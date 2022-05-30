« previous next »
Struggling with depression

Ravishing Rick Rude

Re: Struggling with depression
Reply #7760 on: May 30, 2022, 08:28:01 pm
Quote from: Fiasco on May 26, 2022, 10:41:15 pm
I feel so down at the moment that I don't even have the desire to do anything to combat it, good or bad. I don't really drink much any more, I've had about 3 occasions in 18 months where I've had a proper drink and bar the odd shandy if I go out for a meal I don't caremuch for it. But there was a time when I'd use the ale to try and mask the depression and the darkness. Now I know I'll feel worse the next day (and often for multiple days after) and I don't think it is worth it. I also don't have the motivation to go for a nice walk or run or go the gym. I don't have the energy or time to watch a nice uplifting movie or start a series to take my mind off things. I just want to curl into a ball and hope it all goes away, but then without jest I hardly have the energy for that. I'm just fucking broken at the moment.


Solidarity to you all.

I'm sorry to hear that mate. Talking about it it's a massive step to combat it, so you're doing the right thing.
telekon

Re: Struggling with depression
Reply #7761 on: May 30, 2022, 11:09:55 pm
Much love to anyone who is struggling.

One thing that helps to feel a bit better in general is to exercise. Doesn't have to be anything fancy, just a long walk is okay. It's basic biology to feel better afterwards, not to mention it is of course physically healthy.
tonysleft

Re: Struggling with depression
Reply #7762 on: Yesterday at 07:20:50 pm
Quote from: telekon on May 30, 2022, 11:09:55 pm
Much love to anyone who is struggling.

One thing that helps to feel a bit better in general is to exercise. Doesn't have to be anything fancy, just a long walk is okay. It's basic biology to feel better afterwards, not to mention it is of course physically healthy.
it does help but it almost pisses me off that it helps. I don't want something as simple as a 40 minute walk to make me feel a bit better!
Son of Spion

Re: Struggling with depression
Reply #7763 on: Yesterday at 09:02:12 pm
Quote from: tonysleft on Yesterday at 07:20:50 pm
it does help but it almost pisses me off that it helps. I don't want something as simple as a 40 minute walk to make me feel a bit better!
That's an interesting take, actually.

Through being a counsellor and also through having had plenty of mental health issues myself, I found that it's often the case that many people don't actually want to hear about basic things that can help. They want big, complicated answers and approaches to tackle what feels like big, complicated problems.

Sometimes, suggesting small, simple things that may help can be seen as actually belittling the problems faced by the person.

The reality is that a collection of small things that help can actually go a long way to addressing many issues. Exercise is one of them. Same with things like good sleeping habits, binning off caffeine and reducing or quitting alcohol. Eating well is another. Talking is another simple one too.

When I was younger I genuinely believed that only the biggest and most major interventions could help me because my issues were so massive to me. I was actually so wrong on that, as I later worked out.

tonysleft

Re: Struggling with depression
Reply #7764 on: Yesterday at 09:06:03 pm
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 09:02:12 pm
That's an interesting take, actually.

Through being a counsellor and also through having had plenty of mental health issues myself, I found that it's often the case that many people don't actually want to hear about basic things that can help. They want big, complicated answers and approaches to tackle what feels like big, complicated problems.

Sometimes, suggesting small, simple things that may help can be seen as actually belittling the problems faced by the person.

The reality is that a collection of small things that help can actually go a long way to addressing many issues. Exercise is one of them. Same with things like good sleeping habits, binning off caffeine and reducing or quitting alcohol. Eating well is another. Talking is another simple one too.

When I was younger I genuinely believed that only the biggest and most major interventions could help me because my issues were so massive to me. I was actually so wrong on that, as I later worked out.
exactly my feelings. I don't want small things to help! I want a huge philosophical explanation of why I am where I am and how it could be truly remedied. I don't want binning off the coffees (which hugely helped panic attacks) or gentle, easy exercise to help. I want the solution to feel as critical as I feel the problem is. often it isn't though.
Son of Spion

Re: Struggling with depression
Reply #7765 on: Today at 12:00:38 am
Quote from: tonysleft on Yesterday at 09:06:03 pm
exactly my feelings. I don't want small things to help! I want a huge philosophical explanation of why I am where I am and how it could be truly remedied. I don't want binning off the coffees (which hugely helped panic attacks) or gentle, easy exercise to help. I want the solution to feel as critical as I feel the problem is. often it isn't though.

I can totally relate to that. You are far from alone in feeling that way. I've seen it a lot.

You, and others, might feel different, of course, but I eventually found that my need for the solution to be as monumental as the problems felt, actually became part of the problem itself and hampered my progress.

For what it's worth, I eventually found that big problems usually consist of smaller components. They are usually a culmination of factors. This being so, they can often be addressed by a collection of relatively small changes. A bit like how you solve a jigsaw by the correct placing of individual pieces. In the end, the picture becomes clear, or at least clearer. I'm not suggesting that small changes are easy changes, of course.


Ravishing Rick Rude

Re: Struggling with depression
Reply #7766 on: Today at 06:47:55 am
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 12:00:38 am
I can totally relate to that. You are far from alone in feeling that way. I've seen it a lot.

You, and others, might feel different, of course, but I eventually found that my need for the solution to be as monumental as the problems felt, actually became part of the problem itself and hampered my progress.

For what it's worth, I eventually found that big problems usually consist of smaller components. They are usually a culmination of factors. This being so, they can often be addressed by a collection of relatively small changes. A bit like how you solve a jigsaw by the correct placing of individual pieces. In the end, the picture becomes clear, or at least clearer. I'm not suggesting that small changes are easy changes, of course.

True, you can't have daylight immediately. It starts with dawn, then with sunrise.
