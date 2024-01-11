« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 204 205 206 207 208 [209]   Go Down

Author Topic: Struggling with depression  (Read 598297 times)

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,207
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: Struggling with depression
« Reply #8320 on: January 11, 2024, 08:56:45 pm »
Quote from: Peabee on January 11, 2024, 05:50:37 pm
Yeah, at least I'm engaged with the Psychology dept now. I tried the medical route using antidepressants, but it wasn't for me. They say it's understandable to be averse to using medication after my struggles with addiction. I'd rather try to retrain my brain to cope with depression, anxiety, etc, so I'm sticking with it after the chat I just had with one of their team.
I'm glad you went and have decided to stick with it. I hope it helps. All the best.
Logged

Online kesey

  • Hippy - Scally - Taoist - Rafiki - Dad - Trichotomist. Hill Climber, David Cassidy Fan Club
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,713
  • Truth , Love and Simplicity ♡
Re: Struggling with depression
« Reply #8321 on: Yesterday at 11:52:00 pm »
Don't know where to start with this one .. ah the beginning !

I found out this morning that a lad I knew from my local committed suicide last week and threw himself under a train.. He was a window cleaner around smithdown and penny lane ways and about 50 . He always was chirpy and chatty to all and I last seen him just after Chrimbo . If I would have anyone on a list to do such a thing he'd be down by the bottom of it . He leaves his wife and his seven year old Son which saddens me even more . He use to take his lad the match and camping in Wales and when I seen them together in the park it always brought a smile to my face . He left a note for his loved ones . What is getting me at the minute is what were his last thoughts and someone most probably his wife telling their Son. This one is off it's cake and it just goes to prove that when we all look in from the outside to someones life we haven't got any insight whatsover as to what is going on.  It saddens me !  If any of youse reading this feel at the tipping point of it all then please speak about it and tell people.
Logged
He who sees himself in all beings and all beings in himself loses all fear.

- The Upanishads.

The heart knows the way. Run in that direction

- Rumi

You are held . You are loved . You are seen  - Some wise fella .

Online Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,192
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: Struggling with depression
« Reply #8322 on: Today at 12:33:32 am »
The trouble with men is they often don't tell anyone beforehand, there are few warnings and that's part of the shock to those who know them.

https://www.jamesplace.org.uk/
free, life-saving treatment to suicidal men
(Liverpool, London and Newcastle)
Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Online kesey

  • Hippy - Scally - Taoist - Rafiki - Dad - Trichotomist. Hill Climber, David Cassidy Fan Club
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,713
  • Truth , Love and Simplicity ♡
Re: Struggling with depression
« Reply #8323 on: Today at 12:38:22 am »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 12:33:32 am
The trouble with men is they often don't tell anyone beforehand, there are few warnings and that's part of the shock to those who know them.

https://www.jamesplace.org.uk/
free, life-saving treatment to suicidal men
(Liverpool, London and Newcastle)


Well in !
Logged
He who sees himself in all beings and all beings in himself loses all fear.

- The Upanishads.

The heart knows the way. Run in that direction

- Rumi

You are held . You are loved . You are seen  - Some wise fella .
Pages: 1 ... 204 205 206 207 208 [209]   Go Up
« previous next »
 