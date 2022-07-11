« previous next »
Re: Struggling with depression
July 11, 2022, 03:58:58 pm
Quote from: AndyMuller on July 11, 2022, 01:24:31 pm
My gf has been suffering since 2020 and has been off work since (she is a nurse) but I'm finding it really hard to try and motivate her to at least pick up one shift a week to ease her back into the swing of things. I'm finding it hard to carry both of us now as the cost of bills etc have all risen since 2020. Don't know what to do anymore and I've been with her nearly 12 years and I've suffered with depression in the past and was out of work for around 3-4 months at the most but it has been hard to try and talk her back into work. I'm not sure how long she or even we can go on to be honest.

Sorry to hear about this. Though it's not a quick fix for a clearly pressing issue, have you spoken to her about trying something voluntary for a short period? Re-connecting with something of a bit of a routine, but outside of the 'spotlight' & the responsibility of returning to the workplace, might be a useful way of dipping a toe. If it were in a charitable/caring environment, it might even spark the old nursing flame back into action. I'm coming at this from no sort of experience at all, but it was what sprang to mind upon reading your post.

I'd also suggest not overlooking your own position in this too, given that you've referenced "finding it hard" and later having suffered with depression yourself in the past - it'd be easy for that to be taking a toll, so keep checking in on yourself too.
Re: Struggling with depression
July 11, 2022, 05:54:18 pm
Nice one both, great advice as usual in this thread. Will try out a couple of things you both have mentioned!
Re: Struggling with depression
July 25, 2022, 02:48:36 pm
Two weeks off the booze and fags now.    Feel so much better!    Never going back to them
Re: Struggling with depression
July 26, 2022, 10:16:33 pm
Why is it Im 32 years old and still dont know what I want to do career wise?! Getting me down seeing everyone on their clear paths in different whilst Ive bounced from job to job (even though this is the best salary Ive ever had at the moment it wont last forever).
Re: Struggling with depression
July 28, 2022, 10:55:26 pm
Quote from: AndyMuller on July 26, 2022, 10:16:33 pm
Why is it Im 32 years old and still dont know what I want to do career wise?! Getting me down seeing everyone on their clear paths in different whilst Ive bounced from job to job (even though this is the best salary Ive ever had at the moment it wont last forever).

I say this as someone who loves his job: you're not your job. This thread itself shows that many of us have hidden demons, the black dog stalking us.

What does one need from a job, a career? Comfort or success, how do you define that - nevertheless, their job title isn't the whole story. Plus, in this society - people are a bit, er, "flash the good side" yknow.

Good for them, but nothing comes with a guarantee it's good for them - you don't know what worse luck your bad luck has saved you from.

You're seeing surface, image. That's alright, I reckon; you have your own path. Hidden as it might seem.
Re: Struggling with depression
July 29, 2022, 05:38:46 am
Atm I am having a tough spell but thats because of work.  I have a good job, generally enjoy what I do and get paid above the national average salary but its not all sunshine atm.  We don't have enough staff, so I am currently doing the job of two people.  I am drained physically and mentally to the point I am nearly a zombie and homelife is me just trying to recover to get through another working day.  On top of that you have all the depressing news in the world atm.

Some of this is my own fault for not developing my own boundaries (something I am working on) so that I don't feel I can just say enough is enough and just stop.  I have raised the issue up, and interesting the responses I got back from just get on with it to we are doing all we can to bring additional resources in.

Not knowing what you want to do career wise can feel horrible but you will find something that you are content with.

You work to live not live to work. (I see the irony in my saying this)
Re: Struggling with depression
July 31, 2022, 05:20:36 am
Quote from: ChrisLFCKOP on July 29, 2022, 05:38:46 am
Atm I am having a tough spell but thats because of work.  I have a good job, generally enjoy what I do and get paid above the national average salary but its not all sunshine atm.  We don't have enough staff, so I am currently doing the job of two people.  I am drained physically and mentally to the point I am nearly a zombie and homelife is me just trying to recover to get through another working day.  On top of that you have all the depressing news in the world atm.

Some of this is my own fault for not developing my own boundaries (something I am working on) so that I don't feel I can just say enough is enough and just stop.  I have raised the issue up, and interesting the responses I got back from just get on with it to we are doing all we can to bring additional resources in.

Not knowing what you want to do career wise can feel horrible but you will find something that you are content with.

You work to live not live to work. (I see the irony in my saying this)

Youre right about the job.    Ive a degree and a masters,   Worked for big pharma.   Absolutely hated every minute of it.   Started my own window cleaning business and love what I do!
Re: Struggling with depression
Today at 02:14:19 pm
I dont know if im going through depression or not.

I've separated from my wife since covid started, I'm still working, but i need more money, i cant ask my family for financial help, cos they have none, I'm based in london, but was originally from leicester, so all my deep friendships are normally in leicester. I work from home, so I'm quite lonely most of the time. i have my kids bi-weekly though. so theyre a source of energy i need.

I do drink a lot at the weekends, but usually not during the week, cos i have to keep going, keep working, cos if i dont, and i dont have a job, then this mortgage doesnt get paid, and i dont know..bad stuff will happen.

