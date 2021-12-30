I think enjoy is the wrong word to use, but I do enjoy dropping in here regularly. When you need a bit of a lift, a bit of support and sometimes even offer support to others, its a massive help.
Guys like SoS, Kesey and Red Berry, along with everyone else who contributes to this thread, are worth their weight in gold.
Ive had an absolutely rollercoaster of a couple of years, ever since my mum died suddenly in 2019. I still to this day struggle with grieving for her, dont get me wrong it got easier, but at the likes of Christmas it can be horrible. I lost a good friend to suicide only months after mum went, that took it out of me.
Since then Ive been to nine different funerals, NINE!? Things were kind of plodding along nicely until a mate knocked on my door in tears and told me his wife had died a few hours previously. Id only seen the girl the day before, we grew up together, that took it out of me.
After that I had a horrific weekend at the beginning of December. I had Covid but thankfully not too serious, most of my family had it. I then spoke to my Uncle who was 79, but he was a young 79, he worked still, he bevvied still, he gambled on horses and he was like a father figure to me. He didnt believe in Covid, refused the vaccine, and claimed it was all a myth. So, when he got hospitalised on the Thursday afternoon, all the memories of my mum came flooding back.
Saturday morning, I opened my eyes from a boss sleep to read a text message to say a really good friend had died. Id fell out with him around a year ago, he was a stubborn man, set in his ways, but he was a massive read and I loved him dearly, that proper took it out of me.
The very next day, the Sunday, I got a phone call at 6.00am to say my Uncle had hours left to live. Within hours I hold of his hand saying my goodbye to him, the suddenness of it was horrific.
So, my Christmas was shit, aside from living on my own, not having my mum, I had to deal with two consecutive funerals of people I genuinely loved.
Its weird, I can resonate so much with the crying thing. I find myself getting emotional at loads of things, adverts on telly, soap operas, films, even YouTube clips, but I dont cry, I swallow and cough, its so bizarre.
Throw into the mix a couple of health scares (which thankfully look good now), my remaining family (cousins) at war with each other over money, my Uncles house, all that, its been a turgid few week.
When I said to people, heres to 2022, I genuinely hope its better.