm »
Medication can knock you about, especially if it's making you feel like that with the skin problems from it. Don't be too hard on yourself, just get through the course of meds (or speak with your GP about the side effects if it's a long term med?).

Re the swimming and intimidation. Think about how you feel about anyone else you see swimming or out doing some exercise no matter what shape they're in. I bet you don't think anything about them really, and, if anything, it will be something positive if you see someone making an effort to exercise or get back in shape. I was majorly self conscious when I first started running - and again when returning to running after a while - but when I was in great shape, I used to see this guy every week for quite a while in a park in Wandsworth. He was only walking up a bit of ramp, holding on to the railings each time and then walking back down holding on to the railings. I didn't know what his issue was, maybe he'd had an accident or operation or just out of shape. He was sweating profusely, really struggling, but over the weeks and months, he was getting fitter and more able and doing more, then going for walks around the park. I bet he felt self conscious the first time he went on the park to do that, but he never needed to be. I'd often think of him if I was struggling on a long run or workout. He was an inspiration really.

Look forward to your break too!
Logged
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm.

Offline fridgepants

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 222
  • They should let everybody be a giant for a day
Re: Struggling with depression
« Reply #8491 on: May 20, 2024, 05:56:14 pm »
It's not the reaction of others that bothers me - I'm so short sighted that I can't see them anyway - it's more that I've lost the stamina and when it's a struggle it's easier to give up. I was regularly doing 45mins of laps non-stop three times a week, and struggling to manage 20 or less feels really dispiriting. I know I'm going to feel better for just going and doing it no matter how much actual exercise is done but it begins to feel like such a long journey back to where I was. (It doesn't help that both my work schedule changed a bit and the pool that I could go to on the way to the office first thing in the morning closed, so threw me off in terms of keeping a routine. Much easier to talk yourself out of it if it's 20mins by bus each way.) Just feels like another thing I want to be good at but am not, or plan to stick to but don't. We're all our own worst enemy sometimes, aren't we?

I had a motivation last year as I wanted to get fit and get practice in in the hope of going snorkelling on holiday - in the end I hurt my foot and couldn't do more than paddle, but I know sticking to it helped me do all the walking I wanted to do. Unfortunately I can't book another trip to somewhere warm enough to swim in the sea for a while (unless Southport is warmer than I remember?)
Logged

Offline Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,174
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: Struggling with depression
« Reply #8492 on: May 21, 2024, 12:57:54 am »
Quote from: fridgepants on May 20, 2024, 05:56:14 pm
It's not the reaction of others that bothers me - I'm so short sighted that I can't see them anyway - it's more that I've lost the stamina and when it's a struggle it's easier to give up. I was regularly doing 45mins of laps non-stop three times a week, and struggling to manage 20 or less feels really dispiriting. I know I'm going to feel better for just going and doing it no matter how much actual exercise is done but it begins to feel like such a long journey back to where I was. (It doesn't help that both my work schedule changed a bit and the pool that I could go to on the way to the office first thing in the morning closed, so threw me off in terms of keeping a routine. Much easier to talk yourself out of it if it's 20mins by bus each way.) Just feels like another thing I want to be good at but am not, or plan to stick to but don't. We're all our own worst enemy sometimes, aren't we?

I had a motivation last year as I wanted to get fit and get practice in in the hope of going snorkelling on holiday - in the end I hurt my foot and couldn't do more than paddle, but I know sticking to it helped me do all the walking I wanted to do. Unfortunately I can't book another trip to somewhere warm enough to swim in the sea for a while (unless Southport is warmer than I remember?)
It's warm enough, it's finding the sea that's the problem.
Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Offline LuverlyRita

  • metar made
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 782
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Struggling with depression
« Reply #8493 on: May 21, 2024, 04:27:07 pm »
Quote from: fridgepants on May 20, 2024, 05:29:43 pm
b) I'm still taking medication for a stomach thing and they advise not swimming when you've got something like that going on, which is fair enough. Wonder if the medication is similar to antibiotics in the sense of making me feel really shite for no reason at all. It's completely fucked up my skin which, shallow as it is, is making me feel a bit crap about myself as well, I look like I have measles or something.
Have you checked if you're allergic to your meds? My other half had a similar reaction to some tablets once and that was the problem.
If you find the sea at Southport, it may be worth giving the swimming a miss. United Utilities don't have the greatest record on the turd-spilling front but I think there's a decent indoor pool near the fun fair.
Logged

