Just read this thread all the way through as I've never had any experience, that I knew of, with a person that had deep rooted depression.

On wednesday my son commited suicide, he was 32. It was completely out of the blue, we never knew there was anything wrong. I always saw him as a happy person, he was always a happy child and lived life to its fullest, right up until the day he died.

In the note he left to us he said he's never been happy his whole life and he's surprised he lasted as long as he did. Everone that knows and loves him is shocked and devestated.

I'm lost as to how we never saw it, how he was able to hide it his whole life and how he wasn't able to ask anyone for help.

There seems to be no answers, no reason, nothing, he's just gone.



Oh Brissy, this is awful. I'm so sorry for your loss.Please try not to be hard on yourself for not seeing your son had issues. Some people become experts and hiding how they feel. I've said a number of times in the past how people who seemingly have everything and come over as very happy and active in their lives are quite often masking and hiding issues they struggle with. Many cover it up extremely well, so no one gets to see it. If they don't make it known, no one gets to help either.I've wrestled with suicidal ideation all my life and most people have no idea. Only those really close to me know I have lifelong issues, and that's only because my behaviour when young made that obvious. Even trained professionals missed the real causes though. No one, even today, knows the extent of what goes through my mind on an hourly, daily and constant basis.All I'm trying to say is people can be very private with how they feel. It's easy to miss, even in people we know so well and so long. I always hope troubled people will eventually open up and ask for support but, sadly, some just never do.Again, I'm so sorry to hear of your most tragic and devastating loss. My sincere condolences to you, your family and all who knew and loved your son.