« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 184 185 186 187 188 [189]   Go Down

Author Topic: Struggling with depression  (Read 469654 times)

Offline So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,981
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Struggling with depression
« Reply #7520 on: December 30, 2021, 05:53:38 pm »
Quote from: Macphisto80 on December 29, 2021, 02:40:33 am
And if he needs any illustration or artwork, I'd chip in.

Just keep Capon at arms length. ;D

But SOS writes with great understanding and dignity.
Logged

Online SvenJohansen

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 81
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Struggling with depression
« Reply #7521 on: December 30, 2021, 06:31:02 pm »
Thanks Son of Ebenezer.

I've been reading older posts on here and some of you mention crying. I'm struggling with that a lot in that I want to cry but it just won't come out. Sometimes I'll be watching a tv show and something sad or bad happens and I'll feel that lump in the throat but my default setting is not letting it out and pushing it away. It happens sometimes too when I hear a song from my past. The feeling of sadness or even just feeling emotional but tears don't come out. I push it down. Other times a memory from my past will come out of nowhere and it will be a sad one or a one of regret. I wonder if the memory ones are because I had a brush with death? I'm aware of my mortality now more than ever. But I can't cry and I want to.

I had a massive heart attack in September 2020 which left me with heart failure. It came out of the blue. I didn't grieve then and I don't think I have yet either. I accepted pretty much straight away that I have heart failure now and that it will never go away, rather it will get worse over time. There is no cure. But I dove headfirst into researching and learning everything I could about my heart attack, why it happened and what happens next. I've educated myself pretty well so far. I did my cardio rehab, changed my diet and did everything I was supposed to do. I take my meds without fail and exercise more now than I ever did before. The HA changed my life. I don't know if I've grieved yet so maybe that's why I can't cry?

Three months after the HA and I'm nearly finished my rehab. I feel good, exercising & walking every day.  Minutes into my exercise class I feel odd, sit down and proceed to have a seizure. Never had one before. It lasted possibly 15 minutes. I'm not sure as I only remember the beginning and end. It's not nice. In hospital I saw many doctors and consultants. None of which could tell me what caused it. After a CT and MRI they told me that there's an old scar in the brain but they don't know when it happened, only that it was sometime in 2020. The scar is from a stroke but I have no recollection of having one. Probably a TIA. Eventually I was told that the seizure more than likely was caused by the scar. This was all bad enough but then I contracted Covid while in hospital. I spent last Christmas in a Covid ward. That really scared me as I didn't know how it would affect my heart. Luckily it was mild but I didn't know that till I was halfway through it. I did cry once while there but I haven't since. And that was more to do with Covid that my heart.

All through 2021 I did what I had to do to get back up. Get back up and reach my goals. I did that by having to restart exercising again as the seizure and Covid really knocked me flat. It was long and slow but I reached my goals: back to work albeit part time and back driving. I was only a couple months into this when 2 weeks ago I had another seizure. Shorter than the first one and not as bad but still. I was on anti-seizure meds and seizure-free for a year and 5 days. Now I'm in limbo because of the timing of it. Christmas is not the time to have anything happen to you. I have to wait till the new year before I can contact Neurology. When I spoke to them last March they told me it wasn't epilepsy. But now I'm left with questions and no answers. I'm off work again now and I'm afraid I'll be told I can't drive again. That one alone will sink me. I'm trying to keep positive but I'm starting to really struggle. I've gone through 15 months of not knowing, trying to learn everything I can about the heart, seizures, strokes and the emotional fallout of all of this. I shake my head in disbelief as I write this.

As I've written all of this I think I might have given myself an answer. That is that I haven't grieved yet. But I have so much to grieve about now that I don't know where to start. I'm guessing the heart attack? But I need and want to cry to open the floodgates. How do I do that? How do I cry when my default is to push that need and feeling deep down and away out of sight? I know that once I start it will flow but I just can't get it going. I'm sorry for the long story but I felt it was the only way you guys might understand where I'm at. I do have more to say but I'll leave it at that for now.

Logged
I feel a little strange inside
A little bit of Jekyll, a little Mr. Hyde

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,070
  • 27 years...
Re: Struggling with depression
« Reply #7522 on: December 30, 2021, 09:30:31 pm »
I'm really sorry to hear about your ongoing issues, Sven. That is an awful lot of both physical and mental trauma to try to process and deal with.