Offline Fiasco

  • Just add water to foam at the mouth. Can't spell San Francisco. Has promised to eat his own cock. Cannibal Self-Harm in that case.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,545
  • JFT96.
Re: Struggling with depression
« Reply #8494 on: May 31, 2024, 10:53:07 am »
Getting harder by the day. Just feels like I'm building up to a crescendo but what exactly that will entail I don't know. I just can't carry on like this.
Logged

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,404
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: Struggling with depression
« Reply #8495 on: May 31, 2024, 04:22:07 pm »
Quote from: Fiasco on May 31, 2024, 10:53:07 am
Getting harder by the day. Just feels like I'm building up to a crescendo but what exactly that will entail I don't know. I just can't carry on like this.
I'm really sorry to hear this, mate. I don't know what's going on for you, but I hope you can work through it. Take care of yourself. Maybe offload on here if you think it might help.
Logged
The light that burns twice as bright, burns half as long, and you've burned so very, very brightly, Jürgen.

Offline Peabee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,215
Re: Struggling with depression
« Reply #8496 on: May 31, 2024, 04:29:15 pm »
Yeah, sorry to hear this, Fiasco. Do you have anyone around you to talk with (I know that's not always easy)? Or like SoS says... offload here.
Logged
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm.

Offline Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,174
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: Struggling with depression
« Reply #8497 on: May 31, 2024, 11:55:07 pm »
Yes, there are people here who have experience and can help you, even if that is just pointing you in the right direction
Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Offline ToneLa

  • you know the rules but I make the game.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,190
  • I AM FURIOUS, RED (STILL)
Re: Struggling with depression
« Reply #8498 on: June 1, 2024, 07:23:11 am »
Quote from: Fiasco on May 31, 2024, 10:53:07 am
Getting harder by the day. Just feels like I'm building up to a crescendo but what exactly that will entail I don't know. I just can't carry on like this.

It can be like that. I've had spells of depression that just feel like goddamn eras, each day waking up with dread, it feeling worse than the last, the feeling it must all come to a head, wondering how much I can actually stand.

I dunno if you have or are aware of a specific condition, but as a survivor of many, many of these bouts, THEY LIE TO YOU.

There's help for you. You're not alone. Get it out, speak your mind. You're amongst friends here.

You'll endure. But sorry you're suffering, mate.
Logged

Offline damomad

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,311
Re: Struggling with depression
« Reply #8499 on: June 1, 2024, 05:48:06 pm »
Do whatever it takes Fiasco, sometimes a breaking point can be useful if it gives us awareness that something has to change. I've always been good at ignoring early warning signs and just letting it all pile on top of me until the weight feels unbearable. I've also been a bad judge of how much I'm actually suffering. When I communicate it in writing or talking, telling others what is going on in my head, it's clear there's something not right. To me though, the suffering just feels like the norm.
Logged
You're still the one pool where I'd happily drown

Offline Fiasco

  • Just add water to foam at the mouth. Can't spell San Francisco. Has promised to eat his own cock. Cannibal Self-Harm in that case.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,545
  • JFT96.
Re: Struggling with depression
« Reply #8500 on: June 3, 2024, 05:13:05 pm »
Thanks for the replies folks. I just wanted to post something even brief just to feel like I was expressing something. I've battled depression/anxiety since a teenager, so going on 20 years now. It isn't new or normal to me but it doesn't get any easier really. Combine old problems/issues with new ones (regular life roadblocks and such) and it all comes back. And everything you've learned, all the therapy, the coping mechanisms, the medication.. all pales into nothing sometimes. And then you think well what is the fucking point, I'm on this emotional rollercoaster only end up back at square one to go on it all over again. I'd rather not.

I just hate the black cloud. It follows me. I like to take the piss and have a laugh and like to think I'm a caring person yet I fake smile my way through things and then get in bed and just break down. I don't know, I'm just tired of the same old feelings that do nothing but chip away and drain any ounce of happiness that I have.
Logged

Offline RyanBabel19

  • Embarrassing.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,935
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Struggling with depression
« Reply #8501 on: June 10, 2024, 04:35:38 pm »
Been having a tough time recently after having pulled myself back from the brink a few months ago.

