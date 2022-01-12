Thinking of you mate



As has been said. Sometimes it's better to go to people that you're not invested with. People have their own shit to deal with and sometimes people close to you aren't the answer



As has been said, there are groups and places you can go and talk, but the Samaritans are there to listen



https://www.samaritans.org/how-we-can-help/contact-samaritan/talk-us-phone/







There are people on here that care about you mate as we've all been there. Take care.



I've called the Samaritans in the past. They saved my life one night. Same woman stayed on the phone the entire night. I went to the beach at Hall Road to commit suicide. I was absolutely hammered on wine, and had pockets full of tablets to take. I've no idea to this day how I ended up on the phone to the Samaritans in the phone box that used to be next to Hall Road railway station. I didn't even know their phone number. Anyway, that lady stayed with me for hours and her patience and support helped me to pull back from the brink. I'll be grateful to her for as long as I live.I agree with you regarding people who are close and/or invested. Many simply cannot 'go there' so they often bat you and your problems away. Sometimes with what can be quite hurtful words too.As Red Berry has said, it says more about the person saying it than it does about the person on the receiving end. It's pretty much saying "I cannot deal with your grief, so I need to push it away so I don't have to try."Being there in someone's grief is not easy, and few people know how to help in that situation. Seeing someone else suffering deeply from grief can also trigger some very uncomfortable thoughts and feelings within a person. So again, that can be another reason why a person bats you away just at the time you need support and understanding. So yes, sometimes you get far more support from someone not so close in your life and not so invested in it. I've often found the closest to me to be the least helpful and supportive in my times of need. That wasn't because they were bad people or didn't care, it's just that they were too close, out of their depth and didn't know what to do or how to go about it.