From what you've said there, I'd suggest that you've done a remarkable job of identifying practical things you can do to help yourself. You've not sat back either, you've implemented them too.

It's interesting that you said just writing your post brought you to something of an answer. This is the beauty of putting our thoughts and feelings down in the written word. We can often arrive at conclusions, theories and answers we might not have got to just by it all whizzing around in our heads.

You mention grieving, and some might think that's an odd word to use given that there is no bereavement as such. Thing is, we all grieve for things but tend not to call it grief. We grieve the loss of youth, the loss of a job, a relationship, our health and a whole host of other losses we face in life. Grief, in one form or other, is with us much of the time.

In your case I wonder if it's difficult to cry because you still don't even know the extent of what you are dealing with. Take the death of a loved one for instance. Many people are overwhelmed by their grief to the point where their body numbs them out in order to protect them until they are better able to cope and let the grief flow. It's a bit like how we can accidentally cut ourselves badly or break a bone but the chemicals in the body kick in and numb the pain. It's only later we really feel it.

Many people only really grieve the loss of a loved one properly quite a while after the trauma of the initial loss. Things need to settle to an extent before a person has bereavement counselling, for instance. Something like six months afterwards, when the trauma has settled somewhat and the person is better placed to talk about and process their loss.

With an actual bereavement you know exactly where you stand though. There is a finality there and you know what you are up against. In your case, you still don't know the extent of what you are dealing with. The cards are still up in the air and you don't get know how they'll fall.

I do hope that makes some sense to you. It's just a possible theory, so feel free to dismiss it if it doesn't fit.

I wonder why your default setting is to push any crying away? Lots of people, especially male, are conditioned from childhood not to cry. How often do we hear that 'big boys don't cry' or that 'crying is a sign of weakness'. Such conditioning often leaves people unable to access, acknowledge and then process how they feel. Even if they want and need to cry, it struggles to reach the surface.

Personally, I think we have to acknowledge the function of crying. It's a very healthy and useful release. We need to give ourselves permission to be human, and cry when necessary. It's also important, I believe, not to try to force the issue though. If/when you are open to it, and at the right time, it will come. Just be natural, neither force it down nor force it to the surface. It will then happen when it needs to happen.

You've clearly had a lot happen to you and you still have a lot of uncertainty going on now. Maybe part of you worries that if the floodgates open then you'll fall apart altogether. I know a lot of people have that fear, so they keep a lid on it, be it deliberately or by default. As I said though, crying is there to help release the stress and strain just like the valve on a pressure cooker, but sometimes we have to give ourselves permission to access it and express our emotions. Particularly so if we have been conditioned to believe crying is wrong or weak.

I do wish you well negotiating your way through all this. Hopefully the support you need will come your way in the coming year. Hopefully I've not rambled too much here. I'm just not good writing fairly long replies on my phone.

Take care of yourself.
« Last Edit: December 30, 2021, 09:36:21 pm by Son of Ebenezer »
Logged
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Online SvenJohansen

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 81
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Struggling with depression
« Reply #7523 on: December 31, 2021, 06:08:10 pm »
Thank you again Son of Ebenezer for your kind words, advice and observations. It does make sense to me and is very much appreciated. I think the grief I'm talking about is grief that my life before the heart attack is gone. There's a lot I can't do anymore but as I've gone on I've had to adapt. I have to as the alternative won't be good for me. I can't cry for the very reasons you say: being male and taught not to cry. But I'll take your advice and try not to force it and to let it come naturally.

On reflection I think I may have been too open and/or given too much detail in my post so I'm thinking I should edit it and shorten it a bit. I'm afraid it doesn't fit in this forum as I don't think I am depressed. Perhaps it is some form of PTSD instead.

Thanks again Son of E.
Logged
I feel a little strange inside
A little bit of Jekyll, a little Mr. Hyde

Online Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,303
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Struggling with depression
« Reply #7524 on: December 31, 2021, 06:15:17 pm »
Quote from: SvenJohansen on December 31, 2021, 06:08:10 pm
Thank you again Son of Ebenezer for your kind words, advice and observations. It does make sense to me and is very much appreciated. I think the grief I'm talking about is grief that my life before the heart attack is gone. There's a lot I can't do anymore but as I've gone on I've had to adapt. I have to as the alternative won't be good for me. I can't cry for the very reasons you say: being male and taught not to cry. But I'll take your advice and try not to force it and to let it come naturally.

