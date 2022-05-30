it does help but it almost pisses me off that it helps. I don't want something as simple as a 40 minute walk to make me feel a bit better!



That's an interesting take, actually.Through being a counsellor and also through having had plenty of mental health issues myself, I found that it's often the case that many people don't actually want to hear about basic things that can help. They want big, complicated answers and approaches to tackle what feels like big, complicated problems.Sometimes, suggesting small, simple things that may help can be seen as actually belittling the problems faced by the person.The reality is that a collection of small things that help can actually go a long way to addressing many issues. Exercise is one of them. Same with things like good sleeping habits, binning off caffeine and reducing or quitting alcohol. Eating well is another. Talking is another simple one too.When I was younger I genuinely believed that only the biggest and most major interventions could help me because my issues were so massive to me. I was actually so wrong on that, as I later worked out.