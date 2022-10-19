« previous next »
Struggling with depression

Re: Struggling with depression
October 19, 2022, 12:46:16 pm
Quote from: reddebs on October 17, 2022, 01:23:04 pm
I'm finding it really hard to understand the behaviour and reactions to so much that's happening in the world right now.

It's like some weird computer game is being developed in real time where everyone is fighting against everyone else but nobody really knows why.

There's so much grief, sadness and anger in the world that's being created and exacerbated by powerful people hiding in the shadows.

I despair with where it'll lead us as I can't see how or who can start to reverse it.
It's difficult to get to grips with, isn't it?

I stopped watching the news when Covid set in back in 2020 due to the relentless misery of it all. Recently I've sort of drifted back into watching it now and again. I did so last night and it put years on me. It's so clear that those running this country and the world itself are complete, total and abject failures.

I know it sounds dramatic, but I genuinely feel that we slipped into becoming a real life dystopia some time ago. Everything seems to have been turned on it's head. Moral compass has met Bermuda triangle and gone haywire.

We try to distance ourselves from it as much as we can. What goes on in our wider world will always affect us, but we try to put as much distance between it and us as possible. Just small things really. Binning off toxic people. Getting out into nature. Concentrating on doing things we value, however small. We can't change the world, but we can change our world. At least we have some control there. I agree, it's tough though. We live in utterly crazy times where much of society seems to have lost its mind.
Re: Struggling with depression
October 19, 2022, 12:55:11 pm
Quote from: Son of Spion on October 19, 2022, 12:46:16 pm
It's so clear that those running this country and the world itself are complete, total and abject failures.

I might find it more palatable if this were the case, however what they are doing is deliberate and calculated.
Re: Struggling with depression
October 19, 2022, 01:59:01 pm
Quote from: Son of Spion on October 19, 2022, 12:46:16 pm
It's difficult to get to grips with, isn't it?

I stopped watching the news when Covid set in back in 2020 due to the relentless misery of it all. Recently I've sort of drifted back into watching it now and again. I did so last night and it put years on me. It's so clear that those running this country and the world itself are complete, total and abject failures.

I know it sounds dramatic, but I genuinely feel that we slipped into becoming a real life dystopia some time ago. Everything seems to have been turned on it's head. Moral compass has met Bermuda triangle and gone haywire.

We try to distance ourselves from it as much as we can. What goes on in our wider world will always affect us, but we try to put as much distance between it and us as possible. Just small things really. Binning off toxic people. Getting out into nature. Concentrating on doing things we value, however small. We can't change the world, but we can change our world. At least we have some control there. I agree, it's tough though. We live in utterly crazy times where much of society seems to have lost its mind.

I've removed myself as best as I can from everyday life.  I don't mix with anyone apart from when I'm working, I don't watch the news or read papers, I don't use social media like Twitter and we rarely go out.

I try to avoid any type of conflict or disagreements on here so rarely venture into anything connected with the match, players, transfers or the club.

Maybe I should confront things rather than hiding away but this is my coping mechanism.
Re: Struggling with depression
October 19, 2022, 02:07:29 pm
Quote from: reddebs on October 19, 2022, 01:59:01 pm
I've removed myself as best as I can from everyday life.  I don't mix with anyone apart from when I'm working, I don't watch the news or read papers, I don't use social media like Twitter and we rarely go out.

I try to avoid any type of conflict or disagreements on here so rarely venture into anything connected with the match, players, transfers or the club.

Maybe I should confront things rather than hiding away but this is my coping mechanism.
I know what you mean. It's very easy to withdraw altogether. I'll still make a stand, but I pick my battles. I think you have too.

The world's a shit show though, so we just have to cope with it in our own way. My motto is do what helps, bin what doesn't. Your approach sounds similar.

