Author Topic: Struggling with depression  (Read 471362 times)

Offline spen71

Re: Struggling with depression
« Reply #7560 on: January 12, 2022, 10:40:07 pm »
I call it sleep anxiety.    The longer I take to get to sleep the more anxious I get.    So the less chance I have to get to sleep.    Its a horrible viscous circle
Online Macphisto80

Re: Struggling with depression
« Reply #7561 on: Yesterday at 12:08:17 am »
Quote from: spen71 on January 12, 2022, 10:40:07 pm
I call it sleep anxiety.    The longer I take to get to sleep the more anxious I get.    So the less chance I have to get to sleep.    Its a horrible viscous circle
That sounds about right. Anxiety about sleeping, especially if its earlier than im used to. Its the fight flight switch stuck on the on position that doesnt let you nod off because its doing its job to keep you safe from danger, despite there being none.
Offline Andy @ Allerton!

Re: Struggling with depression
« Reply #7562 on: Yesterday at 12:29:07 am »
Quote from: spen71 on January 12, 2022, 06:55:17 pm
God I feel bad.    Applied for Grief counselling,   Still not heard anything.    As Ive mentioned I lost both parents in 18 months.     Its really hit me hard.    Tried to explain to the mother of my girls that Im not at my best.    Her reply was to grow up,    Thats made me worse.

Thinking of you mate

As has been said. Sometimes it's better to go to people that you're not invested with. People have their own shit to deal with and sometimes people close to you aren't the answer

As has been said, there are groups and places you can go and talk, but the Samaritans are there to listen

https://www.samaritans.org/how-we-can-help/contact-samaritan/talk-us-phone/



There are people on here that care about you mate as we've all been there. Take care.
Offline Ghost Town

Re: Struggling with depression
« Reply #7563 on: Yesterday at 01:00:32 am »
What if you can't talk about it? Imagine what a wretched state that is
Offline Red Berry

Re: Struggling with depression
« Reply #7564 on: Yesterday at 11:34:22 am »
Quote from: spen71 on January 12, 2022, 06:55:17 pm
God I feel bad.    Applied for Grief counselling,   Still not heard anything.    As Ive mentioned I lost both parents in 18 months.     Its really hit me hard.    Tried to explain to the mother of my girls that Im not at my best.    Her reply was to grow up,    Thats made me worse.

The mother of your girls is an ass. Don't feel worse because of the words of an ass. It says more about her than you. Your grief is valid, mate.
Offline Son of Spion

Re: Struggling with depression
« Reply #7565 on: Yesterday at 12:35:45 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Yesterday at 12:29:07 am
Thinking of you mate

As has been said. Sometimes it's better to go to people that you're not invested with. People have their own shit to deal with and sometimes people close to you aren't the answer

As has been said, there are groups and places you can go and talk, but the Samaritans are there to listen

https://www.samaritans.org/how-we-can-help/contact-samaritan/talk-us-phone/



There are people on here that care about you mate as we've all been there. Take care.
I've called the Samaritans in the past. They saved my life one night. Same woman stayed on the phone the entire night. I went to the beach at Hall Road to commit suicide. I was absolutely hammered on wine, and had pockets full of tablets to take. I've no idea to this day how I ended up on the phone to the Samaritans in the phone box that used to be next to Hall Road railway station. I didn't even know their phone number. Anyway, that lady stayed with me for hours and her patience and support helped me to pull back from the brink. I'll be grateful to her for as long as I live.

I agree with you regarding people who are close and/or invested. Many simply cannot 'go there' so they often bat you and your problems away. Sometimes with what can be quite hurtful words too.

As Red Berry has said, it says more about the person saying it than it does about the person on the receiving end. It's pretty much saying "I cannot deal with your grief, so I need to push it away so I don't have to try."

