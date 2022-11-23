« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 193 194 195 196 197 [198]   Go Down

Author Topic: Struggling with depression  (Read 523504 times)

Offline damomad

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,307
Re: Struggling with depression
« Reply #7880 on: November 23, 2022, 10:26:08 pm »
That's grim Alpha, really sorry to hear your troubles. No one deserves that amount of suffering and it must be difficult to continue to hold it all together for others, never mind trying to take care of yourself. It's not as easy as just saying eat less or exercise. It has been your one way to release stress, and although in some ways its not working for you physically, it's working at the time mentally. The doctors sound shite, maybe if counselling helped before, trying again now might give you some guidance?

It sounds like you need a break from it all either way and maybe Reykjavik would do you the world of good, even it's just to go there, eat good food and clear the head.

Logged
You're still the one pool where I'd happily drown

Offline Lalesa

  • Boys Pen
  • *
  • Posts: 13
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Struggling with depression
« Reply #7881 on: November 27, 2022, 01:24:15 pm »
I know what depression is from my own experience and I'm sorry that so many people suffer from it. I should say, yoga and a new hobby help me. My brother is also currently fighting it. Moreover, he has ED because of depression. Here I want to add that many men prefer not talking about such problems and don't want to visit a doctor which is the wrong way out. They have the possibility to buy viagra online and wait till the issue disappears, but it doesn't solve the problem. Honestly, I don't know how to persuade my brother to go to a doctor.
« Last Edit: November 29, 2022, 08:27:35 am by Lalesa »
Logged

Offline sattapaartridge

  • The new 'pete price' of RAWK.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,433
  • @sattapaal
Re: Struggling with depression
« Reply #7882 on: December 5, 2022, 05:48:14 pm »
how old is your brother? i think ED is increasingly common since the rise and rise of "aiding" sites and testosterone levels declining with age.

what new hobby did you take up? i need a new one too, something to get me active, out and about.
Logged
did you know that 10 x 2 and 11 x 2 have the same answer?

Online rhysd

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 388
  • Igor
Re: Struggling with depression
« Reply #7883 on: Today at 10:46:41 am »
I'm really struggling at the moment and I don't know how to get out of it. I'm in the office now and it's taking everything I can not to just break down in tears and I don't know why. Getting to the point that I can't handle it.

I'm finding little, irrelevant things are making me enormously sad, when they shouldn't bother me.
 
Like recently a barmaid at my local pub left, I was there on her last shift but I didn't know, so never got to say goodbye and good luck.

So when I found out she'd gone I've had these waves of sadness over it, I think it's the idea of never seeing her again (which I won't) the finality of it is making me hugely sad.

It's not the girl herself, as I didn't really know her other than the customer/bar staff conversation and she obviously didn't think she knew me well enough to tell me she was leaving.
But like I say, the fact I'll never see her again is making me feel overwhelmingly sad and has kind of set of other feeling of despair.

I'm 42, never married or had kids. Never earnt enough or had a partner to be able to afford to move out from My Mum's.

Only ever had 1 serious girlfriend for 2 years, but not had a single thing for 13 years now.

90% of girls I've ever known have always friend zoned me very quickly. Also had some nasty girls in the past put me down for my looks, which I really don't need as I am acutely aware I'm conventionally unattractive. That has been a huge source of sadness for me for many years.

If I'm honest I've probably been struggling for many years but the recent thing with the barmaid for some reason has triggered something.

I have a close set of mates, most I have known from a very young age, 2 of them from playschool, 3 years old.

But they all got married and had kids in their late 20's, early 30's.

Being the only one with no money, no partner, shit job and living with Mum, while they were all doing really well, getting married, well paid jobs, buying houses, having kids made me withdraw from the group. As seeing them doing all that when they are my age and I wasn't made me feel inadequate and embarassed.

I haven't fallen out with any of them at all, but definitely lost touch.

Last 10 years or so I have spent a lot of time on my own. Got overweight and a very heavy smoker. Drink not too bad, certainly no drink problem anyway.

Used recreational drugs for fun in my younger days, but never any to addiction level. Probably smoked too much weed from 14-24 but not touched it for 18 years now. Not had any drug for 8 years now. So no substance abuse problems.

I managed to get myself a regular job in a large company. Been there 5 and a half years and did reach team leader role level. But it's still not enough to be able to get my own place without a partner to split the bills with.

