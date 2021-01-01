« previous next »
Struggling with depression

Re: Struggling with depression
Reply #7600 on: Yesterday at 11:44:09 am
Echo the comments to Brissy.
Re: Struggling with depression
Reply #7601 on: Yesterday at 12:45:48 pm
Quote from: Brissyred on Yesterday at 03:57:57 am
Just read this thread all the way through as I've never had any experience, that I knew of, with a person that had deep rooted depression.
On wednesday my son commited suicide, he was 32. It was completely out of the blue, we never knew there was anything wrong. I always saw him as a happy person, he was always a happy child and lived life to its fullest, right up until the day he died.
In the note he left to us he said he's never been happy his whole life and he's surprised he lasted as long as he did. Everone that knows and loves him is shocked and devestated.
I'm lost as to how we never saw it, how he was able to hide it his whole life and how he wasn't able to ask anyone for help.
There seems to be no answers, no reason, nothing, he's just gone.

Heartbreaking to hear this, Brissy. Can't imagine what you and your family must be experiencing right now. My heart goes out to you. :(
Re: Struggling with depression
Reply #7602 on: Yesterday at 01:15:43 pm
Quote from: Brissyred on Yesterday at 03:57:57 am
Just read this thread all the way through as I've never had any experience, that I knew of, with a person that had deep rooted depression.
On wednesday my son commited suicide, he was 32. It was completely out of the blue, we never knew there was anything wrong. I always saw him as a happy person, he was always a happy child and lived life to its fullest, right up until the day he died.
In the note he left to us he said he's never been happy his whole life and he's surprised he lasted as long as he did. Everone that knows and loves him is shocked and devestated.
I'm lost as to how we never saw it, how he was able to hide it his whole life and how he wasn't able to ask anyone for help.
There seems to be no answers, no reason, nothing, he's just gone.


Sorry to hear that, cannot imagine what you are going through.

It's not always obvious what is going on inside a persons head, a lad I worked with for over 20 years was always laughing, we had so much in common, got on great, he was a brilliant lad, husband, father and one day just ended his life. He'd got it into his head his wife was having an affair (she wasn't) and his demons did the rest.
Re: Struggling with depression
Reply #7603 on: Yesterday at 01:50:20 pm
Quote from: Brissyred on Yesterday at 03:57:57 am
Just read this thread all the way through as I've never had any experience, that I knew of, with a person that had deep rooted depression.
On wednesday my son commited suicide, he was 32. It was completely out of the blue, we never knew there was anything wrong. I always saw him as a happy person, he was always a happy child and lived life to its fullest, right up until the day he died.
In the note he left to us he said he's never been happy his whole life and he's surprised he lasted as long as he did. Everone that knows and loves him is shocked and devestated.
I'm lost as to how we never saw it, how he was able to hide it his whole life and how he wasn't able to ask anyone for help.
There seems to be no answers, no reason, nothing, he's just gone.
Oh Brissy, this is awful. I'm so sorry for your loss.

Please try not to be hard on yourself for not seeing your son had issues. Some people become experts and hiding how they feel. I've said a number of times in the past how people who seemingly have everything and come over as very happy and active in their lives are quite often masking and hiding issues they struggle with. Many cover it up extremely well, so no one gets to see it. If they don't make it known, no one gets to help either.

I've wrestled with suicidal ideation all my life and most people have no idea. Only those really close to me know I have lifelong issues, and that's only because my behaviour when young made that obvious. Even trained professionals missed the real causes though. No one, even today, knows the extent of what goes through my mind on an hourly, daily and constant basis.

All I'm trying to say is people can be very private with how they feel. It's easy to miss, even in people we know so well and so long. I always hope troubled people will eventually open up and ask for support but, sadly, some just never do.

Again, I'm so sorry to hear of your most tragic and devastating loss. My sincere condolences to you, your family and all who knew and loved your son.

Re: Struggling with depression
Reply #7604 on: Yesterday at 04:54:28 pm
Quote from: Brissyred on Yesterday at 03:57:57 am
Just read this thread all the way through as I've never had any experience, that I knew of, with a person that had deep rooted depression.
On wednesday my son commited suicide, he was 32. It was completely out of the blue, we never knew there was anything wrong. I always saw him as a happy person, he was always a happy child and lived life to its fullest, right up until the day he died.
In the note he left to us he said he's never been happy his whole life and he's surprised he lasted as long as he did. Everone that knows and loves him is shocked and devestated.
I'm lost as to how we never saw it, how he was able to hide it his whole life and how he wasn't able to ask anyone for help.
There seems to be no answers, no reason, nothing, he's just gone.

This is awful but not much you could have done. Sorry for your lose.

Pretty understanding group of people here if you need to let off.

Re: Struggling with depression
Reply #7605 on: Today at 12:10:37 am
Quote from: Brissyred on Yesterday at 03:57:57 am
Just read this thread all the way through as I've never had any experience, that I knew of, with a person that had deep rooted depression.
On wednesday my son commited suicide, he was 32. It was completely out of the blue, we never knew there was anything wrong. I always saw him as a happy person, he was always a happy child and lived life to its fullest, right up until the day he died.
In the note he left to us he said he's never been happy his whole life and he's surprised he lasted as long as he did. Everone that knows and loves him is shocked and devestated.
I'm lost as to how we never saw it, how he was able to hide it his whole life and how he wasn't able to ask anyone for help.
There seems to be no answers, no reason, nothing, he's just gone.


Fucking hell. So, so sorry to hear this.

I know it doesn't mean much, but thoughts for you and yours.

No idea what else to say. Really sorry :(
