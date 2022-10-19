Its really sad to see good people suffering. Hard times just don't go away. But you can change how you feel.



Recently, I told a friend about my situation and he immediately asked me to go to bath for a bike ride. It was nice to be asked, but I was not in any physical shape to even survive a hilly bike ride. So I started to eat and train for this trip. I managed to get up to an hour on the exercise bike and my heart was getting stronger. I put myself through an intensive course. After each day, i felt more and more positive, fitter and stronger.



Then i went on the bike ride and failed miserably, I fell off the bike and just gave up. But at least I tried. It was a rude awakening somewhat.



I realised how much my physicality has shrunk in the midst of loneliness, depression, generally not taking care of myself (sacrificing and punishing self?) and not investing in myself. My hormone levels are shot, and i wasnt actually eating enough.



I've started taking some hormone and vitamin supplements, and I do think it has given me a spring in my step, but I have been doing a lot to get myself thinking about myself. I dont know if that make sense? Garstonite on twitter/ex-RAWK has also been working on his diet and mentioned shakes, and one thing i remembered was, when I was drinking shakes, I lost 10kg, but i wasnt doing any exercise. Now I'm lifting some weights, eating more, and drinking less alcohol. But ultimately, feeling ALOT better.



While this could just be a purple patch for me, I just thought I would post something a bit more positive on here. And maybe instead of focusing on the negatives, start thinking about yourself, and be positive.



Everything will be okay.