Funny enough, and I know it can get heated on the site at times, but plenty of people on here help keep me sane. There are a number of quality human beings on here, and knowing they are out there makes me happy.
Re: Struggling with depression
October 19, 2022, 02:08:13 pm
Quote from: Sudden Death Draft Loser on October 19, 2022, 12:55:11 pm
I might find it more palatable if this were the case, however what they are doing is deliberate and calculated.
It does have that kind of feel to it, doesn't it?
Re: Struggling with depression
October 19, 2022, 02:36:06 pm
I think Ive realised more than ever, particularly recently, that grief is something that never goes away. Since 2019 Ive lost my mum, two of my closest friends, an uncle who I adored and my dad (estranged of 25 years). Its odd, my friends and Uncle who I lost, I have days occasionally when they are on my mind a lot. Certain songs, certain events or memories will trigger emotions and you find yourself thinking about them.

With my mum though, its constant, I even dream about her quite often. I put this down to living in the same house I grew up in, therefore being surrounded by constant memories, even though Ive decorated.

Last night really threw me. I had a dream that a doctor told me mum had become an invalid and would need to go into a care home. I was really upset in the dream but then I woke up and after a few seconds remembered she had passed away in 2019.

What makes you have dreams like that? Is there something subconscious on your mind?
Re: Struggling with depression
October 19, 2022, 03:56:01 pm
Quote from: AlphaDelta on October 19, 2022, 02:36:06 pm
I think Ive realised more than ever, particularly recently, that grief is something that never goes away. Since 2019 Ive lost my mum, two of my closest friends, an uncle who I adored and my dad (estranged of 25 years). Its odd, my friends and Uncle who I lost, I have days occasionally when they are on my mind a lot. Certain songs, certain events or memories will trigger emotions and you find yourself thinking about them.

With my mum though, its constant, I even dream about her quite often. I put this down to living in the same house I grew up in, therefore being surrounded by constant memories, even though Ive decorated.

Last night really threw me. I had a dream that a doctor told me mum had become an invalid and would need to go into a care home. I was really upset in the dream but then I woke up and after a few seconds remembered she had passed away in 2019.

What makes you have dreams like that? Is there something subconscious on your mind?
The mind's a strange thing, isn't it?

I lost my Dad in 2017 but I often dream that he is actually alive again. In the dream I'm sad that I will then have to see him die twice and then grieve twice.

You are right about grief. It's not something that goes away. It's something we learn to make room for. Once we make room for it we can accept it, but it's always there in the back room and the door is always ajar just waiting for something to bring it to the fore once more.
Re: Struggling with depression
October 19, 2022, 05:06:54 pm
Quote from: Son of Spion on October 19, 2022, 03:56:01 pm
The mind's a strange thing, isn't it?

I lost my Dad in 2017 but I often dream that he is actually alive again. In the dream I'm sad that I will then have to see him die twice and then grieve twice.

You are right about grief. It's not something that goes away. It's something we learn to make room for. Once we make room for it we can accept it, but it's always there in the back room and the door is always ajar just waiting for something to bring it to the fore once more.

Million per cent the mind is a funny thing. In my dreams my mum is often annoyed with me, which is rarely was when alive.

Good to hear off you as always pal, hope you're doing ok
Re: Struggling with depression
October 19, 2022, 06:40:33 pm
Quote from: AlphaDelta on October 19, 2022, 05:06:54 pm
Million per cent the mind is a funny thing. In my dreams my mum is often annoyed with me, which is rarely was when alive.

Good to hear off you as always pal, hope you're doing ok
I'm not too bad just now, thanks. 😊

I also have some dreams where I'm arguing with my Dad. We did a lot of that when I was young, but nothing like that for many years before he died. It can be a bit disconcerting waking up after such a dream.  :-\
Re: Struggling with depression
October 19, 2022, 10:09:58 pm
Just read the last few posts about dreams of deceased parents.  Lost my dad two and 1/2 years ago and mum just over a year ago.   Hit the booze big style after 9 years sober and finally managed to put it back down again in July.    Since then Ive been dreaming about my parents a lot.  I put it down with grieving without the alcohol clouding my mind.   Also has some PAWS symptoms which come in waves.
Re: Struggling with depression
October 20, 2022, 10:11:26 pm
I just cannot continue as I am, work is a joke.

