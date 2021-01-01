« previous next »
Author Topic: Struggling with depression

Re: Struggling with depression
« Reply #7640 on: Today at 04:15:36 pm »
Quote from: spen71 on Yesterday at 03:08:16 pm
I know what he means.   Since my dad died nearly two years ago Ive literally no one to talk to and open up to.

Sorry to hear that mate :(

Have you tried reaching out to some of the online or phone or walk in services - they have people that really care and might help if you give them a chance

Or you could contact Jim (above)
The world is like a mirror. If people are angry or upset when they talk to you, then perhaps they are reflecting yourself. Be open and be kind. Yeah, sometimes it can make you vunerable, but sometimes that kindness can go a long way. Peace x

Re: Struggling with depression
« Reply #7641 on: Today at 04:15:52 pm »
Quote from: 24∗7 on Today at 02:15:44 pm
Big love to all who've been hurting.

The last 6 months have been, without doubt, the most stressful, trying, testing, depressing, angst-inducingly difficult of my life. Almost did meself in over Xmas, following a massive health scare (which, thankfully, has been given the all-clear now...)

Here's a few things that kept me going:

Evelyn - https://www.facebook.com/evelyn.valtin - absolute number one love of my life
My own writings - https://karmicrealms.news/author/jim-sharman/ - with the relatively recent addition of audio links
LFC - of course - the mighty redmen will never leave my heart, even if I don't care much for 'modern football'
RAWK - I lurked, watched, read, occasionally.......realised I had become addicted to posting and needed the break, hence the absence

Alcohol did not keep me going, it was holding me back.
Depression did not keep me going, it was dragging me under.
Work did not keep me going, it was killing me daily - so I quit.

Life, eh?  :wave

If anyone ever needs a shoulder or an ear, my life coaching practice is still active and I can truly speak from some deep, dark experience of what it takes to clean out the shadows and improve your days......PM me.

PS - Son of Spion - when I grow up, I wanna be like you.  :-*


Great to see you back and so sorry for your loss mate.
The world is like a mirror. If people are angry or upset when they talk to you, then perhaps they are reflecting yourself. Be open and be kind. Yeah, sometimes it can make you vunerable, but sometimes that kindness can go a long way. Peace x

Re: Struggling with depression
« Reply #7642 on: Today at 04:40:43 pm »
It's so good to see you posting again, Jim.  :D

You've clearly been to hell and back.

You don't need to be like anyone else, mate. You've got the lot. You really have.

I hope we see more of you now. You've been sorely missed.

Love and hugs.
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Re: Struggling with depression
« Reply #7643 on: Today at 04:55:51 pm »
It's brilliant to hear from you Jim, I am really glad you are back. You've come back from a really dark place but I am proud of you that you've managed to come through it all. We've all missed you too.  :wave
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"
