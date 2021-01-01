Big love to all who've been hurting.
The last 6 months have been, without doubt, the most stressful, trying, testing, depressing, angst-inducingly difficult of my life. Almost did meself in over Xmas, following a massive health scare (which, thankfully, has been given the all-clear now...)
Here's a few things that kept me going:
Evelyn - https://www.facebook.com/evelyn.valtin - absolute number one love of my life
My own writings - https://karmicrealms.news/author/jim-sharman/ - with the relatively recent addition of audio links
LFC - of course - the mighty redmen will never leave my heart, even if I don't care much for 'modern football'
RAWK - I lurked, watched, read, occasionally.......realised I had become addicted to posting and needed the break, hence the absence
Alcohol did not keep me going, it was holding me back.
Depression did not keep me going, it was dragging me under.
Work did not keep me going, it was killing me daily - so I quit.
Life, eh?
If anyone ever needs a shoulder or an ear, my life coaching practice is still active and I can truly speak from some deep, dark experience of what it takes to clean out the shadows and improve your days......PM me.
PS - Son of Spion - when I grow up, I wanna be like you.
It's so good to see you posting again, Jim.
You've clearly been to hell and back.
You don't need to be like anyone else, mate. You've got the lot. You really have.
I hope we see more of you now. You've been sorely missed.
Love and hugs.