I cannot keep telling them I cannot do this, I am snowed under for work.  Its having a huge effect on me physically and at home.  And I get another email asking me to look at something else, when I don't have to time to do the work I currently have.

Tired of not being listened too, tired of speaking up and nothing changing, work should not make you feel like these.  Work should not make you thinking about ending it all.  I am in a much better place out of work.

I do enjoy what I do but the expectations to deliver the impossibly time and time again, I need a break.

Slowly coming to realisation I may need a change but when I had a plan and end goal in sight but just not sure I can cope until Christmas let alone for a few more years.
Re: Struggling with depression
October 21, 2022, 04:10:55 am
^ hope you find someone to talk it through with mate. If you got a relative or partner or good friend
You need someone to lean on. Fortunately for me my wife is very cool headed and wise and helped me when I was in a similar situation.
Re: Struggling with depression
October 21, 2022, 02:37:51 pm
Quote from: kavah on October 21, 2022, 04:10:55 am
^ hope you find someone to talk it through with mate. If you got a relative or partner or good friend
You need someone to lean on. Fortunately for me my wife is very cool headed and wise and helped me when I was in a similar situation.

I reached out and was honest with people, I did some things for me, I spoke with my bosses boss (felt better about work after that).

Still will worry about next week and the impact of when we don't deliver as its insane what the business has taken on.

Re: Struggling with depression
October 21, 2022, 07:22:21 pm
Quote from: ChrisLFCKOP on October 21, 2022, 02:37:51 pm
I reached out and was honest with people, I did some things for me, I spoke with my bosses boss (felt better about work after that).

Still will worry about next week and the impact of when we don't deliver as its insane what the business has taken on.

You say youve spoken to your boss but why dont you try and put everything down in as coherent a manner as possible by bullet points and ask for another meeting.

One of my staff had major health problems followed by pregnancy and was extremely hesitant about coming back to work. HR advised to put her concerns in writing and she sent them to me.

We were able to go through them point by point and make some working amendments so she came back to work in @ much better frame of mind.

Hope the situation is sorted out.
Re: Struggling with depression
October 23, 2022, 02:48:54 pm
One of them bad days today.   Sunday is the day I would normally see my dad or the kids would be here.    2 and a half years since he went,  doesnt get bloody any easier.    Kids are now 17 and 15,   Doing their own thing now.    Its like that hole in the soul we often hear about.
Re: Struggling with depression
October 23, 2022, 04:32:56 pm
Quote from: spen71 on October 23, 2022, 02:48:54 pm
One of them bad days today.   Sunday is the day I would normally see my dad or the kids would be here.    2 and a half years since he went,  doesnt get bloody any easier.    Kids are now 17 and 15,   Doing their own thing now.    Its like that hole in the soul we often hear about.
That's tough. Take care, mate.
Re: Struggling with depression
October 23, 2022, 06:06:29 pm
Spen sorry to hear your pain. There's no way to fill that hole but I hope in better moments you can cherish the memories you have of your dad. Those last forever.

My brother had a breakdown during the week, this is a fella who has absolutely everything going for him, gifted in so many things, loads of friends, brilliant job, smart, financial stability. He's been hiding addiction issues from all of us and going to counselling. Reckons it's due to some shit that he's been dealing with from his younger years.

I've been feeling down this week too, a combination of the changes in seasons, how shite our league campaign is going (I know it's unreasonable but so many times throughout life, football has been something to lift my moods), the shambles of the government and now I'm starting to see cracks in the people I love.

I know from experience that I'll get through this phase, and it may well just be me, but I really get a sense that there's a heightened sense of hopelessness in the general public at this time. I can give plenty of other anecdotal evidence of friends with young families struggling to make ends meet at the moment.
Re: Struggling with depression
October 23, 2022, 06:19:39 pm
^
Sorry to hear that, damomad. I hope your brother turns things around and the counselling helps him to work through what's troubling him. It's amazing the amount of people who seem to have everything going for them but who are struggling internally with issues they hide from those around them.

