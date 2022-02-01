Cheers RB and everyone else.
I in fact have had two clients from RAWK. I've asked them both if they're prepared to give some testimony......if not, that's okay too, it's totally their prerogative. Perhaps they'll do it anonymously
The relapses to which you refer - they're absolutely normal - it's how we respond to them that counts......and there are tools and techniques that can help you refocus and anchor into the positive thread.
I am one of these people.
I had always wanted to see what life coaching was all about - and chose jim because he's a red (
), he posted some interesting stuff on here and to be honest I hadn't a clue where to start looking for a coach apart from google. A PM or two later and we got into it
I found it helpful in structuring what I needed to do for myself at that moment in time. There were personal goals I had wanted to find new motivation for and also a death of somebody very close to me that I had been trying to navigate shall we say.
There's many techniques he knows, has helpful resources and a shitload of experience in the field.
I go back to some of the topics covered even now for a refresher.
Anything else you want to know hit me up on PM. Jim is a good egg