On reflection I think I may have been too open and/or given too much detail in my post so I'm thinking I should edit it and shorten it a bit. I'm afraid it doesn't fit in this forum as I don't think I am depressed. Perhaps it is some form of PTSD instead.

Thanks again Son of E.
Im exactly the same after my stroke.  mine was 6 months after yours. I cant offer advice, Im  really struggling myself. I cant adapt
All the best to you
Logged

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,070
  • 27 years...
Re: Struggling with depression
« Reply #7525 on: December 31, 2021, 06:35:12 pm »
Quote from: SvenJohansen on December 31, 2021, 06:08:10 pm
Thank you again Son of Ebenezer for your kind words, advice and observations. It does make sense to me and is very much appreciated. I think the grief I'm talking about is grief that my life before the heart attack is gone. There's a lot I can't do anymore but as I've gone on I've had to adapt. I have to as the alternative won't be good for me. I can't cry for the very reasons you say: being male and taught not to cry. But I'll take your advice and try not to force it and to let it come naturally.

On reflection I think I may have been too open and/or given too much detail in my post so I'm thinking I should edit it and shorten it a bit. I'm afraid it doesn't fit in this forum as I don't think I am depressed. Perhaps it is some form of PTSD instead.

Thanks again Son of E.
You're welcome. 😊

I totally understand that grief you speak of there. Events have been life changing for you, so mourning the loss of your previous life is painfully difficult, but also completely normal.

Regarding the info you have posted, yes, if you feel uncomfortable with the level of detail, then delete or modify. If I've quoted you, I'll remove anything you also remove. I know what it feels like as I used to post in great depth on mental health forums and I've deleted some of my own stuff, as have many other posters with their own posts at times.

Personally, I don't think your post is out of place at all in here, though.

I wish you all the very best.
Logged
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Online SvenJohansen

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 81
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Struggling with depression
« Reply #7526 on: January 1, 2022, 10:19:19 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on December 31, 2021, 06:15:17 pm
Im exactly the same after my stroke.  mine was 6 months after yours. I cant offer advice, Im  really struggling myself. I cant adapt
All the best to you

If I can help you in any way feel free to PM me. I've found ways to adapt by researching about what's happened me. I may have links of stuff I've read about strokes so if you like I can send you some?
Logged
I feel a little strange inside
A little bit of Jekyll, a little Mr. Hyde

Offline Macphisto80

  • The Picasso of RAWK. But wants to shag Charlie Brooker. Go figure! Wants to hear about bi-curious Shauno's fantasies.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,003
Re: Struggling with depression
« Reply #7527 on: January 5, 2022, 02:30:57 am »
Has anyone tried Wim Hof method? If so, whats the concensous?
Logged

Offline AlphaDelta

  • Creepy, geeky, recidivist hose-spotter, checking out the size of your engine as we speak......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,953
  • We're not English we're Scouse!
Re: Struggling with depression
« Reply #7528 on: Yesterday at 02:54:23 pm »
I think enjoy is the wrong word to use, but I do enjoy dropping in here regularly. When you need a bit of a lift, a bit of support and sometimes even offer support to others, its a massive help.
Guys like SoS, Kesey and Red Berry, along with everyone else who contributes to this thread, are worth their weight in gold.

Ive had an absolutely rollercoaster of a couple of years, ever since my mum died suddenly in 2019. I still to this day struggle with grieving for her, dont get me wrong it got easier, but at the likes of Christmas it can be horrible. I lost a good friend to suicide only months after mum went, that took it out of me.

Since then Ive been to nine different funerals, NINE!? Things were kind of plodding along nicely until a mate knocked on my door in tears and told me his wife had died a few hours previously. Id only seen the girl the day before, we grew up together, that took it out of me.

After that I had a horrific weekend at the beginning of December. I had Covid but thankfully not too serious, most of my family had it. I then spoke to my Uncle who was 79, but he was a young 79, he worked still, he bevvied still, he gambled on horses and he was like a father figure to me. He didnt believe in Covid, refused the vaccine, and claimed it was all a myth. So, when he got hospitalised on the Thursday afternoon, all the memories of my mum came flooding back.
Saturday morning, I opened my eyes from a boss sleep to read a text message to say a really good friend had died. Id fell out with him around a year ago, he was a stubborn man, set in his ways, but he was a massive read and I loved him dearly, that proper took it out of me.