I'm with you on that general feeling of hopelessness around at the moment. The pandemic took a lot out of all of us, then on top of that we have turmoil everywhere we look. Dark night's drawing in too. We'll come through it but, yes, the world does feel upside down these days.

Take care of yourself.
Re: Struggling with depression
October 23, 2022, 06:26:22 pm
Thanks SoS, your words always help.
Re: Struggling with depression
October 23, 2022, 06:35:20 pm
I don't "feel" depressed, but I don't want to do anything.
Re: Struggling with depression
October 23, 2022, 07:45:36 pm
Quote from: Red Berry on October 23, 2022, 06:35:20 pm
I don't "feel" depressed, but I don't want to do anything.
Go for a good long walk Paul mate, take care of yourself.
Re: Struggling with depression
October 23, 2022, 10:07:20 pm
Quote from: John C on October 23, 2022, 07:45:36 pm
Go for a good long walk Paul mate, take care of yourself.

I did a ton of walking in London, John. I try to get out every day, but it's getting a bit stale to be honest.
Re: Struggling with depression
October 26, 2022, 09:46:42 pm
I'm just so sick of liars, cheats, narcissists, sociopaths, hypocrites, greedy bastards, stubborn selfish c*nts everywhere running things. I feel disempowered, emasculated, dehumanised, commoditised and worthless. Disposable. Irrelevant.

I've been laid off today. Again.

I've coached so many people through similar feelings and situations. I can't take my own medicine though.

Today I had to force myself not to go outside the house cos I new I'd find myself wishing for a car or a bus to just wipe me out. It also meant I could remain off the sauce.

People say to me, after hearing about the last couple of years, "How are you still standing? You're so strong!"

Well, I don't feel strong - I feel like one of those old lighthouses that looks firm from a distance but my foundations keep getting pounded by wave after destructive wave and I wish I'd just collapse so the pain would end. I almost died a few weeks ago and this week had a sepsis scare. It's all getting a bit much...

I write this as we're three up away and going through to the knockouts. And I don't care.

Depressed? Definitely. Suicidal? I can't do that to my friends and family. Do I want to keep living in this world? Definitely not.
Re: Struggling with depression
October 26, 2022, 09:56:54 pm
Quote from: 24∗7 on October 26, 2022, 09:46:42 pm
I'm just so sick of liars, cheats, narcissists, sociopaths, hypocrites, greedy bastards, stubborn selfish c*nts everywhere running things. I feel disempowered, emasculated, dehumanised, commoditised and worthless. Disposable. Irrelevant.

I've been laid off today. Again.

I've coached so many people through similar feelings and situations. I can't take my own medicine though.

Today I had to force myself not to go outside the house cos I new I'd find myself wishing for a car or a bus to just wipe me out. It also meant I could remain off the sauce.

People say to me, after hearing about the last couple of years, "How are you still standing? You're so strong!"

Well, I don't feel strong - I feel like one of those old lighthouses that looks firm from a distance but my foundations keep getting pounded by wave after destructive wave and I wish I'd just collapse so the pain would end. I almost died a few weeks ago and this week had a sepsis scare. It's all getting a bit much...

I write this as we're three up away and going through to the knockouts. And I don't care.

Depressed? Definitely. Suicidal? I can't do that to my friends and family. Do I want to keep living in this world? Definitely not.

Good people like you Jim shouldn't be made to feel like that mate but I have no words to help you feel differently despite desperately wishing I could.

Re: Struggling with depression
October 26, 2022, 10:03:02 pm
Sorry to hear that Jim - life has really been putting you through the wringer. I'm sorry I have no words of advice to offer, just a virtual arm round the shoulder - you're clearly a good fella, like a truly decent guy, it shines through in your posts. All the best
Re: Struggling with depression
October 27, 2022, 09:14:05 am
Sorry to hear that 24∗7, I hope you just putting out there just eased the weight on your shoulders atm (It does with me)
Re: Struggling with depression
October 27, 2022, 10:43:35 am
So to hear this Jim.