Quite a lot of the time, i sometimes think "i'll be dead soon anyway", i know it sounds bad, but i wont leave my kids, and will try my best to power them up to being better than i am. I just get some down moments. I usually do pick myself back up though.

Like one of the posters said before, maybe a new job would change everything. Be nice to get a windfall of £50k from somewhere, and move out of this flat and into a house. Sometimes im on zoopla looking for a new property, because i feel like the quality of life im giving my children is not good enough, even if it is bi-weekly. Sometimes i look at autotrader for a BMW 530e see if anything i can afford pops up, and i can feel more empowered, penis extension vibes.

Then there's the dating apps, being indian, its really hard, and fucks with my confidence levels. I barely get any matches, and im not even that ugly, just not as successful as all the 40-somethings? I dunno man. Just feel like life is too hard right now.

Though i do feel typing this out has really helped, even if no one really cares, and doesnt even read it.

Everything will be alright, i keep saying to myself. I do think it will be.
Re: Struggling with depression
Today at 02:52:20 pm
Quote from: sattapaartridge on Today at 02:14:19 pm
I dont know if im going through depression or not.

I've separated from my wife since covid started, I'm still working, but i need more money, i cant ask my family for financial help, cos they have none, I'm based in london, but was originally from leicester, so all my deep friendships are normally in leicester. I work from home, so I'm quite lonely most of the time. i have my kids bi-weekly though. so theyre a source of energy i need.

I do drink a lot at the weekends, but usually not during the week, cos i have to keep going, keep working, cos if i dont, and i dont have a job, then this mortgage doesnt get paid, and i dont know..bad stuff will happen.

Quite a lot of the time, i sometimes think "i'll be dead soon anyway", i know it sounds bad, but i wont leave my kids, and will try my best to power them up to being better than i am. I just get some down moments. I usually do pick myself back up though.

Like one of the posters said before, maybe a new job would change everything. Be nice to get a windfall of £50k from somewhere, and move out of this flat and into a house. Sometimes im on zoopla looking for a new property, because i feel like the quality of life im giving my children is not good enough, even if it is bi-weekly. Sometimes i look at autotrader for a BMW 530e see if anything i can afford pops up, and i can feel more empowered, penis extension vibes.

Then there's the dating apps, being indian, its really hard, and fucks with my confidence levels. I barely get any matches, and im not even that ugly, just not as successful as all the 40-somethings? I dunno man. Just feel like life is too hard right now.

Though i do feel typing this out has really helped, even if no one really cares, and doesnt even read it.

Everything will be alright, i keep saying to myself. I do think it will be.

I am sorry you are struggling atm.

It can really be a horrible space and then seeing people being positive and upbeat can really make you switch off more but a few things based on what you have said.

1) Your kids enjoy the time spent with you not where you live or what you afford to do with them, spending time with them counts nothing else.
2) Opening helps, even if its a post on a forum (it wont solve anything but helps) try a journel/diary? at the end of the day put down how you were feeling out of 5 write down what was shite about the day and what was good.
3) Go see a GP (if you can get an appointment), explain and then ask them what they can offer to help.

Depression does not look the same to everyone and effects everyone the same.

Also plenty of people on here that are willing to listen if you need it. (PM me if you want, I cannot solve anything but I can listen)
Re: Struggling with depression
Today at 04:51:11 pm
Quote from: sattapaartridge on Today at 02:14:19 pm
I dont know if im going through depression or not.

I've separated from my wife since covid started, I'm still working, but i need more money, i cant ask my family for financial help, cos they have none, I'm based in london, but was originally from leicester, so all my deep friendships are normally in leicester. I work from home, so I'm quite lonely most of the time. i have my kids bi-weekly though. so theyre a source of energy i need.

I do drink a lot at the weekends, but usually not during the week, cos i have to keep going, keep working, cos if i dont, and i dont have a job, then this mortgage doesnt get paid, and i dont know..bad stuff will happen.

Quite a lot of the time, i sometimes think "i'll be dead soon anyway", i know it sounds bad, but i wont leave my kids, and will try my best to power them up to being better than i am. I just get some down moments. I usually do pick myself back up though.

Like one of the posters said before, maybe a new job would change everything. Be nice to get a windfall of £50k from somewhere, and move out of this flat and into a house. Sometimes im on zoopla looking for a new property, because i feel like the quality of life im giving my children is not good enough, even if it is bi-weekly. Sometimes i look at autotrader for a BMW 530e see if anything i can afford pops up, and i can feel more empowered, penis extension vibes.

Then there's the dating apps, being indian, its really hard, and fucks with my confidence levels. I barely get any matches, and im not even that ugly, just not as successful as all the 40-somethings? I dunno man. Just feel like life is too hard right now.

Though i do feel typing this out has really helped, even if no one really cares, and doesnt even read it.

Everything will be alright, i keep saying to myself. I do think it will be.

Maybe all of those successful 40-somethings are just good liars? ;D

Dont beat yourself up. Ive had family members with similar problems and sometimes the only answer is to accept the problems and to try and minimise some of them. Youll get some good advice here but Im not sure if we have any 30 plus female Indian posters (I say 30 plus but theyve probably knocked at least 5 years off their age).

Good luck.