Really struggling with how expensive everything has become and working in London being self employed is becoming a battle. Ive been trying to find ways to earn extra money online as a bit of a way to keep myself afloat but its feeling more and more difficult to navigate the scams in order to find something I can actually earn extra money from.

Ive basically completely withdrawn from all of my friends and family out of sheer embarassment, its at a point where every month is filled with an overwhelming sense of stress and anxiety. My partner earns really well and has been covering some of the extra costs we have but its at a point im embarassed to say ive had to rely on her over the last few months and its weighing on her due to past experiences.

I work my arse off, I work in an industry that has recently become incredibly saturated and I love my job (its literally been my dream since being a kind) but im just not earning enough at present and it centering around art means imposter syndrome creeps in a lot. I can feel myself sinking and im starting to feel like whats the point in me being here. My value as a man is eroding and although I dont necessarily subscribe to the old school men do this women do this way of thinking, its becoming tough to see my friends and inferior people within my industry inundated with work and thriving while I struggle while working my arse off daily and nightly
Logged

Offline Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,620
Re: Struggling with depression
« Reply #8502 on: June 15, 2024, 09:05:49 am »
Wasn't sure where to put this, or if it was worth a new thread, but decided to post it here.

As some here will know, I struggle to connect with people, especially socially. And my bullying trauma as a child makes it very difficult for me to establish bonds/friendships with other males. I've been trying to put myself out there a bit, but I'm also struggling motivation wise to search for social groups.

Can anybody suggest/recommend any such groups, especially in the Liverpool/Merseyside area? I tried the Florrie walking group a few times, but most of the fellas just ignored me and we're talking about life experiences that I couldn't relate to. It just became tedious and I got bored.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,941
Re: Struggling with depression
« Reply #8503 on: June 15, 2024, 11:08:07 am »
Quote from: Red Beret on June 15, 2024, 09:05:49 am
Can anybody suggest/recommend any such groups, especially in the Liverpool/Merseyside area? I tried the Florrie walking group a few times, but most of the fellas just ignored me and we're talking about life experiences that I couldn't relate to. It just became tedious and I got bored.
When I'm on Otterspool I often see a mens wellbeing walking group - not sure if this is the site mate
https://wellbeingliverpool.co.uk/walking/

Have you tried volunteering for any groups, perhaps friends of a park etc. You might find being in an active group might help you more than a sitting / round table type group.

Even a little low-paid part-time role as passenger assistant for special needs transport each morning and evenings during term times might help you. You might get something out of that.

If you like playing footy at any level there's a mans wellbeing group every week at Prescot each Thursday.

I'll keep thinking for you.
« Last Edit: June 15, 2024, 11:16:19 am by John C »
Logged

Offline Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,620
Re: Struggling with depression
« Reply #8504 on: June 15, 2024, 01:21:41 pm »
Quote from: John C on June 15, 2024, 11:08:07 am
When I'm on Otterspool I often see a mens wellbeing walking group - not sure if this is the site mate
https://wellbeingliverpool.co.uk/walking/

Have you tried volunteering for any groups, perhaps friends of a park etc. You might find being in an active group might help you more than a sitting / round table type group.

Even a little low-paid part-time role as passenger assistant for special needs transport each morning and evenings during term times might help you. You might get something out of that.

If you like playing footy at any level there's a mans wellbeing group every week at Prescot each Thursday.

I'll keep thinking for you.

I've looked at voluntary repeatedly but nothing ever really jumps out at me. It takes me years to screw myself up to do anything to be honest. I'm anxious just thinking about it. Footy just gives me flashbacks to school lol.

But thanks in any case. :)
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline adamir

  • Boys Pen
  • *
  • Posts: 1
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Struggling with depression
« Reply #8505 on: June 15, 2024, 07:20:51 pm »
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on June 10, 2024, 04:35:38 pm
Been having a tough time recently after having pulled myself back from the brink a few months ago.

Really struggling with how expensive everything has become and working in London being self employed is becoming a battle. Ive been trying to find ways to earn extra money online as a bit of a way to keep myself afloat but its feeling more and more difficult to navigate the scams in order to find something I can actually earn extra money from.