Its difficult to give any positive advice without sounding like a know all but you are not alone.
Re: Struggling with depression
October 27, 2022, 11:41:45 am
It's difficult seeing/hearing anyone suffering, but even harder when you know the person concerned is such a wonderful, giving and caring human being such as yourself, Jim.

You are clearly in a dark place just now, and I know words can feel hollow and meaningless at such times, but I know you have the inner resources to find your way through this.

I agree with you about the world these days and a lot of the people in it, but that's why we need more people like you, not less. You know this yourself anyway, but the strongest people alive often feel weak and vulnerable. That's self-awareness right there, isn't it? The most sensitive and caring often feel the most pain too. The double-edged sword that is being a quality human being, if you like.

You know me, Jim. A long-winded way of saying I love you, think you're bloody great and that as hard as things are right now, you'll come through this. I think everyone that knows you on here think the world of you.

Take good care of yourself. We are here and rooting for you. ♥️
Re: Struggling with depression
October 27, 2022, 12:38:36 pm
Hope youre ok Jim.  We seem to be in the same boat at the moment
Re: Struggling with depression
October 27, 2022, 01:36:23 pm
Quote from: 24∗7 on October 26, 2022, 09:46:42 pm

[/size]Depressed? Definitely. Suicidal? I can't do that to my friends and family. Do I want to keep living in this world? Definitely not.

I could have written exactly those same words.
Re: Struggling with depression
October 27, 2022, 08:18:00 pm
Jim - you have been absolutely through the mill but the fact that after all of the shit you've been through you still will put your friends and family first, shows that you are a really decent man.

I can relate to the non existence wish, it crossed my mind during the week fleetingly. Someone could use the Men in Black pen on everyone I love and erase the memory of me, while also zapping me into the shape of some clouds (preferably over Anfield). There'd be no tough choices, no hard times, no hurt feelings. I snapped out of it soon after but I don't think it was all that unique a thought going by this thread, life is tough at times.
Re: Struggling with depression
October 27, 2022, 08:42:08 pm
Quote from: 24∗7 on October 26, 2022, 09:46:42 pm
I'm just so sick of liars, cheats, narcissists, sociopaths, hypocrites, greedy bastards, stubborn selfish c*nts everywhere running things. I feel disempowered, emasculated, dehumanised, commoditised and worthless. Disposable. Irrelevant.

I've been laid off today. Again.

I've coached so many people through similar feelings and situations. I can't take my own medicine though.

Today I had to force myself not to go outside the house cos I new I'd find myself wishing for a car or a bus to just wipe me out. It also meant I could remain off the sauce.

People say to me, after hearing about the last couple of years, "How are you still standing? You're so strong!"

Well, I don't feel strong - I feel like one of those old lighthouses that looks firm from a distance but my foundations keep getting pounded by wave after destructive wave and I wish I'd just collapse so the pain would end. I almost died a few weeks ago and this week had a sepsis scare. It's all getting a bit much...

I write this as we're three up away and going through to the knockouts. And I don't care.

Depressed? Definitely. Suicidal? I can't do that to my friends and family. Do I want to keep living in this world? Definitely not.

Hugs mate.
Re: Struggling with depression
October 27, 2022, 10:07:56 pm
Quote from: 24∗7 on October 26, 2022, 09:46:42 pm
I'm just so sick of liars, cheats, narcissists, sociopaths, hypocrites, greedy bastards, stubborn selfish c*nts everywhere running things. I feel disempowered, emasculated, dehumanised, commoditised and worthless. Disposable. Irrelevant.

I've been laid off today. Again.

I've coached so many people through similar feelings and situations. I can't take my own medicine though.

Today I had to force myself not to go outside the house cos I new I'd find myself wishing for a car or a bus to just wipe me out. It also meant I could remain off the sauce.

People say to me, after hearing about the last couple of years, "How are you still standing? You're so strong!"

