I'm losing my father to Alzheimers
My sisters make all the right noises but when it comes to actually visiting him nothing happens
He's frail, dead inside, a shell of who he was. All the care homes are closed - the covid restrictions didn't lift for them yet - and at any rate, he saved some money so his social worker has closed his account as he's got to do private care
I just. I'm dealing with it all on my own. I'm the only one keeping the boat up. I think he would die without my intervention at this point.
The wellbeing Co ordinator at the GP practice rang me today and because he's unable to even take pills properly tried to get him into care for a safeguarding issue. Nowhere can take him
Nowhere can take on safeguarding issues - just think about how massive that is and what implications it has outside of my story here
I rang an ambulance at the weekend at 10pm because he asked me to - in a rare moment of coherency he complained about severe headaches and said his heart was racing - and by 7am I got a call back asking if I still need it.
There are no emergency services. I am the emergency services for him.
He worked his whole life, is a grandfather, built a family. Lost his wife of 45 years to cancer and never really recovered. Never broke the law, never did anything bad. And here he is, unable to recognise me most of the time, pissing himself, shitting himself, and nobody except dickhead here wants to know.
Is this depression? I like who I am. I'm helping him out here
He's my father, I owe him that much, no questions asked
But I feel that everything from family to the services have failed him and the idea he's punished for having savings is an odd one to me. It wouldn't change the situation right now anyway.
If it was legal to put him out of his misery I absolutely would 100% do it.
My father is dying of Alzheimers, and I'm the only one doing anything about it.
I don't know how to feel except depressed not at myself but at the sheer state of things.
That was a truly heartbreaking read, Tone.
I've worked in community care, so I've seen good, honest, decent, proud human beings reduced to shells by horrible illnesses. It never ceased to amaze me just how cruel life can be. What also never ceased to amaze me was the people who were there for them. Yes, it's often just one person doing everything too. One family member often seems to do all the hard, painful and difficult work, and are worth their weight in gold. You sound like you are that man in this.
Depressed? You sound more frustrated and overwhelmed, but who wouldn't be given the circumstances?
It's quite some time since I worked in community care so I really aren't up to speed on what support might be available to you. Of course, Covid has also changed the landscape there too. All I can say is try to access as much support as you can get. Can your GP surgery advise you at all on this, or at least point you towards services that might help even in some small way?
Honestly, my heart breaks for you. You are a good man, and doing all you can for your Dad. One thing is for sure; you
haven't failed him and aren't failing him. Hopefully there is some additional support that can be offered alongside any care paid for out of your Dad's savings.
I know there is no happy ending with this, but I wish you all the very best. I hope you can stay strong for your Dad and for yourself. Please try to access any support you can, both for Dad and for yourself too.
You know there are good, supportive people on here if you need to offload.
Take care, mate.