Being there in someone's grief is not easy, and few people know how to help in that situation. Seeing someone else suffering deeply from grief can also trigger some very uncomfortable thoughts and feelings within a person. So again, that can be another reason why a person bats you away just at the time you need support and understanding. So yes, sometimes you get far more support from someone not so close in your life and not so invested in it. I've often found the closest to me to be the least helpful and supportive in my times of need. That wasn't because they were bad people or didn't care, it's just that they were too close, out of their depth and didn't know what to do or how to go about it.
Offline SvenJohansen

Re: Struggling with depression
« Reply #7566 on: Yesterday at 01:44:02 pm »
Quote from: Macphisto80 on Yesterday at 12:08:17 am
That sounds about right. Anxiety about sleeping, especially if its earlier than im used to. Its the fight flight switch stuck on the on position that doesnt let you nod off because its doing its job to keep you safe from danger, despite there being none.

I use this to help me sleep and it does knock me out the majority of times. I used to use her videos years ago just for sleep before my recent traumas. This particular one is for anxiety, depression, confidence and healing as well as sleep. I'm usually asleep before it's finished. Hope it helps you.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?app=desktop&v=dTCzlzpfF3A
Offline spen71

Re: Struggling with depression
« Reply #7567 on: Yesterday at 02:18:44 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 12:35:45 pm
I've called the Samaritans in the past. They saved my life one night. Same woman stayed on the phone the entire night. I went to the beach at Hall Road to commit suicide. I was absolutely hammered on wine, and had pockets full of tablets to take. I've no idea to this day how I ended up on the phone to the Samaritans in the phone box that used to be next to Hall Road railway station. I didn't even know their phone number. Anyway, that lady stayed with me for hours and her patience and support helped me to pull back from the brink. I'll be grateful to her for as long as I live.

I agree with you regarding people who are close and/or invested. Many simply cannot 'go there' so they often bat you and your problems away. Sometimes with what can be quite hurtful words too.

As Red Berry has said, it says more about the person saying it than it does about the person on the receiving end. It's pretty much saying "I cannot deal with your grief, so I need to push it away so I don't have to try."

Being there in someone's grief is not easy, and few people know how to help in that situation. Seeing someone else suffering deeply from grief can also trigger some very uncomfortable thoughts and feelings within a person. So again, that can be another reason why a person bats you away just at the time you need support and understanding. So yes, sometimes you get far more support from someone not so close in your life and not so invested in it. I've often found the closest to me to be the least helpful and supportive in my times of need. That wasn't because they were bad people or didn't care, it's just that they were too close, out of their depth and didn't know what to do or how to go about it.

Cheers mate.    Ive noticed friends just dont want to talk about it
Offline John C

Re: Struggling with depression
« Reply #7568 on: Yesterday at 02:59:57 pm »
Offline royhendo

Re: Struggling with depression
« Reply #7569 on: Yesterday at 05:34:53 pm »
Was gonna add Spen - there's a National Bereavement Helpline that's fully manned with counsellors and talk-based therapists (my wife volunteers on it) that you should give a call. It doesn't matter if it's COVID related either.

It's 0800 448 0800 (7am to 10pm, seven days a week)

The blurb about it is at their site: https://www.nationalbereavementpartnership.org/

They sometimes fund ongoing therapy too (8 sessions with a professional bereavement therapist for free).
Offline spen71

Re: Struggling with depression
« Reply #7570 on: Yesterday at 05:50:01 pm »
Quote from: royhendo on Yesterday at 05:34:53 pm
Was gonna add Spen - there's a National Bereavement Helpline that's fully manned with counsellors and talk-based therapists (my wife volunteers on it) that you should give a call. It doesn't matter if it's COVID related either.

It's 0800 448 0800 (7am to 10pm, seven days a week)

The blurb about it is at their site: https://www.nationalbereavementpartnership.org/

They sometimes fund ongoing therapy too (8 sessions with a professional bereavement therapist for free).
. That would be great.    Ill give them a ring tomorrow

Thanks a lot
Offline reddebs

Re: Struggling with depression
« Reply #7571 on: Yesterday at 05:51:18 pm »
I do love this place with how so many step up with invaluable help and support to those who desperately need it.