Ive basically completely withdrawn from all of my friends and family out of sheer embarassment, its at a point where every month is filled with an overwhelming sense of stress and anxiety. My partner earns really well and has been covering some of the extra costs we have but its at a point im embarassed to say ive had to rely on her over the last few months and its weighing on her due to past experiences.

I work my arse off, I work in an industry that has recently become incredibly saturated and I love my job (its literally been my dream since being a kind) but im just not earning enough at present and it centering around art means imposter syndrome creeps in a lot. I can feel myself sinking and im starting to feel like whats the point in me being here. My value as a man is eroding and although I dont necessarily subscribe to the old school men do this women do this way of thinking, its becoming tough to see my friends and inferior people within my industry inundated with work and thriving while I struggle while working my arse off daily and nightly
I'm sorry you are going through this. But don't judge yourself! Being self-employed is a tough task that requires not only effort but also time. I'm sure your partner understands it. And it is great she supports you. Maybe try focusing more on your goals than on bad thoughts. Try looking for alternative ways to solve your current issues. Sometimes we don't see them at once. Anyway, think positively even when on bad days. Everything will be ok because you are doing your best.
Logged

Offline RedDeadRejection

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 862
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Struggling with depression
« Reply #8506 on: June 15, 2024, 07:26:44 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on June 15, 2024, 09:05:49 am
Wasn't sure where to put this, or if it was worth a new thread, but decided to post it here.

As some here will know, I struggle to connect with people, especially socially. And my bullying trauma as a child makes it very difficult for me to establish bonds/friendships with other males. I've been trying to put myself out there a bit, but I'm also struggling motivation wise to search for social groups.

Can anybody suggest/recommend any such groups, especially in the Liverpool/Merseyside area? I tried the Florrie walking group a few times, but most of the fellas just ignored me and we're talking about life experiences that I couldn't relate to. It just became tedious and I got bored.

M A.D hikers are North Wales based. Heard fantastic things. They're on Facebook. Good luck with your health. Take it easy.
Logged

Offline spen71

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,355
Re: Struggling with depression
« Reply #8507 on: June 16, 2024, 12:47:05 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on June 15, 2024, 09:05:49 am
Wasn't sure where to put this, or if it was worth a new thread, but decided to post it here.

As some here will know, I struggle to connect with people, especially socially. And my bullying trauma as a child makes it very difficult for me to establish bonds/friendships with other males. I've been trying to put myself out there a bit, but I'm also struggling motivation wise to search for social groups.

Can anybody suggest/recommend any such groups, especially in the Liverpool/Merseyside area? I tried the Florrie walking group a few times, but most of the fellas just ignored me and we're talking about life experiences that I couldn't relate to. It just became tedious and I got bored.

This is very similar to Me.    Bullied at school and have always struggled,  feeling that i dont fit in.   I can be in a room
With 100 people and feel very alone.   Over the years Ive developed a standoffish/aloof manner as a way of protecting myself.   People have always said,   That when people get to know me Im sound.   I suppose its low self esteem
At play, coupled with depression and anxiety.    Drank to excess for many years.   Currently nearly a year sober now.   I was 9 years sober until my dad died March 2020 and then mum in July 2021.    I think I had a mental breakdown,  thought about suicide regularly.    In the end i imagined how my daughters would feel without me.
Logged

Offline Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,620
Re: Struggling with depression
« Reply #8508 on: June 17, 2024, 10:15:27 am »
Quote from: spen71 on June 16, 2024, 12:47:05 pm
This is very similar to Me.    Bullied at school and have always struggled,  feeling that i dont fit in.   I can be in a room
With 100 people and feel very alone.   Over the years Ive developed a standoffish/aloof manner as a way of protecting myself.   People have always said,   That when people get to know me Im sound.   I suppose its low self esteem
At play, coupled with depression and anxiety.    Drank to excess for many years.   Currently nearly a year sober now.   I was 9 years sober until my dad died March 2020 and then mum in July 2021.    I think I had a mental breakdown,  thought about suicide regularly.    In the end i imagined how my daughters would feel without me.

Yeah. Drinking is one thing I'd love to knock in the head. I know I only do it because I'm bored. At least it's not every night, or from dawn till dusk.

