I'm finding it really hard to understand the behaviour and reactions to so much that's happening in the world right now.



It's like some weird computer game is being developed in real time where everyone is fighting against everyone else but nobody really knows why.



There's so much grief, sadness and anger in the world that's being created and exacerbated by powerful people hiding in the shadows.



I despair with where it'll lead us as I can't see how or who can start to reverse it.



It's difficult to get to grips with, isn't it?I stopped watching the news when Covid set in back in 2020 due to the relentless misery of it all. Recently I've sort of drifted back into watching it now and again. I did so last night and it put years on me. It's so clear that those running this country and the world itself are complete, total and abject failures.I know it sounds dramatic, but I genuinely feel that we slipped into becoming a real life dystopia some time ago. Everything seems to have been turned on it's head. Moral compass has met Bermuda triangle and gone haywire.We try to distance ourselves from it as much as we can. What goes on in our wider world will always affect us, but we try to put as much distance between it and us as possible. Just small things really. Binning off toxic people. Getting out into nature. Concentrating on doing things we value, however small. We can't change the world, but we can change our world. At least we have some control there. I agree, it's tough though. We live in utterly crazy times where much of society seems to have lost its mind.