Amazing replies SoS, thank you.



I think with regards to self harm it still sits inside that taboo section of societies collective mind. It only seems in the past 20 years, if that long, that mental health has become a conversation that can even be had. One of my overriding feelings when I first started to suffer was shame. I grew up in the age where it was weakness, not illness. I remember when I first started working that anyone off with stress were derided and maligned. Often you would then see them ultimately managed out as managers didnt want to deal with it. I never spoke ill of people or joined in with that sort of thing, but I do remember being quietly frustrated that they were always off work and having to cover for them. I didnt understand or appreciate it at the time that the fact I was able to was such a gift. With that conditioning though how was someone supposed to feel safe in admitting things? I was so lucky that when I had to be honest with my bosses at the time that they were so supportive. They were sales guys at heart so would definitely have been in the weakness camp I thought. That was my first lesson that you are not alone and there are people who will surprise you and step up if you let them. That first step though man that is hard.



Im so sorry you did not have the support you deserved SoS. You have done amazingly to not only position yourself to cope with it but to help others. That is a monumental achievement and I hope you feel pride in that.



Cheers Swifty. One thing that does make my past feel worthwhile is the fact I've been able to use it to help others at times. I'd not change anything about my past now, even if given a magic wand.I know what you mean regarding the taboo of self-harm. It's always been vastly misunderstood. I remember it being called attention seeking behaviour, but I always hid mine. It only got uncovered by accident. It's something most do in secret. Their thing. Their coping strategy.Another thing often believed is that it is an attempt at suicide. Now whilst I've always had suicidal ideation, self-harm was my attempt to help keep me alive, not kill myself. I've had a suicide kit for decades. I still have it now. And if I ever used it it won't involve cutting. There would be no messing about. So yes, SH is more about trying to stay alive than it is about suicide. So many people don't understand that, though.I hope the mods are ok with me talking like this? I know it can be heavy going for other readers. It's just daily life for me, so I sometimes forget that it's not comfortable reading for others. I do hope in some way it's useful to someone out there though. Even if they aren't posters, but just read on here.There is more understanding of mental health issues these days, thankfully. People generally can be more open about it. It's great that your bosses were supportive. Sometimes it's the most unlikely people who step up, understand and support.Those tough first steps you mentioned. Always the hardest, aren't they. Worth it though. Addressing things is always hard, but I remember a day a long, long time ago when it dawned on me that not addressing them means your life is ultimately harder. Often in these circumstances, staying the same is ultimately more painful than grasping the nettle and making difficult changes.All the best, Swifty.