GP just gave me 15 diazepam, which should last me till September. I'm bored, restless, frustrated, and it's manifesting in unpleasant ways, so I need to get my act together.

Truly sorry for your loss. My dad passed in 2000 at the age of 60. Fell out with my family 9 years ago, not seen or spoken to my mum since. From the little I know, she doesn't know what time of day it is anymore.

Be thankful you have a family to hold onto. I'm single, childless and barely any friends. I'm pretty much resigned to dying alone on some hospital ward in 20 odd years. I try not to indulge such self pity as I know it won't help, but it's hard sometimes.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline Fiasco

  • Just add water to foam at the mouth. Can't spell San Francisco. Has promised to eat his own cock. Cannibal Self-Harm in that case.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,545
  • JFT96.
Re: Struggling with depression
« Reply #8509 on: August 6, 2024, 10:22:55 pm »
Not quite the topic for it given the relationship thread is locked, but this particular issue is making my underlying issues much worse. Does anybody have any experience with dealing with a narcissistic partner, and would be up for lending me their ear for a moment?

I understand it is a hard one, but this issue is enveloping all the others and it is a spiral I can't continue in.
Logged

Offline DiggerJohn

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,603
  • Up the Scouse Republic
Re: Struggling with depression
« Reply #8510 on: August 6, 2024, 11:03:50 pm »
Just wanted to say we all can go through hard times. I think sharing whatever is troubling you with others can helps. As men we are taught to be strong and silent. But I think it's good to express how you feel let it out. But try not to let it dominant your mind. John C gave good advice earlier. I have gone through divorce deaths and mom having dementia so can understand some of it
Logged

Offline Fiasco

  • Just add water to foam at the mouth. Can't spell San Francisco. Has promised to eat his own cock. Cannibal Self-Harm in that case.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,545
  • JFT96.
Re: Struggling with depression
« Reply #8511 on: August 6, 2024, 11:53:52 pm »
Long story short I've had an epiphany and realised that someone very close to me is so obviously a covert narcissist and I'm still processing it all. Like the signs have always been there and I've gone over many things trying to get her to see the light but something just clicked in me last week and the more I'm reading, researching and learning about it the more it is hitting home.

I'm gutted, heartbroken even, but somewhat relieved in a way. Of all the traits I'm reading and similar examples she lines up with all of them to tee.
Logged

Offline Fiasco

  • Just add water to foam at the mouth. Can't spell San Francisco. Has promised to eat his own cock. Cannibal Self-Harm in that case.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,545
  • JFT96.
Re: Struggling with depression
« Reply #8512 on: August 11, 2024, 10:00:45 pm »
The encroaching black cloud is trying to reinforce the idea of just checking out completely and I'm doing my fucking upmost to resist it. Really struggling right now.
Logged

Offline spen71

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,355
Re: Struggling with depression
« Reply #8513 on: August 12, 2024, 11:03:18 am »
Graham Thorpes family have released a statement that he took his own life.

If youre struggling please talk
Logged

Offline Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,174
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: Struggling with depression
« Reply #8514 on: August 12, 2024, 01:29:09 pm »
Quote from: Fiasco on August 11, 2024, 10:00:45 pm
The encroaching black cloud is trying to reinforce the idea of just checking out completely and I'm doing my fucking upmost to resist it. Really struggling right now.


Are you local to Liverpool/Merseyside?




https://www.jamesplace.org.uk/
« Last Edit: August 12, 2024, 01:43:18 pm by Black Bull Nova »
Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Offline ianburns252

  • RAWK Economist not the MP spelling and Crosby background differentiate
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,335
  • Gentleman in the streets; freak in the spreadsheet
Re: Struggling with depression
« Reply #8515 on: Today at 02:36:17 am »
Not sure how widespread it is on Merseyside but I've started going to Andy's Man Club with one of my friends as we are both having a hard time of things and it has been great so far.

Sufficiently superficial and almost anonymous that I don't have to worry about being open about things as no one knows me and if they judge me that is their problem (especially as it'd go against the spirit of the whole thing) but also sincere enough to get a warm feeling from it and a sense of equal value across all attendees such that we all came for the same general reason and therefore everyone's voice and presence is equally welcome and valid
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 208 209 210 211 212 [213]   Go Up
« previous next »
 