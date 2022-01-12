I've tried several different anti depressants. Apart from downstairs, some of them were so bad I couldn't tell the difference between depression and side effects. Most led to weight gain or some form of addictive cravings. There's no point in an anti-depressant that results in weight gain when you have issues with body dysmorphia.



When I first went on meds they made me quite a bit worse for a time. I only stuck with them because I'd researched them beforehand and knew exactly what might happen and that it normally tails off when your system gets used to them. It was tough going to be honest, but so too was remaining the same as I was before I went on them. It was rock Vs hard place really. In the longer term they have helped me a lot though.It would appear that in your case any pay-off was negated by the side-effects. That's a pity, but at least you tried that option and saw for yourself if they would help or not.I always (if asked) suggest people think long and hard before going on SSRIs. At least research them beforehand, and also be well aware that you can feel quite a bit worse before, hopefully, feeling better. It took me well over six weeks or so to feel remotely human again after going on them. Others may have no problems though, so it's trial and error really. It's also worth taking into account that they can be a bugger to withdraw from. I came off once, and I tapered correctly too. I felt ok initially, then got hit by a tidal wave of emotion and weird physical sensations. It was massive sensory overload, with any noise sounding incredibly loud, colours too bright, feelings too intense etc. I ended up a gibbering wreck, curled up in a ball, crying on the kitchen floor one night. One day I was with my partner having a coffee in Waterstones in town and I suddenly felt disassociated from reality and withdrew into myself before becoming extremely close to going into full panic attack. Sod that, I went back on them because I was pretty much back to barely being able to function again.I'd recommend people get by without such meds if they possibly can but, for some, they are necessary. My life was paralysed without them, and I'd tried so many things over decades to help myself. Psychiatrists, psychologists, Counsellors, hospitalisation, I learned CBT, used meditation, self-medicated with drink (bad idea) done auto-psychology courses by correspondence, read all manner of books on anxiety, depression and disorders too. But without a sense of stability to build upon, it was all on shifting sands. For me at least, the meds helped stabilise the ground so I could start building. I'm sorry they were no help in your case, but at least you gave it a shot and can look in other directions instead.