Well, I don't feel strong - I feel like one of those old lighthouses that looks firm from a distance but my foundations keep getting pounded by wave after destructive wave and I wish I'd just collapse so the pain would end. I almost died a few weeks ago and this week had a sepsis scare. It's all getting a bit much...

I write this as we're three up away and going through to the knockouts. And I don't care.

Depressed? Definitely. Suicidal? I can't do that to my friends and family. Do I want to keep living in this world? Definitely not.

Hang in there Jim. I know its hard but you will come out the other side. Thinking of you.
Re: Struggling with depression
October 27, 2022, 10:17:34 pm
Quote from: spen71 on October 19, 2022, 10:09:58 pm
Just read the last few posts about dreams of deceased parents.  Lost my dad two and 1/2 years ago and mum just over a year ago.   Hit the booze big style after 9 years sober and finally managed to put it back down again in July.    Since then Ive been dreaming about my parents a lot.  I put it down with grieving without the alcohol clouding my mind.   Also has some PAWS symptoms which come in waves.

It must have been crushing to lose both parents so close together. You have one shock and then its followed by another. It took ages to accept my mums death especially as she ended up going into hospital when shed wanted to die at home instead. I felt guilt even though there was nothing I could do. I am glad you have managed to slim back your drinking though. The thing is grieving takes its toll on you, and its not something that is ever quick to get over. I really hope you find a way to cope, you do come through it in the end.
Re: Struggling with depression
November 8, 2022, 04:54:39 pm
Its really sad to see good people suffering. Hard times just don't go away. But you can change how you feel.

Recently, I told a friend about my situation and he immediately asked me to go to bath for a bike ride. It was nice to be asked, but I was not in any physical shape to even survive a hilly bike ride. So I started to eat and train for this trip. I managed to get up to an hour on the exercise bike and my heart was getting stronger. I put myself through an intensive course. After each day, i felt more and more positive, fitter and stronger.

Then i went on the bike ride and failed miserably, I fell off the bike and just gave up. But at least I tried. It was a rude awakening somewhat.

I realised how much my physicality has shrunk in the midst of loneliness, depression, generally not taking care of myself (sacrificing and punishing self?) and not investing in myself. My hormone levels are shot, and i wasnt actually eating enough.

I've started taking some hormone and vitamin supplements, and I do think it has given me a spring in my step, but I have been doing a lot to get myself thinking about myself. I dont know if that make sense? Garstonite on twitter/ex-RAWK has also been working on his diet and mentioned shakes, and one thing i remembered was, when I was drinking shakes, I lost 10kg, but i wasnt doing any exercise. Now I'm lifting some weights, eating more, and drinking less alcohol. But ultimately, feeling ALOT better.

While this could just be a purple patch for me, I just thought I would post something a bit more positive on here. And maybe instead of focusing on the negatives, start thinking about yourself, and be positive.

Everything will be okay.
Re: Struggling with depression
November 16, 2022, 10:29:52 am
So, Mum gets a letter start of last week from Dad's latest missus.

He carked it a week before - 30th October. Apparently he hadn't been well for a few days - doctors found a hole in the bowel and made him comfortable before he passed away later that day.

Because he hadn't been in my life for nigh on two decades - because he couldn't deal with what had happened to me and the aftermath of all of that - something he denied but was confirmed to me by mum in the days following his death - I don't know how I feel.

He was an bully, an narcissist and a bit of a c*nt. But still.

Relief, Anger, Sadness, Numbness. There's a real sense of grief - but not for him - but for what could have been.

Fuck sake.
Re: Struggling with depression
Today at 03:53:45 pm
Hello! I've been supporting LFC for 12 years.
I'm Russian and I'm against and ashamed of what is going on in Ukraine. That's one of the reasons I had to leave my own home.
Now I'm desperate and looking for a place to start a new life 'cause I've lost everything and can't go back.
I would be glad to get any help or contacts or advice. It could be a life-changing act.
I've described the tiny view of the really f*cked up situation without any solution in my mind but even passing through the whole mess I still believe that there is a lark waiting to sing the sweet silver song for me.
 
Thank you