But it just simply isn't what I want to do. I don't give a shit about the job.

I attempted to join a university course and become an orthoptist for the NHS.

I fell a job helping people would give me job satisfaction, instead of not giving a shit, but the university just didn't seem interested and wouldn't offer me a place.

Back in June I started trying to go into this local pub more, but I'm at a funny age.

I ended up talking more to this bar maid and the other staff, but they are about 20 years younger than me. Then the next people would be the older guys, but they are then 20 years older than me.

Seems people my age are mostly dealing with kids and aren't really about.

I am very shy and find it hard to talk to new people, but the fact that I tried in this pub and it didn't work has made me feel ever more sad about things.

But today and the last 3 or 4 days it's almost unbearable, I'm literally half a step away from crying all the time.

I don't really know what to do or how to stop feeling like this. All set off by something that shouldn't be bothering me.

Has anyone else had anything like this? Feelings of utter overwhelming sadness and feeling totally lost?

At the moment I am starting to question whether things would be easier if I ended it, but I don't think I can do that to my Mum and Dad.
« Last Edit: Today at 11:05:49 am by rhysd »
Logged
20 and 7

Online jackh

  • Has a blog but doesn't like to talk about it. Slightly obsessed with the colour orange for some weird reason......
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,140
    • @hartejack
Re: Struggling with depression
« Reply #7884 on: Today at 11:40:23 am »
Quote from: rhysd on Today at 10:46:41 am

Well done for sharing, Rhys (apologies if I'm mistaken - assuming you're using the same format as me!) - obviously not privvy to who else you might have spoken to/how else you might have communicated your feelings, but acknowledgement is always a good line in the sand.

I can empathise with a lot of your post - I'm a regular & friendly face in my local, and get on with the staff as a result; I'm long-term single and sensing some changes in my friendships; I'm dissatisfied with my current job (despite it being very decent on paper), but feel at a bit of a crossroads in terms of what I want from the future; had planned to start exploring the option of buying a house recently, but recent events have pushed that back significantly. You've made quite a few references to age too, which plays on my mind. I've definitely got some self-esteem & self-confidence issues, which have impacts on my self-efficacy (just ask duvva how late I have been known to leave the match previews :P).

Shyness isn't an easy thing to 'fix', but I'm not sure it necessarily needs to be - perhaps you could think of it more as introversion, and perhaps you're looking for intimacy of relationships (few but deep) rather than lots of arms-length ones. I know that when I reflect on that in relation to my own interactions, there's probably an element of wanting to avoid failure there - it can lead to inertia and there are probably many missed opportunities out there. I'd suggest that the fact you had friendly chat with the member of staff at the bar, and possibly others there, should be cause to give you confidence rather than justification for withdrawing/avoiding in the future - as such, I wouldn't see the lack of a goodbye as a failure; perhaps just a reminder to work on expectation-setting in your relationships.

I'd also suggest thinking about your long-term friendships as changing, rather than ending (sorry, I don't mean to put words in your mouth!) - I've got some close friends who I rarely see (old university pals from the late 00s), but I appreciate the value in those rare catch-ups. A couple of the friends I see more often have been a bit withdrawn during the last year or two (new relationships!) and I recognise that that's occasionally made me withdraw too, almost in a reactionary way - routines & habits can change, but the inherent nature of the friendships less so. Your friends will undoubtedly have a different view of you to our own, and I'm sure there are lots of positives in that - having such strong & long shared histories is definitely something; for me, I know that even though I feel like I'm being annoying my friends appreciate me being an organiser and rallying them.

Your mentions of weight, smoking, and - to a lesser extent - drinking, seem to present some no-brainer targets in terms of things you'd like to 'improve'. Before even thinking about setting any sort of goals, do you  keep a record - how about keeping a log for a few weeks in the new year, and then setting some simple targets (walking more, smoking less, a drink less on each pub visit and drinking one day less per week). You could set these to a comfortable level for you, and adjust them as you see fit in due course - Couch to 5k worked wonders for me a few years back (try it as a fast-walking guide if you don't fancy running) and I've recently had the Drink Free Days app on my phone...there'll be similar things out there that suit you, I'm sure.

It's a really tough time of year to feel like this, but it's good that you're acknowledging it and talking about it.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 193 194 195 196 197 [198]   Go Up
« previous next »
 