👏👏👏👏 Bravo RAWK 🥰

Online Macphisto80

Re: Struggling with depression
« Reply #7572 on: Yesterday at 09:03:46 pm »
Quote from: SvenJohansen on Yesterday at 01:44:02 pm
I use this to help me sleep and it does knock me out the majority of times. I used to use her videos years ago just for sleep before my recent traumas. This particular one is for anxiety, depression, confidence and healing as well as sleep. I'm usually asleep before it's finished. Hope it helps you.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?app=desktop&v=dTCzlzpfF3A
i'll give that a try. Thank you. I've been trying Wim Hof breathing method and it seems to at least calm me at times.

Regarding people you know and trying to tell them how you are feeling, i fell out with a life long friend just before the first lockdown because he went on a drunken rant dissecting my life over whatsapp. He then tells me that I had autism. It shocked me that he basically thought i was a loser in life and he put it down to me being autistic. It angered me and broke my heart because how can you get past that after saying it. Pure narcissim. I recently decided to forgive but not forget. He contacts me via email because he needs my talents for a client. I tell him whats wrong with me to politely decline and again the response was another diatribe of how I live my life. No empathy or understanding. People like SoS in this thread are pure gold. I remembered his post about how it doesnt matter what people had, they can still hurt. That brings me more comfort than a so called friend. I dont blame him. He is what he is, and what he is is a fucking idiot that has no understanind of any kind of mental illness.
Online Macphisto80

Re: Struggling with depression
« Reply #7573 on: Yesterday at 09:58:27 pm »
Again, just had an email from the professional pop psychologist of a so called mate to tell me to "snap out of it". Probably the least empathetic thing you can say to someone with anxiety and depression. This is why its important to speak to people who know and have been through it.
Offline Son of Spion

Re: Struggling with depression
« Reply #7574 on: Yesterday at 10:45:12 pm »
Quote from: Macphisto80 on Yesterday at 09:58:27 pm
Again, just had an email from the professional pop psychologist of a so called mate to tell me to "snap out of it". Probably the least empathetic thing you can say to someone with anxiety and depression. This is why its important to speak to people who know and have been through it.
Yes, that's a very common comment that people with anxiety and/or depression get aimed their way by people who are lucky enough not to have a clue how these things affect other people and their lives.

Talking can really help, but talking with the wrong people can damage too. It pays to be selective I think.

If I had a quid for every time someone told me to snap out of it, pull my socks up, get a grip, man up etc I'd be rich, but those little soundbites are some of the least empathic, most ignorant and most invalidating things people can say to you.

A lot of people simply cannot understand mental health issues, and even more don't actually want to understand them. They are deep, dark waters that many want to avoid at all costs. That avoidance can often see them speak with ignorance and inappropriate words when they do comment on such matters.
Online Macphisto80

Re: Struggling with depression
« Reply #7575 on: Today at 01:34:06 am »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 10:45:12 pm
Yes, that's a very common comment that people with anxiety and/or depression get aimed their way by people who are lucky enough not to have a clue how these things affect other people and their lives.

Talking can really help, but talking with the wrong people can damage too. It pays to be selective I think.

If I had a quid for every time someone told me to snap out of it, pull my socks up, get a grip, man up etc I'd be rich, but those little soundbites are some of the least empathic, most ignorant and most invalidating things people can say to you.

A lot of people simply cannot understand mental health issues, and even more don't actually want to understand them. They are deep, dark waters that many want to avoid at all costs. That avoidance can often see them speak with ignorance and inappropriate words when they do comment on such matters.
Thing is, at the end of his last email he says "talk to me. I'll sort you out, otherwise you'll only get worse". This is the level of conceit and hubris he has, and it's taken me the better part of 25+ years to see it. I don't know what I was expecting, really. I was hoping that maybe I'd have gotten something in reply with no ego attached to it, but I was wrong. I've been vindicated by cutting him out of my life almost two years ago, not least because of the response of the initial reply he sent me whenever I told him what was going on with me, the opening line of which was "It's how you live..." (interjecting with examples of a few others he knew that had the same condition) and I stopped reading there immediately. Nothing but more judgemental waffle on his behalf. Disgusting attitude.

If there is one positive thing that suffering from a mental illness will do, it's to shine a light on others and it can open your eyes a bit.