The very next day, the Sunday, I got a phone call at 6.00am to say my Uncle had hours left to live. Within hours I hold of his hand saying my goodbye to him, the suddenness of it was horrific.
So, my Christmas was shit, aside from living on my own, not having my mum, I had to deal with two consecutive funerals of people I genuinely loved.

Its weird, I can resonate so much with the crying thing. I find myself getting emotional at loads of things, adverts on telly, soap operas, films, even YouTube clips, but I dont cry, I swallow and cough, its so bizarre.
Throw into the mix a couple of health scares (which thankfully look good now), my remaining family (cousins) at war with each other over money, my Uncles house, all that, its been a turgid few week.

When I said to people, heres to 2022, I genuinely hope its better.
Logged
"I know this is a place for big football moments - we didn't start this story, there were other people. But we know about our responsibility to try to write a few nice stories in football and tonight it was a really nice story."

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,070
  • 27 years...
Re: Struggling with depression
« Reply #7529 on: Yesterday at 09:26:33 pm »
Quote from: AlphaDelta on Yesterday at 02:54:23 pm
I think enjoy is the wrong word to use, but I do enjoy dropping in here regularly. When you need a bit of a lift, a bit of support and sometimes even offer support to others, its a massive help....

Well I hope 2022 is far kinder to you than previous years have been. I've observed your posts in here with interest, and it's clear you've gone through the wringer and, to a fair extent, still are. As an outside observer, something genuinely positive and heart-warming comes through from your own story and the stories of others in this thread. This being strength of character and the resilience of the human spirit. I read about people at their lowest points, yet also see them working through it and showing strengths I'm sure they don't even feel they have. It's yet another example to me that despite the hardships we all face at points in our lives, we can and usually do come through, survive, then build again. I can understand how many feel weak and so vulnerable when at their lowest, but I also see strength, resilience and no shortage of guts.

Regarding crying, I know a lot of people (usually male) tend to regard it as a weakness, then shun it as a result, be that consciously or otherwise. I can understand that. In counselling we have something 'called conditions of worth'. This is where we are taught to conform to certain cultural/life rules in order to gain external approval. How many of us were told as small boys that ''big boys don't cry''? How many times have we seen a male showing feelings and emotion then referred to as ''a wuss''? There are many examples of this kind of thing, and it teaches males from a very early age that acknowledging your feelings and listening to them can see you criticised and even ridiculed. So no wonder many males are emotionally immature and unable to handle and/or express their feelings.

I got loads of stick when younger for having feelings and letting them show at times. I was even told it was effeminate, but as I loved females, and all my good role models were female, I couldn't care less about that accusation. At least I could understand how I felt and why I felt as I did. Not having to work hard to maintain a mask as a 'lad' also freed me up to build some sort of emotional maturity.

I'd go as far as saying that the ability to cry and purge the raging emotion within me over the years has helped save my life. To hold all that in would have been a strain that I'm not sure my heart could have taken. Crying has been the valve on the pressure cooker. Other things have been that too, but without giving myself permission to be a feeling human being, I think I'd have had a heart attack long before now.

Crying? Well I see it as a strength rather than a weakness. Being in tune with our emotions and feelings and being able to express them in a manageable way is a real strength in my book, and shows a level of emotional maturity. It can be very difficult to access for many though, as social conditioning over decades can be difficult to overturn. Also, many people can be worried that if they start, they'll fall apart. It's as though holding it back like a dam holds back a reservoir means you are keeping it all together, but breach the wall and it might result in being overwhelmed. That's understandable, but I think letting go of emotion in a controlled way is still far more healthy than trying to hold it all back. Think of it as opening the gates on the dam in order to lower the water levels in the reservoir in a controlled way.

Anyway, I might be waffling now.  :-[

I'll just end by saying that this could be seen as a downbeat and depressing thread. After all, it's dedicated to depression itself. But I also see it as a positive thread. I see a lot of people who have gone through so much, but who are surviving. I see resilience and guts. I see strength of character. When at our lowest we don't believe we have those strengths, but I observe them in here all the time. Good times are easy and don't take much inner strength to experience. It's the bad times when those qualities come through, even if we don't believe we even possess them at the time.

All the best, mate. And all the best to everyone who frequents this thread throughout the year. You are stronger than you think you are. Never forget that.

