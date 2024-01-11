Don't know where to start with this one .. ah the beginning !



I found out this morning that a lad I knew from my local committed suicide last week and threw himself under a train.. He was a window cleaner around smithdown and penny lane ways and about 50 . He always was chirpy and chatty to all and I last seen him just after Chrimbo . If I would have anyone on a list to do such a thing he'd be down by the bottom of it . He leaves his wife and his seven year old Son which saddens me even more . He use to take his lad the match and camping in Wales and when I seen them together in the park it always brought a smile to my face . He left a note for his loved ones . What is getting me at the minute is what were his last thoughts and someone most probably his wife telling their Son. This one is off it's cake and it just goes to prove that when we all look in from the outside to someones life we haven't got any insight whatsover as to what is going on. It saddens me ! If any of youse reading this feel at the tipping point of it all then please speak about it and tell people.