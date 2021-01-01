« previous next »
Struggling with depression

Online please, I have my reasons for it but...

Re: Struggling with depression
« Reply #7720 on: Today at 04:58:15 pm »
Wasn't feeling great, then an incident with a coworker where I was being falsely accused at a social outing that I was stalking her, infront of all the other coworkers, simply because I was bragging about the concerts I was going to in the next couple of months (12 concerts) and she was going to two of those in a 5k+ venues pushed me over the edge. I was drunk and OD'd on my anti depressants which resulted in me almost dying and having to spend the next week in the hospital.

I am moving forward now with my life now, looking at the positives that I am alive and healthy. I spoke to my manager and was told I can take all the time I need and that will not see that coworker ever again in my life again. I am also seeing a psychiatrist soon for more help on my condition and having the support system I need, baby steps but it is needed.
Re: Struggling with depression
« Reply #7721 on: Today at 08:02:58 pm »
Quote from: please, I have my reasons for it but... on Today at 04:58:15 pm
its great you're getting help.
I was advised from another RAWKite, that I  was grieving for how my old life used to be, this was great insight (thanks Sven) and really helped. I think its useful to get analysis with why you feel how you do, sometimes its not obvious .

I think its a good idea to have questions for the psychiatrist. Think about them before each session.

I got professional help as I was constantly catastrophising. The depression hasnt lifted but the anxiety has largely

For depression the advice I got was to do something that will make you happy, or even will make someone else happy.  Even if the activity doesnt go great you will I think still feel accomplishment and it may lift the depressoin

For anxiety there are breathing exercises and fixating on your environment. They will go through this with you

Good luck
Re: Struggling with depression
« Reply #7722 on: Today at 08:07:07 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 03:21:05 pm
Hugs mate.

Thanks mate - Every easter my mates and I go to a caravan park and have great fun, I cant go this year or probably ever again after my stroke.
This combined with the Hillsborough anniversary and our government Rwanda things had got on top of me

Stay safe.


Re: Struggling with depression
« Reply #7723 on: Today at 09:34:26 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 08:07:07 pm
Thanks mate - Every easter my mates and I go to a caravan park and have great fun, I cant go this year or probably ever again after my stroke.
This combined with the Hillsborough anniversary and our government Rwanda things had got on top of me

Stay safe.

There comes a point where you have to put yourself first and not take on the burdens of the world. It's not selfish. If you don't look after yourself then you're no use to anyone. Disconnect from the news as much as you can. Hillsborough is something no Liverpool fan can avoid, but that's just natural compassion.

It can sound patronising, so I'll try to phrase it carefully. There is still much you can learn to love and enjoy in life. Focus on that, and hopefully those good times that you hold dear won't simply remain memories. Much love, mate.