« Last Edit: Yesterday at 09:33:18 pm by Son of Spion »
Logged
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Offline damomad

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Kopite
  • ******
  • Posts: 972
Re: Struggling with depression
« Reply #7530 on: Yesterday at 09:55:15 pm »
On the subject of crying, my nan's funeral was the week before xmas and it struck me how everyone dealt with grief differently during the wake, in particular the men (her 5 sons):

One kept himself busy, organising the funeral, meeting and greeting, putting on a brave face throughout.
One was joking the whole time (borderline inappropriate), wanted to make light of the situation and couldn't accept any peaceful pondering/silences. 
One was bleary-eyed every day I saw him, obviously drinking himself through the pain, maybe it didn't hit him until days after.
One just sat there quietly, in a world of his own, just seemed to detach from it all, drifting off as you talked to him.
One hardly showed his face, finding it difficult to face up the truth.

It struck me how 5 men, all brothers, could handle the same pain in their own unique way. It was an intense few days and I can't say I saw many tears. Not saying it's a good or bad thing mind, just an observation of male stoicism and a microcosm of how no-one takes grief in the same way.
Logged
You're still the one pool where I'd happily drown

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,070
  • 27 years...
Re: Struggling with depression
« Reply #7531 on: Yesterday at 10:08:10 pm »
Quote from: damomad on Yesterday at 09:55:15 pm
On the subject of crying, my nan's funeral was the week before xmas and it struck me how everyone dealt with grief differently during the wake, in particular the men (her 5 sons):

One kept himself busy, organising the funeral, meeting and greeting, putting on a brave face throughout.
One was joking the whole time (borderline inappropriate), wanted to make light of the situation and couldn't accept any peaceful pondering/silences. 
One was bleary-eyed every day I saw him, obviously drinking himself through the pain, maybe it didn't hit him until days after.
One just sat there quietly, in a world of his own, just seemed to detach from it all, drifting off as you talked to him.
One hardly showed his face, finding it difficult to face up the truth.

It struck me how 5 men, all brothers, could handle the same pain in their own unique way. It was an intense few days and I can't say I saw many tears. Not saying it's a good or bad thing mind, just an observation of male stoicism and a microcosm of how no-one takes grief in the same way.
Condolences to you. I'm sorry to hear of the loss of your Nan.

I know what you mean about grief and how differently people process it. How they grieve in private might be very different to how the grieve publicly, of course, but it could also be exactly the same.
Logged
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Offline damomad

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Kopite
  • ******
  • Posts: 972
Re: Struggling with depression
« Reply #7532 on: Yesterday at 10:46:05 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 10:08:10 pm
Condolences to you. I'm sorry to hear of the loss of your Nan.

I know what you mean about grief and how differently people process it. How they grieve in private might be very different to how the grieve publicly, of course, but it could also be exactly the same.

Very true SoS. The public face of grief can just be something that we put on, that we think is expected of us. In private, the mask is off and we're all left to deal with all the ugliness of it alone. 

Part of that is what leads to the anguish of not being able to cry. We don't know how others act in private, do they cry? We never see it. So do we have to be "strong" in private, as other men we look up to are in public? And if we don't, is there something wrong?

Of course this is nonsense, and it's healthy to cry, you always feel better afterwards and like with any sort of build up of pressure it eventually needs a release.
Logged
You're still the one pool where I'd happily drown

Offline AlphaDelta

  • Creepy, geeky, recidivist hose-spotter, checking out the size of your engine as we speak......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,953
  • We're not English we're Scouse!
Re: Struggling with depression
« Reply #7533 on: Today at 08:33:18 am »
Thanks as always SoS - can't wait to buy your book when its published!  ;)

Crying - I don't know if its in peoples DNA, my mum was a strong, strong lady, not cold-hearted, far from it, warm, loving and caring, but I rarely seen her cry. I can probably count on one hand the amount of times over the years I'd seen her cry. I don't know if that passed onto myself, subconsciously or not.

I remember vividly a few years ago being down in Ipswich with my mates for the weekend, they had tickets for a game so we went to Portman Road and then for beers after the match. On the way out of the ground some fella got run over, proper thrown into the air, right in front of us. A group of coppers all ran to his aid as one, people were running about in panic. My mates were all watching, but I had to walk away, the tears were literally streaming down my face. The lads were a bit shocked, asking if I knew the fella, which obviously I didn't. It was a bit of a strange reaction, perhaps shock.

