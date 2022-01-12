Again, just had an email from the professional pop psychologist of a so called mate to tell me to "snap out of it". Probably the least empathetic thing you can say to someone with anxiety and depression. This is why its important to speak to people who know and have been through it.
Yes, that's a very common comment that people with anxiety and/or depression get aimed their way by people who are lucky enough not to have a clue how these things affect other people and their lives.
Talking can really help, but talking with the wrong people can damage too. It pays to be selective I think.
If I had a quid for every time someone told me to snap out of it, pull my socks up, get a grip, man up etc I'd be rich, but those little soundbites are some of the least empathic, most ignorant and most invalidating things people can say to you.
A lot of people simply cannot understand mental health issues, and even more don't actually want to understand them. They are deep, dark waters that many want to avoid at all costs. That avoidance can often see them speak with ignorance and inappropriate words when they do comment on such matters.