As I said previously, now I find myself getting emotional about all sorts.
Logged
"I know this is a place for big football moments - we didn't start this story, there were other people. But we know about our responsibility to try to write a few nice stories in football and tonight it was a really nice story."

Online ChrisLFCKOP

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 972
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Struggling with depression
« Reply #7534 on: Today at 09:03:57 am »
Quote from: Son of Spion on December 30, 2021, 09:30:31 pm
I wonder why your default setting is to push any crying away? Lots of people, especially male, are conditioned from childhood not to cry. How often do we hear that 'big boys don't cry' or that 'crying is a sign of weakness'. Such conditioning often leaves people unable to access, acknowledge and then process how they feel. Even if they want and need to cry, it struggles to reach the surface.

I know with myself it was more hiding the fact I have been struggling for years and not wanting to talk about things (a lot down to trust issues)/ not knowing what was bothering me (to some extent I still not sure exactly what my depression is related too)

I would often drop somewhere and just cry for 5-10mins when I was on my own.  I have just broken down in public but with not knowing why and people fussing over you and its horrible as I had no answer for them.  I am introvert and definitely hate attention.
Logged

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,070
  • 27 years...
Re: Struggling with depression
« Reply #7535 on: Today at 12:53:02 pm »
Quote from: AlphaDelta on Today at 08:33:18 am
Thanks as always SoS - can't wait to buy your book when its published!  ;)

Crying - I don't know if its in peoples DNA, my mum was a strong, strong lady, not cold-hearted, far from it, warm, loving and caring, but I rarely seen her cry. I can probably count on one hand the amount of times over the years I'd seen her cry. I don't know if that passed onto myself, subconsciously or not.

I remember vividly a few years ago being down in Ipswich with my mates for the weekend, they had tickets for a game so we went to Portman Road and then for beers after the match. On the way out of the ground some fella got run over, proper thrown into the air, right in front of us. A group of coppers all ran to his aid as one, people were running about in panic. My mates were all watching, but I had to walk away, the tears were literally streaming down my face. The lads were a bit shocked, asking if I knew the fella, which obviously I didn't. It was a bit of a strange reaction, perhaps shock.

As I said previously, now I find myself getting emotional about all sorts.
Ha ha! I'll put you on the pre-order list, although you might have a very long wait.  ;)

Regarding females and crying, well they've had totally different messages and conditioning around it so, generally speaking, are much more comfortable with the expression of emotion. However, like you, I've come across some females who virtually never cry. Well, not in company at least.

I know your lovely Mum was your world. So yes, maybe in your case you took your lead from her. Learned behaviour if you like. Actually, my partner is quite similar. I very rarely see her cry. Her mum was a major influence on her, and her mum was very stoic, at least publicly. One way or another, we learn how to behave via the messages we are given by significant others and the prevalent culture that surrounds us.

That incident at Ipswich sounds horrible. Strangely enough, I can remember a very similar one myself. At dinnertime in first-year high school we walked down to the chippy. Some fella walked out between parked cars and was hit by a passing car at some speed. He was thrown into the air like a ragdoll, summersaulting before crashing to the ground. We were all horrified, but without a word of a lie, the guy got strait up again, walked into the chippy and ordered his food. To this day I've seen nothing like it.

Shock does funny things to both those involved and those who witness. We never know how we'll react until something happens. Then, we might react totally different to how we think we might react in such circumstances.

You come across as quite empathic, so seeing a fellow human being hit like that and in obvious pain and distress could also trigger an emotional response, I'd say.
Logged
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,070
  • 27 years...
Re: Struggling with depression
« Reply #7536 on: Today at 01:39:54 pm »
Quote from: ChrisLFCKOP on Today at 09:03:57 am
I know with myself it was more hiding the fact I have been struggling for years and not wanting to talk about things (a lot down to trust issues)/ not knowing what was bothering me (to some extent I still not sure exactly what my depression is related too)

I would often drop somewhere and just cry for 5-10mins when I was on my own.  I have just broken down in public but with not knowing why and people fussing over you and its horrible as I had no answer for them.  I am introvert and definitely hate attention.
I can relate to a lot of that. I've always been messed up. I was never 'normal' then became messed up due to some life experiences. Even as a very young child I felt like an alien, dropped off on an alien world I didn't want to be on and didn't understand, then told to get on with it. I was severely social phobic before I even reached school age.

So, I was a complete mess and didn't have the first idea why. Dealing with a clear issue can be challenging in itself, but trying to deal with something you don't understand and don't recognise is like a blind man looking for a needle in a haystack. How do you seek help when you don't even know what's wrong? Just being alive seemed to be my problem, with any reason for that being seemingly impossible to pin down and address.

So yes, I can empathise with anyone who is depressed but cannot pin down why. It can be absolutely bewildering and deeply frustrating. I can well understand why you might have pushed it all down. if you don't even know what's wrong yourself, drawing attention to your struggles may we'll have resulted in more stress and anxiety for you. Also, if you feel you can't trust others with your inner struggles, that's another big incentive to hide it all away.

I used to self injure when crying was not enough to release the intense pressure within me. I'd cut with broken glass or razor blades. I'd hide it away though. When I did finally get found out I ended up on a psych ward. I was a teenager at the time.

I see you say you are introvert, and I can understand why that would see you shying away from people's attention.

In my case I really confused and frustrated people. I was severely social phobic, so people said I was an introvert. Being around people terrified me right from my earliest memories. All this meant my education was a write-off. I'm amazed I can read or write to be honest. Later in life it wrecked employment prospects, relationships and I turned to heavy drinking just so I could be around people.

It took me decades of working on myself to eventually find out I wasn't an introvert at all. I had social phobia, now known as Social Anxiety Disorder, and that's why I hid from people. The truth is I'm actually an Ambivert. Yes, I do like my own company at times. I like my own space, but I also really like good people and being around them too. It was the anxiety disorder that drove my avoidant behaviour, not introversion. I'll never be an out and out extrovert, but I'm not introvert either. Ambivert fits me a lot more comfortably.

That can be a major issue with those suffering from Social Anxiety Disorder. It sees you hide from life and avoid people and social interaction, yet many sufferers are not genuine introverts. Plenty are ambivert, and some even extroverts at heart, but crippled by anxiety when around others, so feel forced to live in what feels like an isolated prison.

Ah, my apologies. I've veered off a bit there. Sorry.

Before I go, do you still have much of a wait for your counselling or is it soon? All the best with it when it starts.
Logged
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Online SvenJohansen

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 81
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Struggling with depression
« Reply #7537 on: Today at 05:44:57 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on December 31, 2021, 06:35:12 pm
You're welcome. 😊



Feck! Sorry Son of SPION I only just noticed I was calling you Ebeneezer  :duh Where did that come from?? My brain is fuzzy sometimes  :)
Logged
I feel a little strange inside
A little bit of Jekyll, a little Mr. Hyde

Online ChrisLFCKOP

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 972
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Struggling with depression
« Reply #7538 on: Today at 06:08:29 pm »
Yeah trusts issues is one of the things on my list of issues.  Find it hard to trust people so I don't have people I can let it out too, I am changing that by speaking to people and that does help but with Christmas break and people being busy I have gone a little back into my shell.  Going to try and get out have a cuppa with some people next week.

Still awaiting counselling start date confirmation, push comes to shove I will look at private someone has said they have a list of people I can try.  If I don't hear anything the coming week I will chase it up.

Others have talked about a clear idea of what their depression is about and its hard to say I am not sure, do people then believe me? (Took me a while to admit to myself)  I don't think my boss does but my boss is from a different era and means well, however he does say things that I could get him into a lot of trouble for (I have just taken to telling him to shut up now).

I have settled on a medication dosage happy with so should be less trips to the doctors now to review them.

I am ok, I quite high functioning even in my worse moments and wanted to kill myself (a few years ago now) or is that my coping method to just keep myself busy so I don't have chance to stop and feel?  I probably do too much, take on too much sometimes.

Logged

Online Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,303
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Struggling with depression
« Reply #7539 on: Today at 06:17:24 pm »
Quote from: SvenJohansen on January  1, 2022, 10:19:19 pm
If I can help you in any way feel free to PM me. I've found ways to adapt by researching about what's happened me. I may have links of stuff I've read about strokes so if you like I can send you some?

just seen this. There is so much I dont know about dealing with depression and anxiety. so any help gratefully received

Im currently seeing a psychologist and will continue to share anything good  :wave
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 184 185 186 187 188 [189]   Go Up
« previous next »
 